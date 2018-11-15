Rob Kardashian is broke and living with his mom, are you surprised?

I don’t think this is going to be breaking news to anyone here but Rob Kardashian is broke, according to Rob Kardashian. I know, who would’ve have guessed that ‘sock designer’ wouldn’t catapult a person into the stratosphere? But alas, between his personal trials and his sock designs failing to set the world on fire, Rob is struggling financially. And that sucks because he has a daughter, Dream, to support. Speaking of that, Rob and his former fiancée, Blac Chyna, are due in court in December to discuss child support. Rob currently pays $20,000 a month. Not surprisingly, Rob is claiming that he does not have the money to make these payments any longer.
Financial woes forced Rob Kardashian to move back in with his mother, Kris Jenner, according to child support documents obtained by Us Weekly.
Kardashian, 31, stated in a newly unearthed February 22 court declaration that he has “minimal cash flow and no savings.” He said his monthly income has decreased approximately $90,000 since he and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna reached a child support agreement in October 2017 over their 2-year-old daughter, Dream. He added that his current income is “insufficient” to pay his expenses, which include $20,000-per-month payments to Chyna, 30.
“As of January 17, 2018, I am short nearly $300,000, which my accountant projects I will need to pay for my 2017 tax liabilities,” the former reality star said in the February documents. “I no longer own a home. I now live in my mother’s home.”
Kardashian said in his declaration that he hoped his Arthur George sock line “would grow and that my earnings would increase,” but the opposite happened. He acknowledged that he no longer owns 100 percent of his company as momager Jenner, 63, had to step in “with capital to keep it afloat.” She now has a “50 percent share in the company,” he noted.
So Rob couldn’t hold on to his business and had to sell half of it. And he is also unable to film KUWTK full time, which means less income. Of course, if his income is dramatically decreased, he can get his support payments decreased. Shocking this all comes out just a few weeks before the court date to review that support. But it’s Kris’ involvement that really casts a shadow over all this. To cure his financial strife, Rob is forced to sell business shares, which he sold to his mom. Plus he had to sell his house so he moved in with *check notes* his mom. I’m having a hard time mustering up any sympathy over his living situation since Kris has a fully staffed household and it’s big enough that I’m sure Rob doesn’t even have to see her if he doesn’t want to. Blac Chyna, for her part, is not having any of this. She’s posting IG’s of her personal wealth to remind people she doesn’t need Rob’s money.
I do genuinely think Rob’s been through a lot of emotional stress and that it’s taken its toll on his mental and physical well-being. But I think he’s letting Kris call all the shots here and I don’t think that’s the best thing for him. Not only did she keep his business – and any money it might actually be making – in the family, she’s got Rob living under her roof again, right back where she’s wanted him.
No sympathy, it’s ridiculous how these people run through money…in my neck of the woods so many little kids could live for years (not mention actually afford college!) on what these fools have squandered on clothes, cars, purses…a bunch of dumba$$es, all of them.
It wasn’t even his house, it was Kris who bought and gave it to him, which caused distress between the triple K, cause they thought Rob should get his shit together and…find a job (it was in one episode).
Now, I feel a little sorry for Rob, it’s not like he can plastify himself and sell make up while in a thong or totally naked. But he saw Chyna coming and there’s no way he couldn’t predict it was going to happen.
The only victim is Dream, with those shitty parents she is already sentenced to pimp herself in Keeping Up With the Kids, airing in 15 years from now.
Clearly he is not mentally strong, and he genuinely thought that Chyna was into him when it was only ever her getting back at Tyga and his family.
Oh please. This is all PMK. She’s a shrewd businesswoman. No way was she going to let Rob pay that amount of child support. Chyna got played. Poor Dream.
Wow that just sent shivers down my spine,lol do you think that she did get played? I read something like that on TMZ.
Yeah, I do. Funny how she (PMK) bought half his company and he moved in with her (she was the one who had initially gifted him a house, so she couldn’t risk Chyna putting a child support lien or something on it). This has her signature all over it. Now that his company is half hers, they can hide half the profits. She’s good, i’ll give her that.
