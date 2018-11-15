Duchess Meghan & Duchess Kate got glam for Prince Charles’ birthday party

The Prince of Wales celebrated his 70th birthday yesterday. Last night, in London, there was a big blowout party at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the Queen. Everybody came out for it – William and Kate, Harry and Meghan and… I’m assuming Charles’ siblings were there too. Strictly black tie! The Queen made a toast to Charles and we know some of what she said to him:

The Queen tonight paid a warm tribute to her son as she toasted Prince Charles’s 70th birthday. Speaking at a private family party at Buckingham Palace, the monarch spoke of what a ‘privilege’ it was for her, as a mother, to honour him on such a momentous occasion. It is understood that Charles was ‘deeply touched’ by his mother’s words which, in a family not known for its public pronouncements of love and affection, was almost unprecedented.

Raising a glass at the black tie dinner, the Queen said: ‘It is a privilege for any mother to be able to propose a toast to her son on his 70th birthday. It means that you have lived long enough to see your child grow up. It is rather like —to use an analogy I am certain will find favour — planting a tree and being able to watch it grow. My mother saw me turn 70, of course. And she was heard to observe that 70 is exactly the age when the number of candles on your cake finally exceeds the amount of breath you have to blow them out.

‘Over his 70 years, Philip and I have seen Charles become a champion of conservation and the arts, a great charitable leader — a dedicated and respected heir to the throne to stand comparison with any in history — and a wonderful father. Most of all, sustained by his wife Camilla, he is his own man, passionate and creative. So this toast is to wish a happy birthday to my son, in every respect a duchy original. To you Charles. To the Prince of Wales.’

[From The Daily Mail]

What a lovely speech! I enjoy the reference to a “duchy original,” which is Charles’ line of organic food, and I love how warm this speech felt. Still, British peeps gonna British, so I guess a mother can’t say “I love you, darling” on her son’s birthday.

Some photos of the Duchesses and Dukes arriving for the party. Kate wore PINK and her big costume-jewelry earrings (we’ve seen them before). Meghan wore black, I think.

141 Responses to “Duchess Meghan & Duchess Kate got glam for Prince Charles’ birthday party”

  1. Gigi says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Kate looks amazing.

    Reply
  2. Hannah says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:31 am

    Wow! Kate looks so young and fun here!

    Reply
  3. Digital Unicorn says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Its a nice speech and yeah I like the duchy original comment, i also liked that she made a point of saying he’s a good father. Its a nice distraction from the sh!tshow that is Brexit. I wonder how many of those who resigned have ideas of being May’s replacement as I just know there is going to be another Gen Election over this. And I hope another Brexit referendum vote as many politicians are now showing an appetite for one.

    Reply
    • IlsaLund says:
      November 15, 2018 at 7:34 am

      If there is another Brexit vote, do you think people will become more involved and vote in favor of staying in the E.U.?

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn says:
        November 15, 2018 at 7:47 am

        It depends, the polls say that if there is another vote on Brexit it will be a close leave – personally am not sure but it will be close. I know remainer’s who are now leavers due to how they perceive the EU to be behaving and leaver’s who are now remainer’s as they see that we are better together.

        Am still a remainer but I do want to see serious and major changes to how the EU works – I want it to be more democratic, transparent and efficient. Its become too bloated and bureaucratic. Plus am not sure how long it will last with the rise of nationalism in Europe.

      • JadedBrit says:
        November 15, 2018 at 7:51 am

        No. I think millions of utterly furious Britons who have been told repeatedly that they are both unintelligent and unworthy of having a vote (unless it goes, in the manner of the last four, in the direction the EU decrees) will increase the margin to 1974 levels. The whole organisation needs to be spring-cleaned. Starting with the 10,000 lobbyists in the halls of Brussels and Strasbourg.

      • Veronica S. says:
        November 15, 2018 at 8:14 am

        I assume by “how they perceive the EU to be behaving,” what’s actually going on is, “The EU recognizes it has to protect its own interests to sustain after Britain leaves and refuses to give it special treatment, and the invested leave parties are using this to flame anti-EU sentiment to turn the heat off them.”

      • Digital Unicorn says:
        November 15, 2018 at 8:17 am

        @Veronica S – yep that about covers it.

