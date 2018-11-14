Prince Charles seemed delighted to pose with his immediate family for his 70th birthday

Prince Charles officially turns 70 years old today, November 14th. There’s been so much stuff around his birthday, I honestly thought it had already passed and people were still making a big deal about it. But no, it’s today. To celebrate, Clarence House and Kensington Palace organized their peeps for a GROUP PHOTO. Two group photos, to be exact. These are actually the first two publicly-released photos of the entirety of Prince Charles’ immediate family. His wife, both his sons, both his sons’ wives, and his three grandchildren, all together in one photo. It would have been nice to see Camilla’s children and grandchildren included in some photos too, because they’ve always made a big deal about how Charles is close to Camilla’s kids and her grandchildren.
Still, there’s lots to talk about here. Prince Louis is getting big! Much like George at that age, he looks like a little chunkster. But unlike George, I don’t think Lou will really take after William physically. Lou and Charlotte seemed to get more Middleton genes than Wales/Windsor genes. Meanwhile, George is starting to get really lanky, right? He’s going to sprout up and be all arms and legs, like his dad and his late grandmother Diana. I like the visual thread of William, Charles and George, all in a vertical line – the heirs to the crown.
The photos were taken in the garden of Clarence House in London. I like that Meghan and Kate are wearing clothes we haven’t seen at recent events – it makes it seem like they got dressed up specifically for this photoshoot, rather than just “stopping by” after an event. Kate’s dress is Alessandra Rich, Meghan’s dress is Givenchy, and Camilla’s (fabulous) dress is Fiona Clare. Camilla weirdly had my favorite look in these photos. Also: I think Meghan is doing something very Michelle Obama-esque by continuing to flash her arms. Normalizing the bicep, the royal gun show, etc.
Incidentally, this was also released by Kensington Palace yesterday: Meghan and Harry will be the royal attendees at this year’s annual Royal Variety show at the London Palladium. It’s a chance for Meghan to really glam it up and I hope she does.
Photos courtesy of Chris Jackson for Clarence House.
Prince Louis looks like a mini Kate (just look a her christening pictures from 1982 to see the resemblance!). Prince George has always looked like a mini Michael Middleton to me and Princess Charlotte is starting to resemble Prince William now. So the boys look more Middleton and the girl looks more Windsor/Spencer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definitely agree. Girls tending to resemble fathers and boys their mothers is something I’ve noticed much more recently, maybe due to the relentless push of insta-model daughters as the ‘mini-mes’ of their mothers (Christie Brinkley, Cindy Crawford, etc.) when they actually look more like their dads.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right and Reese Witherspoon and her daughter the daily fail always call her mini me when is actually her dad’s twin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My daughter resembles my husband, our son looks like me. I know of more examples of this than I can count.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both my daughter and my son resemble me, but have their father’s fast metabolism (whew!) My daughter is actually my exact copy–but I’m my mother’s exact copy. My husband’s Romanesque nose is attractive on a male but…well, I’ve seen his sister…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I can totally see the Windsors in Char and the Mids in George/Louis. I think having the Mid genetics is favourable long term to the Windsor ones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definitely better genes, yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Fingers crossed that Charlotte doesn’t start losing her looks and going bald in her 30′s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I look at pics of Char all I see is Pippa. Little Louis really looks like Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Charlotte strongly resembles HMQ
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly my thoughts, wha1ever. George is all Michael Mid, esp. his eyes. Char has William’s eyes and smile (even though as a baby she seemed to be more Carole, she’s changed a LOT), and Louis is a complete Kate clone! I wonder if he has her eye color as well, though I know the color can change completely in his first year. Beautiful children!
This is a great pic; the second one, where they’re all cracking up, is my fav 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I look at George and I think nothing but MICHAEL MIDDLETON. Louis appears to be the spitting image of Kate, and Charlotte to me resembles the queen/Windsor genes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Charlotte is starting to look a lot like William. George looks liker Michael M.
Haven’t seen much of Louis to see who he resembles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charlotte is beginning to resemble William more and more, she only got her colouring from Kate. Otherwise the eyes, that mouth…all William!
