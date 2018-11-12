Duchess Meghan attends Remembrance Day parade in a boxy black coat

The Cenotaph on the centenary of the end of the First World War

Because Prince Philip did not attend the Remembrance Day parade at The Cenotaph in London on Sunday, the balcony arrangements shifted, which is why the Duchess of Sussex ended up on a balcony with the first lady of Germany, Elke Büdenbender. Meghan’s black coat had structured shoulders and seemed pretty boxy. I think she was probably trying to balance her bump, without completely realizing that we were only going to be able to see her from the waist up, if that. You can also tell that she’s gaining some weight in her face from the pregnancy. Someone pointed out that Meghan did more to honor veterans and the memory of the fallen than Donald Trump and now I can’t stop thinking about that.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail is making a stupidly big deal out of the fact that Meghan and Harry are apparently scheduled to make an appearance at a special dinner at George and Amal Clooney’s home, when the Clooneys host a dinner party for Michelle Obama:

It is set to be one of the most star-studded dinners ever. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex head to the Clooneys’ riverside mansion in Berkshire for one of their regular get-togethers next month, another VIP will be joining them – Michelle Obama. Harry and Meghan will attend a dinner hosted by George and Amal Clooney at their £10 million home on an island in the Thames after Mrs Obama, 54, gives a talk in London to fans about her new memoir, Becoming. The dinner party conversation will certainly be interesting. Actor and liberal activist George, 57, is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, and his wife Amal, 40, is a noted human rights lawyer. It is understood that Meghan, 37, has been keen to meet up with Mrs Obama after she and Harry were steered away from inviting her and husband Barack, the former US President, to their wedding for ‘political reasons’.

A source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Michelle is keen to see the Clooneys when she is in the UK, as she and Barack are very close to George. She also wants to see Harry and Meghan as she was very disappointed not to have been able to attend the wedding and wants to check in on them. She was instrumental in introducing Harry and Meghan and feels a responsibility to see how they are getting on, as well as celebrate the news they are about to become parents.’

The dinner, scheduled for December 4, is the day after Mrs Obama’s appearance at London’s Southbank Centre.

[From The Daily Mail]

First of all, we have NEVER gotten any kind of confirmation that Michelle Obama had any kind of hand in introducing Meghan and Harry. It always seemed more likely that they were introduced by some random friends in Toronto or London. Just because Michelle and Meghan are both African-American women, doesn’t mean they know each other or that they would know each other well enough for Michelle to play matchmaker. Incidentally, we’ve still never learned how Meghan and Amal Clooney know each other either, so this whole thing is just weird on top of random. Still, Prince Harry and Michelle Obama know each other very well, and I’m sure he wants to see Michelle when she comes to town. That’s how the story should have been framed: Harry wants to see one of his favorite ladies, MObama.

Cenotaph Remembrance Parade

Cenotaph Remembrance Parade

Photos courtesy of WENN.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

105 Responses to “Duchess Meghan attends Remembrance Day parade in a boxy black coat”

  1. Eleonor says:
    November 12, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Beautiful woman, dress fine
    Totally wrong makeup. Please stop.

    Reply
  2. Flying fish says:
    November 12, 2018 at 7:55 am

    I agree Kaiser, the notion that Michelle made the introduction is totally reliant on Michelle and Meghan’s racial make up!!!
    As per Meghan’s overall look yesterday, I could not see anything below the waist… the messy hair is just messy. And I am not a fan of her in that type of hat. That hat shape makes her look like a little girl playing dress up. Her make up is nice except for the blush, yet again!

    Reply
  3. Visualot says:
    November 12, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Meghan’s hat game still needs a lot of work. This one sits weirdly on her head & doesn’t really seem to go with her outfit. On the other hand I love what the first lady to her left is wearing.

    Reply
  4. Tanguerita says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Really though, what’s up with her makeup? she looks like she fell into a rouge palette, face first.

    Reply
  5. Christina says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Meghan is not carrying off the hats. And her bronzer/blush situation is tragic.
    What would the balcony arrangements normally be if Prince Philip had made an appearance?

    Reply
    • Jadered says:
      November 12, 2018 at 8:15 am

      I’m guessing it would have been like last year with the Queen, Philip & Camilla on the 1st balcony. Kate would then probably stand next to the first lady on the 2nd balcony, and Meghan on the third balcony with Sophie.

