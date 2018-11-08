Emma Thompson was dame’d by Prince William, whom she tried to snog mid-ceremony

Some days, it just makes me so happy to remember that Emma Thompson and Greg Wise are still together after all these years. She literally married the guy on the white horse – they fell in love while they filmed Sense & Sensibility, where she played Eleanor and he played Willoughby. Anyway, Greg and their two kids were there at Buckingham Palace yesterday to see Emma get honored. Emma is now DAME Emma. Prince William did Emma’s investiture/appointment as Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire. I knew Emma was good mates with Prince Charles, but she also has a thing for William and Harry:

Emma Thompson knows a royal opportunity when she sees it! The actress asked Prince William for a smooch as he made her a Dame — one of Britain’s highest honors. On Wednesday, the Love Actually star, 59, was appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire at Buckingham Palace in London. She made good use of the investiture ceremony to slip in her bold request. “I love Prince William,” she told reporters about the royal father of three. “I’ve known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other. I said, ‘I can’t kiss you, can I?’ And he said, ‘No, don’t!’” Even though she did not land a kiss, Thompson, who rocked sneakers and a suit at the ceremony, sang the prince’s praises. “He’s looking wonderful and doing so well,” she commented. “He said, ‘This day isn’t about me, it’s about you.’” “It’s really lovely because I’ve always loved the boys, and I’ve always been a long-term correspondent with their dad,” Thompson added. “It’s a very lovely feeling.”

As the years go by, the Queen does fewer of these investitures, and Prince Charles and Prince William do them with some regularity now. Personally, if I was being made a dame, I would want Charles or the Queen to do it, but whatever. Clearly, Emma was moved and she used it as a chance to get her kids – Gaia and Tindyebwa Agaba – together, and get photos of the whole family. And clearly, she used her moment to try to get a snog off Prince Egg. At least someone’s trying, William!

She also wore bright white sneakers with her suit! Very cool.

Congratulations to Dame Emma Thompson! Today at Buckingham Palace, the actor received her Damehood from The Duke for services to Drama. pic.twitter.com/1gSfaawBii — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 7, 2018