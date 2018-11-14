Prince Charles seemed delighted to pose with his immediate family for his 70th birthday

charles bday2

Prince Charles officially turns 70 years old today, November 14th. There’s been so much stuff around his birthday, I honestly thought it had already passed and people were still making a big deal about it. But no, it’s today. To celebrate, Clarence House and Kensington Palace organized their peeps for a GROUP PHOTO. Two group photos, to be exact. These are actually the first two publicly-released photos of the entirety of Prince Charles’ immediate family. His wife, both his sons, both his sons’ wives, and his three grandchildren, all together in one photo. It would have been nice to see Camilla’s children and grandchildren included in some photos too, because they’ve always made a big deal about how Charles is close to Camilla’s kids and her grandchildren.

Still, there’s lots to talk about here. Prince Louis is getting big! Much like George at that age, he looks like a little chunkster. But unlike George, I don’t think Lou will really take after William physically. Lou and Charlotte seemed to get more Middleton genes than Wales/Windsor genes. Meanwhile, George is starting to get really lanky, right? He’s going to sprout up and be all arms and legs, like his dad and his late grandmother Diana. I like the visual thread of William, Charles and George, all in a vertical line – the heirs to the crown.

The photos were taken in the garden of Clarence House in London. I like that Meghan and Kate are wearing clothes we haven’t seen at recent events – it makes it seem like they got dressed up specifically for this photoshoot, rather than just “stopping by” after an event. Kate’s dress is Alessandra Rich, Meghan’s dress is Givenchy, and Camilla’s (fabulous) dress is Fiona Clare. Camilla weirdly had my favorite look in these photos. Also: I think Meghan is doing something very Michelle Obama-esque by continuing to flash her arms. Normalizing the bicep, the royal gun show, etc.

Incidentally, this was also released by Kensington Palace yesterday: Meghan and Harry will be the royal attendees at this year’s annual Royal Variety show at the London Palladium. It’s a chance for Meghan to really glam it up and I hope she does.

charles bday1

114 Responses to “Prince Charles seemed delighted to pose with his immediate family for his 70th birthday”

  1. wha1ever says:
    November 14, 2018 at 6:10 am

    Prince Louis looks like a mini Kate (just look a her christening pictures from 1982 to see the resemblance!). Prince George has always looked like a mini Michael Middleton to me and Princess Charlotte is starting to resemble Prince William now. So the boys look more Middleton and the girl looks more Windsor/Spencer.

    Reply
  2. Alittlesugar says:
    November 14, 2018 at 6:16 am

    Charlotte is beginning to resemble William more and more, she only got her colouring from Kate. Otherwise the eyes, that mouth…all William!

    Whereas George and Louis look more like Kate but with William’s colouring.

    Reply
  3. KLO says:
    November 14, 2018 at 6:17 am

    Such beautiful photos!

    Reply
  4. dietcokehead says:
    November 14, 2018 at 6:27 am

    I’ve been away a few days, sorry if I’ve missed the discussion, but does anyone else find it weird that Kate wore the same dress for these photos that one of Meghan’s friends wore to her wedding? I’m not much for the Kate conspiracy theories but this has me questioning.

    Reply
    • wha1ever says:
      November 14, 2018 at 6:31 am

      Maybe she saw the dress on Meghan’s friend, liked it and wanted to wear it herself? I think everyone knows by now that Kate is a huge fan of polka dot dresses/clothing and dresses that look like the one she is wearing above.

      Reply
    • NicNic says:
      November 14, 2018 at 6:31 am

      No, that’s a bananas observation.

      Reply
      • dietcokehead says:
        November 14, 2018 at 6:41 am

        Hey, don’t be rude. A review of my posts will show I’m incredibly fair to Kate. It just strikes me as odd she would, a couple months after Abigail Spencer got a ton of press for wearing this same dress, wear it for pictures with Meghan. She knew they would be published. Maybe she liked the dress that much, and that’s totally okay, but this is one of the first times I see what people mean when they say, “Don’t forget about meeeeee,” in relation to Kate.