ByTheSea: Ahhhhh, ok, that explains a question I had: why in the world would she want half of a failing company? But now I see. It’s a great tax write-off AND she can shield any profits from being in his name.
I think BC will be fine with less money. Dream is adorable- beautiful child.
I have a great deal of empathy for him, clearly he is not well.
I do too. He’s made it clear several times over that he doesn’t share the same fame aspirations as his family anymore. It’s funny because Kylie will always be like “I want to disappear and not be famous” but Rob goes to show it’s possible. He doesn’t have any social media and is RARELY seen in public, it’s possible to hide if you want to. I mean emotionally you can tell he’s not okay by his significant weight fluctuations. And especially in that family which is so focused on wealth and appearances it is probably very easy to feel cast aside.
Has this man ever had, what’s that word, oh yes, a job?
Stop it with the crazy talk.
Hahaha y’all are cold.
Wasn’t he a sock designer 😂😂?
Ugh, I actually remember that episode where he had a big business meeting with financiers or retailers about the sock line and rolled in all unwashed and in sweats. Typical large adult son.
Yet had the money to throw Dream an elaborate 2nd birthday party (according to the DM).
Money like theirs is easy come, easy go. They make millions now, but also likely spend millions on ridiculously un-necessary crap, I wouldn’t be surprised that once their endorsements and TV show dry up, they will all be cash poor because theyve spent millions on diamond encrusted diapers and gold-dust tanning lotion.
They’ll all be dirt poor except Kris. That woman is shrewd. I’ll bet she has money stashed everywhere. Then when they’re all broke they’ll move in with her and she’ll have complete control. She is a Machiavellian master.
Apparently Kylie and the sisters planned and threw the party for Dream
He’s deeply unwell so I have human sympathy for him and wish him well even though he’s never come across as a lovely person, pre- or post-depression and weight gain. I don’t wish mental illness on anyone. Chyna is not a nice person but if you know anything about her mom Tokyo Toni, then you know she could somehow be so much worse. I feel most sorry for Dream. She is not growing up with any decent role models. Kris is probably the most stable and sane person in her life, and who knows how often she sees her. It’s pretty bad when you look around an extended family and Kris Jenner looks like the best option.
Rob used to own a home in Calabasas that iirc Kris paid for. It was much more modest than his sisters’ and mom’s houses, but it was still big and beautiful by the standards of normal people. He seemed happy to finally be out of Khloe’s place and in his own (he lived with Lamar and Khloe and I think that had a lot to do with his spiral…Khloe has said Rob was really close to Lamar and that three of them are the only people who really know what went down in that house). I wonder what Kris did with Rob’s house.
I think Khloe’s so-called well intentions were for the camera, like everything else. Lamar didn’t have siblings around, so I truly believe it was he who wanted Rob in the house. Although both men are broken, she had no trouble in voiding them both out when things got bad. I can’t stand her.
Eh? Where did I mention Khloe’s ‘well intentions’? Sorry if this comment is meant for someone else but it’s underneath my post. Are you replying to the OP?
My smh moment wasn’t intended for you, Jessica. It’s for the self-congratulatory Khloe.
this ^
I feel bad for him. The golden boy his dad always wanted. He was probably pampered as a child, the last of the first round of kids. I remember seeing him on DWTS ten years ago. He won and did it for his dad. After his father’s death, I believe he was overlooked and lost in the fray and any signs of a mental problem were swept under the rug, even if unintentionally. I hope he gets help, he has an ongoing problem that seems to go unresolved.
On the one hand, it is hard to feel sorry for a person who was born into great wealth and privilege complain about how he doesn’t have enough money to take care of his own kid, especially when it looks like he willingly squandered his money and cashed in on that privilege right up until he wasn’t considered bankable anymore (and yet still had the arrogance to believe he deserved his own reality show).
On the other hand, his mother and his sisters used him as a whipping post for their ridicule on national TV and in the press because he wasn’t meeting their standards and all of them ignored him when it seemed pretty obvious he needed some kind of help. I probably wouldn’t have any kind of idea on how I was supposed to live like a normal person after that either.
Still, it seems obvious that all parties (including Black Chyna) are more interested in press and taking shots at each other than they are in the welfare of this child. Poor kid.
