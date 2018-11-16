Ariana Grande got a breakup haircut, ditched the high pony: cute & predictable?

I know whenever I stan for someone that people will just tell me how awful they are. Sometimes I console myself that arguments and complaints in the comments means more pageviews and it’s all good. Other times I keep in perspective by remembering that I write about celebrities for a living from home. However I feel protective of Ariana Grande for some reason. I think that’s because she’s a legitimate PTSD survivor, she changed from the horrific Manchester bombing, she was engaged to a doofus and she self corrected! How often do celebrities do that? Plus she’s letting her fans see her vulnerability, her mistakes and the way she’s coming back from all that. She’s a great example to young women and again I will be mildly hurt when people call her haughty and say she’s self absorbed. What is wrong with me that I even care? She probably is all those things.
Ariana just made the predictable move of cutting her way too long ponytail, which she admitted was tight and painful. It’s likely that she only took a small amount off her natural hair, since her ponytail must have been mostly extensions. Still this is super cute, she was using her hair as a security blanket, that was part of her look and she shed that. It’s not like she is sporting a pixie now or went for a bright color though. This is relatable, but I wish she would have posted a regular selfie instead of an face-filtered one. I don’t get that at all.
My last hairdresser loved to tell stories about women asking for radical hair changes. His response to those requests was always “what did he do?” He said the women were usually having relationship issues and he would counsel them to consider more moderate changes they wouldn’t regret. This is one of those thoughtful haircuts, which is indicative of a lot of Ariana’s choices lately. The girl is fire, I don’t even care if you @me, go ahead. Kaiser’s badassery is rubbing off on me lately, I can take it.
Photos credit: WENN and Instagram
I think it’s a super flattering cut – and I don’t really blame her. I mean – a lot of it is that she removed the extensions. But I hope she enjoys the lighter hair for a while. Breakup hair is real. But this is a cute look on her.
agree, it is cute.
and she needed a change, break up or no.
Wasn’t her ponytail heavy-about 40 lbs? I love the new cut!
Yeah, it’s a good look. And she has now unloaded about 200 useless combined pounds of mane and man.
Haha yes! Well said
I agree with you. Ariana noticeably grew up after the Manchester bombing. More power to her, many child stars never grow up. She has had a rough couple of years, good for her for keeping on keeping on.
I agree with you both. Being honed by fire really does beautify and strengthen some people. She’s been through it and I believe in her. Just like I now have more affection for Taylor Swift; I think she caused positive change that cannot be measured by an election loss, the gains are less measurable, but there nevertheless.
Thank God. She looks amazing. No shade for her on this. Rock it, sis.
Yup. Not a fan of Ms. DonutLicker but she looks really good. I’ve taken a drastic hair cut after a bad breakup but hers is a lot more sensible than mine (short bob with back of head shaved).
I will celebrate anything that leads to the death of the high pony. It’s so childish and unflattering.
And the death of extensions. Don’t do it!
Kitten, yes, extensions are often a really bad look and scream fake for miles.
Ariana looks much better without the fake, full of extension high and very long ponytail.
I don’t usually have any issues with high ponytails, some are really nice, but without the extensions and the ridiculous lenght.
I wish her the best, she has been through a lot.
I agree,Sam. My daughter has natural bum-length hair, which she usually wears in a bun or sideplait. Some people have had to actually physically inspect her hair, believing it is a wig or extensions… AG’s ponytail was so obviously fake, and her new cut looks great. She’s a lovely-looking girl, and I like the less-makeup look, too, even if it’s only for day/non-performing time.
Oh god I hated that high pony! So juvenile.
i went full on on blonde once after a break up. well, like 6 months after it but i do feel it had a lot to do with it. i loved it. it was almost white. i miss it so much. my hair is too vawy for that and i had to go back to being a brunette but i wanna go back there again. hei, if anyone has some experience with that please share – i can’t afford to go to salon every week and i’m lousy at styling it myself. anyway, i support after break up or any post-bad-things change. it’s fun.
I dye my hair blonde. I don’t necessarily recommend it because it IS damaging–but you can do some decent at-home repair with some protein fillers and regular deep conditioning, occasional hot oil treatments etc.
I use products from Sally Beauty: Ion bleach powder and wella color charm toner. I’ve also found a great purple shampoo that I use once a week to keep the brassiness out.
I like the blonde but I do miss how incredibly healthy my hair was when it was dark brown
Ari looks great with the new haircut. She has a really pretty face and all that hair just overwhelms it.