      • Nic919 says:
        November 15, 2018 at 12:32 pm

        The lies told about the real consequences of Brexit as well as the shady involvement by the Russians and Cambridge analytica should be enough to force another vote.

        There was similar nonsense told by the Quebec government during the run up to the two separation referenda. In 1995 Parizeau and Bouchard basically implied that Canada would just let Quebec walk away without taking over its share of the debt and would get to keep the money. The actual question was also total bs as well because it rambled on about sovereignty association and tried to hide the word separate. Luckily it failed but it was a close one. Canada would probably be controlled by the US by now if it happened.

        I just don’t see how the UK can pull out of the EU entirely. And in any case the middle class and working class will be penalized even though some of them think that they will be better in their own. Isolationism doesn’t work and it especially won’t work for a country that doesn’t produce all the resources it needs. Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson should be horsewhipped for their overt lies.

      • Veronica S. says:
        November 15, 2018 at 1:48 pm

        Digital Unicorn – Honestly, looking over the highlights of the draft plan, I don’t really know what they have to complain about. The EU is actually being remarkably flexible with it, IMO. I would have expected them to be far stricter where Ireland and the visa rights of displaced UK nationals were concerned. A lot of people just don’t seem to get the wrong term repercussions of a move like this.

    • Giddy says:
      November 15, 2018 at 7:37 am

      So if there was another Brexit referendum, do you think the vote would change? Or have too many measures already been taken in preparation to stop Brexit now?

      Reply
    • RoyalSparkle says:
      November 15, 2018 at 3:36 pm

      +100
      @Digital
      Agree with you on HM speech to her son POW.

      Unlike SRF DRF, there are not many photos of all Royals arrival and event *security..) nor of The DOS gown – maybe later …

      Reply
  4. Annie. says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:32 am

    According to those that follow and know about jewels, Kate’s earrings are not costume. They must be a wedding gift since she first wore them in 2011, but they seem to be the real deal; and part of her own collection.
    Her updo is PERFECT, and what little we could see of the dress was tulle on the bodice after the flowers applique or whatever it was.

    Meghan’s earrings continue to be a mystery. They are not a loan of the Queen, so they must have been loaned by a private jeweller.
    For what I could see, her dress seemed to be lilac and sparkly?
    ETA: Maybe her dress is navy lol

    I like that both Duchesses went with bare shoulders. It was like “F**k you” to the supposed total protocol experts lol

    Reply
  5. Annie. says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:34 am

    I forgot to add. The Queen’s speech made me very emotional, and I love that she mentioned Camila.

    Reply
  6. Erinn says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:35 am

    They both look lovely. The earrings are to die for and I don’t even like heavy earrings.

    Reply
  7. Abby says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:35 am

    What a nice speech. I’m actually glad to hear her commend Camilla too.

    The ladies look stunning, all of them. I can’t wait to see their dresses. I hope there’s more photos!

    Reply
  8. Linn says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Meghan & Duches both look great. Kate should wear her hair like that more often.

    Reply
  9. IlsaLund says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Both Meghan and Kate looked lovely. Would love to have both pairs of earrings.

    Reply
  10. Seraphina says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Everyone looks great as they should be halpy and enjoying the festivities.

    How does it work if the earings are a wessing gift? Are they then left to monarchy when she os no longer Queen?

    Reply
  11. Nancy says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Kate looks like a future Queen. Stunning..

    Reply
  12. Kay says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Meghan’s rouge situation is under control this time!

    Reply
  13. Gigi La Moore says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:53 am

    That speech made me tear up a bit. Both Megan and Kate look great.

    Reply
  14. Startup Spouse says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Maybe Megan’s earrings are on loan from Mulroney.

    Reply
  15. Gigi La Moore says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:55 am

    I don’t get to think we’ll get to see their dresses since it was a private event and focused on Charles. Too bad. With that being said, I love Charles and Camilla.

    Reply
  16. OriginalLala says:
    November 15, 2018 at 7:59 am

    they all look good but Kate’s blush/contour/highlighter (whatever it is) is wayyy overdone and looks awful.

    Reply
  17. cate says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:00 am

    There is a rumor going around that Meghan’s earrings are a Saudi loan, which is ridiculous. Number one, they would just *give* her jewelry and number two, does anyone really think she’d be so clueless as to wear anything Saudi-related right now? People really latch onto the dumbest stuff.

