“Kim Porter has passed away at the age of 47″ links

Rest in peace, Kim Porter. She passed away at the age of 47. [Dlisted]
I refuse to watch the trailer for Tim Burton’s Dumbo. I. Refuse. [LaineyGossip]
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has also been mistaken for a spouse or intern. [Jezebel]
Michelle Obama says the things she couldn’t say as FLOTUS. [Towleroad]
The many black dresses of the CMT Awards. [Go Fug Yourself]
Who’s dumber, Donald Trump or Don Jr.? [Pajiba]
If I watched Riverdale, I’d probably be into this guy. [OMG Blog]
Brandi Glanville feels sorry for Lisa Vanderpump. [Reality Tea]
Issa Rae looks amazing in an Altuzarra pattern. [RCFA]
I was in the Disney Store a couple of weeks ago and the Dumbo trailer came on. ARE YOU FREAKIN KIDDING ME WITH THAT SONG! I had to hide in a corner to collect myself.
When I was pregnant with my first I worked at a hallmark and there was a music box with that song that people would open and I cried. Every. Single. Time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If we’re thinking about the same song, I watched Dumbo a month after my mom passed away and I was sitting there afterwards half laughing at myself while in tears because why did I even do that to myself? It’s not like I didn’t know what was going to happen. The emotional manipulation in Disney movies is something else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Baby Mine song 😭.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my gosh when I was pregnant with my second I was unbelievably emotional. All of my emotions were heightened in a way I’d never experienced before. I would listen to this song before I went to bed and just cry to myself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know who she is, but I assume Diddy’s partner? She is beautiful and is gone too soon. Peace to her loved ones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
former partner. She was a model before that. She has three kids with Diddy, an adult son and twin 11 year old girls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She also has a son, aged 26 with Al B Sure. I really feel for her kids and family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
quincy is 26?! for some reason i thought he was in between diddy’s son and the twins
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Olive
He might even be 27, not sure…but he was born years before Justin and the twins. He was born way before Diddy and Kim ever dated I believe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is such sad news. Forty-seven is just way too young.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Day 2 of being too emotional. I watched the Dumbo trailer and cried the entire time. I will be seeing that movie, but probably not until it comes out on GooglePlay – I don’t want to be that adult crying in the theatre at a children’s movie….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lawd…hearing about Kim….
I always wondered about her life….
Being devoted to a man that seemed to make a career out of cheating on her…having babies on her…yet keeping her tied to him…so that she never got to experience the type of intimate relationship that everyone deserves….with someone who didn’t live their life embarrassing the hell out of her on a daily…
I don’t know what’s more tragic to me…
Her life…or her death…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s so tragic. I hope she had nothing but joy from her children. They must be devastated. 47 is too young.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her death is tragic but not her life. She had her children with him that she apparently wanted and she chose to stay with the man despite his faults and his cheating. He must have been worth it for her even though it’s not something all of us would choose or put up with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get what you are saying, but I like to think she chose that life. Makes her less a victim and more of a participant. She and Diddy remained close, so I gather she was fine with how her life turned out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea…well, I’ve often wondered if her and Diddy remaining close had to do with what she HAD to do…versus what she WANTED to do….considering when they first broke up…she had to drag him to Court to pay proper child support…and when they got back together…and she…”ahem”…got with the program…all smiles…even when she gave birth to her and Diddy’s girls…and Sarah gave birth to her and Diddy’s girl…at damn near the same time…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok, but LALA, all that was still her choice. I don’t subscribe to blaming men for the decisions women make. He cheated numerous times. She could have stopped at the first child. I think they had deep love, friendship and administration for each other and from what I have read, co-parented well. Her death is sad but her life didn’t seem tragic in my book.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was a devoted mother of 4 children and a beloved friend to many – and I’m sure every single one of them would tell you that her sudden death is inifinitely more tragic than her failed romance with Diddy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim had the most beautiful smile. Rest peacefully <3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We also lost Roy Clark and William Goldman. It always happens this time of year, so many taken from us and they Don’t know how many people have died in that horrible fire in California yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I grew up on Roy Clark…watching “Hee Haw” every week as a child in the 70s…NEVA heard a bad thing about Roy…LOVED watching him play in sing!