Whereas George and Louis look more like Kate but with William’s colouring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Such beautiful photos!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been away a few days, sorry if I’ve missed the discussion, but does anyone else find it weird that Kate wore the same dress for these photos that one of Meghan’s friends wore to her wedding? I’m not much for the Kate conspiracy theories but this has me questioning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she saw the dress on Meghan’s friend, liked it and wanted to wear it herself? I think everyone knows by now that Kate is a huge fan of polka dot dresses/clothing and dresses that look like the one she is wearing above.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes Kate has always worn styles like this and this is a very ‘Kate’ dress, not in a good way either. It actually looks just like one that Princess Diana wore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, that’s a bananas observation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, don’t be rude. A review of my posts will show I’m incredibly fair to Kate. It just strikes me as odd she would, a couple months after Abigail Spencer got a ton of press for wearing this same dress, wear it for pictures with Meghan. She knew they would be published. Maybe she liked the dress that much, and that’s totally okay, but this is one of the first times I see what people mean when they say, “Don’t forget about meeeeee,” in relation to Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dietcokehead, it could be that she saw the dress on Abigail Spencer, it could also be that Pippa wore this same dress in a pale blue to Louis’ christening, and she liked the style and ordered hers then. Somehow, I don’t think Kate would’ve taken much notice of AS at the wedding. She was dealing with her own kids (being in the wedding), taking pics after, and the getting back to Louis, as it was only what, 4-6 wks. after giving birth?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt Kate put that much thought into it. It’s very much Kate’s style. She could have had it before the wedding but she might have seen it at the wedding and liked it. Unless a dress is for a tour, she doesn’t assign clothes when she buys them. So, I doubt she bought it with the pictures in mind. They were taken in September. She probably chose it when the color scheme was set to blue and white. I can’t think of anything that Kate would be signaling by wearing the dress anyway. At least nothing controversial.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huh. That’s a little interesting/odd/something but I’m not sure it really means anything. This dress seems up Kate’s alley right now – the vintage-y vibe, the polka dots – it looks a lot like the dress she wore to the KP event last month. My guess is that she shops more like this – finds something, wears it, ends up really liking it, and then buys other things that are similar. Not unlike many of us I imagine.
And like @ainsley7 said – I cant think of what Kate would be signaling anyway.
but it is just a bit weird. But it is also likely that we are overthinking it, ha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh! I’m not saying she had sinister intent in choosing this dress or that she was signaling anything, that’s a real stretch. It’s just one of those weird connections. Like, why would you wear the same dress in the same color a C-list actress wore to your sis-in-law’s wedding a few months back? It’s something I would think to avoid, and I’m already seeing stories about how the dress is fit for an actress *and* royalty. It strikes me as odd is all, and I’m clearly having trouble explaining why I feel that way, so I’m going to make my way to the coffee pot before I say anything else nonsensical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivanka Trump wore the same dress, which is a more unfortunate comparison. It is a pretty dress and very much in Kate’s style profile and obviously a very popular one as well.
I honestly don’t think Kate paid that much attention to the guests at Meaghan and Harry’s wedding and I don’t think she’s going to start deliberately copying some random American actress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, the friend that wore the dress was across from Kate at the wedding, so she probably noticed it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt Kate paid attention to that lol. She just likes blue, buttons and polka dots.
