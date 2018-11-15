“Carrie Underwood did the same old thing at last night’s CMT Awards” links
  • November 15, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

52nd CMA Awards Arrivals

Carrie Underwood cohosted the CMTs again. She wore a variety of looks and confirmed that she’s expecting a boy this time. [LaineyGossip]
This Elton John commercial is amazing. [Towleroad]
Jason Aldean’s going to name his daughter Navy Rome. Ugh. [The Blemish]
We’re living in this dystopia, minus the zombies. [Starcasm]
Rami Malek has a girlfriend and she’s cute. [JustJared]
WTF is Sheryl Sandberg still doing at Facebook? [Jezebel]
Eddie Redmayne talks about going to Eton with Prince William. [Pajiba]
This Idris Elba doll looks nothing like Idris Elba. [Dlisted]
Howie Mandel got a plunger stuck to his head. [Seriously OMG WTF]

52nd CMA Awards Show at Bridgestone Arena

12 Responses to ““Carrie Underwood did the same old thing at last night’s CMT Awards” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    November 15, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    That Idris Elba doll is hilarious! They got the shape of the whole head wrong.

    Reply
  2. Aephra says:
    November 15, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    I didn’t know bubble wrap was a couture fabric!

    Reply
  3. girl_ninja says:
    November 15, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Rami Malek is 37?!?

    Reply
  4. escondista says:
    November 15, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Carrie had 3 miscarriages to get this baby and, as a lady who has had two in a row this year, I will emphatically defend her wearing whatever OTT country music fare she wants and feels comfortable in.
    Carrie, I know how hard it has been for you so you wear the damn clothes you want and talk about the things you need to and enjoy the heck out of this experience for every guy and gal who has felt that sting of a lost child. Wishing the best for her.

    Reply
  5. Mel M says:
    November 15, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    I know one person who named their daughter Navy and I’ve heard of another girl named Navy through IG. When I first heard it I thought it was a nick name or something and when i found out it was the real name I thought it was terrible. I think because I’m used to hearing it now I’m not so shocked but I guess it’s a thing right now for sure.

    Reply
  6. Melly says:
    November 15, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    I cried during the Elton John commercial and I’m not ashamed to admit it

    Reply
  7. Wood Dragon says:
    November 15, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Hopefully Sideshow/Hot Toys will do one of their awesome deluxe versions someday.

    Reply

