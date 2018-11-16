Douche-bro was shocked that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez owned professional clothes

28-year-old Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is interviewed by CNN

Does it strike anyone else that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s story would make a great TV show? The show would appeal to a wide swath of demographics, and they could even make it a Veep-style dry, sardonic comedy. The youngest woman to ever be elected Congresswoman, a proud progressive and a Latina, and she has to deal with Millennial sh-t and Congress sh-t and misogyny and classism, and she does it all with wit and grace and realness. I would watch that show. Here’s the latest episode of Representative-elect Ocasio-Cortez’s show: dude bros can’t believe that a young woman who talks about growing up working class and having financial struggles would… own professional-looking clothes. This was what Eddie Scarry – a DC gossip/reporter guy – tweeted yesterday:

Museum Gala

Ocasio-Cortez is in Washington for all of the freshman-congress events, meetings, crash courses, lunches and dinners. She was walking through the halls and someone decided to creepily take a photo of her from behind and send it to reporters. And they decided to judge her for… wearing professional-looking clothes. How dare she claim to be middle class AND own clothes? How dare she own a skirt AND a jacket??? HOW DARE SHE SHOP SALE RACKS AND CLAIM TO BE PROGRESSIVE.

After one of the most epic “Ratio” adventures ever, Scarry ended up deleting the original tweet and posted this:

Dude, you didn’t learn anything. Conservative douches truly can’t understand how a young, working class woman would OWN CLOTHES. Would know how to put together a professional-looking outfit on a budget. Ocasio-Cortez ended up seeing the tweet too:

The best thing to come out of it was that everyone dunked on this dude and some of the tweets were flat-out amazing.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

106 Responses to “Douche-bro was shocked that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez owned professional clothes”

  1. minx says:
    November 16, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I hope Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is up for being demonized by these horrible wingnuts. I think she is. She’s beautiful and charismatic and that is driving them crazy.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      November 16, 2018 at 9:08 am

      This completely. What many on the Right and Left see as arrogance or overconfidence, I see as sheer passion. She genuinely cares and sometimes that zeal gets the best of her–but I don’t want her to change just to placate the establishment. She’s enthusiastic, positive, energetic, and caring–which is how a freshman Dem rep should be.

      I love that she drives the right crazy but I do feel for how much shit she has to put up with. She strikes me as very strong so hopefully she doesn’t burn out.

      Reply
      • Megan says:
        November 16, 2018 at 2:06 pm

        Yes, I admire her passion, but a little humility goes a very long way in politics.

        Publicly complaining Joe Crowley did’t congratulate her fast enough, ignoring her district to campaign for what turned out to be losing candidates, protesting in Pelosi’s office, and spatting in public with Frank Pallone are unforced errors on her part.

        It doesn’t matter how strong she is personally, if she picks unnecessary fights with her own party she will have no clout to fight the necessary ones.

      • Wiglet Watcher says:
        November 16, 2018 at 2:53 pm

        Megan
        Very good and solid point.

      • Kitten says:
        November 16, 2018 at 3:37 pm

        And people from Crowley’s campaign very publicly blamed Ocasio Cortez for three missed calls. Not exactly classy in defeat but did you lecture Crowley about poor sportsmanship?

        At the end of the day, regardless of party, he was still her opponent.
        But yes let’s focus on the few missteps the youngest person ever elected to Congress has made instead of the inroads she’s forming between progressives and establishment Dems. Sigh.

    • whatWHAT? says:
      November 16, 2018 at 9:13 am

      “She’s beautiful and charismatic and that is driving them crazy.”

      more than crazy. SHE SCARES THEM.

      she is representative of the fact that people don’t want old white men (or just white cis men in general) to rule over everyone anymore. she reps that people want younger, more diverse people representing them and putting ideas forth.

      Reply
    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      November 16, 2018 at 10:13 am

      I think she’s made of steel, and you don’t have to worry!

      Reply
    • Roux says:
      November 16, 2018 at 1:13 pm

      She is a brilliant example to young women everywhere. You don’t have to be white, wealthy or marry money or a Prince to make a difference or pretend you want to make a difference. You can do it by sticking to your moral values and having guts and determination. I can’t wait to see what she does and I hope that she stays strong. I really think she will.