Also, the picture was never going to be about her and she probably knew it very well. The people that look at the picture (those that won’t remember what someone who attended a wedding many months ago wore) will probably fixate their attention on the family as a whole, on the children and on the baby in particular
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No? I mean – maybe she already had it and planned to wear it. I really don’t think there’s anything more to it than that. Certainly nothing sinister.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa wore Alessandra Rich in baby blue at Louis Christening… If there’s any connection, I would think it would be the sister connection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t make the connection because Pippa’s dress was so unflattering, but you could be right. The dress seems to be having a bit of a moment (Abigail, Pippa, Ivanka), and maybe Kate chose it because it’s now a popular design.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had to go back and see Pippa’s dress again and omg. I am going to hope Kate had her dress before that because I cant imagine seeing Pippa’s dress and thinking “hmm, I want one like that!” LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sarah Jessica Parker has also worn it. It’s a popular dress
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not really. Maybe she already had the dress before the wedding. It’s not like it’s a custom made dress, I’ve seen other polka dot dresses on people and at the store that look like it. This dress is her regular style, and everyone else in this picture is wearing the same colors. The wedding was 6 months ago, and the only dress I can remember is Meghans, I really don’t remember what anyone else wore
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s more like they like the same designers. I shop at at kohl’s a lot and so does my co worker and we both have similar style. One day i realized we were both wearing the same jacket but in a different color. There’s probably certain designers rich people prefer and so they sometimes end up wearing the same thing unintentionally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s also the dress Pippa wore at Louis’ christening. Ah, I see somebody above noted that. It’s a sister thing. Pippa was recently papped walking her baby while wearing the same maroon with white polka dots dresss that Kate wore at some event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like these pictures. they all look happy and relaxed and comfortable together. I like that there was clearly color coordination going on – royal! they’re just like every other pinterest family out there!
But, all I keep thinking of is a MC commercial (or is it Visa?) Cost of Givenchy dress – 5000. Cost of Alessandra Riche dress – 5000. Cost of various blue suits – 5000. Knowing there are 4 grandkids in the picture – priceless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still just three.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh, I guess it depends on your personal feelings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
3.25 kids lol. Meghan was about 8 wks. pregnant when the pic was taken 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope, reality says there are just three so far.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
omg, it was a sentimental thought, not a scientific statement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love these pictures. First of all, because George and Charlotte look very comfortable around Camila and Charles and that can’t be faked. Children are terrible actors lol. So it shows that these children do spend time around their paternal grandparents too.
Camila hugging Charlotte gives me all the feels. I love it.
Louis is a mini Kate. The resemblance cannot be more obvious!
George is growing so tall. Look at those legs!
Harry looks delighted and William looks honestly happy, with that kind of smile that reaches your eyes.
As for Kate and Meghan I like how they chose clothes that go with colour pallette (?) chosen for the photos , but each of them in their particular styles.
Well done Wales Family
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! You can’t fake that level of comfort. George and Charlotte obviously adore their grandparents and feeling comfortable and secure with them. Whatever family drama is going on, it seems the kids see Charles and Camilla enough to have that level of comfort.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww, adorable pics! Yes, hopefully, the horrible rumours about the Cambridge’s and Charles & Camilla can stop now. They’re so ridiculously made up. Geroge & Charlotte look very comfortable with the both of them. The rumours on the Cambridge kids never interacting with the Windsor kids were all false as well. They get along well with all of them as we’ve seen multiple times during this year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with all of your observations. They do look comfortable with their paternal grandparents, and I am glad for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA with your comment. Lovely pictures!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with the original comment. It’s a lovely family photograph and they all look very comfortable around each other
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Annie same here, on every point.
My god George is a young colt! He’s shot up several inches (all in the legs) while I wasn’t looking.
Beautiful pics of everyone; C&C always radiate such warmth, it does my shrivelled heart good!
I grew up with that lonely young prince (in space and time I mean!) and his great happiness in his mature years is very precious to me. *sniffs tearfully*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha I really like that Louis is smiling. I like the pictures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree- I think it would have been a really daft move to include Camilla’s kids and grandkids, even if Charles is very close to them. These are official portraits of the royal family, and if they had been included people would have wondered about whether they were getting titles or being primed for royal roles. Camilla would have been accused of scheming, and she still has to tread carefully to court public goodwill. It also wouldn’t have suited the trimmed down monarchy we keep hearing about Charles favouring- she has five grandchildren, I think.
The optics, as they say, would not have been good. Very different if this was Camilla’s 70th or private photos!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, it is entirely possible/likely that there ARE pictures with Camilla’s children and grandchildren, maybe pictures of everyone together (William/Harry, spouses, and Camilla’s children and spouses and their children) and they just didn’t release the photos publicly, which makes sense for the reasons you mentioned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given the animosity towards Camilla, I think you’re right. I mean, I still hear people upset that “he’ll make us call her Queen!” while totally ignoring that the wife of the British monarch is always called Queen, and their affair always comes up. I don’t think any good would come from pushing Camilla’s grandchildren into the photo. And for all I know, they don’t want the spotlight, either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SO.MANY.COMMENTS on FB (I think the Royal Family’s FB account) about how Diana should be in these pictures and not Camilla and too bad they killed her off etc.