Kim had no trouble embarrassing him and disrespecting him in front of the camera. I feel protective of him or anyone with a mental illness. Chyna just wanted his clout imo. He literally is the forgotten child, and with age, it will get worse. I know he loves his daughter. She is the only thing his mother’s money and sister’s C-list popularity didn’t create. I’m Kardashianed out.
It’s all a bit sad, really.
I’ve always felt a little sorry for Rob. His mother cared more about his sisters, they always made fun of him, and he was the forgotten one in the family. PMK did everything to help make sure her daughters became successful and wealthy, but nothing for him. He appears to have multiple health problems, and that makes life tougher. I hope things get better for him, but a sock company isn’t a great idea
That’s not true at all. If anything, Kris did and has wanted to do more for Rob and actively help him personally and professionally. It’s just that his sisters believe that Rob should be able to do things and hustle for himself like how the sisters have done it.
I tend to think PMK is being her financially shrewd self — watching out for Rob’s money and financial interests. But I also believe that she genuinely loves her son and wants him to live with her because she knows that’s probably what’s best for him.
Over and over they are touting his weight loss, like “get ready for the big reveal” and stuff like that. Well… sometimes his body does look a little bit healthier but that face… total drug face. Total binge eating face. I can’t help but have deep sympathy for him. He looks so unhealthy and miserable.
I also feel so sad for little Dream. What a trian wreck her parents are.
I would be so happy to see Rob truly get his shit together and get away from the spotlight and insanity of reality TV, as he has always wanted to. And for him to get sober from whatever he’s on.
When Khloe and Lamar were together…Rob was living with them…and Khloe was paying for ALL OF ROB’S BILLS…I did watch K&L…and it was cringe worthy seeing Rob exploit the hell out of BOTH his sister and Lamar….Kim dragged him through the FILTH for that….so Rob not being responsible pre-dates all of the other issues he has been showcasing to the world…
Rob has “Baby Boy” syndrome…where the women in his family allows him to be stunted emotionally…mentally…and psychologically by supporting his BS and sponsoring his lifestyle…
That is the ONE thing that I side with with regarding Kim…Kim has dragged Rob for blood…bone and DNA for being trifling AF…and I for one am here for it…because I’ve seen “Baby Boy” syndrome…WAY TO MUCH in my world…and I’m sick of it…
It will be interesting to see what happens regarding this…in Chyna…Rob got the RIGHT ONE…cause she’s gone make sure he pays his child support and she’s lawyered up to the max and don’t mind working to make sure she keeps those lawyers…and I can SEE a Judge looking at Rob and telling him…
GET A JOB!!!!
To me….Chyna made ONE big mistake in this situation….Chyna is used to being around men that are Hustlers…men that make something out of nothing and will “go for theirs”….and in Rob…she hooked up with someone that she was NOT prepared to deal with….someone who is entitled…lazy and resentful as HEYLL about the fact that THEY are entitled and lazy….
All of the Kardashians/Jenners need to get jobs. Showing your tits and ass on social media doesn’t count. We’re tired of seeing them.
I’m so flabbergasted at the detail that he’s bringing in $90,000 less per month than previously. What on earth was he doing to earn that kind of money in the first place??
I dream of one day making $90,000 per YEAR. That would be amazing. And I work long hours and am committed to my work.
If he had a hefty amount of savings built up previously, the interest could generate quite a bit of money. A 1% interest rate on a million is $10K a month. If he’s drained his savings trying to keep the business afloat, that’s a substantial loss.
It’s $10K / year. Most experts agree that if you don’t want to touch the principal (the $1m), you should only take out 4% ($40k) each year. Sorry math geek here.
LOL, no, you’re fine. I’m the idiot who forget how basic interest should be calculated.
(Clearly, I do not have one million stashed away anywhere.)
I thought it would be more like $10K a quarter–every three months. Also I would hope someone with 1 mil would put it in something making a bit more than 1%.
I would assume this was while he and Chyna had the reality show?
