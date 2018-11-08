Ariana Grande needed to dump Pete Davidson to come into her own, right?

I know not a lot of you stan for Ariana Grande like I do, judging from the lack of comments on the post yesterday about her being named Woman of The Year by Billboard. I listened to sweetener again recently and although it does get repetitive it’s SO GOOD at evoking that in love feeling. It’s an excellent album and she’s killing it professionally.
Ariana performed “thank u, next” on Ellen yesterday with three backup singers and their choreography was excellent. (I’m super qualified to judge since I took Zumba instructor training /s.) She did it all in sky high boots. At one point she stumbled while trying to get down off a chair and cracked up at herself. Apparently the performance was an homage to The First Wives Club in that they dressed in all white in front of a white setting evocative of a wedding. I’m so sorry that I haven’t seen that movie yet! (It came out in ’96 when I was in grad school and not watching as many movies. Maybe Kaiser will give me her Starz login so I can stream it.) Lisa Ryan at The Cut explains why it’s the perfect choice for Ariana’s performance, and she actually saw the film so I trust her judgment.
Ari was so dickmatized by Pete Davidson that she got engaged to him after a month, got multiple tattoos for him and talked about him in every interview. She tragically lost her ex boyfriend to an overdose, then she dumped Pete. It all happened in less than six months. About two weeks after the split she dropped the perfect breakup anthem and performed it to cute dance moves with a whole theme a few days after. She just owned not only her own narrative but reinvented her career. I do believe that she’s f’ing grateful to her ex.
Here’s Ariana’s performance on Ellen. She’s adorable. I love the part at the end where they put on their coats and sashay out of there! Outlets are reporting that she got choked up but I don’t see it.
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 7, 2018
first wives club 2018 …… @theellenshow tomorrow 🖤 i love you @victoriamonet @taylaparx … thank u, next https://t.co/UHmQO5l8LQ pic.twitter.com/rbAV42lVCg
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 7, 2018
I loved the homage to the First Wives Club! CB you must see it – it’s a wonderful movie! And while I’m not a huge fan of her songs, I do like the singer AG is turning into 😊
It’s not a wedding, it’s a party celebrating the opening of their center to help women, in homage to their friend! That’s a great reference, since it’s a moment they also celebrate their independence and a new found self love, which totally matches Ariana’s song vibe. The fact she made this reference is so great and I just dream Bette, Diane and Goldie would show up in her video doing the dance!
Ariana won me over!!
First Wives Club really is a great movie. It’s also a book! Somewhat darker than the movie, but also good. I recommend both
This woman’s personality bores me, sorry! Thank u, next!
The song is cute, but it sounds so dated.
I still can’t forget her spoiled brat antics, and I doubt she changed completely, but she seems to have matured a lot. So good for her.
I also like Pete, amd don’t really get why he gets blaimed for the break up. They didn’t work out, it’s not neccessarily someone’s fault.
Who is blaming Pete for the breakup though?
I’ve been growing more fond of Ariana for a while now and this performance was the cherry on the top for me. Love that she cracked up when she fell, that would have been my reaction! It proved her voice that she could carry on singing after that and the exit was on point.
She tears up at the lines where she sings about getting married and walking down the aisle with her mom! Around 2:18
Maybe I’m just too old / not her demographic but I can’t handle her voice. I can’t work out whether it’s overworked or what it is but I just don’t like it. I’m not a fan of the breathy nasal songs. Her personally I know little about but I just can’t with her music.
I can’t stand it either and her speaking voice is extra annoying to me. She speaks in such a weird little girl voice but sounds like she’s also trying to sound sexy? It’s weird.
I have a hard time understanding what she says when she sings. I know she has a nice voice—I’ve heard her belt it out before—but she sings like she has marbles in her mouth.
I don’t like her because she’s a certifiable a-hole. End of.
She’s just another flavor of the month to me. Nothing special or different than her predecessors. What makes me like her more is the way she handled the Manchester attack. That had to be devastating. So while I don’t care about her music, certainly don’t care about her boyfriends, I admire her courage during that awful day she was performing, not knowing what lie ahead.
I’m so glad you mentioned that Ariana was dickmatized because that’s something I’ve been feeling for a long time.
I respect that she’s coming into her own and didn’t rush the wedding. She seems to have a good sense of humour about herself and her relationships and that’s a positive message for her fans that look up to her.
She wasn’t always my favourite but I love her voice and I’m starting to like her more and more!
Ariana and Pete were a rushed mess but so very entertaining. For that alone I hope they’re getting back together. Can never have enough messed up celebritie couples.
