Duchess Kate repeats a teal Emilia Wickstead for a ‘surprise’ visit to the BBC

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were out and about again today, which means that they scheduled several events for two days in a row. Yesterday, they were in South Yorkshire for most of the day, doing a series of mental health and business-related events. Today, they made a trip to the BBC in London to “mark Anti-Bullying Week by working to combat cyber-bullying,” according to WENN. This was a “surprise visit,” according to the Daily Mail. It’s true – this event was not announced in advance. William and Kate have been doing that with more frequency the past few years, they’ll do a “surprise” visit somewhere, and surprise, all of the royal photographers are there.

For this surprise visit, Kate repeated an Emilia Wickstead dress. She repeated her look yesterday too, although I have to say… I was a bigger fan of yesterday’s Eponine repeat. This Wickstead dress is fine, and she paid enough for it originally (£1,200), so I’m glad she’s repeating it. She wore this Wickstead in New Zealand in 2014, and I wasn’t wild about it then either. I think it’s the shade of teal – it feels “off” somehow, like it should actually be a bit darker. That being said, I like when she wears brighter colors, so I’m not complaining too much. I also think this was not a straightforward retail piece – I think this was “bespoke” in the sense that Kate had the waist and the hemline raised, which is why everything looks slightly “off” with the proportions.

Also: I wonder how late they stayed at Prince Charles’ party last night? Neither of them looks hungover. I wonder if they even had some wine and really “partook.”