      Reply
    • Malificent says:
      November 16, 2018 at 1:47 pm

      She’s a LILF (Liberal I’d like to….) or maybe a SILF (Socialist I’d like to….) I look forward to her poised and attractive presence generating lots of cognitive dissonance in conservative DC for the next few years.

      Reply
    • zikifly says:
      November 16, 2018 at 3:17 pm

      What is really bothersome to me is that this kind of ‘observation’ is doubly shallow because it ignores a real problem working class people have – that you actually have to maintain a certain ‘status’ or ‘appearance’ in clothing, grooming etc. to even hold some jobs, especially in retail etc. Like, you are not making a lot of money, but you have to look a certain way, so you end up spending money on expensive looking clothes, makeup, whatever but you still might not be able to afford a decent apartment, or healthcare, etc. This is a real thing in our society, especially with younger working class women. This jerk should not be making fun of it.

      Reply
  2. Darla says:
    November 16, 2018 at 8:45 am

    I saw this yesterday and really felt so angry. It was extremely creepy. And stalkerish. And creepy.

    Did I mention creepy?

    Reply
  3. Helen says:
    November 16, 2018 at 8:46 am

    lmfao lenny kravitz

    Reply
  4. Abby says:
    November 16, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I would 1000% watch a TV show about this premise. America Ferrera anyone? Someone even younger?

    Stupid guy on my Facebook was posting about her posting on Twitter sharing her experiences this week of 1. getting sent to a spouse dinner and 2. getting stopped because she was thought to be an intern. Some bro was like “i asked a congressman and he said there are no intern events this week. #liar.” I pointed out the non-lie (spouse dinner=/=intern getting blocked from congressperson event), and after all the back and forth, ultimately, the dude bro on Facebook just didn’t believe her experiences. Which was LITERALLY the point of her post.

    Headdesk. She’s damned for not saving enough to live in Washington. Damned for wearing professional clothes. CANNOT WIN.

    Reply
  5. hezzer19 says:
    November 16, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I hate racist, misogynistic, douche-bros with a burning passion, but I have to admit, sometimes the reactions to these ***buts make me laugh so hard I’d be sad if we shipped all of them off to Pluto.

    Those tweets were all pretty epic but…

    @JordanUhl
    NEW: My sources tell me Ocasio also purchased lunch from the cafeteria and didn’t dig in a dumpster for scraps. Will update you all as the story develops.

    …made me spit coffee all over my keyboard.

    Reply
    • Steff says:
      November 16, 2018 at 9:57 am

      Lmao! This is what twitter is good for.
      Can you imagine how many avocado toasts she didn’t waste her money on in order to buy that coat?

      Reply
      • jwoolman says:
        November 16, 2018 at 4:52 pm

        Just not getting into a Starbucks habit would give most people a huge clothing budget.

        Guys also may not realize how much good stuff is available on sale and at thrift shops and Goodwill etc. People who know where to look can get whatever they need. Her clothes in the pic didn’t even look expensive to me. Isn’t it just basic black?

        Anyway – I was frequently mistaken for somebody’s wife or secretary at the college where I taught as well as at scientific conferences, so her story is quite believable to me. It really is annoying and yes, it really is prejudice in action and needs to be pointed out.

        People would wander into my office and assume I was the departmental Secretary. I didn’t have a typewriter. I had piles of physics and math books on my desk and bookshelves along with a lot of papers. I didn’t dress as well as the real secretary. Didn’t penetrate. Other women in other departments reported the same thing. Nobody every assumed that about any of the guys in the department. Not even the one who was always well dressed and looked like Secretary material to me.

        And putting Dr. in huge letters on a name tag didn’t make any difference for me. Women were just invisible. Other sciences like biology and chemistry have pretty much achieved equal numbers of men and women now, I think (not a couple of generations ago, though), but we are still a small percentage in US physics. So it’s in professions where men still dominate that the problem still exists. Men in female-dominated professions such as nursing report similar problems, one fellow pointed out how male nurses didn’t even exist in his textbooks (my problem also). But the only cure is for more of the “other” to get into the profession anyway, even though the imbalance in numbers makes it difficult, along with the lack of encouragement for “others” to pursue such professions.