    Reply
  18. Kittycat says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Someone took megs blush. I joke.

    Reply
  19. jojoba says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Gorgeous Kate. The colour and hairstyle is incredibly flattering! The eye makeup is absolutely on point. Wish we could see more of Meghan’s dress but I do like her earrings.

    Reply
  20. Millenial says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:28 am

    I hope they release photos of the dresses. I’m much more interested in the ball gowns!

    Reply
  21. Nikki. says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:29 am

    They look PERFECT !!! :O

    Reply
  22. Vava says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:42 am

    those earrings make my lobes ache. I want to see the gowns!

    Reply
  23. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Kate outdid herself! Beautiful.

    Reply
  24. Nikki says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:08 am

    I can easily imagine that Charles WAS very touched by his mother’s validating speech; I sure was!! Both young duchesses look marvelous, and I hope some photos surface of their dresses!!

    Reply
  25. Nikki says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I just realized Kate’s dress is ONE SHOULDERED! Not a granny look!! :)

    Reply
  26. Flying fish says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Both woman looked beautiful, from the neck up.
    I really like the Queen’s speech, the fact that she mentioned Camilla in such a wonderful manner must have made Charles’s night.

    Clarence House or Kensington Palace should release some pictures from last night…please.

    Reply
  27. Rulla says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:36 am

    They both look great. I’d love to see the dresses.

    Reply
  28. bread says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Camilla looks beautiful. The dress is conservative but with a lot of interesting, little details to it and the colour fits her perfectly.

    And her makeup and hair really lifts and brightens her face. She’s not a natural beauty but she knows (or her people do) how to style herself to her best advantage.

    Reply
  29. Primrose says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Both duchesses look lovely as does Camilla. It’s interesting that only Kate is being described as “elegant, regal, stunning.” I think that applies to both Camilla and Meghan as well.

    Reply
    • Magdalin says:
      November 15, 2018 at 10:12 am

      If you were to rank them in the elegant, regal and stunning categories, it looks like Kate would fit that bill the most, based upon the profile shot from the car and how everything just came together. The updo was perfect, neat and interesting without being stuffy or costumey; great jewelry, and well, I don’t know about that dress until it can be seen entirely. It looks like it could make a left turn into pink Big Bird territory, but we’ll probably never know. Still a nice color. She is Swedish royals at Nobel-level from the neck up.

      But everyone looks like they looked nice. Meghan had great earrings, make-up looked soft and nice with not too much bronzer and while I think we’ll have to resolve ourselves to the fact that her hair is always going to have some type of outlying wisp/”messy” element (sigh), this is the neatest she’s ever looked in the hair department.

      Camilla is the only one we can see fully and she looks lovely and entirely how a woman of that age range can really shine. Looks like everyone had a great time getting dressed up and celebrating!

      Reply
  30. Amelie says:
    November 15, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Both Kate and Meghan look really lovely. I’m not 100% sure I like Kate’s updo as everyone else, it kind of looks like she stacked her hair and I’m not a fan of big fussy updos. Meghan’s looks a bit more simple like a classic French twist. I think I prefer Meghan’s earrings but Kate’s got some serious bling! Looks good on her (that is definitely not costume jewelry). It looks like Kate was more daring than usual with a one shoulder! I think we will eventually see Kate’s dress at some point at another event–she tends to repeat her fancy dresses. Their makeup is on point too and so glad to see Meghan stayed away from the excess bronzer for once.

    So I watched a documentary on the Queen last night on Netflix, similar to the one they did for Charles at 70, they did one a few years ago when she turned 90. I was trying to find the one they did on Charles since I had watched part of it but looks like the BBC made Youtube take it down, meanies. The documentary is narrated by Charles and it includes so much footage from the Queen when she was a young girl/teenager and includes interviews with Charles, Harry, William, Anne, Sarah Chatto (Princess Margaret’s daughter), and a few of the Queen’s cousins. It was so much fun seeing the Queen act like a typical child, running around and playing. But even when she was young she had this seriousness to her she still has to this day. It has a lot of clips of Charles and the Queen watching footage of Charles as a young boy and the Queen as a young girl. It was soooo interesting to watch the Queen and Charles interact. She strikes me as a warm person but standoffish at the same time. You can tell William and Harry are much closer to their father than Charles is to his mother. Harry even says in the documentary he views her more as the Queen than as his grandmother which says a lot. At the same time how special it must be for a mother to wish her son a happy 70th birthday! Not many moms live long enough to do that!

