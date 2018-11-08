Emma Thompson was dame’d by Prince William, whom she tried to snog mid-ceremony

Dame Emma Thompson with husband Greg Wise, Daughter Gaia Wise and Son Tindyebwa Agaba Wise during an Investitures Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London

Some days, it just makes me so happy to remember that Emma Thompson and Greg Wise are still together after all these years. She literally married the guy on the white horse – they fell in love while they filmed Sense & Sensibility, where she played Eleanor and he played Willoughby. Anyway, Greg and their two kids were there at Buckingham Palace yesterday to see Emma get honored. Emma is now DAME Emma. Prince William did Emma’s investiture/appointment as Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire. I knew Emma was good mates with Prince Charles, but she also has a thing for William and Harry:

Emma Thompson knows a royal opportunity when she sees it! The actress asked Prince William for a smooch as he made her a Dame — one of Britain’s highest honors. On Wednesday, the Love Actually star, 59, was appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire at Buckingham Palace in London. She made good use of the investiture ceremony to slip in her bold request.

“I love Prince William,” she told reporters about the royal father of three. “I’ve known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other. I said, ‘I can’t kiss you, can I?’ And he said, ‘No, don’t!’” Even though she did not land a kiss, Thompson, who rocked sneakers and a suit at the ceremony, sang the prince’s praises. “He’s looking wonderful and doing so well,” she commented. “He said, ‘This day isn’t about me, it’s about you.’”

“It’s really lovely because I’ve always loved the boys, and I’ve always been a long-term correspondent with their dad,” Thompson added. “It’s a very lovely feeling.”

[From People]

As the years go by, the Queen does fewer of these investitures, and Prince Charles and Prince William do them with some regularity now. Personally, if I was being made a dame, I would want Charles or the Queen to do it, but whatever. Clearly, Emma was moved and she used it as a chance to get her kids – Gaia and Tindyebwa Agaba – together, and get photos of the whole family. And clearly, she used her moment to try to get a snog off Prince Egg. At least someone’s trying, William!

She also wore bright white sneakers with her suit! Very cool.

Greg Wise and Dame Emma Thompson, during an Investitures Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

13 Responses to “Emma Thompson was dame’d by Prince William, whom she tried to snog mid-ceremony”

  1. Astrobiologiste says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Dashing Willoughby/Mounbatten. And Yay! DAME Emma!!!

    Reply
  2. Cee says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:08 am

    She’s so cool.

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Love the suit and sneakers! And that picture with her husband is fantastic, they both look so cool.

    Reply
  4. Mia4s says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:09 am

    God I love her. If the Queen was an elected post Emma would win in a landslide. She’s amazing.

    Reply
  5. Enny says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:12 am

    But whhhhyyyyy is her husband’s tie so short? 🤦🏼‍♀️

    Reply
  6. Hannah P says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Not only did she wear trainers, she wore a Fawcett Society badge in support of equal pay – very cool.

    Reply
  7. Serphina says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:19 am

    ❤️ Emma and love they got together and love they are still together and love she is damed! I’m coocoo for these two

    Reply
  8. adastraperaspera says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Come on Science, please clone her asap! We need more Emma.

    Reply
  9. Lightpurple says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:23 am

    May we take a moment from this joyous celebration of the deserving Emma to admire the never-ending beauty that is Greg Wise?

    Reply
  10. Jess says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Love her. Love the suit and sneakers.

    Reply
  11. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I love that woman.

    Reply
  12. Snap Happy says:
    November 8, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Eh, I think it’s weird. Sure they are close and she could have asked after, but at that moment he was doing his job. What if it was Kate (I know
    She couldn’t really do it) and an older guy asked to kiss her?

    Reply