        Even students reacted differently to female profs than to male profs while I was teaching last century. I certainly noticed it – I didn’t have a beard or a deep voice and so nothing I could wear or do was going to make them think I was a legitimate physicist. I wore the same kind of practical clothes that the male experimentalists did. (The theorist was the only coat and tie guy.) The man in charge of the humanities program (freshmen courses jointly planned by English and History Departments, team taught and often observed by him) was astonished at the huge difference between student reactions depending on whether the prof was male or female. He said there was certainly no difference in competence.

        Even some of my colleagues would forget that I was a physicist when talking about relevant matters and naming the relevant people in my department. Even if I was sitting right in front of them. I don’t know what exactly their subconscious was categorizing me as, but it definitely wasn’t “physicist” that popped spontaneously into their heads. They weren’t being consciously prejudiced and weren’t a problem for me otherwise , but this kind of thing routinely happened to remind me that I wasn’t really a member of the club.

        I also had difficulty explaining that I was setting up demonstrations for a class late at night to security…. Plus I found out which staff members were cruddy to students, because they thought I was one. It was a small place, so you would think they would have noticed me listed with a photo somewhere. A young-looking male prof does not really have the same experiences, at least not to the extent I did.

  6. Elisabeth says:
    November 16, 2018 at 8:50 am

    He got dragged on Twitter.

    Condescending ****head

    Reply
  7. OriginalLala says:
    November 16, 2018 at 8:51 am

    I follow her on Instagram and she is awesome – I wish my local rep in Canada was as charismatic and engaging (and progressive!) as her. I hope she can handle the crazy amount of crap the GOP is going to be sending her way – they really hate successful, outspoken women.

    As a young woman who has always been interested in running for office, I find her so inspiring!

    Reply
  8. hindulovegod says:
    November 16, 2018 at 8:51 am

    My favorite response was from Sue the T-Rex. Classic. https://twitter.com/SUEtheTrex/status/1063196177884241920?s=19
    AOC is pushing the buttons of the patriarchy with her mere existence. It’s everything that’s wrong with American power structures.

    Reply
  9. Veronica S. says:
    November 16, 2018 at 8:53 am

    While I have concerns for her performance over the next few years (I honestly hope she does well, mind), this is just appallingly stupid. She’s working/lower middle class, dude, not third world nations impoverished. Like, literally, how rich do you have to be to not think the rest of us don’t own basic business professional clothing? I have professional dresses from Target that I’ve nabbed for $8 on clearance. Even people at the bottom of the American economic barrel have 1-2 pieces of “nice” clothing on standby for certain occasions.

    Reply
    • Darla says:
      November 16, 2018 at 9:05 am

      Exactly! She’s young and thin, cheap clothes will look great on her! Gosh when I was in my 20′s I spent nothing on clothes, clearance racks like you say. Of already cheap stuff! And I looked amazing, I wish I looked like that now in my bloomingdale’s wardrobe.

      All I can do is shake my head over how stupid men are. But that was secondary. The first reaction was rage over this creepy and disgusting behavior towards a woman.

      Reply
  10. Maya says:
    November 16, 2018 at 8:56 am

    You go woman..

    Republicans hate women especially women who are independent and intelligent.

    Reply
  11. Juls says:
    November 16, 2018 at 8:57 am

    After birthing 2 children and not being able to fit any of my clothes, I was offered my dream job, in an office setting, where professional attire was required. I was able to put together a starter-wardrobe at thrift stores on a shoe-string budget, just so I could START my new job. This guy. He has NO CLUE. He could wear the same suit every damn day and nobody would notice or care. Women have to make wine our of water sometimes just to show up at work. And he didnt even apologize for his ignorance, just retracted. Same sh!+ as always.

    Reply
  12. Vava says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:00 am

    I think she’s going to be an amazing addition to the House.

    Reply
  13. Rapunzel says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Someone should’ve posted a pic of Melania in her 50k Dolce coat and added that “doesn’t look like a girl who struggles” caption.

    As for Cortez, I am appalled that she’s being judged like this. It’s insane to mock a Government representative for having appropriate attire. And the dude saying he was misunderstood is lying. He meant it how it’s being taken.

    Reply
  14. Emily says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Firstly. There are people who are neither rich nor so poor they can’t buy clothes.

    Secondly, even if it was meant as a compliment, who needs this man’s opinion on her looks and clothes. Can we stop commenting on how female politicians dress already?

    Reply
  15. ds says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:12 am

    I would watch that show! yes! also, look, looking like a pro doesn’t mean wearing Balanciaga, y’know. Go to Zara, get yourself some basic stuff and you’ll look like a million dollars if you have a shred of style. What is she supposed to look like. I struggle, am a classic 30 yo freelancing, working my a** off, and guess what I look cool and pro when I go to meetings.

    Reply
  16. Rapunzel says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Can I add that it’s a little awful we are all taking about her shopping sales, discounts, etc? Even she is saying it, and it’s kinda awful that she is. Because you don’t have to shop sales, or consignment /thrift shops just because you aren’t rich. I’m not saying those things aren’t fine, they are. But even middle class can pay full price sometimes. And nothing is wrong with that. There’s affordable clothes for most budgets, period, and even people who aren’t Rockefeller can splurge occasionally.

    Just saying: Let’s not perpetuate the idea that if you aren’t rich, you must buy clearance or thrift shop.

    Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      November 16, 2018 at 9:34 am

      I agree with your point that we all have investment pieces and have paid full price, especially if you’re middle class. I think it’s more highlighting how ridiculously removed upper middle class and wealthy are from the reality of the world. Like, owning basic ass professional clothing is not a sign of faking economic struggle. It’s a requirement for most people’s livelihoods, even among the poor. They’re literally so used to dropping hundreds of dollars on designer merchandise that they can’t imagine people can dress nicely without those price tags. There’s an implicit suggestion there that poor/struggling = sloppy, and that’s…gross.

      Reply
      • Killjoy says:
        November 16, 2018 at 2:04 pm

        Oh Veronica, girl, you nailed it: “There’s an implicit suggestion there that poor/struggling = sloppy, and that’s…gross.”

        Also, to the point re middle class not necessarily buying thrifted/sale items: I buy two or three classic, quality $$$ pieces a year, some from H&M and Zara, and a couple (generally sale) items from Madewell each season. I know thrifting is more environmentally and socially friendly, but I don’t have the best sense of style, so fast fashion is a lifesaver for me.

    • tealily says:
      November 16, 2018 at 1:10 pm

      Hear! Hear!

      Reply
  17. Ann says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:22 am

    This is so openly rude. Where are people’s manners? F this guy. All the BS this woman is going to have to deal with over real issues and here is some jerk snarking about her clothes. I still can’t believe this nonsense gets through to certain people as acceptable and welcome behavior.

    Reply
  18. Eric says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:23 am

    She’s only the first of the freshmen reps that will be judged by creeps everywhere. It’ll get a lot worse before it gets better, similar to this “presidency.”

    Kudos to the Cinna tweet

    Reply
  19. Tiny Martian says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Ugh. In addition to being misogynist, this is pure elitist classism. It’s the perfect example of a wealthy man who assumes that anyone he deems attractive must have spent a lot of money to look that way, because only rich people can be attractive.

    When the truth is: money can’t buy taste, or looks, or style. Scarry has none of these. Ocasio-Cortez is a class act.

    Reply
  20. Cee says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:33 am

    I’m not American but I am still so mad because this is what many of us women face daily, especially millenial women. We’re somewhat broke most of the time but still need to look presentable and professional to be taken seriously. But the moment you invest in something (and yes, work clothes are somewhat of an investment) we’re mocked for it.

    I hope Ocasio Cortez shakes everything up and puts douches like this little man in their place.

    Reply
  21. Case says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:38 am

    I’m solidly Middle Class. Once a year I splurge on a nice pocketbook, usually between $200-$300. Does that mean I’m richer than I say I am? LOL.

    By the way, I LOVE Ocasio-Cortez and strongly recommend following her on social media. For those interested in politics, she has been taking her followers behind the scenes of what the experience in Washington has been like, and it has been really interesting to watch.

    Reply
  22. KBeth says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:40 am

    What a jackass, the crap that women have to put up with.

    Reply
  23. Heather says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:42 am

    I have two really nice suits, one skirt one pants with very nice jackets. They were bought on consignment and look more expensive than they are. And sometimes it’s a stretch to make my rent every month. I wear them on interviews and conferences with high business dress code. Do not judge a financial situation or a past based on one outfit.