      Reply
      • Ainsley7 says:
        November 12, 2018 at 9:04 am

        If Philip had been there then I would expect that Kate would have been on the balcony with Meghan and the presidents wife. I actually thought it was odd that Sophie wasn’t with Meghan on the second balcony. She was always with Kate even when there was a guest. It has usually been three to a balcony. Sophie was with Anne’s husband, the Gloucesters/ Kents (I forget which). Probably just a misunderstanding about where Kate was going to be or something.

    • Nancy says:
      November 12, 2018 at 8:23 am

      Yep. We all discussed her bronzer yesterday. I would think she would notice it herself in pics. She could take a sponge and dab some on Elke, who looks rather pale!!

      Reply
    • Beth says:
      November 12, 2018 at 8:35 am

      I wouldn’t be able to pull off wearing hats either, so I feel bad for Meghan. Her bronzer/blush situation has been tragic for a while, so I don’t know why someone hasn’t pointed it out and helped her if she hasn’t notice it. She really is naturally beautiful, but the heavy makeup ruins her looks

      Reply
      • PattyCakes says:
        November 12, 2018 at 7:57 pm

        Some people have hat faces and others don’t. Camilla isn’t that attractive, but looks great in hats. While Meghan is very pretty, I don’t think she has a good face for hats, which is unfortunate, considering who she married. Maybe she can find one good style and stick to it.

  6. Mgsota says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:06 am

    I love the coat and I think that hat looks fine…it’s the makeup that’s no good…which is unusual for her.

    Reply
  7. Cate says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:07 am

    I thought that was Minnie Driver for a sec…

    Reply
  8. Natalie S says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:11 am

    I think Meghan looks fine. I love how paired down the coat is while still having some visual interest.

    I don’t generally notice the button thing with Kate (but I did at this event because of the silver buttons) but I do with Meghan! The button on her coat is too large and shiny and in general, I think large plastic buttons look cheap. I also hate large fabric covered buttons which she wore later that day.

    I think her hat, makeup and her hair look fine. I don’t understand why her hair is being called messy.

    Reply
  9. Melania says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:14 am

    The Sussexs and the Obamas are two of my favourite couples

    Reply
  10. Annie. says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:18 am

    I love her coat, and I like the hat. I just wish she had worn bigger earrings and that her hair would’ve looked a little more polished.
    Before someone comes at me, I have never minded when has loose strands of hair on her face, but the messy bun that could be seen was a little too casual for this event

    Reply
  11. wha1ever says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I really dislike the arm/shoulder slits on the coat but the rest is fine.

    Reply
  12. Bethany Karger says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:34 am

    I wish Megan could see how her heavy application of bronzer makes her look like a clown. Very unfortunate.

    Reply
  13. RBC says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:37 am

    I can only imagine what the conversation would be like with the guests attending that dinner.

    Reply
  14. Betsy says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Yikes – that girl has been barfing hard. Poor thing, morning sickness is misery. Maybe that’s why all the makeup, when previously her makeup game was spot on: she’s covering up the little burst blood vessels.

    Reply
  15. Vanessa says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Makeup is a personal Everyone wears their makeup differently you might not like her using heavy hand bronze. Meghan like her bronze its not a big deal if she would have hire a makeup artists their would be complaints about her spending she looked put together I don’t see where her hair is messy according to some of you guys I think her hat is nice so far when it comes to the hat she doing a good job

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      November 12, 2018 at 9:29 am

      I remember watching a sitcom where the lead character said she spent hours putting on her makeup so no one would notice she is wearing it! We all do wear makeup differently, but there is a wrong and right way to apply it. The vast majority on her threads have commented on how thick her bronzer is. They say her dress, hair, shoes, etc. are beautiful, just soften the blush. I honestly don’t think she wants the bozo the clown look, and if she does, she needs a nudge from someone.

      Reply
      • BB says:
        November 12, 2018 at 2:47 pm

        If it were once or twice, I’d think she was still learning how it photographs and what looks best on her, but this is completely routine for her now.

        She likes heavy, orange bronzer that is poorly blended and she’s apparently not looking to change it. Day events, evening events, it’s always the same. She’s obviously seen pictures of herself and doesn’t see a problem with it.

  16. Digital Unicorn says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:46 am

    The outfit was fine but the hat was a fail – didn’t go with the rest of her outfit.

    Reply
  17. Becks1 says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I think she looks lovely overall but agree with the comments re the hat. It’s a nice hat but it doesn’t seem to quite work with the dress, proportion wise, so it makes the coat seem boxier than it might otherwise look.

