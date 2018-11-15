Duchess Meghan & Duchess Kate got glam for Prince Charles’ birthday party

On his 70th Birthday The Prince of Wales poses for a portrait with the Duchess of Cornwall before heading to his birthday party at Buckingham Palace tonight pic.twitter.com/HNEN7KH3wM
The Prince of Wales celebrated his 70th birthday yesterday. Last night, in London, there was a big blowout party at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the Queen. Everybody came out for it – William and Kate, Harry and Meghan and… I’m assuming Charles’ siblings were there too. Strictly black tie! The Queen made a toast to Charles and we know some of what she said to him:
The Queen tonight paid a warm tribute to her son as she toasted Prince Charles’s 70th birthday. Speaking at a private family party at Buckingham Palace, the monarch spoke of what a ‘privilege’ it was for her, as a mother, to honour him on such a momentous occasion. It is understood that Charles was ‘deeply touched’ by his mother’s words which, in a family not known for its public pronouncements of love and affection, was almost unprecedented.
Raising a glass at the black tie dinner, the Queen said: ‘It is a privilege for any mother to be able to propose a toast to her son on his 70th birthday. It means that you have lived long enough to see your child grow up. It is rather like —to use an analogy I am certain will find favour — planting a tree and being able to watch it grow. My mother saw me turn 70, of course. And she was heard to observe that 70 is exactly the age when the number of candles on your cake finally exceeds the amount of breath you have to blow them out.
‘Over his 70 years, Philip and I have seen Charles become a champion of conservation and the arts, a great charitable leader — a dedicated and respected heir to the throne to stand comparison with any in history — and a wonderful father. Most of all, sustained by his wife Camilla, he is his own man, passionate and creative. So this toast is to wish a happy birthday to my son, in every respect a duchy original. To you Charles. To the Prince of Wales.’
What a lovely speech! I enjoy the reference to a “duchy original,” which is Charles’ line of organic food, and I love how warm this speech felt. Still, British peeps gonna British, so I guess a mother can’t say “I love you, darling” on her son’s birthday.
Some photos of the Duchesses and Dukes arriving for the party. Kate wore PINK and her big costume-jewelry earrings (we’ve seen them before). Meghan wore black, I think.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Chris Jackson for Getty.
Kate looks amazing.
I came here to say the exact same thing. She looks relaxed, stunning and very regal. She is finally coming to her own.
Ps: I wish she would wear her hair up more often. Such a sophisticated look.
@Gigi They both do.
I wish there was a pic of their dresses. Kate’s looks like it is one shoulder.
Looks good in profile, for sure.
She does look amazing. That updo is fantastic.
I’m just sort of stunned at how elegant she looks.
Doesn’t she?! It could be a portrait if she wasn’t sitting in a car with a seat belt on! She has a beautiful profile.
Beautiful.
LMFAO how can you even tell this from the side of her head?
So her blush is okay? Not too much?? Just want to point out the difference between the comments for Kate and Meghan. I like both but definitely notice the subtle (and not so subtle) digs at Meghan that Kate doesn’t get…and I don’t mean you specifically, I mean in general
It goes both ways, depending on who’s posting – Meghan will get passes for things Kate doesn’t and vise versa. And it’s actually her bronzer that is deeper than normal, not her blush.
You’re right, Kate’s bronzer situation isn’t great and usually it’s Meghan with the poor make-up at the moment. Meghan’s make up looks ok here though.
Wow! Kate looks so young and fun here!
I noticed that, too. IMO both look great, but usually Meghan is the one looking young and fun, this time it’s the other way around.
Its a nice speech and yeah I like the duchy original comment, i also liked that she made a point of saying he’s a good father. Its a nice distraction from the sh!tshow that is Brexit. I wonder how many of those who resigned have ideas of being May’s replacement as I just know there is going to be another Gen Election over this. And I hope another Brexit referendum vote as many politicians are now showing an appetite for one.
If there is another Brexit vote, do you think people will become more involved and vote in favor of staying in the E.U.?
It depends, the polls say that if there is another vote on Brexit it will be a close leave – personally am not sure but it will be close. I know remainer’s who are now leavers due to how they perceive the EU to be behaving and leaver’s who are now remainer’s as they see that we are better together.
Am still a remainer but I do want to see serious and major changes to how the EU works – I want it to be more democratic, transparent and efficient. Its become too bloated and bureaucratic. Plus am not sure how long it will last with the rise of nationalism in Europe.
