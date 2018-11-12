The Cambridges & Sussexes attend a Remembrance Day service at Westminster

Lordy, I always forget that the British royal family does about a million events around Armistice Day/Remembrance Day. A few hours after the royals attended the Remembrance Day parade – in which the royal women stood on balconies and the men laid wreaths at the Cenotaph – they all changed clothes and attended the special Remembrance Day service at Westminster Abbey. The most shocking thing about these photos, to me, is that Queen Elizabeth and the Duchess of Cornwall both chose to wear a strikingly similar shade of purple. Is this some kind of visual clue that Queen Camilla will be happening soon? Ugh.

But really, people want to talk about the younger royals, right? The Duchess of Cambridge chose a rich green coat for this outing, and I thought this looked familiar, and I thought it looked like something she could or would wear to the Irish Guards shamrock ceremony on St. Patrick’s Day. Turns out, I completely blanked on the fact that this was what she wore to the Irish Guards thing THIS YEAR. The coat is Catherine Walker and it’s still very matronly. She added something new: this Jane Taylor “hat” which is just a chunky headband. It’s her new thing, these bloated headbands. I don’t get it, but whatever.

Meanwhile, Meghan chose a navy suit with buttons, a high belt and room to grow. She was able to somewhat camouflage her second-trimester bump rather well in this suit. We don’t have the designer ID on this, but some sites think it might be a bespoke Prada, since it looks a lot like a navy version of a Prada suit she wore previously.