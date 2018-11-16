Brian Austin Green ‘had conflicts with Vanessa’ ever since he began dating Megan Fox

As we’ve been discussing all week, Vanessa Marcil has just started talking about a years-long drama she’s had with her ex, Brian Austin Green. BAG and Vanessa are parents to 16-year-old Kassius, who seems to live full time with Vanessa. Vanessa claimed on social media that BAG and Kassius have been estranged for going on five years, that they had barely seen each other in that time. Then she came out and said actually BAG and Kassius have spent *some* time together in the past five years, but it’s only once every few months, basically. She also said BAG and Megan Fox waged a multi-year legal campaign to get full custody of Kassius years ago, and when the court denied them, that’s when the estrangement happened. Well, we still haven’t heard anything from BAG. But People Mag did talk to a “source” who seems to confirm the estrangement.
When Brian Austin Green tied the knot with Megan Fox in 2010, it was the start of a new chapter in his life — and possibly the end of another. In 2002, Green welcomed eldest son Kassius Lijah with ex Vanessa Marcil. Shortly after Kassius’ birth, the pair split in 2003, and two years later, Green, 45, started dating Fox, 32.
“Ever since Brian and Megan started dating, Brian had conflicts with Vanessa,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Megan was very young when they started dating and she was always jealous and nervous that Brian would go back with Vanessa.”
Although all seemed well between the former couple when Green wed Fox — Kassius, then 8 years old, was Green’s best man at his wedding — just two years later, it was revealed that Green had tried to sue Marcil for purported unpaid loans. According to E!, Green had been seeking $200,000 he claimed he gave Marcil during their relationship. Green claimed he had an agreement with Marcil that specified that the money was not a gift and she had to pay it back. However, a judge threw out the case and ruled that the actor’s statute of limitations had run out.
Over the weekend, Marcil, 50, claimed in an emotional Instagram post that Green and Fox tried to get full custody of Kassuis in 2006. She also alleged that Green and Fox “decided to completely cut Kass out of their lives”with their three sons: Journey River, 2, Bodhi Ransom, 4½, and Noah Shannon, 6.
“Everyone knows Brian doesn’t have contact with Kassius. That’s his choice, but it doesn’t make it right,” the source adds. “Brian is a great dad to his sons with Megan, so it’s absolutely strange that he doesn’t see Kassius.”
While Marcil is hopeful that her son will one day have a solid relationship with his father, it seems as though Green must decide whether or not he will build a bond with his eldest child.
“It’s just a sad situation. Brian could easily fix it, and it does seem he cares,” says the source. “Hopefully Vanessa speaking out in public will now change things.”
I find it a bit shady that they’re dumping some or all of this at Megan Fox’s feet – I mean, it’s more than possible that Megan was jealous and insecure when Megan first got with BAG, but just FYI: Megan was still a TEENAGER when she started dating BAG. She was 19 to his 32 years of age. I doubt Megan was the master manipulator of this entire family drama, especially since back then, she always talked glowingly of Kassius, like he was a big reason why she fell in love with BAG. It sounds more like BAG has always been a petty bitch and he’s always expected the women in his life to financially support him. Ugh.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
God, I forgot Megan was so young when she started dating him… all this just makes him really seem like a sleazy douchebag.
Yes kinda of gross!
I can’t see anything at all appealing about him for an adult woman, so no wonder he dated a teenager, but I feel bad for Megan that’s she seems to have gotten trapped somehow, and in her 30s she’s never known any other kind of relationship.
He has a severe case of Resting Douche Face, that’s all I have to say.
You end up with the face you deserve. He has a case of karma face.
ha!
Wasn’t the reason she pretty much dropped the divorce was because Megan would have to take care of him for life?
That and she got pregnant again. He’s a mega douche, always has been!
Megan was very young and insecure, it tells you everything you need to know about what kind of ‘man’ BAG is in that he’s blaming his then teenage girlfriend on his relationship issues with his ex.
why on earth would she have to take care of him for the rest of his life? is he disabled – can he not work?!
Yes. Vertigo.
He has vertigo but it shouldn’t stop him from working as its treatable and manageable. Me thinks he uses it as an excuse to control and manipulate.
He has vertigo. So does my mom. My mom has no choice but to work to feed herself and keep a roof over her head. There are bad days but it is manageable.
Ok so he can’t act but surely there are jobs where he can work?
Poor kid. It’s complicated enough being 16 with an estranged dad without the world knowing he doesn’t care enough about you to make an effort.