Revlon has a great product called brass banisher,it’s only about $10.00 @ ulta.It really works-it’s something I use on the orangey regrowth,and pull a small amount through a few long pieces around my face.I also think purple shampoo once or twice a week really helps;hey,anything to extend color and keep me out of the salon a few weeks longer!
Look into olaplex – they have some at home steps that definitely help your hair health.
To second Erinn, Olaplex is THE SHIZBOT!!!
thank you ladies, saturday is gonna be perfect for some shopping
She’s been through a lot. Change your hair, change your life.
I love the new hairstyle, however, wasn’t she wearing long hair wigs/ hair extensions and long ponytail hair extensions anyways ? I don’t think her natural hair was as long as her wigs. She was definitely ready for a hairdo change, it looks great.
Very cute! She needed a new look — she has had the same general hairstyle for so long. This looks so pretty.
My hairdresser claims that our hair holds onto our experiences, and when we cut it off we free ourselves from past negativity. I just love cutting off a foot of hair and feeling so much lighter.
This makes a lot of sense!
after a particularly traumatic breakup (sociopathic abusive ex) I went from my natural very very dark to basically platinum blonde! after about a year both my heart and my head healed and I came back to my senses and returned to my brunette curls, but for that year of healing the dramatic shift felt good
I too feel very protective of Ariana, I think she’s powered thru a number of challenges that would cripple most 20 somethings and still managed to hang on to her humor and more importantly her humanity. I wasn’t a fan prior to Manchester but watching her keep the spotlight on the victims, giving the concert benefit all awhile grieving was a revelation….
Same here. I wasn’t really much aware of her before that, but I’ve been really impressed with her as a person. And her voice is amazing. She can SANG.
I totally stan for Ari!
Too bad my comments are always stuck in moderation. What did I do?
Ya, she can. I do this thing where I watch youtubes of isolated vocals and see who really has a good voice when all the sound-photoshop has been removed..
Ariana is up there with the best divas. She hits every note solid.
This cut and color is lovely on Ari. I was not a fan, but it seems like she has matured over the last couple of years so I understand kaiser’s impulse to feel protective of her. I hope she continues down this path.
When I broke up with my ex last year, after violent episodes, I chopped my hair to my shoulders. I felt FREE for some reason, maybe because he loved to tell me how beautiful my long hair was. I didn’t want anything to do with him, and so I got a drastic haircut. I don’t regret it one bit.
She looks great! Sometimes we need a change, as superficial as it may be.
It’s a good cut on her. Might also give that poor hairline of hers time to recover from the weight of those extensions. They just look painful sometimes.
When I was 18, my boyfriend always said he loved my waist length hair and was always touching it. After a year of dating, our breakup hurt badly, so I went and had my hair chopped off up to my shoulders and got it highlighted to end the memories.
That hairstyle looks good and it was time to get rid of her painfully tight ponytail. A picture without silly face-filters would’ve been better
This is really cute, age appropriate, and more sophisticated than the high pony. Also that ponytail just looked so painful! To be fair she could probably shave it all off and still look great but overall it’s a cute look
At some point, you get tired of having the same look and dealing with long hair (and extensions). I think it’s a super-cute cut on her. Also, it’s not like she went Halle Berry short. It’ll grow out pretty quickly if she wants to go long again.
She looks adorable. I have a huge soft spot for her now, like Brit Brit.
The haircut looks amazing, the anime filter, not so much.
It’s cute. She’s said the high ponytail causes her headaches and pain. I’d ditch it too.
I bet all the girls dressing up as her for Halloween got to her. I don’t think she wants to be seen as a “long pony tail and high boots no pants” girl. I bet she did an overhaul of her wardrobe too. Now all her fans are going to chop their hair off too lol!
I think this is 100% it.. I’d change up my style, too!
Good!!! I hated that stupid ponytail. Truth be told, I think it was one of the reasons she drives (drove?) me nuts.
LOL me too – I saw it as part of her “little girl” costume she was always trying for, which always made me uncomfortable, as she’s what, mid 20s?
The hair cut looks good.
Totally!
She is a beautiful young lady, and the cut is stunning on her! I, too, feel protective of her due to all of the horrible things that have happened in her life over the past few years. Seems that she has grown into a much more mature version of herself. I’ve always loved her amazing voice.
She looks great. Didn’t like her usual styling, too Lolita-esque.
She needs to ditch those stupid filters. She’s a beautiful young woman, she can own it without the bunny ears and whiskers.
I can’t see past the childish cartoons.