No. I think millions of utterly furious Britons who have been told repeatedly that they are both unintelligent and unworthy of having a vote (unless it goes, in the manner of the last four, in the direction the EU decrees) will increase the margin to 1974 levels. The whole organisation needs to be spring-cleaned. Starting with the 10,000 lobbyists in the halls of Brussels and Strasbourg.
I assume by “how they perceive the EU to be behaving,” what’s actually going on is, “The EU recognizes it has to protect its own interests to sustain after Britain leaves and refuses to give it special treatment, and the invested leave parties are using this to flame anti-EU sentiment to turn the heat off them.”
@Veronica S – yep that about covers it.
The lies told about the real consequences of Brexit as well as the shady involvement by the Russians and Cambridge analytica should be enough to force another vote.
There was similar nonsense told by the Quebec government during the run up to the two separation referenda. In 1995 Parizeau and Bouchard basically implied that Canada would just let Quebec walk away without taking over its share of the debt and would get to keep the money. The actual question was also total bs as well because it rambled on about sovereignty association and tried to hide the word separate. Luckily it failed but it was a close one. Canada would probably be controlled by the US by now if it happened.
I just don’t see how the UK can pull out of the EU entirely. And in any case the middle class and working class will be penalized even though some of them think that they will be better in their own. Isolationism doesn’t work and it especially won’t work for a country that doesn’t produce all the resources it needs. Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson should be horsewhipped for their overt lies.
Digital Unicorn – Honestly, looking over the highlights of the draft plan, I don’t really know what they have to complain about. The EU is actually being remarkably flexible with it, IMO. I would have expected them to be far stricter where Ireland and the visa rights of displaced UK nationals were concerned. A lot of people just don’t seem to get the wrong term repercussions of a move like this.
So if there was another Brexit referendum, do you think the vote would change? Or have too many measures already been taken in preparation to stop Brexit now?
Am not sure TBH but I think there would be a higher voter turnout – I think the last vote it was only about 40% voter turnout (with 23% voting to leave).
Also, we haven’t made much progress on the negotiations so far – too much infighting with the Tory party and within the gov.
Digital you think wrong about turnout .
There was a 72% turnout
Not to sound too horrible, but a number of the people who voted Leave have died. If the youth vote was as high as possible, a victory for Remain in a second referendum would be possible too.
+100
@Digital
Agree with you on HM speech to her son POW.
Unlike SRF DRF, there are not many photos of all Royals arrival and event *security..) nor of The DOS gown – maybe later …
According to those that follow and know about jewels, Kate’s earrings are not costume. They must be a wedding gift since she first wore them in 2011, but they seem to be the real deal; and part of her own collection.
Her updo is PERFECT, and what little we could see of the dress was tulle on the bodice after the flowers applique or whatever it was.
Meghan’s earrings continue to be a mystery. They are not a loan of the Queen, so they must have been loaned by a private jeweller.
For what I could see, her dress seemed to be lilac and sparkly?
ETA: Maybe her dress is navy lol
I like that both Duchesses went with bare shoulders. It was like “F**k you” to the supposed total protocol experts lol
I feel like Meghan wears a lot of smaller niche brand jewelry so maybe one of them lent/gifted them? But wouldn’t they want the publicity? Earring intrigue! Either way they are gorgeous!
The thing is that when she first wore them, it was announced by the Palace that they were a loan. Since when someone wears a loan from The Queen that is always specified, that leads to the belief that they are a loan from a private jeweller.
The Palace said they were a loan, so they are not hers.
As for Kate, when she wore them a couple of years ago, it was said that were hers, a gift, but not specified by whom
I can’t stop looking at their earrings! Gorgeous!
she would NOT be wearing costume jewelry to the 70th bday of her father in law. those are real, maybe not hers 100% but they are not fake.
I don’t know what they’d think they were costume jewelry? My guess is that they’re morganite… it’s not like it’s in the same ballpark of price as diamonds of that size would be. Obviously there’s diamond surrounding them, but still. I like them.
Yes morganite! That makes so much sense.
It could be pink tourmaline
I’m not sure why shoulders would be a problem in an evening gown. Evening gowns have always been allowed to be more revealing. The Queen wore strapless at times when she was young. She has never and would never do that during the day though. They basically follow the same rules as the Royal Ascot royal enclosure dress code minus the strict hat rules. Unless it’s a super casual engagement where they’re participating in sports or something of course.
Oh yes I know. But the “protocol experts” make up rules all the time, so I was actually referring to them.