I have a very similar situation with my 17 year old. I have never spoken a bad word to him about his dad and he’s been going to therapy for years and years and years to deal with it. At this point in his life my son is just DONE with the whole thing. He talks about it openly, he knows exactly who his dad is ( A clinical narcissist) and would have no problem with this if we were famous. He might even enjoy it because narcissists like to “play” daddy and not actually BE one and this creates an enormous amount of anger and feelings of betrayal. So don’t assume he is not 100% ok with this being out in the open. Sometimes that is the best thing-sunlight is the best disinfectant and all that.
My mom wouldn’t talk poorly about my dad, but honestly, I would have been fine with it around 17. It was somewhat validating.
BAG is the father of this boy, it is his responsibility to be involved in his life, to be a supportive parent and a good role model. To blame Megan Fox is nonsense, even if she was jealous it was up to him to tell her to sit down and stay out of the father/son relationship.
But sure when a man is failing in what he has to do, blame a woman.
Exactly. Even if Megan threw an absolute fit over his relationship with the kid and the ex- it’s still up to him to be present in the child’s life. I don’t necessarily doubt that Megan had a problem with insecurity and possibly was jealous – and if she expected him to drop his old family completely, that’s really crappy. But at the end of the day – it’s up to HIM to do what’s right.
Well, sure, when your 19 year old daughter – or girlfriend – is being a jerk, it’s your responsibility to be the adult.
That’s what I said the other day too – it’s 100% on him to have a relationship with his son. He’s the adult, and he needs to take responsibility and make it happen.
If Megan was jelaous/difficult the solution was to save relationship with your kid, not your girlfriend.
although, if it is true, she is not guilty that BAG abandoned his kid, but she is a very,very shitty person.
but honestly, For this, I blame BAG and only BAG. Poor child, to be abandoned at 10-especially cruel because he basically abandoned him…for what? For some strange. Too sad and pathethic.
I agree. I hate the way we infantilize men by blaming women for their actions. BAG is a grown freaking man and can make his own choices and is responsible for his own actions. What a man DOES is never the fault of a mom, a girlfriend a wife, a daughter. They have their own damn agency.
Ugh, what do these women see in him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have often thought that but he did get hotter as he got older but it was well known in HW that he was a douche. IIRC, he treated Tori Spelling badly when they dated.
His massive ego has never really recovered from his career tanking after 90210.
No disrespect Digital Unicorn, I am a fan of your posts. But I have to disagree with you on the “hotter as he got older” thing. I have never found him attractive and he looks like a troll under a bridge now. And I have always thought he was a massive douche. If he approached me on the street, I would run away. So I have to agree with Minx, what do women see in him?! Unattractive has-been with no prospects and control issues. I don’t get it. That must be why he goes for really young women. They aren’t experienced enough to “see through him” yet.
He’s hotter now? What the hell did he look like before, good lord.
Nevermind, I googled. Good god. I don’t know if I can say he’s hot at any age to be honest, but I guess it’s all relative. At least he stopped looking like a Vanilla Ice impersonator. He honestly looks too much like Doug whatshisface that married poor Courtney Stodden.
@Juls – aww thanks but he is better looking now than he was during 90210. Google him. LOL
I too have never found him attractive but I agree, he has a type that might not be mature enough to see him for what he is. Saying that Marcil was no teenager when they got together – she’s actually older than he. She was also married to Corey Feldman.
I have met him in real life. (Our kids went to the same school at one point) and in person it’s even more mind-boggling. He also dresses like every damn hollywood douche in faux “rock and roll” wear with the requisite bracelets, terrible buddha assed jeans and ed hardyesque clothes. Not the friendliest either.
Look at how she’s leaning away from him in the first photo. He’s leaning too, but not as far.
Look at what a mean m-effer doucheBAG looks like in that last photo. Like some gang member dude. Ugh.
My man was rejected at birth (he’s in his late 50′s) by a man who is now a multi-millionaire. Major issues because of it. The younger half-siblings got everything – loving stable home, family relationships, great education and careers, etc.
I dont care how great a father he is to the younger ones. He has no conscience. And no, there is nothing more going on than that, that warrants treating his child the way he has.
Megan’s plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures are pretty much proof of how insecure she was when younger, and I could guess that he is a dbag master manipulator who preyed on those insecurities instead of helping. I totally believe she was jealous but I think he liked and instigated it that.
No decent man would let a woman keep him from his child.
I wonder now… were the surgeries some sort of deliberate or non-deliberate way to look more like Vanessa. Or “prettier” than Vanessa. Megan really changed her look.
