Rest in peace, Kim Porter. She passed away at the age of 47. [Dlisted]
35 Responses to ““Kim Porter has passed away at the age of 47″ links”

  1. Mel M says:
    November 16, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    I was in the Disney Store a couple of weeks ago and the Dumbo trailer came on. ARE YOU FREAKIN KIDDING ME WITH THAT SONG! I had to hide in a corner to collect myself.

    When I was pregnant with my first I worked at a hallmark and there was a music box with that song that people would open and I cried. Every. Single. Time.

    Reply
  2. guilty pleasures says:
    November 16, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    I don’t know who she is, but I assume Diddy’s partner? She is beautiful and is gone too soon. Peace to her loved ones.

    Reply
  3. Melly says:
    November 16, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Day 2 of being too emotional. I watched the Dumbo trailer and cried the entire time. I will be seeing that movie, but probably not until it comes out on GooglePlay – I don’t want to be that adult crying in the theatre at a children’s movie….

    Reply
  4. Lala11_7 says:
    November 16, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Lawd…hearing about Kim….

    I always wondered about her life….

    Being devoted to a man that seemed to make a career out of cheating on her…having babies on her…yet keeping her tied to him…so that she never got to experience the type of intimate relationship that everyone deserves….with someone who didn’t live their life embarrassing the hell out of her on a daily…

    I don’t know what’s more tragic to me…

    Her life…or her death…

    Reply
    • Wood Dragon says:
      November 16, 2018 at 12:51 pm

      That’s so tragic. I hope she had nothing but joy from her children. They must be devastated. 47 is too young.

      Reply
    • Chaine says:
      November 16, 2018 at 1:40 pm

      Her death is tragic but not her life. She had her children with him that she apparently wanted and she chose to stay with the man despite his faults and his cheating. He must have been worth it for her even though it’s not something all of us would choose or put up with.

      Reply
    • Gigi La Moore says:
      November 16, 2018 at 2:04 pm

      I get what you are saying, but I like to think she chose that life. Makes her less a victim and more of a participant. She and Diddy remained close, so I gather she was fine with how her life turned out.

      Reply
      • Lala11_7 says:
        November 16, 2018 at 2:52 pm

        Yea…well, I’ve often wondered if her and Diddy remaining close had to do with what she HAD to do…versus what she WANTED to do….considering when they first broke up…she had to drag him to Court to pay proper child support…and when they got back together…and she…”ahem”…got with the program…all smiles…even when she gave birth to her and Diddy’s girls…and Sarah gave birth to her and Diddy’s girl…at damn near the same time…

      • Gigi La Moore says:
        November 16, 2018 at 4:03 pm

        Ok, but LALA, all that was still her choice. I don’t subscribe to blaming men for the decisions women make. He cheated numerous times. She could have stopped at the first child. I think they had deep love, friendship and administration for each other and from what I have read, co-parented well. Her death is sad but her life didn’t seem tragic in my book.

    • Lobbit says:
      November 16, 2018 at 4:59 pm

      She was a devoted mother of 4 children and a beloved friend to many – and I’m sure every single one of them would tell you that her sudden death is inifinitely more tragic than her failed romance with Diddy.

      Reply
  5. brooksie says:
    November 16, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Kim had the most beautiful smile. Rest peacefully <3

    Reply
  6. Wood Dragon says:
    November 16, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    We also lost Roy Clark and William Goldman. It always happens this time of year, so many taken from us and they Don’t know how many people have died in that horrible fire in California yet.

    Reply
  7. me says:
    November 16, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    The Dumbo movie looks good. It’ll be a hit. Dumbo in that clown make-up is too much ! The only issue I have is the total lack of diversity within the cast.

    Reply
  8. Other Renee says:
    November 16, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    I feel so badly for Kim’s children especially her young twins. It’s tragic. If there’s any truth to the report that her flu led to pneumonia… Please everyone get your flu shot this year. I used to pass on it but my husband is a nurse and in contact with many people whose immune systems are compromised so now I get it and take my 24 year old daughter with me.

    Reply
    • me says:
      November 16, 2018 at 1:41 pm

      They also said she just got back from a recent trip to Africa and may have picked up something there. Mosquito bite perhaps? My aunt just died from Dengue fever from a mosquito bite in India. She also had flu like symptoms for a while and then suddenly died. You never know.

      Reply
    • Onemoretime says:
      November 16, 2018 at 2:15 pm

      I had pneumonia one year and trust me it is no joke. I woke up feeling horrible but as luck would have it or so I though, I already had a doctors appointment schedule. I didn’t have all the “symptoms” of the flu so they sent me home. I asked at the very least to draw some blood. The next day they called me in a panic ( white cell count in double digits) and told me to get to the E.R. My kids were so afraid for me, my husband said I looked like death and should have went to hospital as soon as I left the doctors office. Yes I was close to death. I get my flu shot every year since, still have bout with mild bronchitis every now and again, but it’s better than pneumonia .

      Reply
      • Lady D says:
        November 16, 2018 at 3:23 pm

        I and almost everyone I know is against getting a flu shot. I volunteer 6 times a month at an assisted living facility and I’m also taking a hospice volunteer course. Flu shots are mandatory if I want to be in that facility or in a hospice home. I could wear a mask, but I’d probably hate myself if I ever made one of these immune-compromised or elderly people ill or God forbid, worse. I want to continue volunteering, so for now I get the shot.

    • Lilly says:
      November 16, 2018 at 2:39 pm

      Yes, her death is so sad and too young. Lord, the insanity I deal with on advocating for flu shots. Fortunately my immediate family get it every year. I had a similar situation @Onemoretime, luckily not so bad, but I’m really careful now too.

      Reply
      • Lady D says:
        November 16, 2018 at 3:29 pm

        Here (BC) they mention 3 different strains of flu, and tell us that the shot will ‘minimize’ the effects of one strain. It makes we wonder why bother?
        On the other hand, my doctor said she has watched 2 people die of the flu this year, and they were horrible deaths. She cannot advocate for them hard enough.

  9. Natalia says:
    November 16, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    I say this every year: I am severely allergic to the flu shot and end up with severe pneumonia in the hospital if I take it. There are other things people can do to avoid the flu.

    I will never again take the flu shot or a pneumonia shot. After a pneumonia shot I ended up in the hospital for 2 weeks with major lung surgery. All because I chose to believe my doctor that time.

    Doctors and other practitioners deny, deny, deny it, but it happens to a lot of people.

    Listen to your gut and do your research.

    Reply
  10. loislane says:
    November 16, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Rest in peace, beautiful Kim. ♥

    Reply
  11. BeanieBean says:
    November 16, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    OMG, I just watched the trailer. I cannot believe cynical ol’ me wants to see this movie, but I do. I’ve never understand Disney’s wanting to make live-action anything when their cartoon films are such gems, & deserve to stand alone, but…I want to see this. And bonus: Colin Farrell!

    Although, I’ve got to say, it is odd the make a movie about circuses, considering that’s a form of entertainment that has been out of style for quite some time and because it’s a form of entertainment that relied on animal abuse (Ringling Bros & Barnum & Bailey is out of business now, I believe). Still, the movie has such a fantasy-like feel maybe it becomes moot?

    Reply