    Reply
  31. burdzeyeview says:
    November 15, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Everyone looks amazing!! Happy Birthday Charles – that speech was very warm, he must be thrilled.

    Reply
  32. Sojaschnitzel says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:14 am

    All three of them look just gorgeous.

    Reply
  33. Mego says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:47 am

    The cut of Camilla’s neckine shows of her jewellery perfectly.

    Reply
  34. CanadianGirl says:
    November 15, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    Kate looks stunning. I think this might be the prettiest she has ever looked. Her hair and makeup were both on point and honestly she had less work led happier lately and it is having this drastic effect.

    Reply
  35. Lilly says:
    November 15, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Meghan posts are not my safe spot any more, ha ha. So if I’m repeating others by avoiding the comments, sorry. They both look great. But, since some of us are accused of being biased for Meghan, yes, by goodness, each time I see her I’m astounded by her beauty. Beautiful earrings on both women. I’d say #earringsenvy yet I only wear these type of earrings when it’ll be a couple hours at most, they do hurt after awhile.

    Reply
    • Elaine says:
      November 15, 2018 at 1:15 pm

      I agree with you… Kate looks great no doubt. But Meghan’s profile, to me, is stunning. She is a very beautiful lady.

      Reply
      • Magdalin says:
        November 15, 2018 at 4:01 pm

        I have said for a while that Meghan has an amazing profile. She definitely looks more beautiful by profile in my opinion. I do not find her to be “beautiful” overall, but always attractive any way you look. She really does have an especially beautiful profile angle. It’s weird how different she looks to me by profile vs. a full look of her entire face. It’s the same with Letizia of Spain. She has a beautiful overall face when you’re looking straight at it, but looks a bit “witchy” by profile (curve of chin and nose). I am the same way; much better with a straight look; strange by profile and I never understand why my chin looks so different from one angle to the other.

    • notasugarhere says:
      November 15, 2018 at 1:24 pm

      Meghan really is lovely, either casual or at formal engagements. This simple french twist is her style. No wonder Harry was bowled over that first meeting.

      “I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her. I was like, ‘I’m really going to have to up my game here’.” – Prince Harry about Meghan, from their engagement interview

      Reply
  36. Sarphati says:
    November 15, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    As an American, we don’t really grasp the whole royalty concept. Both these ladies are doing a remarkable job representing the BRF all over the world. What a thankless job! Constant harping over too much bronzer and poor styling choices. It never ends. Wouldn’t trade places in a zillion years. But boy is it entertaining!

    Reply
  37. lobbit says:
    November 15, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    Shame we didn’t get a look at their gowns.

    Reply
  38. 2020 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    First time Kate outshines Meghan
    She looks stunning.

    Go Kate

    Reply
  39. Camila says:
    November 15, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    Wow. Kate looks like the future queen she is. the colour is great on her

    Reply
  40. notasugarhere says:
    November 15, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    In past years they’ve released a group photo from big birthday events. Don’t know if that will happen for this year.

    Reply
  41. Ballerina says:
    November 15, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    I wonder how much longer these royals are going to be relevant after the queen’s time is up? I read that France get far far more tourism (and they smartly did away with their useless royals) and that this excuse for keeping their mooching dated system around for being good for tourism is a load of bull.
    Anyhow yeah they all look great, but so would all of us with all those tax payers being obliged to give us their money !! Once they do away with all the showiness and jewels and sell a portion of it off and donate huge portions of their wealth to those suffering in this world, then I will admire them and their beauty.

    Reply
  42. IE says:
    November 15, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Kate’s fans are speculating that she’s wearing marchesa. What do you guys think?

    Reply
  43. SpillDatT says:
    November 15, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Love the QEII’s speech about Charles. People forget how much work he has actually done as PoW. It was also fantastic that she mentioned Camilla in her speech, all those naysayers that QEII hates Camilla can shut up already. I don’t think she hates Camilla, and while naturally she may have had reservations about her DIL, I think Camilla has proven herself to be a worthy spouse for Charles, as well as being a hard worker on behalf of the RF.

