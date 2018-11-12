The Cambridges & Sussexes attend a Remembrance Day service at Westminster

The Royal Family attends a Service to commemorate the Armistice on the centenary of the end of WWI

Lordy, I always forget that the British royal family does about a million events around Armistice Day/Remembrance Day. A few hours after the royals attended the Remembrance Day parade – in which the royal women stood on balconies and the men laid wreaths at the Cenotaph – they all changed clothes and attended the special Remembrance Day service at Westminster Abbey. The most shocking thing about these photos, to me, is that Queen Elizabeth and the Duchess of Cornwall both chose to wear a strikingly similar shade of purple. Is this some kind of visual clue that Queen Camilla will be happening soon? Ugh.

But really, people want to talk about the younger royals, right? The Duchess of Cambridge chose a rich green coat for this outing, and I thought this looked familiar, and I thought it looked like something she could or would wear to the Irish Guards shamrock ceremony on St. Patrick’s Day. Turns out, I completely blanked on the fact that this was what she wore to the Irish Guards thing THIS YEAR. The coat is Catherine Walker and it’s still very matronly. She added something new: this Jane Taylor “hat” which is just a chunky headband. It’s her new thing, these bloated headbands. I don’t get it, but whatever.

Meanwhile, Meghan chose a navy suit with buttons, a high belt and room to grow. She was able to somewhat camouflage her second-trimester bump rather well in this suit. We don’t have the designer ID on this, but some sites think it might be a bespoke Prada, since it looks a lot like a navy version of a Prada suit she wore previously.

86 Responses to “The Cambridges & Sussexes attend a Remembrance Day service at Westminster”

  1. Betsy says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:43 am

    I do love Kate’s little headband – from the front at least. It looks like a 1940s day hat (again from the front – if it does look like a “bloated headband” from tha side I bet I don’t like that).

    Reply
  2. Cerys says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I am not a fan of Kate’s headband hats but otherwise I thought she and Meghan were both dressed very suitably for the occasion. I was surprised to see the Queen and Camilla in the same shade of purple. I thought there might be some sort of colour coordination at these events but maybe not.

    Reply
  3. wha1ever says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Kind of funny how Kate is called “very matronly” when Meghan’s outfit has a bunch of useless, old fashioned fabric covered buttons!.

    The fabric covered buttons ruined Meghan’s outfit, without them it would have been fine.

    Regarding Kate coat – the fit is great, its in the subdued colour and at least she is re-wearing something that that she already owns. Her headband looks better on this occasion that the other occasions she has previously worn them.

    Reply
  4. JanetDR says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I adore the more sideways picture of Meghan! Just too cute. Actually I like all of the coatdresses. I am getting very fond of Camilla’s hats. If I were Meghan, I would ask her to go hat shopping with me.

    Reply
  5. Tanguerita says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:47 am

    the skirt is ok, don’t like the combination of the buttons and the belt though. She is giving Kate a run for her money. And how difficult is it to find tights that suit her skin color?
    Kate’s hat is an abomination.

    Reply
  6. Alexandria says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:51 am

    I think all the ladies look nice and properly dressed. Loved both purple outfits! Kate is not pulling off those headbands. Meghan….er another navy. I think Meghan’s and Harry’s favourite colour is navy. Or it’s always the safest option, to be fair.

    Reply
  7. Digital Unicorn says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Meghan’s outfit/styling here was better than the one she wore earlier in the day. Katie Keen was fine but that headband was tragic, looks like she was cosplaying Anne Boleyn.

    I wonder what military organisations etc.. Meghan will get involved with. Each royal tends to get a regiment.

    Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:52 am

    It’s not the same coat Kate wore to the Irish guards this year. The buttons on that one were completely different.

    I think all the royals looked nice. For these kinds of events as long as they dress relatively appropriately I try to mute any criticism about their fashion.

    Reply
  9. Harla says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:56 am

    All the ladies looked lovely this evening! I noticed that Meghan looks like she’s getting big everywhere, it so reminds me of my first pregnancy and I love it.

    Reply
  10. Nancy says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Got to give it up to Harry. Someone finally burned that ill fitting, light blue suit. In the beginning of their marriage, he annoyed me because it didn’t seem like he was putting any effort in his wardrobe, while Meghan was trying so hard. This suit looks good on him, color and fit. Hope this is a trend and he continues to dress like a Prince. He tends to look down a lot, not preparing to walk down stairs, in general. Look up and straight ahead!! The Queen looked elegant. Nothing in purple is ever wrong with me💜

    Reply
  11. StallinOnMyWork says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Meghan’s outfit doesn’t fit her. It looks like it will burst at any second.