I dislike Kris, but as someone with a family member whose severe depression and anxiety makes it impossible for them to work and who refuses to apply for disability benefits, I will not shade her for giving Rob a place to live. I want to give her the benefit of the doubt that she bought his business shares because she either wanted to give him a source of income or take over to try to save the business, but if she did it to help him avoid his child support obligations then that’s just pure evil. I will say that the stress of not knowing if your loved one will be homeless without an income or what will happen if they have a medical emergency is unbelievable. Whether that is doing Rob more harm than good is another question, but I want to assume positive intent.
I totally agree about Rob’s very real, very serious mental health issues. You can’t throw enough love or money at someone struggling like that. I don’t mean this to be crass, but I’m honestly surprised Rob’s still alive.
I don’t think it’s crass to acknowledge that someone who is deeply unhealthy, abusing drugs, and obese is at much higher risk of early death. I just hope that he gets help.
You didn’t intend to sound “crass,” but it sounds mean. He may be down on his luck and not at his best, so he has only one direction to go…up. Chyna is obese, lives a hard life, what are her chances? Words like these are chilling. I hope they BOTH seek help and live to be 100, if for nothing else, their daughter.
@Nancy-
I probably should have used “flippant” instead of “crass”. Rob is so far past down on his luck and not at his best. I wasn’t being mean. People who have struggled for decades with severe depression, addiction, and health issues like he has often meet tragic ends. I honestly find it sad that Kris may have all the money in the world to keep putting on bandaids and keep him afloat, but she can’t buy her way to a permanent fix. Rob’s problems don’t discriminate, and statistically, he’s unlikely to lead a long, healthy life.
@Nancy
It really isn’t a mean thing to say. I’m surprised he’s still alive as well. I know the hurt and pain of a rock bottom and feeling like there isn’t a way out. I do not think has hit rock bottom. So, the only place to go is not just up, unfortunately. Imagine dealing with all these things without any money to even get help.
He needs to do a reality show – Rob gets well, or Robs new road, about weight loss, health, therapy, coaching, growth, etc. Im serious. And hire a business advisor.
I think that’s the absolute worst thing he could do. (The reality show thing, not the business advisor–I agree on that.)
I think he’s clearly not mentally well and in a fairly toxic family, but like…you could cut losses, dude. Go to college. Use your connections to get a normal person job. You just have to be willing to give up the massive cash flow.
IIRC he has a law degree and could be working in what I consider a high paying job. And with his name recognition could probably be in a pretty high end law group, maybe even a partner. But believe he is to lazy to put the work effort forward.
If he has the degree but not the practice behind him, actual law work might be hard to get into at this point (especially given his previous run-ins with the law over Chyna), but he could definitely get into a legal studies profession easy enough with his connections. When I say “normal” person job, I mean that he could probably find something, somewhere that paid him six digits, just not millions. He’s got plenty of name recognition to launch him – like you said, it’s a matter of being willing to work and put the effort in. I’m sure some of it is mental health issues, but part of adulthood and recognizing your need for help and bothering to get it.
He doesn’t have a law degree. He has a bachelors of science from USC,
He doesn’t have a law degree. Just undergrad.
Thanks. I stand corrected.
He was smart enough to get into law school but didn’t pursue it to chase after fame and his sock empire at that time.
I feel bad for him. He obviously struggles with depression and likely addiction. Dark Demons that we don’t see on the show. BC is terrible. She used Rob to get back at Tyga. I hope she is a good mother behind closed doors. She seems to have a temper. All these people have more money then I will ever have. 20000 a month for a 2 year old is above and beyond. The little girl will never want for material goods, no matter how this case turns out. She will lack parental stability and structure and will always be in the middle of her parents toxic B.S . I worry for the KarJenner kids. They are going to spend their whole lives taking selfies, manipulating their looks and trying to get as many “likes” as their mothers did. Its not good.
Rob is clinically depressed and needs a massive amount of help, but since he has never had any kind of normal life (that mother! those sisters!) I’m not sure how he could become substantially less screwed up. I feel sorry for him, as I do anyone with crippling depression.
I’m curious: does anyone know if any of the kids inherited anything, or were left trust funds by their father, Robert K.?
The 4 of them got all their dad’s money. The girls used their share to open DASH. I’m guessing Rob used his share to pay his tuition?
