Douche-bro was shocked that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez owned professional clothes

Does it strike anyone else that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s story would make a great TV show? The show would appeal to a wide swath of demographics, and they could even make it a Veep-style dry, sardonic comedy. The youngest woman to ever be elected Congresswoman, a proud progressive and a Latina, and she has to deal with Millennial sh-t and Congress sh-t and misogyny and classism, and she does it all with wit and grace and realness. I would watch that show. Here’s the latest episode of Representative-elect Ocasio-Cortez’s show: dude bros can’t believe that a young woman who talks about growing up working class and having financial struggles would… own professional-looking clothes. This was what Eddie Scarry – a DC gossip/reporter guy – tweeted yesterday:

Ocasio-Cortez is in Washington for all of the freshman-congress events, meetings, crash courses, lunches and dinners. She was walking through the halls and someone decided to creepily take a photo of her from behind and send it to reporters. And they decided to judge her for… wearing professional-looking clothes. How dare she claim to be middle class AND own clothes? How dare she own a skirt AND a jacket??? HOW DARE SHE SHOP SALE RACKS AND CLAIM TO BE PROGRESSIVE.

After one of the most epic “Ratio” adventures ever, Scarry ended up deleting the original tweet and posted this:

ATTN! I posted a tweet earlier suggesting the incoming congresswoman looked well put together — ELEGANT even — despite suggestions she’s struggled. The tweet was taken as something else, so I’ve deleted it! — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) November 16, 2018

Dude, you didn’t learn anything. Conservative douches truly can’t understand how a young, working class woman would OWN CLOTHES. Would know how to put together a professional-looking outfit on a budget. Ocasio-Cortez ended up seeing the tweet too:

If I walked into Congress wearing a sack, they would laugh & take a picture of my backside. If I walk in with my best sale-rack clothes, they laugh & take a picture of my backside. Dark hates light – that’s why you tune it out. Shine bright & keep it pushing.✨ https://t.co/mRq5wn0v9A — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 15, 2018

The best thing to come out of it was that everyone dunked on this dude and some of the tweets were flat-out amazing.

EXCLUSIVE: The So-Called “Middle-Class” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has Not Once Pressed Her Face Up to the Window of a Bakery, Longing for a Loaf of Bread — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) November 15, 2018

NEW: My sources tell me Ocasio also purchased lunch from the cafeteria and didn't dig in a dumpster for scraps. Will update you all as the story develops. — jordan (@JordanUhl) November 15, 2018

I, too, am disappointed Ocasio didn’t show up wearing only a wooden barrel held up by suspenders and carrying her few belongings in a bindle https://t.co/HqLEo5bvEP — jordan (@JordanUhl) November 15, 2018

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/TidcIgEm79 — Julia Moser (@juliamoserrrr) November 15, 2018