    Reply
  12. Carol says:
    November 12, 2018 at 8:59 am

    All I see are buttons now, on all four of them, TQs being the brightest of the bunch.
    Perhaps we must come to terms that this button thing is how coats stay on.

    Reply
  13. Annie. says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:04 am

    I love the headbands lol. I think they suit Kate!
    I liked Kate’s coat/black hose/ headband combination. I thought she looked great for the occasion.
    I also like Meghan’s hat, and I thought her outfit was appropriate for the event even though I don’t like it. I like the idea of it though.
    The buttons are too big, but they would look better without the belt. Maybe. And the skirt looks shapeless?

    Reply
  14. Citresse says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I like the the lighter nylons on MM with the navy, navy blue and white go together so nicely of course….and I like the forest green on Kate.

    Reply
  15. Flying fish says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:12 am

    The belt and the buttons made for a confusing look on Meghan…sorry.

    Reply
  16. Magdalin says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Everyone looked appropriate. This must be a very awkward stage of dressing for a pregnant woman. There’s a bump that’s too large for regular clothes, but too small for full-on maternity wear. So, Meghan gets a pass from me as she figures that out on a global stage, at that.

    Kate’s headband is straight-up Anne Boleyn! Totally from the Tudor fashion book, just add a bunch of jewels to it. Kind of cool.

    Reply
  17. hieronymus says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:13 am

    I love Kate’s devotion to big headbands/kokoshniks. She really pulls them off.

    Reply
  18. Missy says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Dear Harry and Meghan,

    Take your baby and run far away from this royalty crap. You can still do a lot of good in the world without the added stress and drama of being a royal.

    Reply
    • Bohemian Angel says:
      November 12, 2018 at 9:30 am

      Totally agree. All this scutiny and hate (not on this site but others) can’t be good for a pregnant woman. I know it’s a sombre occasion but can’t help but think she looked ever so sad.
      Kate has had the same sad look on a few occasions too. They seem to lose a certain shine they had before marrying into this family.

      Reply
      • Royalwatcher says:
        November 12, 2018 at 10:57 am

        The worst thing to me, is that the KP IG and twitter pages don’t screen comments so the raci$t trolls have been having a field day there. Hopefully what Meghan said about not listening to the noise or reading things about herself or them as a couple is true.

        IMO, this is the real reason why (if even true) Harry and Meghan will end up separating from KP. There is no reason the official royal pages should be allowing raci$t comments toward Meghan or anyone else. And I’ll bet Harry is fuming, just like he was when they were dating and the tabloid rags were writing all their horrible headlines and dog-whistle articles. KP and William – with his anti-cyber-bullying campaigning – look terrible for allowing people to post such vile comments. They need a staffer to remove raci$t comments. Critical ones, sure, fine, but there has to be a limit as to what’s allowed. Or just turn the comments off altogether.

      • Missy says:
        November 12, 2018 at 10:57 am

        It’s really sad. I just don’t see the point of putting yourself through the hate and intense scrutiny. They could all start their own foundations and not have to deal with an institution that seems very depressing and archaic.

      • Bohemian Angel says:
        November 12, 2018 at 11:16 am

        @ Royalwatcher, So very true, KP should be screening comments, I really can’t believe they allow racist comments to get through. I feel as though Meghan is not being protected by the very family/ office that should be protecting her. The royals have also allowed the tabloids to rip her apart over and over again.
        I feel that both ladies would have been better off not marrying into this institution. I do wonder if Kate looks at Pippa with a kind of envy as I think that would have been a better life for her, she could have been a sahm, had as many kids as she wanted and it would be nobody else’s business but she lives off the public purse so….
        And Meghan (as much as I love her and Harry) would have been better suited with someone else, if she really wanted a Brit she wouldn’t have done too badly with someone like Tom Hiddleston who seems nice and from a aristocratic family. Oh well…..

      • Nic919 says:
        November 12, 2018 at 11:50 am

        I don’t check the IG site for KP very much, but when comments include death threats for the baby, they need to ban the people making those comments or else turn off the comments. I can’t believe KP still permits comments because they almost always end up being a bigot fest whenever Meghan is included. It’s grotesque. Even Daily Mail comments get screened better and they are still pretty bad.