Lol, I know, her earrings are certainly not cheap “costume jewellery”. Kate is wearing high jewellery. She looks amazing!
I love the bare shoulders, too. The pearl clutchers will still sing the same old tune, though. Both their gowns are probably gorgeous, I’d love to see the full look.
Both sets of earrings are magnificent. Meghan’s earrings could be a loan from the Spencers, though I can’t imagine why it would be kept a secret.
Lovely toast by the Queen.
I would love to see what both Duchesses wore, but we may never know. This seems to be Meghan’s first evening big Buckingham Palace ball.
While I’m sure you think you’re making a point? Sorry to break it to you. Protocol for a private family event vs. on the job protocol would be different. The Queen is the one who sets the protocol, so it doesn’t matter what she has worn in the past. Only matters what protocol she sets, different each day if she feels like it.
I forgot to add. The Queen’s speech made me very emotional, and I love that she mentioned Camila.
They both look lovely. The earrings are to die for and I don’t even like heavy earrings.
What a nice speech. I’m actually glad to hear her commend Camilla too.
The ladies look stunning, all of them. I can’t wait to see their dresses. I hope there’s more photos!
They released some for Charles’ 60th. So, I think we can expect them at some point in the next few days. They usually do a group shot and such.
Meghan & Duches both look great. Kate should wear her hair like that more often.
I agree. That updo is modern and fun while still looking regal. She looks amazing and I am dying to see her dress.
Any pics anywhere showing their dresses??
The SRF DRF others showcase to the people, their beautiful tiaras – heavily jewelled Royals, at multi days parties.
Both Meghan and Kate looked lovely. Would love to have both pairs of earrings.
Everyone looks great as they should be halpy and enjoying the festivities.
How does it work if the earings are a wessing gift? Are they then left to monarchy when she os no longer Queen?
In my opinion no, because they were personal gifts. They were given to her, so they are part of her personal collection. I suppose she could will them to her daughter, to a future granddaughter, etc.
But I am not an expert on this, so I don’t know.
Wedding gifts are the personal property of the bride.
I understand the logic, but she also os the bride to the future King so her gifts are $$$ due to that so i would think they are or become property of the kingdom.
It’s complicated. Some pieces of jewellery are owned by the monarch in right of the Crown (meaning that they belong to the British people). Some are clearly part of her private collection. Some are added to the Royal Collection by the monarch. We won’t know about the Queen’s jewellery for certain until she dies and we see what she leaves to whom.
Nope. Just like the Queen has a private collection in addition to those belonging to the crown. Kate and Camilla will as well.
Im super jealous! Having tgat type of bling in one’s personal collection must be super sweet (forgive my lack of eloquency)
Ohhhhh, I didn’t know there was a distinction between the Crown owning jewelry and the Queen having a personal collection! Also, Camilla has some Ah-MAY-zing pieces of jewelry!! I love that Camilla is not afraid to just break out the big guns and wear big necklaces, tiaras, brooches, etc. Her engagement ring is to die for, and I quite like it better than the sapphire one that Diana/Kate has/had.
Kate looks like a future Queen. Stunning..
that updo is really beautiful on her
Yes, she does! She looks really happy lately, so that’s nice. Her blush/highlighter makes her look so dewy! Shame we can’t see the dresses.
Meghan’s rouge situation is under control this time!
I noticed that too. She has skin imperfections and I think that’s why she wears more makeup. She looks much better without the bronzer overkill. Both women hit it out of the park! Beautiful…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Skin imperfections?!? Lol! No she doesn’t. And if she did she would wear more foundation- which is what is used to cover “imperfections”. Bronzer/blush doesn’t do that. Meghan has always worn light to medium coverage foundation which is why you can still see her freckles through it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like John Legend wrote for his wife, I love your perfect imperfections. He nailed it.
But Kate‘s is not!
That speech made me tear up a bit. Both Megan and Kate look great.
Maybe Megan’s earrings are on loan from Mulroney.
I don’t get to think we’ll get to see their dresses since it was a private event and focused on Charles. Too bad. With that being said, I love Charles and Camilla.
they all look good but Kate’s blush/contour/highlighter (whatever it is) is wayyy overdone and looks awful.
I love her updo hairstyle but agree the blush/bronzer is way overdone. Meghan gets crucified for overdone blush/bronzer.
