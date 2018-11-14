“The ‘Today Show’ ratings went up as soon as they fired Megyn Kelly, lol” links

The Today Show’s ratings went up as soon as Megyn Kelly was fired, lol. [Jezebel]
Wait, Tom Hiddleston named his dog Bobby?? [LaineyGossip]
I love the joyfulness of dunking on Marco Rubio. [Pajiba]
Paz de la Huerta is suing Harvey Weinstein. [Dlisted]
Disney has banned a Deplorable stunt queen from all their parks. [Towleroad]
Michael B. Jordan has good coat game. [Go Fug Yourself]
Homer Simpson will do drag. [OMG Blog]
Andy Cohen is uncomfortable about Jeff Lewis’s many feuds. [Reality Tea]
Emily Ratajkowski wants us to look at her abs. [RCFA]
Kelly was just a poorly thought out acquisition. Conservatives were going to see her as a traitor for leaving Fox, liberal viewers were never going to warm up to her due to her background in more conservative venues. She just wasn’t going to please anyone with her move to ‘Today’. Meanwhile, I’ve read she made out like a bandit on getting fired… I’m sure she’s crying crocodile tears all the way to the bank.
Agreed – plus in the clips I’ve seen, she was very awkward and not well suited for the type of show they hired her for.
I don’t know if NBC was the biggest problem but doing a morning show was a huge mistake. Megyn doesn’t have the personality for it. Then again her hard news specials bombed too.
The Marco Rubio drags on Twitter are great. He really thinks he’s going to be somebody. What a dweeb.
Remember Robo Rubio on the campaign trail? Nothing about him seems natural.
Looks like Marco may have more to hide than his 1990 arrest for cruising in a public park. Of course, he could just be carrying all this water to keep NRA cash rolling in. Hard to tell.
Yes, Tom Hiddleston named that adorable spaniel Bobby.
In more intriguing news, he just tweeted (his second tweet in a week after a 20 month absence) a minute long video of himself that ended with the word “Betrayal.” Nothing more. Twitter is simultaneously dumbfounded and overjoyed. So am I.
Music Video? Tv series appearance? Webisode? I’m confused lol
Harold Pinter play?
@socool, he has been doing Pinter stuff recently so possibly. If it’s a theatrical performance, I hope NTLive broadcasts it. But I’m hoping for film.
I know someone who named their dog Walter.
Megan with a Y Kelly will reinvent herself by releasing a book about shower sex and all will be forgiven.
Haha! Shower sex-tell all!
