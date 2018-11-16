Ariana Grande got a breakup haircut, ditched the high pony: cute & predictable?

I know whenever I stan for someone that people will just tell me how awful they are. Sometimes I console myself that arguments and complaints in the comments means more pageviews and it’s all good. Other times I keep in perspective by remembering that I write about celebrities for a living from home. However I feel protective of Ariana Grande for some reason. I think that’s because she’s a legitimate PTSD survivor, she changed from the horrific Manchester bombing, she was engaged to a doofus and she self corrected! How often do celebrities do that? Plus she’s letting her fans see her vulnerability, her mistakes and the way she’s coming back from all that. She’s a great example to young women and again I will be mildly hurt when people call her haughty and say she’s self absorbed. What is wrong with me that I even care? She probably is all those things.

Ariana just made the predictable move of cutting her way too long ponytail, which she admitted was tight and painful. It’s likely that she only took a small amount off her natural hair, since her ponytail must have been mostly extensions. Still this is super cute, she was using her hair as a security blanket, that was part of her look and she shed that. It’s not like she is sporting a pixie now or went for a bright color though. This is relatable, but I wish she would have posted a regular selfie instead of an face-filtered one. I don’t get that at all.

My last hairdresser loved to tell stories about women asking for radical hair changes. His response to those requests was always “what did he do?” He said the women were usually having relationship issues and he would counsel them to consider more moderate changes they wouldn’t regret. This is one of those thoughtful haircuts, which is indicative of a lot of Ariana’s choices lately. The girl is fire, I don’t even care if you @me, go ahead. Kaiser’s badassery is rubbing off on me lately, I can take it.

View this post on Instagram

thank u, next

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Photos credit: WENN and Instagram

47 Responses to “Ariana Grande got a breakup haircut, ditched the high pony: cute & predictable?”

  1. Erinn says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:02 am

    I think it’s a super flattering cut – and I don’t really blame her. I mean – a lot of it is that she removed the extensions. But I hope she enjoys the lighter hair for a while. Breakup hair is real. But this is a cute look on her.

    Reply
  2. Liz version 700 says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I agree with you. Ariana noticeably grew up after the Manchester bombing. More power to her, many child stars never grow up. She has had a rough couple of years, good for her for keeping on keeping on.

    Reply
    • Lilly says:
      November 16, 2018 at 2:34 pm

      I agree with you both. Being honed by fire really does beautify and strengthen some people. She’s been through it and I believe in her. Just like I now have more affection for Taylor Swift; I think she caused positive change that cannot be measured by an election loss, the gains are less measurable, but there nevertheless.

      Reply
  3. Bkittyb says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Thank God. She looks amazing. No shade for her on this. Rock it, sis.

    Reply
  4. dietcokehead says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:07 am

    I will celebrate anything that leads to the death of the high pony. It’s so childish and unflattering.

    Reply
  5. ds says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:08 am

    i went full on on blonde once after a break up. well, like 6 months after it but i do feel it had a lot to do with it. i loved it. it was almost white. i miss it so much. my hair is too vawy for that and i had to go back to being a brunette but i wanna go back there again. hei, if anyone has some experience with that please share – i can’t afford to go to salon every week and i’m lousy at styling it myself. anyway, i support after break up or any post-bad-things change. it’s fun.

    Reply
  6. Gigi La Moore says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:20 am

    She’s been through a lot. Change your hair, change your life.

    Reply
  7. Dana marie says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I love the new hairstyle, however, wasn’t she wearing long hair wigs/ hair extensions and long ponytail hair extensions anyways ? I don’t think her natural hair was as long as her wigs. She was definitely ready for a hairdo change, it looks great.

    Reply
  8. Case says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Very cute! She needed a new look — she has had the same general hairstyle for so long. This looks so pretty.

    Reply
  9. WingKingdom says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:26 am

    My hairdresser claims that our hair holds onto our experiences, and when we cut it off we free ourselves from past negativity. I just love cutting off a foot of hair and feeling so much lighter.