Kate blush look relatively decent in these car pictures and appropriate for a fancy evening event. It may look terrible in other pictures but since we don’t have them we don’t know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Generally, in the evening, at formal occasions, more makeup is worn…..especially when photos are to be taken. I love her subtle cat eyeliner. I don’t remember her wearing an abundance of bronzer during daytime events. Nobody crucified Meghan. They just suggested she would look more natural and better without the heavy bronzer and foundation. Damn, it has to be hard to be these women. Yipes.
I think the flash doesn’t help? I would like to see better pictures, but we know the BRF, they won’t release them
There is a rumor going around that Meghan’s earrings are a Saudi loan, which is ridiculous. Number one, they would just *give* her jewelry and number two, does anyone really think she’d be so clueless as to wear anything Saudi-related right now? People really latch onto the dumbest stuff.
….but it’s a rumor
The rumour going around is.. the earrings are on loan from Camilla and they are presumed to be of Saudi origin. If the earrings were a gift to Meghan, they would say so. They could also be a loan from another jeweller.
There is also a rumor that Kate is wearing bespoke Marchesa. It’s all rumor so let’s give people the benefit of doubt that we all would wish for in a similar situation
I hope not. She was tone deaf enough not to wear black for MeToo. If she’s going to start showing up in Marchesa, that’s pretty bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gorgeous Kate. The colour and hairstyle is incredibly flattering! The eye makeup is absolutely on point. Wish we could see more of Meghan’s dress but I do like her earrings.
Yep, Kate’s eye makeup is stunning. Love the cat eye look.
I hope they release photos of the dresses. I’m much more interested in the ball gowns!
They look PERFECT !!! :O
Ah: you are the other Nikki!! Glad we both liked their look!! (ps: Hope you can’t stand Trump and are FOR gun control!!)
LOL Nikki.
those earrings make my lobes ache. I want to see the gowns!
Kate outdid herself! Beautiful.
I can easily imagine that Charles WAS very touched by his mother’s validating speech; I sure was!! Both young duchesses look marvelous, and I hope some photos surface of their dresses!!
I just realized Kate’s dress is ONE SHOULDERED! Not a granny look!!
Both woman looked beautiful, from the neck up.
I really like the Queen’s speech, the fact that she mentioned Camilla in such a wonderful manner must have made Charles’s night.
Clarence House or Kensington Palace should release some pictures from last night…please.
They both look great. I’d love to see the dresses.
Camilla looks beautiful. The dress is conservative but with a lot of interesting, little details to it and the colour fits her perfectly.
And her makeup and hair really lifts and brightens her face. She’s not a natural beauty but she knows (or her people do) how to style herself to her best advantage.
It really is a beautiful dress on Camilla. I’m not really ever wowed by her fashion as she tends to repeat the same outfit over and over but this is a bit of a departure even for her. She’s not a natural beauty as you said but she always has it together.
I liked Camilla’s dress too.
Both duchesses look lovely as does Camilla. It’s interesting that only Kate is being described as “elegant, regal, stunning.” I think that applies to both Camilla and Meghan as well.
If you were to rank them in the elegant, regal and stunning categories, it looks like Kate would fit that bill the most, based upon the profile shot from the car and how everything just came together. The updo was perfect, neat and interesting without being stuffy or costumey; great jewelry, and well, I don’t know about that dress until it can be seen entirely. It looks like it could make a left turn into pink Big Bird territory, but we’ll probably never know. Still a nice color. She is Swedish royals at Nobel-level from the neck up.
But everyone looks like they looked nice. Meghan had great earrings, make-up looked soft and nice with not too much bronzer and while I think we’ll have to resolve ourselves to the fact that her hair is always going to have some type of outlying wisp/”messy” element (sigh), this is the neatest she’s ever looked in the hair department.
Camilla is the only one we can see fully and she looks lovely and entirely how a woman of that age range can really shine. Looks like everyone had a great time getting dressed up and celebrating!
How exactly did meghan hair looked messy her was in the perfect French updo there was no hair wisp at all. I think both the ladies look perfect and regal it seem like a kate fans love to throw out how regal kate looks all times. Compared to meghan
“She is Swedish royals at Nobel-level from the neck up.” LOL?
Give me a break. Her hair appears to be a prom up-do (circa 90′s/ early 2000′s) or a standard bride/mother of bride hairstyle.
Kate is not on CP Victoria’s or Princess Madeline’s level on any account.
Is it really hard just to say,”The women look lovely”?
I don’t know why people insist on ranking them at all – but have at it, I guess.
emerson, I’m with you. The Swedish royal ladies and their Nobel up-dos are legendary. Kate called in the $300 hour hairdresser and ended up with a prom do.
