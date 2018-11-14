“The ‘Today Show’ ratings went up as soon as they fired Megyn Kelly, lol” links
  • November 14, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Megyn Kelly address feud with Jane Fonda on NBC's ' Megyn Kelly Today'

The Today Show’s ratings went up as soon as Megyn Kelly was fired, lol. [Jezebel]
Wait, Tom Hiddleston named his dog Bobby?? [LaineyGossip]
I love the joyfulness of dunking on Marco Rubio. [Pajiba]
Paz de la Huerta is suing Harvey Weinstein. [Dlisted]
Disney has banned a Deplorable stunt queen from all their parks. [Towleroad]
Michael B. Jordan has good coat game. [Go Fug Yourself]
Homer Simpson will do drag. [OMG Blog]
Andy Cohen is uncomfortable about Jeff Lewis’s many feuds. [Reality Tea]
Emily Ratajkowski wants us to look at her abs. [RCFA]

time 100 gala New york

13 Responses to ““The ‘Today Show’ ratings went up as soon as they fired Megyn Kelly, lol” links”

  1. Janada says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Kelly was just a poorly thought out acquisition. Conservatives were going to see her as a traitor for leaving Fox, liberal viewers were never going to warm up to her due to her background in more conservative venues. She just wasn’t going to please anyone with her move to ‘Today’. Meanwhile, I’ve read she made out like a bandit on getting fired… I’m sure she’s crying crocodile tears all the way to the bank.

  2. Enormous Coat says:
    November 14, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    The Marco Rubio drags on Twitter are great. He really thinks he’s going to be somebody. What a dweeb.

  3. Lightpurple says:
    November 14, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    Yes, Tom Hiddleston named that adorable spaniel Bobby.

    In more intriguing news, he just tweeted (his second tweet in a week after a 20 month absence) a minute long video of himself that ended with the word “Betrayal.” Nothing more. Twitter is simultaneously dumbfounded and overjoyed. So am I.

  4. Darla says:
    November 14, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Megan with a Y Kelly will reinvent herself by releasing a book about shower sex and all will be forgiven.