      • BB says:
        November 12, 2018 at 3:17 pm

        They should just disable comments on all photos

      • Bren says:
        November 12, 2018 at 4:01 pm

        @BB disabling comments is exactly what Meghan’s haters want. They want to drown out any and all praise of Meghan in comparison to Kate.

      • BB says:
        November 12, 2018 at 5:33 pm

        The alternative is an official Kensington Palace social media page flooded with racist comments about a duchess. No comments at all seems like the better option to me. The trolls certainly get more pleasure from being able to post that stuff there.

  19. Allison says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:20 am

    I love Kates coat. I don’t think it looks “matronly “ at all. Tbh, if this is what matronly looks like I wouldn’t mind being matronly, lol.

    Reply
  20. Cal says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:31 am

    I should have googled this but here goes anyway……I read somewhere yesterday that HMQ and Camilla (both fierce animal lovers) wore purple specifically in remembrance of all the horses (and other animals) that died in service in WW1. I’d never heard of this tradition before.

    Reply
  21. Va Va Kaboom says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Honestly, Meghan looked like she was about to ralph in a lot of photos and the navy suit was a bad choice. The belt is bunched up under the buttons to accommodate her growing bump and it’s… not good. One disadvantage of her streamlined and tailored style is how difficult it is to wear those items during early pregnancy.

    I don’t really like the headband as a hat trend, but it’s been around for a couple years now. I’ve seen the ladies of the Swedish Royal Family wear them the most. From the front I actually think it’s very flattering on Kate, so I hope she keeps it up.

    Reply
  22. tw says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Both outfits are pretty matronly.

    Reply
    • someone says:
      November 12, 2018 at 2:32 pm

      I think they are both appropriately dressed. To me, it’s less matronly(nothing wrong with it, is there?), as much as they are dressed for a somber occasion. All of them look appropriately dressed, but Meghan just looks uncomfortable. If I were her I’d ditch the heels. Half the time it seems like Harry is holding her hands to make sure she doesn’t fall because of the heels. Plus, if I were growing larger like her with the pregnancy, Id be more worried about lower back strain and falling.. It looks like she’s trying to compensate by trying to look thinner and taller?

      Reply
  23. Vava says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:54 am

    I don’t mind this coat on Kate, typical Walker creation, and I guess this is sort of a uniform for her. But that headband, NO.

    Reply
  24. Darla says:
    November 12, 2018 at 10:03 am

    You know what, neither Meghan or Kate wear their makeup to my taste. But they are both beautiful women and I don’t think it matters. Makeup habits change over a lifetime. I think I was probably about the same age as Meghan when I went through my bronzed look, until I got a good look at myself in some pics taken at a family event. Kate does the too heavy eye makeup, but maybe she likes it. Who cares? I love how I do my makeup these days, but if pictures of me showed up online at least half of the women here would drag me. Whatever.

    Reply
  25. Mego says:
    November 12, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Her Majesty won this event in the fashion department. She looks wonderful in that ensemble. The Sussex’s looked very smart as well.

    Reply
  26. Tommy says:
    November 12, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Wow…in that second pic of them you can REALLY see how bad Harry’s hair is thinning. I knew it was going, I just didn’t realize how far it had already gone. Oh, well. He and William can’t help it —they get it on both sides. I have hope for Louis and George that they have Michael Middleton’s hair.

    Reply
  27. Helen says:
    November 12, 2018 at 11:19 am

    elizabeth looks stunning!

    Reply
  28. Jen says:
    November 12, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Wow, Meghan is really starting to show! She really has been glowing since their trip. I hate to say it because I think she’s so lovely, but it seems like her makeup artist is having some trouble blending, right? In certain lighting, it looks kind of dramatic to me.

    Reply
  29. someone says:
    November 12, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    I don’t understand the need or where the racism comes from., even today. Dont like someone, criticise them.. but to bring in racism? arghh.. and then, My God, there are millions of mentally unbalanced people around the world, that are obesssed with celebrities..

    Reply
    • BB says:
      November 12, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      It’s self-hatred and insecurity. They are desperately trying to find a way to convince themselves that they are not inferior to another person, so they cling to the idea that their race makes them better.

      Everyone compares themselves to other people, but choosing something that you and others have no control of to make yourself feel superior is the most pathetic thing in the world.

      Reply