Both Kate and Meghan look really lovely. I’m not 100% sure I like Kate’s updo as everyone else, it kind of looks like she stacked her hair and I’m not a fan of big fussy updos. Meghan’s looks a bit more simple like a classic French twist. I think I prefer Meghan’s earrings but Kate’s got some serious bling! Looks good on her (that is definitely not costume jewelry). It looks like Kate was more daring than usual with a one shoulder! I think we will eventually see Kate’s dress at some point at another event–she tends to repeat her fancy dresses. Their makeup is on point too and so glad to see Meghan stayed away from the excess bronzer for once.
So I watched a documentary on the Queen last night on Netflix, similar to the one they did for Charles at 70, they did one a few years ago when she turned 90. I was trying to find the one they did on Charles since I had watched part of it but looks like the BBC made Youtube take it down, meanies. The documentary is narrated by Charles and it includes so much footage from the Queen when she was a young girl/teenager and includes interviews with Charles, Harry, William, Anne, Sarah Chatto (Princess Margaret’s daughter), and a few of the Queen’s cousins. It was so much fun seeing the Queen act like a typical child, running around and playing. But even when she was young she had this seriousness to her she still has to this day. It has a lot of clips of Charles and the Queen watching footage of Charles as a young boy and the Queen as a young girl. It was soooo interesting to watch the Queen and Charles interact. She strikes me as a warm person but standoffish at the same time. You can tell William and Harry are much closer to their father than Charles is to his mother. Harry even says in the documentary he views her more as the Queen than as his grandmother which says a lot. At the same time how special it must be for a mother to wish her son a happy 70th birthday! Not many moms live long enough to do that!
Everyone looks amazing!! Happy Birthday Charles – that speech was very warm, he must be thrilled.
All three of them look just gorgeous.
Yes.
The cut of Camilla’s neckine shows of her jewellery perfectly.
Kate looks stunning. I think this might be the prettiest she has ever looked. Her hair and makeup were both on point and honestly she had less work led happier lately and it is having this drastic effect.
Meghan posts are not my safe spot any more, ha ha. So if I’m repeating others by avoiding the comments, sorry. They both look great. But, since some of us are accused of being biased for Meghan, yes, by goodness, each time I see her I’m astounded by her beauty. Beautiful earrings on both women. I’d say #earringsenvy yet I only wear these type of earrings when it’ll be a couple hours at most, they do hurt after awhile.
I agree with you… Kate looks great no doubt. But Meghan’s profile, to me, is stunning. She is a very beautiful lady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan really is lovely, either casual or at formal engagements. This simple french twist is her style. No wonder Harry was bowled over that first meeting.
“I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her. I was like, ‘I’m really going to have to up my game here’.” – Prince Harry about Meghan, from their engagement interview
As an American, we don’t really grasp the whole royalty concept. Both these ladies are doing a remarkable job representing the BRF all over the world. What a thankless job! Constant harping over too much bronzer and poor styling choices. It never ends. Wouldn’t trade places in a zillion years. But boy is it entertaining!
Shame we didn’t get a look at their gowns.
I know I wanted to see the whole outfit.
First time Kate outshines Meghan
She looks stunning.
Go Kate
Wow. Kate looks like the future queen she is. the colour is great on her
So all that matters to you is how she looks? Typical. For the millionth time, she is the potential future Queen Consort. Now wouldn’t it be amazing if she got off her bum, starting acting correctly for the role, and starting working as hard as she should?
kate looks absolutely stunning.
JFC, it’s a comment on a post called “Duchess Meghan & Duchess Kate got glam for Prince Charles’ birthday party”. How dare they comment on the looks!
I just find it funny that is the one thing Kate’s fans always turn to – how she looks. Then when comparisons are made between Kate and Meghan, if Kate is found lacking? They start screaming about how we shouldn’t talk about a woman’s look. Always amusing.
In past years they’ve released a group photo from big birthday events. Don’t know if that will happen for this year.
All three of these women look gorgeous. I really hope we get a group picture too. I’m assuming the dresses are just as amazing as these women look. I hope there are pictures of the queen from last night also. I’m picturing HRH in gold.
I wonder how much longer these royals are going to be relevant after the queen’s time is up? I read that France get far far more tourism (and they smartly did away with their useless royals) and that this excuse for keeping their mooching dated system around for being good for tourism is a load of bull.