    Reply
  18. Harla says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I think Meghan looks lovely this morning! I really like the cap detail on this coat, it provides a bit of visual interest without being overdone. I have to say that this might be the best hat that I’ve seen Meghan wear, I do love me a great pill box hat!

    Reply
  19. Primrose says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:56 am

    I agree with Kaiser. Harry is friends with Michelle Obama and it has nothing to do with How Harry and Meghan met. I guess the Markle family antics weren’t working as planned so the British tabloids have taken a new tactic on attacking Harry & Meghan. These latest attacks do seem very coordinated especially after the Sussexes highly successful Australian tour.

    Also all these passive aggressive back hand comments about Meghan. Haters are just gonna hate. She looks fine and appropriate for the event.

    Reply
  20. Alexandria says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:57 am

    I don’t see messy hair? She looks tired but I’m her age and I feel it. I’m not even pregnant.

    Reply
  21. JW says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Is there a possibility that the DoS has not actually seen herself in photographs and maybe doesn’t realise that her bronzer photographs ‘heavier’ than she applies it? I’ve been guilty of applying bronzer indoors, only to discover in the car that I look lit up?

    Reply
  22. Carol says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:15 am

    I definitely don’t see messy hair either. Maybe with pregnancy she can’t use all of the products she normally would but I don’t see anything remotely messy about her look.

    Reply
  23. Anatha. A says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:35 am

    It’s definitely true that Elke Büdenbender doesn’t photograph well.

    She’s a lovely lady. A judge that is on temporary hiatus to act as first lady. Everyone praises her and there isn’t anyone who could speak ill of her. But the German journalists have the one complaint that she doesn’t pose for pictures, because she is naturally very animated, and that that makes it difficult to capture how lovely she is.

    Reply
  24. Originaltessa says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Her bronzer is insane. It looks like she’s doing stage makeup to be an elf in a Christmas pageant.

    Reply
  25. Hieronymous says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:52 am

    I like her hat, it just doesn’t go with her outfit.

    Reply
  26. bread says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Some people just don’t have a face for wearing hats and I’m beginning to suspect that Meghan might be one of them.

    Reply
  27. Vinot says:
    November 12, 2018 at 11:01 am

    George and Amal must have some kind of management/PR/branding contract with people associated with H & M; I refuse to believe that they are organically friends or even friendly. An invitation sent to MO makes sense, because she’s on a book tour and (I think) low-key finding investors in the Obama Foundation. Which, good on her. But this repeat (threepeat? a minimum of eightpeat?) of inexplicable, heavily advertised meet-ups between G, A, H, & M has me worried about some backdoor deals going on. George has too many hands in too many pots without overtly bringing anything to the table besides his name for me to believe he or his team aren’t doing something under the radar. I just don’t buy it, and I want answers!

    Reply
  28. Virginia says:
    November 12, 2018 at 11:12 am

    She reminds me of the the Monalisa.

    Reply
  29. Gigi La Moore says:
    November 12, 2018 at 11:27 am

    I think she looks beautiful, make up be darned. Looks a bit sad though, not sure if she is just taking in the moment or if all this chatter is too much for her. Hang in there, DoS.

    Reply
  30. Liz says:
    November 12, 2018 at 11:56 am

    This isn’t makeup ladies, it’s filler and botox.

    Reply
  31. Susan says:
    November 12, 2018 at 11:58 am

    I think that Meghan and Harry are very in love. I think that Meghan is a good person who aims to help others. But for some reason, I just find her style so boring. As for the friendship with the Clooney’s – who knows. I am personally hoping not as royalty is above celebrity and I would hate to see them just become celebrities – royalty needs to stand apart. Just my thoughts.

    Reply
    • Gigi La Moore says:
      November 12, 2018 at 12:17 pm

      Meghan has friends that are considered celebrities. Should she get rid of them all and erase herself now that she is royalty and according to you should stand apart?

      Reply
      • Susan says:
        November 12, 2018 at 7:18 pm

        I don’t think that before she married Harry she had many “good” friends that were A list like George etc. George had probably rarely heard of her. Now that she is in the royal family they will want that connection. She needs to stay true to her good friends but shy away from these kind of A-listers that want to add her name to get more press. Mixing with celebrity is always a problem and the royal family is above that. Just my thoughts.