    Reply
  10. OriginalLala says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:28 am

    after a particularly traumatic breakup (sociopathic abusive ex) I went from my natural very very dark to basically platinum blonde! after about a year both my heart and my head healed and I came back to my senses and returned to my brunette curls, but for that year of healing the dramatic shift felt good

    Reply
  11. anniefannie says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:34 am

    I too feel very protective of Ariana, I think she’s powered thru a number of challenges that would cripple most 20 somethings and still managed to hang on to her humor and more importantly her humanity. I wasn’t a fan prior to Manchester but watching her keep the spotlight on the victims, giving the concert benefit all awhile grieving was a revelation….

    Reply
  12. ItReallyIsYou,NotMe says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:36 am

    This cut and color is lovely on Ari. I was not a fan, but it seems like she has matured over the last couple of years so I understand kaiser’s impulse to feel protective of her. I hope she continues down this path.

    Reply
  13. Cee says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:36 am

    When I broke up with my ex last year, after violent episodes, I chopped my hair to my shoulders. I felt FREE for some reason, maybe because he loved to tell me how beautiful my long hair was. I didn’t want anything to do with him, and so I got a drastic haircut. I don’t regret it one bit.

    She looks great! Sometimes we need a change, as superficial as it may be.

    Reply
  14. Veronica S. says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:37 am

    It’s a good cut on her. Might also give that poor hairline of hers time to recover from the weight of those extensions. They just look painful sometimes.

    Reply
  15. Beth says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:56 am

    When I was 18, my boyfriend always said he loved my waist length hair and was always touching it. After a year of dating, our breakup hurt badly, so I went and had my hair chopped off up to my shoulders and got it highlighted to end the memories.
    That hairstyle looks good and it was time to get rid of her painfully tight ponytail. A picture without silly face-filters would’ve been better

    Reply
  16. Laur says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:20 am

    This is really cute, age appropriate, and more sophisticated than the high pony. Also that ponytail just looked so painful! To be fair she could probably shave it all off and still look great but overall it’s a cute look

    Reply
  17. Thaisajs says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:24 am

    At some point, you get tired of having the same look and dealing with long hair (and extensions). I think it’s a super-cute cut on her. Also, it’s not like she went Halle Berry short. It’ll grow out pretty quickly if she wants to go long again.

    Reply
  18. detritus says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:35 am

    She looks adorable. I have a huge soft spot for her now, like Brit Brit.

    Reply
  19. Mrs. Peel says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:39 am

    The haircut looks amazing, the anime filter, not so much.

    Reply
  20. TheOriginalMia says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:42 am

    It’s cute. She’s said the high ponytail causes her headaches and pain. I’d ditch it too.

    Reply
  21. me says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I bet all the girls dressing up as her for Halloween got to her. I don’t think she wants to be seen as a “long pony tail and high boots no pants” girl. I bet she did an overhaul of her wardrobe too. Now all her fans are going to chop their hair off too lol!

    Reply
  22. Usedtobe says:
    November 16, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Good!!! I hated that stupid ponytail. Truth be told, I think it was one of the reasons she drives (drove?) me nuts.

    Reply
  23. maraidh says:
    November 16, 2018 at 11:53 am

    She is a beautiful young lady, and the cut is stunning on her! I, too, feel protective of her due to all of the horrible things that have happened in her life over the past few years. Seems that she has grown into a much more mature version of herself. I’ve always loved her amazing voice.

    Reply
  24. Anitas says:
    November 16, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    She looks great. Didn’t like her usual styling, too Lolita-esque.

    Reply
  25. sommolierlady says:
    November 16, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    She needs to ditch those stupid filters. She’s a beautiful young woman, she can own it without the bunny ears and whiskers.

    Reply
  26. Pandy says:
    November 16, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    I can’t see past the childish cartoons.

    Reply