Then some people were finally like….”even if Diana was alive, she wouldn’t be in this picture.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Becks1, dear Lord, people need to move on already! I mean no disrespect towards Diana, but she has been gone for more than 20 years and Charles and Camilla have been married now longer than he was married to Diana. If Will and Harry were okay with him marrying her, of all people, then I think some of the public could find it in themselves to maybe try and accept it.
I for one enjoy Camilla and think she seems like a really interesting woman. And she seems to make Charles happy, so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve seen way too many comments about how Diana should have been in that picture. They completely ignore that they were divorced before she died and they would never have posed for a group photo like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you and I think the entire photoshoot included Camilla’s children and grandchildren but they will remain private.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to go out on a limb and say Camilla’s brood probably wasn’t even present for this photoshoot, which I feel was specifically for Charles and Co. It’s a lot of work to get that many people and kids together on one day for photos. Getting Charles, William, Harry and the wives all together on one afternoon is tough enough.
That said agree Charles is close to his stepkids and step-grandkids. It will be interesting to see how much they factor in the public outings once Charles is King. I don’t see them appearing on the BP balcony for official events, for example, but can see them doing the Church walk at Sandringham at Christmas, joining C&C at Ascot or other events.
Tom P-B has a public image of his own of sorts as he’s an author, but Laura Lopes and her family are very private and I can’t see them relishing much public attention. They will stay low key.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate looks really good but I do not like her newly oranged hair! And I really liked her dress until someone upthread said that Ivanka Trump wore it, too. 😖 That’s not on Kate, it’s just that I find the trumps so repellant that they immediately kill things for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks better on Kate though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivanka cannot wear clothes, so although I haven’t seen her in it, I totally believe you that Kate looked better in it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Notice how Charles looks almost exactly the same in both photos?! He looks really content and relaxed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really dislike the dress Kate is wearing. 70s housewife fun? Other than that, it’s a nice picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. She looks way too covered. A very dowdy look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great job getting a picture with the baby smiling at the same time as everyone else. Charlotte is a mini-Elizabeth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charlotte looks like old woman Elizabeth. Compare with photos of Elizabeth at the same age – nope. She more resembles William or even Lady Sarah Chatto.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lady Chatting for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree she resembles William when he was that age. In the eyes especially.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Louis is the copy of Kate! Gorgeous baby!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those boys could have worn ties couldn’t they?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Noooo! How to ruin a vibe 😬
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the tieless look on them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have really come around on Charles. Yes he’s stuffy and old fashioned and I think a bit petulant at times. But I’ve forgiven the Diana years. I think with time passing in hindsight it really seems like Charles and Diana and Camilla were all under an enourmous amount of pressure in a situation kind of bigger than themselves. Sure no one behaved great, but I’ve moved on from he was a horrible no good cheater.
There is a video of William and Charles waiting for Harry to come back from one of his deployments and the look on that man’s face when he has his kid back in the fold who he had clearly been worried about just did it for me. I think he is a good and attentive father.
He also seems like a fun grandfather. And there is a video circulating from his recent documentary where he’s tickled pink over turkeys gobbling. It’s SO funny. I dunno if it’s PR polish (probably is) but for me it’s working!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m in the same boat as you. I think he probably is all of the things you’ve listed as well as a workaholic and somewhat emotionally repressed because of his own upbringing. But I don’t doubt for a second the love he has for his family. I’ve mentioned it in other threads – in some ways he reminds me of my gramp. There wasn’t a lot of emotional availability in either of their upbringings and a lot of putting on a game face in public. But the older I got the more and more I realized just how much my grandfather sacrificed and did for us – and how he just did it all very quietly because it was what he felt was right. He wasn’t the kind of grandfather that was carrying the grand kids everywhere, or hugging us or calling just to say he loved us. But he never had parents of his own that were like that at all. And despite the kind of upbringing he was so incredibly warm and lovely in his own way. And the grandkids were the light of his life. And my god – no animal would be starving as long as they were near him. In his later years he was making two portions of toast in the morning – one for himself, and one for my aunts dog haha.