      • Jan90067 says:
        November 14, 2018 at 7:56 am

        Dietcokehead, it could be that she saw the dress on Abigail Spencer, it could also be that Pippa wore this same dress in a pale blue to Louis’ christening, and she liked the style and ordered hers then. Somehow, I don’t think Kate would’ve taken much notice of AS at the wedding. She was dealing with her own kids (being in the wedding), taking pics after, and the getting back to Louis, as it was only what, 4-6 wks. after giving birth?

    • Ainsley7 says:
      November 14, 2018 at 6:42 am

      I doubt Kate put that much thought into it. It’s very much Kate’s style. She could have had it before the wedding but she might have seen it at the wedding and liked it. Unless a dress is for a tour, she doesn’t assign clothes when she buys them. So, I doubt she bought it with the pictures in mind. They were taken in September. She probably chose it when the color scheme was set to blue and white. I can’t think of anything that Kate would be signaling by wearing the dress anyway. At least nothing controversial.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      November 14, 2018 at 6:54 am

      Huh. That’s a little interesting/odd/something but I’m not sure it really means anything. This dress seems up Kate’s alley right now – the vintage-y vibe, the polka dots – it looks a lot like the dress she wore to the KP event last month. My guess is that she shops more like this – finds something, wears it, ends up really liking it, and then buys other things that are similar. Not unlike many of us I imagine.

      And like @ainsley7 said – I cant think of what Kate would be signaling anyway.

      but it is just a bit weird. But it is also likely that we are overthinking it, ha.

      Reply
      • dietcokehead says:
        November 14, 2018 at 7:12 am

        Oh! I’m not saying she had sinister intent in choosing this dress or that she was signaling anything, that’s a real stretch. It’s just one of those weird connections. Like, why would you wear the same dress in the same color a C-list actress wore to your sis-in-law’s wedding a few months back? It’s something I would think to avoid, and I’m already seeing stories about how the dress is fit for an actress *and* royalty. It strikes me as odd is all, and I’m clearly having trouble explaining why I feel that way, so I’m going to make my way to the coffee pot before I say anything else nonsensical.

    • CanadianGirl says:
      November 14, 2018 at 7:02 am

      Ivanka Trump wore the same dress, which is a more unfortunate comparison. It is a pretty dress and very much in Kate’s style profile and obviously a very popular one as well.

      I honestly don’t think Kate paid that much attention to the guests at Meaghan and Harry’s wedding and I don’t think she’s going to start deliberately copying some random American actress.

      Reply
    • Annie. says:
      November 14, 2018 at 7:03 am

      I doubt Kate paid attention to that lol. She just likes blue, buttons and polka dots.
      Also, the picture was never going to be about her and she probably knew it very well. The people that look at the picture (those that won’t remember what someone who attended a wedding many months ago wore) will probably fixate their attention on the family as a whole, on the children and on the baby in particular

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      November 14, 2018 at 7:06 am

      No? I mean – maybe she already had it and planned to wear it. I really don’t think there’s anything more to it than that. Certainly nothing sinister.

      Reply
    • SK says:
      November 14, 2018 at 7:25 am

      Pippa wore Alessandra Rich in baby blue at Louis Christening… If there’s any connection, I would think it would be the sister connection.

      Reply
    • Beth says:
      November 14, 2018 at 7:35 am

      Not really. Maybe she already had the dress before the wedding. It’s not like it’s a custom made dress, I’ve seen other polka dot dresses on people and at the store that look like it. This dress is her regular style, and everyone else in this picture is wearing the same colors. The wedding was 6 months ago, and the only dress I can remember is Meghans, I really don’t remember what anyone else wore

      Reply
    • Snowflake says:
      November 14, 2018 at 8:13 am

      I think it’s more like they like the same designers. I shop at at kohl’s a lot and so does my co worker and we both have similar style. One day i realized we were both wearing the same jacket but in a different color. There’s probably certain designers rich people prefer and so they sometimes end up wearing the same thing unintentionally.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      November 14, 2018 at 11:17 am

      It’s also the dress Pippa wore at Louis’ christening. Ah, I see somebody above noted that. It’s a sister thing. Pippa was recently papped walking her baby while wearing the same maroon with white polka dots dresss that Kate wore at some event.

      Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 6:56 am

    I really like these pictures. they all look happy and relaxed and comfortable together. I like that there was clearly color coordination going on – royal! they’re just like every other pinterest family out there!

    But, all I keep thinking of is a MC commercial (or is it Visa?) Cost of Givenchy dress – 5000. Cost of Alessandra Riche dress – 5000. Cost of various blue suits – 5000. Knowing there are 4 grandkids in the picture – priceless.

    Reply
  6. Annie. says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:00 am

    I love these pictures. First of all, because George and Charlotte look very comfortable around Camila and Charles and that can’t be faked. Children are terrible actors lol. So it shows that these children do spend time around their paternal grandparents too.
    Camila hugging Charlotte gives me all the feels. I love it.
    Louis is a mini Kate. The resemblance cannot be more obvious!
    George is growing so tall. Look at those legs!
    Harry looks delighted and William looks honestly happy, with that kind of smile that reaches your eyes.

    As for Kate and Meghan I like how they chose clothes that go with colour pallette (?) chosen for the photos , but each of them in their particular styles.

    Well done Wales Family

    Reply
  7. Alexandria says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:10 am

    Hahaha I really like that Louis is smiling. I like the pictures.

    Reply
  8. Delphi says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:12 am

    I disagree- I think it would have been a really daft move to include Camilla’s kids and grandkids, even if Charles is very close to them. These are official portraits of the royal family, and if they had been included people would have wondered about whether they were getting titles or being primed for royal roles. Camilla would have been accused of scheming, and she still has to tread carefully to court public goodwill. It also wouldn’t have suited the trimmed down monarchy we keep hearing about Charles favouring- she has five grandchildren, I think.

    The optics, as they say, would not have been good. Very different if this was Camilla’s 70th or private photos!

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      November 14, 2018 at 7:28 am

      Also, it is entirely possible/likely that there ARE pictures with Camilla’s children and grandchildren, maybe pictures of everyone together (William/Harry, spouses, and Camilla’s children and spouses and their children) and they just didn’t release the photos publicly, which makes sense for the reasons you mentioned.

      Reply
    • dietcokehead says:
      November 14, 2018 at 7:31 am

      Given the animosity towards Camilla, I think you’re right. I mean, I still hear people upset that “he’ll make us call her Queen!” while totally ignoring that the wife of the British monarch is always called Queen, and their affair always comes up. I don’t think any good would come from pushing Camilla’s grandchildren into the photo. And for all I know, they don’t want the spotlight, either.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        November 14, 2018 at 7:43 am

        SO.MANY.COMMENTS on FB (I think the Royal Family’s FB account) about how Diana should be in these pictures and not Camilla and too bad they killed her off etc.

        Then some people were finally like….”even if Diana was alive, she wouldn’t be in this picture.”

      • L84Tea says:
        November 14, 2018 at 8:21 am

        @Becks1, dear Lord, people need to move on already! I mean no disrespect towards Diana, but she has been gone for more than 20 years and Charles and Camilla have been married now longer than he was married to Diana. If Will and Harry were okay with him marrying her, of all people, then I think some of the public could find it in themselves to maybe try and accept it.

        I for one enjoy Camilla and think she seems like a really interesting woman. And she seems to make Charles happy, so…

      • Nic919 says:
        November 14, 2018 at 1:58 pm

        I’ve seen way too many comments about how Diana should have been in that picture. They completely ignore that they were divorced before she died and they would never have posed for a group photo like this.

    • TyrantDestroyed says:
      November 14, 2018 at 10:50 am

      I agree with you and I think the entire photoshoot included Camilla’s children and grandchildren but they will remain private.

      Reply
      • TheOtherSam says:
        November 14, 2018 at 12:31 pm

        I’m going to go out on a limb and say Camilla’s brood probably wasn’t even present for this photoshoot, which I feel was specifically for Charles and Co. It’s a lot of work to get that many people and kids together on one day for photos. Getting Charles, William, Harry and the wives all together on one afternoon is tough enough.

        That said agree Charles is close to his stepkids and step-grandkids. It will be interesting to see how much they factor in the public outings once Charles is King. I don’t see them appearing on the BP balcony for official events, for example, but can see them doing the Church walk at Sandringham at Christmas, joining C&C at Ascot or other events.

        Tom P-B has a public image of his own of sorts as he’s an author, but Laura Lopes and her family are very private and I can’t see them relishing much public attention. They will stay low key.

  9. Betsy says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:17 am

    Kate looks really good but I do not like her newly oranged hair! And I really liked her dress until someone upthread said that Ivanka Trump wore it, too. 😖 That’s not on Kate, it’s just that I find the trumps so repellant that they immediately kill things for me.

    Reply
  10. Kay says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:18 am

    Notice how Charles looks almost exactly the same in both photos?! He looks really content and relaxed.

    Reply
  11. dlc says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:22 am

    I really dislike the dress Kate is wearing. 70s housewife fun? Other than that, it’s a nice picture.

    Reply
  12. Lightpurple says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Great job getting a picture with the baby smiling at the same time as everyone else. Charlotte is a mini-Elizabeth.

    Reply
  13. SK says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Louis is the copy of Kate! Gorgeous baby!

    Reply
  14. Huh says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Those boys could have worn ties couldn’t they?

    Reply
  15. Dixiebells says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:39 am

    I have really come around on Charles. Yes he’s stuffy and old fashioned and I think a bit petulant at times. But I’ve forgiven the Diana years. I think with time passing in hindsight it really seems like Charles and Diana and Camilla were all under an enourmous amount of pressure in a situation kind of bigger than themselves. Sure no one behaved great, but I’ve moved on from he was a horrible no good cheater.

    There is a video of William and Charles waiting for Harry to come back from one of his deployments and the look on that man’s face when he has his kid back in the fold who he had clearly been worried about just did it for me. I think he is a good and attentive father.

    He also seems like a fun grandfather. And there is a video circulating from his recent documentary where he’s tickled pink over turkeys gobbling. It’s SO funny. I dunno if it’s PR polish (probably is) but for me it’s working!

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      November 14, 2018 at 8:21 am

      I’m in the same boat as you. I think he probably is all of the things you’ve listed as well as a workaholic and somewhat emotionally repressed because of his own upbringing. But I don’t doubt for a second the love he has for his family. I’ve mentioned it in other threads – in some ways he reminds me of my gramp. There wasn’t a lot of emotional availability in either of their upbringings and a lot of putting on a game face in public. But the older I got the more and more I realized just how much my grandfather sacrificed and did for us – and how he just did it all very quietly because it was what he felt was right. He wasn’t the kind of grandfather that was carrying the grand kids everywhere, or hugging us or calling just to say he loved us. But he never had parents of his own that were like that at all. And despite the kind of upbringing he was so incredibly warm and lovely in his own way. And the grandkids were the light of his life. And my god – no animal would be starving as long as they were near him. In his later years he was making two portions of toast in the morning – one for himself, and one for my aunts dog haha.

      But I think at the end of the day, Charles is human just like anyone else. And while there’s a certain public persona that is shown – it’s not everything he is. And there are an awful lot of people out there who have made Diana out to be a saint who never made any mistakes that carry a lot of hate towards him, despite Diana’s own affairs and behavior over the years. There seems to be a bit of projection in some cases.

      Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      November 14, 2018 at 8:25 am

      I get the feeling that Charles has grown on a lot of people over the years, myself included. :-)

      Reply
    • Amelie says:
      November 14, 2018 at 9:28 am

      Hahaha I’ve watched part of the documentary! It is available on Youtube, the turkey part is in the beginning when he’s walking around a farm/estate (?). I’ve been meaning to finish it!

      Reply
    • Jamie says:
      November 14, 2018 at 9:53 am

      I saw that documentary on YouTube and enjoyed it. Having only seen him in photographs, I was pleasantly surprised how warm and relaxed he is with all kinds of people he meets. He doesn’t seem so stuffy after all.

      Reply
  16. LORENA says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:41 am

    Charlotte looks like the queen!

    They all look super comfortable and relaxed, such nice photos

    Reply
  17. Sparkly says:
    November 14, 2018 at 7:53 am

    These are great photos. They look lovely and happy. Happy birthday!

    Reply
  18. IlsaLund says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Those are lovely family photos and they all look happy together. I have a question and I hope someone can enlighten me. Are the calls for William to succeed as Monarch instead of Charles solely because of what happened with Diana? I understand from reading others’ post that Charles is not well liked. But Charles has the wisdom and knowledge to be an effective monarch and William is totally unprepared at this point to become the Monarch. It doesn’t seem to make sense to skip over Charles and crown William solely due to popularity, does it?

    Reply
    • dietcokehead says:
      November 14, 2018 at 8:18 am

      Are people still calling for Charles to be passed over in favor of William? It used to be a popular sentiment, but the last few years haven’t painted William in a positive light. I can’t imagine there are still people who want him as King before Charles. The man needs to grow up a little.

      Reply
      • Cerys says:
        November 14, 2018 at 8:28 am

        Unfortunately there are still a few Diana fanatics lurking on the DM comments pages who seriously expect the crown to skip Charles and pass to William. They can’t quite grasp that the monarchy is not a reality tv show where you can vote for your favourite. I am thawing towards William slightly but I think he still has a long way to go before he is anywhere near ready to be king

    • Cal says:
      November 14, 2018 at 1:28 pm

      DM readers and Diana-ravers can call all they like for William immediately to succeed QEII, but it doesn’t make a blind bit of difference to how the succession actually works.
      It’s truly incredible how much energy they still devote to this pointless fantasising.

      Reply
  19. Starryfish29 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Everyone looks pretty relaxed in theat second photo excrpt Will & Kate, it’s nice to see a more relaxed family photo. Other European royals release these types of photos all the time, I wish the British royals would do this more often.

    Reply
  20. minx says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Very nice, relaxed family photo.

    Reply
  21. Original T.C. says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:00 am

    For being so skinny even while pregnant Kate does make cute chubby babies. I like that. And looks like another redhead to join Uncle Harry.

    Reply
  22. launicaangelina says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:12 am

    These photos are adorable.

    Reply
  23. Helen says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:14 am

    charlotte is the cutest of the bunch, how does george still have pacifier teeth at 5-6 years old?!

    Reply
  24. Missreader says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I like how all three women have such a distinctive style in this- love Camilla’s dress. It’s so feminine and formal without being starchy. Nice legs too!

    Reply
  25. Ann says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:22 am

    Prince Louis is adorable. Look at those beautiful eyes! I think Charlotte and William have similar eyes and features. George has really grown. I think the article is right, he is going to be tall. It is a very nice photo and it made me smile. Maybe I am in the minority, but I really like Prince Charles.

    Reply
  26. Jessica says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:39 am

    I really wish Meghan would wear colors. Before her Duchess days, she wore all sorts of colors, but for some reason – as Picasso had his blue period – Meghan only wants to wear black, white, and navy. Blah already!

    Reply
  27. Amelie says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:40 am

    I definitely see Kate in Louis, in the few baby pictures I’ve seen of Kate, little Louis looks just like her. But as for Charlotte and George, it’s kind of a toss up. Physically, I can tell George is going to be gangly and lanky looking like his grandfather (I never thought William was really lanky). George looks a lot like toddler William, I kind of see Michael Middleton I guess? I don’t really see the Queen at all in Charlotte, she looks more Middleton to me right now. Everyone keeps saying she looks like the Queen but honestly the only person that really resembles the Queen to me is Lady Louise, Edward and Sophie’s oldest child.

    As for Kate’s dress, its so weird because Abigail Spencer looked great it in at Meghan and Harry’s wedding but the way she styled it with the belt and hat made it look more modern. On Kate it just looks like a dowdy 1950s housewife outfit. But otherwise these are some fun family pictures! Happy birthday Prince Charles.

    Reply
  28. LW says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:47 am

    That baby is precious and the spitting image of his mommy. It’s uncanny. I think Charlotte has her Uncle Harry’s eyes. Somewhat like William’s, but I think they’re exactly like Harry’s. Great pictures!

    Reply
  29. Chef Grace says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Great story. Love the second one the most.

    Reply
  30. Aerohead21 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Can she stop holding her fingers like that?

    Reply
  31. Rocky says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Am I the only one that thinks George is on Grandpa’s knee because that was was the only way to hold him still long enough for a photo? Lol

    Reply
  32. Lexa says:
    November 14, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Beautiful photos! Everyone looks happy and relaxed.

    Slightly off topic, but I don’t think I realized that George looked a bit like Charles as a baby until I saw this: https://mobile.twitter.com/RoyalFamily/status/1062692325057593344/photo/1

    Reply
  33. violet says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    These photos were taken in September, by the way.

    Reply
  34. violet says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    If there’s a better spot than being an adorable first granddaughter (and daughter) between an older and younger brother, I haven’t heard about it.

    Reply
  35. Mego says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    I think they all look wonderful. No shade from me.

    Reply
  36. aquarius64 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Love the family photo and the birthday party is tonight. The queen is hosting and foreign royalty have been invited. Somewhere Evil Papa Smurf is seeing this photo with Meghan and dialing up the Fail to cry about not getting a card. Your fault for the current situation Pops.

    Reply
  37. Lisa says:
    November 14, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    I think this photographer hates Meghan. She’s all hunched over in the “fun” photo when everyone else is not. It looks awkward and weird.

    Reply
  38. Fluffy Princess says:
    November 14, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    Like everyone else, I just came to say, that I love the photos! Of course, the one where they are all laughing is my favorite, but still, two lovely photos. Prince Louis is such a squishy little chunk! All the Cambridge babies are darling!

    Reply
  39. paddingtonjr says:
    November 14, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    I really like these pictures. We rarely, if ever, see C&C in “fun grandparent” mode. George is getting so tall, I keep forgetting that he’s still just 5 years old. All the grandchildren are cute and look very happy. I hope they take another group shot like this when Baby Sussex comes (not just the formal christening portrait). HBD Charles!

    Reply
  40. HRHMegs says:
    November 14, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    My first thought was “Diana should be there”. She would have been beyond proud of her sons, their wives and their families.

    My next thought was Camilla was, and is, the woman Charles always wanted to be with, and they seem terribly happy together.

    Great photos, all around.

    Reply
  41. SpillDatT says:
    November 14, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Not going to comment on either Daughter-In-Laws clothing bc this photo is all about Charles.

    The photos are lovely, I like both versions. I saw that little clip of Charles talking about turkeys and it was hilarious. Reminded me of the time QEII went “Cows!” at an event. It’s very cute, and awesome that no matter who you are in life, Queen of England, Prince of Wales, or an ordinary pauper like me, most everyone has delightful reactions to animals LOL

    And oh my gosh, all the children are so adorable and definitely very much at ease with their grandparents. I LOVE Charlotte & Camilla together, Cams really looks like she would conspire with Charlotte and get into all sorts of trouble together. I think Charles is a good dad, and like most dads had some missteps, but for the most part he has def. taken care of his two boys. I think he’s also probably a nice grandfather as well despite the stories that he doesn’t see them often.

    I imagine he doesn’t see them a lot since he isn’t usually sitting around doing nothing, he does do a lot of work, and has been taking on more duties for QEII. Unlike ordinary grandparents who are most likely retired by this age, he still is working. He isn’t a perfect human being, no one is, but I don’t think he is as much of a monster as people make him out to be either. He will obviously not reign as long as his mother, but he may not be that horrible a King for however his reign will be.

    Anyway Happy Birthday Charles, enjoy your birthday.

    Reply