And William Goldman? SIGH…being a cinemaphile…that one hit me HARD…I don’t think he wrote a screenplay…that I didn’t adore!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will miss William Goldman, a voice of irate head-screwed-on sanity in the madness of Hollywood, a phenomenal writer and brother of a phenomenal writer. (His brother wrote The Lion in Winter, the best verbally violent movie ever)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously…”Lion In The Winter” have me…SCREAMING like I’m looking at a RuPaul Drag Race episode, and taking down notes for quotes that I can toss somebody’s way when they get outta pocket!
IT IS FRIGGIN’ EPIC…and as you said…VERBALLY…BRUTALLY…VIOLENT!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Lion in Winter is the best. Anthony Hopkins as a young Richard the Lionheart, and Peter O’Toole and Katharine Hepburn sparring off against each other. Love that, “verbally violent!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Dumbo movie looks good. It’ll be a hit. Dumbo in that clown make-up is too much ! The only issue I have is the total lack of diversity within the cast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s Burton’s movie, so don’t expect diversity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel so badly for Kim’s children especially her young twins. It’s tragic. If there’s any truth to the report that her flu led to pneumonia… Please everyone get your flu shot this year. I used to pass on it but my husband is a nurse and in contact with many people whose immune systems are compromised so now I get it and take my 24 year old daughter with me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They also said she just got back from a recent trip to Africa and may have picked up something there. Mosquito bite perhaps? My aunt just died from Dengue fever from a mosquito bite in India. She also had flu like symptoms for a while and then suddenly died. You never know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had pneumonia one year and trust me it is no joke. I woke up feeling horrible but as luck would have it or so I though, I already had a doctors appointment schedule. I didn’t have all the “symptoms” of the flu so they sent me home. I asked at the very least to draw some blood. The next day they called me in a panic ( white cell count in double digits) and told me to get to the E.R. My kids were so afraid for me, my husband said I looked like death and should have went to hospital as soon as I left the doctors office. Yes I was close to death. I get my flu shot every year since, still have bout with mild bronchitis every now and again, but it’s better than pneumonia .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I and almost everyone I know is against getting a flu shot. I volunteer 6 times a month at an assisted living facility and I’m also taking a hospice volunteer course. Flu shots are mandatory if I want to be in that facility or in a hospice home. I could wear a mask, but I’d probably hate myself if I ever made one of these immune-compromised or elderly people ill or God forbid, worse. I want to continue volunteering, so for now I get the shot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, her death is so sad and too young. Lord, the insanity I deal with on advocating for flu shots. Fortunately my immediate family get it every year. I had a similar situation @Onemoretime, luckily not so bad, but I’m really careful now too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here (BC) they mention 3 different strains of flu, and tell us that the shot will ‘minimize’ the effects of one strain. It makes we wonder why bother?
On the other hand, my doctor said she has watched 2 people die of the flu this year, and they were horrible deaths. She cannot advocate for them hard enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I say this every year: I am severely allergic to the flu shot and end up with severe pneumonia in the hospital if I take it. There are other things people can do to avoid the flu.
I will never again take the flu shot or a pneumonia shot. After a pneumonia shot I ended up in the hospital for 2 weeks with major lung surgery. All because I chose to believe my doctor that time.
Doctors and other practitioners deny, deny, deny it, but it happens to a lot of people.
Listen to your gut and do your research.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rest in peace, beautiful Kim. ♥
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, I just watched the trailer. I cannot believe cynical ol’ me wants to see this movie, but I do. I’ve never understand Disney’s wanting to make live-action anything when their cartoon films are such gems, & deserve to stand alone, but…I want to see this. And bonus: Colin Farrell!
Although, I’ve got to say, it is odd the make a movie about circuses, considering that’s a form of entertainment that has been out of style for quite some time and because it’s a form of entertainment that relied on animal abuse (Ringling Bros & Barnum & Bailey is out of business now, I believe). Still, the movie has such a fantasy-like feel maybe it becomes moot?
Report this comment as spam or abuse