This is going to get ugly. Those poor kids.
Everybody involved in this kind of sounds awful, to be honest. Those kids would do well to get away from them when they’re older. I get that Megan was young when she started dating him, but honestly, I’ve never been able to understand women who tolerated men who treated their progeny from previous relationships as disposable.
I think there’s a lot more to this and it shouldn’t be aired in public. I hope Megan and BAG stay silent – doesn’t mean what Vanessa is saying is true, just means that they don’t want this messy crap out there.
Based on the bottom pic with the white shirt, dude is not aging well. Next.
BAG makes my skin crawl.
Ditto.
I do not trust him, I think he’s manipulative at best. And I worry for Megan tbh.
I don’t believe a lot of this. Is Vanessa trying to shame him. We don’t know the facts, just what the so-called insiders say and Vanessa’s changing versions of the scenario between father and son. I can’t imagine Megan Fox being the jealous type! Vanessa, on the other hand, seems much more emotional. For whatever reason, I think Brian does have some sort of relationship with his son, I hope so. This story will soon vanish and won’t reappear till Megan leaves him or…has another baby with him. Seems she can’t live with or without him.
You think someone who has publicly remodeled their face since their teenage years is going to be the paragon of confidence?
Well, I guess you can say that about a large portion of Hollywood women. Just because you/we don’t like what we see and hear about BAG, she has stayed with him and has three children with him. I don’t think she is being held hostage. She is an adult and can stay with whom she chooses. IMO, no, she wouldn’t be jealous of Vanessa, who looks as though she’s had a little remodeling herself.
So, I married a man who had a son from a previous marriage, then we had a son together before divorcing when that son was 1yr old (he is now 10). I am also now remarried with 2 more children. So, in a way I have been on all sides if this type of situation. I can understand the possibility of Megan being insecure about continuing to have to ‘share’ BAG with Vanessa. I can also see how Vanessa could possibly be resentful of BAG seemingly put more emphasis on his ‘new’ family–My ex now lives with a woman who has 2 kids, and he only sees our son 2 days a month.
But ultimately, EVERY ADULT needs to get over any resentment, jealousy, money grabbing, pettiness, etc etc. It affects all the children much more than they likely realize. No matter how annoyed I might get at my ex I NEVER express that to any of the children involved-his, mine, or ours. My daughters from my 2nd marriage think it’s cool their brother has 2 dads, and they think my ex is ‘cool.’ My nowhusband treats my son like his own. I remain in contact with my now-adult former stepson. Nobody sins when exes fight.
It’s great that they have Meghan as a convenient scapegoat in this drama. I really hate scapegoating and call bs on this.
OK. He’s a deadbeat dad (worse because he dangled the carrot of dadness for 8 years then yanked it away) and he went after his ex, 10 years after they broke up for money he gave her??? This is the worse kind of slacker. Get a job you scumbag. Be a father to YOUR child you POS. My ex got involved with a woman a couple years after our split and they had a child and broke up about 6 mos later. He had problems with the child’s mother so he just stopped seeing the child. They never see each other. I have known him for 35 years. I brought up the fact that our children spend time with his estranged child and that maybe we could bridge the gap and have a reunion outing set up for him and all of the kids. The next day, his current GF called me and cussed me out for “hurting his feelings” She called me a bully 14 times and said “the door is now closed”. So now I have been cut out of his life too since last June. Oh well. Pussy.
Just looking at him makes me want to take a shower. He has aged terribly and I’d like to believe that it’s his inner garbage soul taking the toll on his outward appearance. When Megan filed for divorce I was like “yes, finally!” Because I honestly blame him for her lack of confidence and self-worth. My husband would never let someone carve up my face like that, he thinks it’s too naturally beautiful to touch and that is what she deserved to have in a partner. He is straight trash. I agree that she only withdrew the divorce petition because she realized she would have to pay his way in life.
Why is this all coming out two years before the kid is 18 years old? Suspicious timing all around and embarrassing personal information to be realized at this kid’s most vulnerable age (to be made fun of in high school).
I don’t think Megan is responsible for this situation – she seemed to be a very involved stepmom despite her young age and her blossoming career, and she clearly loved this kid.
I think BAG had some sort of breakdown a few years ago, when he was diagnosed with vertigo after an accident if I remember well. He didn’t seem to be able to get it together and that’s why Megan filed for divorce.
This may have been when the estrangement happened – maybe BAG was not able to be there emotionally for his dad, and Megan wasn’t there anymore.