Grown man. Grown man that has had little to no ambition in life. Grown man that has attacked his exes in some vile ways. GMAFB! He’s a slacker who feels emasculated by his sisters. Cry me a river. Get a job. Take care of your kid.
This could all be one master plan just to get his child support reduced. Maybe he purposely “reduced” his income just so he doesn’t have to pay that much child support. In fact, since he and Chyna share 50/50 custody, he might be able to get child support from her since she seems to be flaunting her wealth!
Bad…very bad. I have always been surprised that Rob was left standing after being reared by this pack of liars. Maybe he didn’t want to be a liar for money. Maybe he never wanted his entire life to be fake…and then filmed. He wanted to live real life. Just maybe. Kris is queen of all grifters on earth. She lies with a cool smile. Frosty. I am convinced that she and her ‘church’ and now for example this shady hiding of assets are her regular modis operandi. She’s one of those crooks that slips by because she keeps things just quasi within the law. But she and her pack of monsters are still sued for every deal they make, every investor they screw under and every bit of intellectual property she/they misappropriate. They steal ideas and have zero ability to come up with one original of their own because they are stupid. Being a crook does NOT make you a “smart business woman” Horse$h#% !
Why is he paying that much? Chyna is constantly flaunting her wealth and making tons of cash. They share the kid 50/50. Seems extremely unnecessary
1.) She had a good lawyer, and he weakened his case significantly by being an abusive POS toward the end.
2.) Even if the guardian parent has substantial money at play, if the other partner has significantly greater resources available that make their living standards higher, the court will rule for them to pay to parity. Regardless of what she flaunts on IG, the judge would have seen first-hand, verified accounts of their actual cash/property worth and made a judgement on that.
I have no sympathy for him as he
blamed Chyna for filing a restraining order against him!
He is playing the victim when he decided to vindictively post nude photos of her.
Maybe he has Borderline Personality Disorder? Check the depression, low self-esteem, blaming others and retaliating malevolentally.
That said, he is a man of privilege.
He has a support system, great wealth, educated, and access to the best care.
If he chooses not to get help, but instead act out his revenge against the mother of his child while blaming her for all of his issues….that’s unfortunate.
I’m actually surprised that Rob had $20,000/month in the first place. The only income was the tv shows. The sisters were able to brand themselves into other successful businesses that Rob couldn’t duplicate. I feel bad Rob is the “loser” of the family but he’s had plenty of opportunities that he wasted.
It’s a business move…..
“As of January 17, 2018, I am short nearly $300,000, which my accountant projects I will need to pay for my 2017 tax liabilities,”….
If he owes 300k he is paying a lot of taxes….ON HIS INCOME.
and that is what he is short for 4th quarter. He has already paid something for 3 quarters of this year.
Kris probably paid close to nothing for 50% of his sock empire and she will sell it back for nothing when his new support agreement is finalized.
I think the socks are crap but they did sell at Neiman Marcus. He got good coin for that.
I do feel like Rob got the bad of the stick when it came to his family. That being said I think he has some major issues that they are hiding hence why his mom has been trying to cover for him.
Didn’t Khlueless report that she evacuated to Rob’s house? Would you say Rob’s house if it was your mother’s house???? Expect a lie anytime mouths are agape.
I was wondering the same thing ! Khloe said she was at “Rob’s house”. How is that possible?
Also, poor Rob. If only he was born a girl he’d be rich !!!
PS: If socks don’t work, try personalized marshmallows! Perfect for tail riding brothers!
I’d love to watch a tv show about Rob’s life as a single dad.
From what I saw from the few episodes of KUWTK that I watched, he seemed like a nice guy. He looked like a lost child, but he didn’t seem like a bad person.
@ Hecate-Your first paragraph had me laughing so hard.
I kind of feel bad for him. He doesn’t seem like a horrible person and it’s gotta suck being the only dude in that family.
Didn’t they say during the wildfire, Khloe was staying with Rob? The lies are exhausting.
I don’t know too much about the KJs, but I do think they really care about each other as a family and the drama is played up for the show obviously. I think Rob will be just fine. The thing is, he’d have been better off if he’d been born in a less materially endowed family so he’d have to use his own wits and discover his own path. He seems lost as a person.
He is hiding his money from that grifter Black Chyna. Duh