  32. Alice says:
    November 12, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Also, I’m not a hat expert but I love hats and I love the Royals’ use of them. I’ve seen guides on face shape/hat suggestions enough though. Is the problem with this hat that it is too small (not in head size, but overall size of the hat)? I don’t like her beret. It seems like a cheap way to go. They have the money to get bespoke hats, why not a proper hat? It seems like I’m cutting down poor Meghan but I just like fashion and wish I could afford to put outfits together like they can. C’mon Meghan, step it up for your fans!

    Reply
  33. perplexed says:
    November 12, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Maybe if she got rid of the blush, she’d look fine.

    She was much prettier before she became “royal.” How weirdly ironic, since she has way more money now to play around with.

    Reply
    • BB says:
      November 12, 2018 at 3:41 pm

      She was so stunning at their first appearance at the Invictus Games in that white button-up shirt and jeans. And when they came out to announce the engagement and show the ring. I wish she’d do her makeup like that again.

      It’s like she thinks she has to “step it up” now that she’s a Duchess, but it looks so much worse. It ages her too.

      Reply
  34. Egla says:
    November 12, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Meghan looks beautiful (she is beautiful), somber, serious. The make up thing, as I have noticed, is for the cameras. All the ladies do it and my take is that someone instructed them that way The Queen too. I think her problem, is that she is using strong enough blushes and contour on top and it creates strong shadows that aren’t very visible to the naked eye but under artificial or strong light they are more visible.
    I don’t think they can have a makeup artist for every outing and that they mostly do their own makeup for day to day events and yes mistakes can happen. They have a heavy eye makeup too so it’s a whole face problem for them with heavy colors. (I mean Kate too) All in all they look good and not lifeless in pictures,

    Reply
    • perplexed says:
      November 12, 2018 at 3:51 pm

      Diana was stuck with 80s make-up and she always looked nice in the face most of the time (not commenting on the clothes, just the face). I really don’t get why Meghan’s make-up looks so bad — maybe the Kardashian era of make-up simply needs to end. It looks weird on most people, including the Kardashians themselves.

      Reply
      • Killjoy says:
        November 12, 2018 at 3:59 pm

        Um, Diana had hot pink blush, all the damn time. And it was fine, just like Meghan’s heavy 2018 makeup is fine.

      • Egla says:
        November 12, 2018 at 5:26 pm

        @perplexed I agree with this dramatic make-up do that is all the rage now. I watch tutorials sometimes on you tube and while the idea is good they cake so much stuff on their face that for me seems a lot of work. I literally counted 15 brushes and no less than 12 creams and foundations and concealers a girl used only for the “base” of her make up (in my deffence it was late at night and I had no sleep). That’s what goes on here with these ladies I think. They overdue the make up using to much of everything when less is better.

      • perplexed says:
        November 12, 2018 at 7:30 pm

        “Um, Diana had hot pink blush, all the damn time. And it was fine, just like Meghan’s heavy 2018 makeup is fine.”

        I think this style of make-up alters Meghan’s face too much. This is not what she looked like when she was first dating Harry or on her wedding day. This make-up makes her look like she had….surgery. Her natural face is quite pretty. 80s make-up was weird (I wouldn’t dispute that), but I don’t think Diana’s face looked like it had been altered too much from what it actually looks like. The problem I find with Meghan’s make-up is that she looks like a completely different person (and less pretty than what she actually is), but if this is the style of make-up people actually like, that’s fine.

  35. SpillDatT says:
    November 12, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    I don’t like this jacket on Meghan. Somehow the weird should things make me feel like there’s a vent underneath her armpits for some reason, as is it draws my eyes to her armpit area and it’s distracting me LOL. Hat is so-so, I feel bad because it’s really hard to wear black coloured hats with black coloured hair, it ends up looking like a weird hairdo in photos.

    But Meghah, you are so lovely, please tone down on the bronzer and blend it out, girl!

    Reply
  36. sage says:
    November 12, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    She looks like she has bruises on her cheeks!

    Reply
  37. Patty says:
    November 12, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    Make-up has got to go. I see a lot of people saying it’s for the cameras, and no it’s not. When applying heavier make up for films sake, one does not notice in still photos and film – it’s only noticeable in person when done correctly. Whoever is doing her make-up is doing a horrible job and they are not applying it correctly to be captured on film. So let’s stop using that excuse please. Her make up, in particular her bronzer and blush is being applied too heavily, too much is being used, and the color is off for her skin tone. She’s venturing into synchronized swimmer territory and I hope it gets corrected.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment