Prince Charles seemed delighted to pose with his immediate family for his 70th birthday

Prince Charles officially turns 70 years old today, November 14th. There’s been so much stuff around his birthday, I honestly thought it had already passed and people were still making a big deal about it. But no, it’s today. To celebrate, Clarence House and Kensington Palace organized their peeps for a GROUP PHOTO. Two group photos, to be exact. These are actually the first two publicly-released photos of the entirety of Prince Charles’ immediate family. His wife, both his sons, both his sons’ wives, and his three grandchildren, all together in one photo. It would have been nice to see Camilla’s children and grandchildren included in some photos too, because they’ve always made a big deal about how Charles is close to Camilla’s kids and her grandchildren.

Still, there’s lots to talk about here. Prince Louis is getting big! Much like George at that age, he looks like a little chunkster. But unlike George, I don’t think Lou will really take after William physically. Lou and Charlotte seemed to get more Middleton genes than Wales/Windsor genes. Meanwhile, George is starting to get really lanky, right? He’s going to sprout up and be all arms and legs, like his dad and his late grandmother Diana. I like the visual thread of William, Charles and George, all in a vertical line – the heirs to the crown.

The photos were taken in the garden of Clarence House in London. I like that Meghan and Kate are wearing clothes we haven’t seen at recent events – it makes it seem like they got dressed up specifically for this photoshoot, rather than just “stopping by” after an event. Kate’s dress is Alessandra Rich, Meghan’s dress is Givenchy, and Camilla’s (fabulous) dress is Fiona Clare. Camilla weirdly had my favorite look in these photos. Also: I think Meghan is doing something very Michelle Obama-esque by continuing to flash her arms. Normalizing the bicep, the royal gun show, etc.

Incidentally, this was also released by Kensington Palace yesterday: Meghan and Harry will be the royal attendees at this year’s annual Royal Variety show at the London Palladium. It’s a chance for Meghan to really glam it up and I hope she does.