    Reply
  24. Amelie says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:43 am

    She definitely has a lot on her plate now that Amazon has announced they are splitting their headquarters and planning to build one in Long Island City! Queens residents are NOT happy right now. (True story: I desperately tried to move to Astoria last year which is adjacent to LIC and due to a series of misfortunate events I ended up in Brooklyn. Looks like the universe was trying to tell me something). On top of it she is going to be judged by creepy dudes for what she wears! Just another day of being a woman! Also… do guys not realize that you can buy professional clothes at discount stores like H&M (not saying Alexandria got her clothes there but I’m sure a lot of us have resorted to discount stores for these kinds of things?)?? They may not be the most amazing quality but they’ll do the trick if you need them!

    Reply
  25. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Those tweets were awesome. Still laughing at Kendall and Kravitz.

    Reply
  26. Eliza says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Since when did needing her first paycheck to cover rent (first, last, moving expenses etc) in a very expensive city mean she doesn’t own clothes?!She’s not poor, she just openly commented about need her new income to cover the increased cost of living. Geez.

    Reply
  27. Amy says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:59 am

    …I hate to ask this on this kind of post, but does anyone know which red dress she was wearing in that group outdoor photo yesterday? It was gorgeous and I want it, ha.

    Reply
  28. Electric Tuba says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Keep Amazon the f*ck out of Queens!!!! I love her! Screw those wonder bread haters!!!

    Reply
  29. JB says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Douche bro being a douche bro basically. Excited to see all the new diverse blood in Congress and the hopefully positive changes to come! That said, I’m not onboard this ladies fan base as I don’t agree with her socialist views as well as her undying passion for Bernie (YIKES!!!). Hoping that within time real life experience with Congress will curb her naïveté but either way, we need old wealthy white men who only care about those who look like them, OUT

    Reply
  30. Rulla says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:18 am

    This creep is apparently unaware of poshmark and mercari.

    Reply
  31. Who ARE These People? says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Also, he called her a girl.

    Reply
  32. kgeo says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:23 am

    I’m solidly middle-middle class, and I shop on poshmark and ebay.

    Reply
  33. Mumbles says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:38 am

    I agree with everyone who says that you can get beautiful clothes at Marshalls, or Macy’s/Nordstrom on sale. I still miss Filenes Basement myself.

    But even if she splurged and bought an expensive, beautiful suit for her first days at Congressional orientation, so what? I read a great essay once about a man who grew up working class but whose mom bought a beautiful suit which she wore for YEARS to every parent-teacher conference, graduation, church event, etc.

    Reply
    • Original T.C. says:
      November 16, 2018 at 11:11 am

      They are hoping to smear her as a limousine Lib! All they are showing is how out of touch they are. She didn’t say she was poor, just can’t afford the cost of rent in one of the most expensive cities in the country before she gets her first paycheck. Many of us have been there. Not to mention no health insurance until after your first 3 months!

      I hope this shows how even the Dems who make it to Congress already have money or at least had to have professional level jobs where they made a good amount of money before Congress. Or had wealthy wives/husbands. Also yes she makes mistakes on interviews, guess what she is just starting out and again does not have the money to already have “staff” who prep her for everything and feed her lines. Get off her butt!

      Reply
  34. Bettyrose says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:48 am

    New Yorker knows how to find good deals on fab looks. Film at 11.

    Reply
  35. JRenee says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:54 am

    It’s petty and it’s meant to send a narrative that questions her income, her integrity and suggests she’s a liar about struggling.
    These are asshole assumptions!

    Reply
  36. Meg says:
    November 16, 2018 at 11:40 am

    a wooden barrel held up by suspenders-that made me laugh.
    I remember fox news having graphics showing the percentage of those on welfare who have microwaves and refrigerators-saying life can’t be that bad if you have those things. So they’re seriously advocating for them to have worse lives? How many times have I gone to good will to find new dress slacks to go to a job interview? Like life can’t be that bad unless is shows visibly, like someone can’t be that depressed if they ‘seemed fine when I saw them’ then they committed suicide. People are stupid honestly stupid to think like this

    Reply
  37. Marty says:
    November 16, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Do you remember a woman who went into politics and was criticized, insulted and demonized from day one? She was a nice looking woman, but not a model, so her appearance was also used against her. She scared the men because they knew she was smart and could get something done. Years later people said they could not trust this lady and just disliked her. Most of them could not put their finger on why they disliked her so much. Years later a male was placed in a job instead of this woman. Years later they were so scared of her that another country got involved in our affairs. Is history about to repeat?