But I think at the end of the day, Charles is human just like anyone else. And while there’s a certain public persona that is shown – it’s not everything he is. And there are an awful lot of people out there who have made Diana out to be a saint who never made any mistakes that carry a lot of hate towards him, despite Diana’s own affairs and behavior over the years. There seems to be a bit of projection in some cases.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get the feeling that Charles has grown on a lot of people over the years, myself included.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha I’ve watched part of the documentary! It is available on Youtube, the turkey part is in the beginning when he’s walking around a farm/estate (?). I’ve been meaning to finish it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw that documentary on YouTube and enjoyed it. Having only seen him in photographs, I was pleasantly surprised how warm and relaxed he is with all kinds of people he meets. He doesn’t seem so stuffy after all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charlotte looks like the queen!
They all look super comfortable and relaxed, such nice photos
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These are great photos. They look lovely and happy. Happy birthday!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those are lovely family photos and they all look happy together. I have a question and I hope someone can enlighten me. Are the calls for William to succeed as Monarch instead of Charles solely because of what happened with Diana? I understand from reading others’ post that Charles is not well liked. But Charles has the wisdom and knowledge to be an effective monarch and William is totally unprepared at this point to become the Monarch. It doesn’t seem to make sense to skip over Charles and crown William solely due to popularity, does it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are people still calling for Charles to be passed over in favor of William? It used to be a popular sentiment, but the last few years haven’t painted William in a positive light. I can’t imagine there are still people who want him as King before Charles. The man needs to grow up a little.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately there are still a few Diana fanatics lurking on the DM comments pages who seriously expect the crown to skip Charles and pass to William. They can’t quite grasp that the monarchy is not a reality tv show where you can vote for your favourite. I am thawing towards William slightly but I think he still has a long way to go before he is anywhere near ready to be king
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DM readers and Diana-ravers can call all they like for William immediately to succeed QEII, but it doesn’t make a blind bit of difference to how the succession actually works.
It’s truly incredible how much energy they still devote to this pointless fantasising.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone looks pretty relaxed in theat second photo excrpt Will & Kate, it’s nice to see a more relaxed family photo. Other European royals release these types of photos all the time, I wish the British royals would do this more often.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
??? Kate and William both look relaxed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will and Kate look just as relaxed as everyone else. They’re all smiling and look happy and relaxed with their family
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very nice, relaxed family photo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For being so skinny even while pregnant Kate does make cute chubby babies. I like that. And looks like another redhead to join Uncle Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These photos are adorable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
charlotte is the cutest of the bunch, how does george still have pacifier teeth at 5-6 years old?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My son is 2 months older than George and hasn’t lost any teeth yet. My 7 year old has only lost his front 2. 6-7 is normal for first teeth falling out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ahh, i didn’t realize the teeth don’t revert back to pre-pacifier days, that they actually all have to fall out!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like how all three women have such a distinctive style in this- love Camilla’s dress. It’s so feminine and formal without being starchy. Nice legs too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prince Louis is adorable. Look at those beautiful eyes! I think Charlotte and William have similar eyes and features. George has really grown. I think the article is right, he is going to be tall. It is a very nice photo and it made me smile. Maybe I am in the minority, but I really like Prince Charles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really wish Meghan would wear colors. Before her Duchess days, she wore all sorts of colors, but for some reason – as Picasso had his blue period – Meghan only wants to wear black, white, and navy. Blah already!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Meghan in more colorful clothes too, but in this picture it looks like they’re all wearing blue and white, and if she wore a different color, that wouldn’t look right
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, remember all the negativity she got for wearing green at the christening?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I definitely see Kate in Louis, in the few baby pictures I’ve seen of Kate, little Louis looks just like her. But as for Charlotte and George, it’s kind of a toss up. Physically, I can tell George is going to be gangly and lanky looking like his grandfather (I never thought William was really lanky). George looks a lot like toddler William, I kind of see Michael Middleton I guess? I don’t really see the Queen at all in Charlotte, she looks more Middleton to me right now. Everyone keeps saying she looks like the Queen but honestly the only person that really resembles the Queen to me is Lady Louise, Edward and Sophie’s oldest child.