    As for the Duchesses, they both look lovely.

    Kate isn’t wearing costume jewelry, those are def. real. I know her hair looks a bit prom-like, but honestly her profile looks perfect for going on one of those silhouette things that they use for QEII on stamps, coins etc. NO, I’m not saying she is like QEII, but rather it seems like the perfect look for those types of things. I do love her makeup, esp. the little cat eye flick. REALLY hope the dress isn’t fug, because the colour looks great.

    Meghan looks lovely with less bronzer, you can see her natural beauty shine through a lot more when the make-up is subtle like this. Her earrings might be a loan from Camilla, who has plenty to spare; Charles has bought her magnificent jewels over the years, and of course Camilla’s wedding gifts must have been gorgeous as well. Or it might be on loan from a jeweller, which is a bit unusual for the RF though, so I’m thinking more Camilla.

    Reply
  44. Your Cousin Vinny says:
    November 15, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    @Emerson I would ask you the same question – is it so hard to say they both look lovely? In fact, I think that’s pretty much what the original poster said, save for the comment that in her opinion, Meghan’s hair is often more wispy and intentionally less structured than Kate’s structured do’s. I appreciate he/she used slightly different phrasing but that’s the gist I got from it.
    Personally, I call them messy do’s and don’t see it as an insult. I love them but that’s just my preferred style – in fact, my biggest gripe about my wedding was my hairstyle wasn’t as “messy” as I wanted it – but I respect that it doesn’t speak to everyone’s taste.
    My long-winded point here is that it seems hypocritical to ask people to hold back on what you perceive as criticism and then dish up a blatant put-down yourself. I think we can all be more respectful in general.

    Reply
  45. NicoleinSavannah says:
    November 15, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    ALL 3 women look lovely.

    Reply
  46. liriel says:
    November 15, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    What happened to Kate? She looks regal, her undo is very sophisticated. Very good looks recently and her aura and confidence is different.
    Future Queen Consort, as other mentioned.

    Reply
  47. Spicecake38 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    Best hairstyle I’ve ever seen Kate wear!

    Reply
  48. Lady D says:
    November 15, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    …and why take out the tour? Did W&K not get credit for their tours? Kate was also given YEARS of slack to get her act together. YEARS. Meghan’s been a royal since May of this year. Since these women deserve to be treated equally, should not Meghan be given the same amount of slack? Let’s check back in seven years and then compare their records. That would only be fair, and we do play fair here, don’t we?

    Reply
  49. Natalie S says:
    November 15, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    That’s not even remotely true.

    Starting in June and including November, even with not including the tour and going just by wardrobe changes rather than individual engagements which would have a higher number, and only counting events without the other Duchess: Meghan has 17 and Kate has 9.

    And that’s leaving out how many behind the scenes meetings happened for the cookbook and whatever Kate might have done. I’m just tallying up public appearances.

    Also, Kate is in her seventh year as a royal.

    Anyway, Kate’s back from maternity leave and trying to get her numbers up. Meghan already has a high total because of the tour but I hope we see more appearances from the Sussexes in November and December. But going by your specifications, @SusieQ, what you said is inaccurate.

    Reply
  50. Mimi says:
    November 15, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    You’ve got jokes. So you have to take away the tour and all the engagements pregnant Meghan did to try and boost Kate’s numbers? Even if you did that, Kate just got off of maternity leave in October so she hasn’t done hardly squat since Harry and Meghan’s wedding. No need to make stuff up when it can be easily verified.

    Reply
  51. Natalie S says:
    November 15, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Whoops, I realized I didn’t include today’s event, so Meghan: 17, Kate: 10. That’s not including events where both Duchesses have been present.

    Reply
  52. notasugarhere says:
    November 15, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Okay, let’s play.

    After announcement of engagement and before wedding, Kate did 5 engagements. Meghan did 28.

    In their first year of marriage (marriage to the end of calendar year)? Kate did 34 engagements, Meghan is already over 100. Of Kate’s 34, only 11 were in the UK while half of Meghan’s have been in the UK.

    And no, the Queen did not give them two years off at the start of their marriage. #MaltaLie

    Reply