    Reply
  38. Shannon says:
    November 16, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    One of my favorite work outfits, job interview suit, is a grey BCBG that I got for $13 at a Goodwill in a wealthy area. Got it tailored, and got compliments on it every time I wore it.

    Those idiots are just scared of her, that’s all there is to it.

    Reply
  39. Jaded says:
    November 16, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    This is what I emailed him:

    Your comment about “that jacket and coat don’t look like she struggles” was one of the most repellent, douche-bro swipes at a young woman who has wayyyyy more smarts, class and integrity than you’ll ever have.

    You truly are a misogynistic little prick.

    Signed:

    An outraged Canadian

    Reply
  40. Lala11_7 says:
    November 16, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    I have my issues with AOC regarding politics…but I made sure I dragged the HECK outta that BAN for having the unmitigated GALL to make that statement regarding her clothes….

    THAT…I will not stand for!

    Reply
  41. Aerohead21 says:
    November 16, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    There are so many places to buy clothes on a budget! This is why people get pissed off when leaders go get all that fancy pants expensive crap like, really? You’re just like me? Cuz I can’t afford to get my clothes professionally tailored…And yet I still have business looking clothes I got from Walmart, an online trading swap and shop, or *gasp* a thrift store!

    Places like Goodwill and even shelters try to keep professional looking clothes on hand because they want people to look interview ready and GET JOBS!

    This tells you how out of sync these guys are with the general public and yet they’re running the country. Shameful.

    Reply
  42. tealily says:
    November 16, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    This is completely the same thing as folks jeering at people with the audacity to own *cell phones* using their food stamps at the grocery store. F–k off. Work appropriate clothes are not a luxury item, a**hole. Should she be in sweats?

    Reply
  43. Lizzie says:
    November 16, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    First: There is a strict dress code. I’m sure this guy knows about it since Republicans pretended to be outraged when members petitioned to wear sleeveless dresses. No matter where she shops, she still has to follow it.
    Second: One of the most pernicious forms of class stereotype is that those in financial straits aren’t entitled to dress well or groom themselves. Its why you hear comments by people of all political stripes comment that people on welfare shouldn’t have cell phones, enjoy manicures or get haircuts. This douche comment is born from that thinking.
    Third: If you live in the greater Baltimore area and you have professional clothes to donate, I urge you to bring them to Paul’s Place. They have donated clothes set up like a store so people, mostly homeless, can shop with dignity for clothing. The clothes are free and there are limits to what can be taken but it allows people to actually shop to their taste instead of feel like they are getting a hand out. It is particularly valuable for people who need attire for job interviews. If they help to arrange a job interview for a client, they make sure to provide professional attire such as a blazer or shit, tie and dress pants. They always need men’s clothes. It is a great organization.

    Reply
  44. Lilly says:
    November 16, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    That first tweet made laugh so much. Thanks for those.

    Reply
  45. teehee says:
    November 16, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    He thinks she is a POS- therefore he is startled to see her NOT dress like what he thinks she is– ie garbage. WHAT AN A-HOLE (but are we surprised? or just surprised at their repeated stupidity to be so ignorant as to say this stuff publicly)

    Lesson to be learned, my good man: when youve built your self image on pulling others below you, you may be surprised to find them in real life, actually ABOVE you.

    Reply
    • GotDamn says:
      November 16, 2018 at 4:33 pm

      But if she’s making a big deal about not being able to afford rent, she is setting herself up for this in a way.

      She is pandering to voters, I don’t get why everyone likes her so much. It’s like Duchess Meghan – if she weren’t a PoC you would see the lies better.

      Reply
  46. Egla says:
    November 16, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    Here where I live clothes, for strange reasons, are expensive. But you can go to a tailor, show a picture of something, and can have it done for you for less money. Yes you can dress good if you put a little time and fantasy to it. I imagine a 30 years old woman knows and can have good clothes. I wonder who some people find it strange? She has worked before. She has never said she didn’t have money to buy some clothes. And I would find that guy and shove is phone up his…. No wait, she has to be poised and stuff, you know she is a woman after all…

    Reply
  47. Jessica says:
    November 16, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    This was such a dumb, petty attack it just made him look so foolish. Micromanaging POC clothes (particularly the costs) seems to be a favorite pastime for racists.

    Reply