As for Kate’s dress, its so weird because Abigail Spencer looked great it in at Meghan and Harry’s wedding but the way she styled it with the belt and hat made it look more modern. On Kate it just looks like a dowdy 1950s housewife outfit. But otherwise these are some fun family pictures! Happy birthday Prince Charles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That baby is precious and the spitting image of his mommy. It’s uncanny. I think Charlotte has her Uncle Harry’s eyes. Somewhat like William’s, but I think they’re exactly like Harry’s. Great pictures!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great story. Love the second one the most.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can she stop holding her fingers like that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you see Camilla’s making a little heart shape with hers? So lovely!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am I the only one that thinks George is on Grandpa’s knee because that was was the only way to hold him still long enough for a photo? Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautiful photos! Everyone looks happy and relaxed.
Slightly off topic, but I don’t think I realized that George looked a bit like Charles as a baby until I saw this: https://mobile.twitter.com/RoyalFamily/status/1062692325057593344/photo/1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These photos were taken in September, by the way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If there’s a better spot than being an adorable first granddaughter (and daughter) between an older and younger brother, I haven’t heard about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they all look wonderful. No shade from me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the family photo and the birthday party is tonight. The queen is hosting and foreign royalty have been invited. Somewhere Evil Papa Smurf is seeing this photo with Meghan and dialing up the Fail to cry about not getting a card. Your fault for the current situation Pops.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this photographer hates Meghan. She’s all hunched over in the “fun” photo when everyone else is not. It looks awkward and weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I am really very fond of Meghan, but they did her dirty in this photo selection. In the first, she seems overly stiff, and in the second, fake-enthusiastic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like everyone else, I just came to say, that I love the photos! Of course, the one where they are all laughing is my favorite, but still, two lovely photos. Prince Louis is such a squishy little chunk! All the Cambridge babies are darling!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like these pictures. We rarely, if ever, see C&C in “fun grandparent” mode. George is getting so tall, I keep forgetting that he’s still just 5 years old. All the grandchildren are cute and look very happy. I hope they take another group shot like this when Baby Sussex comes (not just the formal christening portrait). HBD Charles!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first thought was “Diana should be there”. She would have been beyond proud of her sons, their wives and their families.
My next thought was Camilla was, and is, the woman Charles always wanted to be with, and they seem terribly happy together.
Great photos, all around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not going to comment on either Daughter-In-Laws clothing bc this photo is all about Charles.
The photos are lovely, I like both versions. I saw that little clip of Charles talking about turkeys and it was hilarious. Reminded me of the time QEII went “Cows!” at an event. It’s very cute, and awesome that no matter who you are in life, Queen of England, Prince of Wales, or an ordinary pauper like me, most everyone has delightful reactions to animals LOL
And oh my gosh, all the children are so adorable and definitely very much at ease with their grandparents. I LOVE Charlotte & Camilla together, Cams really looks like she would conspire with Charlotte and get into all sorts of trouble together. I think Charles is a good dad, and like most dads had some missteps, but for the most part he has def. taken care of his two boys. I think he’s also probably a nice grandfather as well despite the stories that he doesn’t see them often.
I imagine he doesn’t see them a lot since he isn’t usually sitting around doing nothing, he does do a lot of work, and has been taking on more duties for QEII. Unlike ordinary grandparents who are most likely retired by this age, he still is working. He isn’t a perfect human being, no one is, but I don’t think he is as much of a monster as people make him out to be either. He will obviously not reign as long as his mother, but he may not be that horrible a King for however his reign will be.
Anyway Happy Birthday Charles, enjoy your birthday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great post SpilldatT!
Report this comment as spam or abuse