Ariana Grande needed to dump Pete Davidson to come into her own, right?



I know not a lot of you stan for Ariana Grande like I do, judging from the lack of comments on the post yesterday about her being named Woman of The Year by Billboard. I listened to sweetener again recently and although it does get repetitive it’s SO GOOD at evoking that in love feeling. It’s an excellent album and she’s killing it professionally.

Ariana performed “thank u, next” on Ellen yesterday with three backup singers and their choreography was excellent. (I’m super qualified to judge since I took Zumba instructor training /s.) She did it all in sky high boots. At one point she stumbled while trying to get down off a chair and cracked up at herself. Apparently the performance was an homage to The First Wives Club in that they dressed in all white in front of a white setting evocative of a wedding. I’m so sorry that I haven’t seen that movie yet! (It came out in ’96 when I was in grad school and not watching as many movies. Maybe Kaiser will give me her Starz login so I can stream it.) Lisa Ryan at The Cut explains why it’s the perfect choice for Ariana’s performance, and she actually saw the film so I trust her judgment.

Ari was so dickmatized by Pete Davidson that she got engaged to him after a month, got multiple tattoos for him and talked about him in every interview. She tragically lost her ex boyfriend to an overdose, then she dumped Pete. It all happened in less than six months. About two weeks after the split she dropped the perfect breakup anthem and performed it to cute dance moves with a whole theme a few days after. She just owned not only her own narrative but reinvented her career. I do believe that she’s f’ing grateful to her ex.

Here’s Ariana’s performance on Ellen. She’s adorable. I love the part at the end where they put on their coats and sashay out of there! Outlets are reporting that she got choked up but I don’t see it.