Anyhow yeah they all look great, but so would all of us with all those tax payers being obliged to give us their money !! Once they do away with all the showiness and jewels and sell a portion of it off and donate huge portions of their wealth to those suffering in this world, then I will admire them and their beauty.
Kate’s fans are speculating that she’s wearing marchesa. What do you guys think?
If she is, she is being typically tone deaf.
I’ve seen Jenny Packham references as well which I hope is the case.
I can see why they would make the connection, but I don’t think so. The bodice isn’t lace and the roses are much flatter. The rosettes look more like the crushed rosette on the blue gown she just wore. My bet is on McQueen personally.
Love the QEII’s speech about Charles. People forget how much work he has actually done as PoW. It was also fantastic that she mentioned Camilla in her speech, all those naysayers that QEII hates Camilla can shut up already. I don’t think she hates Camilla, and while naturally she may have had reservations about her DIL, I think Camilla has proven herself to be a worthy spouse for Charles, as well as being a hard worker on behalf of the RF.
As for the Duchesses, they both look lovely.
Kate isn’t wearing costume jewelry, those are def. real. I know her hair looks a bit prom-like, but honestly her profile looks perfect for going on one of those silhouette things that they use for QEII on stamps, coins etc. NO, I’m not saying she is like QEII, but rather it seems like the perfect look for those types of things. I do love her makeup, esp. the little cat eye flick. REALLY hope the dress isn’t fug, because the colour looks great.
Meghan looks lovely with less bronzer, you can see her natural beauty shine through a lot more when the make-up is subtle like this. Her earrings might be a loan from Camilla, who has plenty to spare; Charles has bought her magnificent jewels over the years, and of course Camilla’s wedding gifts must have been gorgeous as well. Or it might be on loan from a jeweller, which is a bit unusual for the RF though, so I’m thinking more Camilla.
@Emerson I would ask you the same question – is it so hard to say they both look lovely? In fact, I think that’s pretty much what the original poster said, save for the comment that in her opinion, Meghan’s hair is often more wispy and intentionally less structured than Kate’s structured do’s. I appreciate he/she used slightly different phrasing but that’s the gist I got from it.
Personally, I call them messy do’s and don’t see it as an insult. I love them but that’s just my preferred style – in fact, my biggest gripe about my wedding was my hairstyle wasn’t as “messy” as I wanted it – but I respect that it doesn’t speak to everyone’s taste.
My long-winded point here is that it seems hypocritical to ask people to hold back on what you perceive as criticism and then dish up a blatant put-down yourself. I think we can all be more respectful in general.
ALL 3 women look lovely.
What happened to Kate? She looks regal, her undo is very sophisticated. Very good looks recently and her aura and confidence is different.
Future Queen Consort, as other mentioned.
Best hairstyle I’ve ever seen Kate wear!
…and why take out the tour? Did W&K not get credit for their tours? Kate was also given YEARS of slack to get her act together. YEARS. Meghan’s been a royal since May of this year. Since these women deserve to be treated equally, should not Meghan be given the same amount of slack? Let’s check back in seven years and then compare their records. That would only be fair, and we do play fair here, don’t we?
That’s not even remotely true.
Starting in June and including November, even with not including the tour and going just by wardrobe changes rather than individual engagements which would have a higher number, and only counting events without the other Duchess: Meghan has 17 and Kate has 9.
And that’s leaving out how many behind the scenes meetings happened for the cookbook and whatever Kate might have done. I’m just tallying up public appearances.
Also, Kate is in her seventh year as a royal.
Anyway, Kate’s back from maternity leave and trying to get her numbers up. Meghan already has a high total because of the tour but I hope we see more appearances from the Sussexes in November and December. But going by your specifications, @SusieQ, what you said is inaccurate.
You’ve got jokes. So you have to take away the tour and all the engagements pregnant Meghan did to try and boost Kate’s numbers? Even if you did that, Kate just got off of maternity leave in October so she hasn’t done hardly squat since Harry and Meghan’s wedding. No need to make stuff up when it can be easily verified.
Whoops, I realized I didn’t include today’s event, so Meghan: 17, Kate: 10. That’s not including events where both Duchesses have been present.
Okay, let’s play.
After announcement of engagement and before wedding, Kate did 5 engagements. Meghan did 28.
In their first year of marriage (marriage to the end of calendar year)? Kate did 34 engagements, Meghan is already over 100. Of Kate’s 34, only 11 were in the UK while half of Meghan’s have been in the UK.
And no, the Queen did not give them two years off at the start of their marriage. #MaltaLie
