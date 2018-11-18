Justin Theroux put dog booties on his pit bull Kuma so she could poop in the NYC snow

As we all know, Justin Theroux is super-edgy and only extremely edgy people can live in New York. Justin moved back to New York full-time while he was fake-married to Jennifer Aniston, and he’s been in NYC ever since, minus a few working vacations to France. Since Justin and Jennifer were fake-married, I guess they aren’t going to work on kind of fake-divorce or fake-custody agreement for their dogs. Jennifer has kept all of the dogs except for the pit bull Kuma.
Justin adopted Kuma in June of this year – Kuma survived Hurricane Harvey, and she ended up in a Texas shelter, which is where Justin found her and adopted her. She’s his Texas girl, and honestly… I’ll shade the f–k out of him for being an edgy poseur and all of that, but he seems to flat-out adore his girl Kuma. Kuma is an edgy New Yorker now, but in paparazzi photos from the past five months, you can tell that Kuma sort of misses Texas. She doesn’t like pooping on the streets of New York, maybe. And she possibly doesn’t like the climate either.
Last week, New York unexpectedly got hit with a major Nor’easter and half a foot of snow. The city was paralyzed, trains stopped working and every road seemed to be jammed because everyone thought that NYC would get an inch or two of snow at most. There’s still snow on the ground, but edgy New York dogs still have to poop in the grimy New York snow. Kuma wasn’t happy. So Justin got her a puffy coat and some dog booties. He posted photos on his Instagram Stories (you can see all of the photos here at Us Weekly):
I looked through all of the photos and I feel sorry for Kuma a little bit. Justin seems to acknowledge that Kuma is a Texan at heart, and she doesn’t have time for the snowy New York weather. I’ve had big dogs throughout my life, and I’ve honestly never gotten them a jacket or dog booties. When I had a Newfie mix, I just made him go out in the snow with no booties. He didn’t like it, but it’s what he had to do if he needed to poop. So I guess my question is: what do you think pissed off Kuma Theroux more, the dog booties or pooping in the snow?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Justin’s IG.
I watched it on Instagram stories and I thought it was cute. Mostly because this was the first time the dog saw snow and she seemed totally confused by it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When we lived in NYC, we always had snow booties on our dogs because the chunks of rock ice and treated salt that everyone put on the street/sidewalk to melt ice would burn our dogs feet.
First time commenter, long time reader.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
❤️ very considerate ❤️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We have booties for our pups in GA-it helps with having to clean Georgia clay out of their paws and toenails when they have playtime, since our winters are just mild and wet (and kind of ugh-I miss snow).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kuma is just fine. I’d certainly need a puffy jacket and booties to go out in the snow, pooping or not. Enjoy your new life, girl!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kuma’s face is so expressive! Adorable. Yeah, the booties on NYC winter sidewalks are a good idea, yuck and salt *shudder*. Even in the pristine mountain snows I get, I try to put booties on my Cavalier KC. He’s hilarious trying to walk and run in them, and usually at least one comes off in his shenanigans, but his internal thermostat is wonky so I feel protective. He loves his jackets and sweaters, however.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, C-Shell, I wish I could see that! I’ve loved KC spaniels ever since I met two while I was in India for 9 weeks and was missing my kitties. They cured my pet-withdrawal blues!
Off to google dogs in the snow!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A newf is built for snow a lot more than a dog with a short coat like a Pitt. They’re from NFLD which has pretty gnarly winters and has a thick double coat to deal. Have to make sure to clean the snow out between their toes and keep the toe fur trimmed though because they can get pain from the snow collecting and getting trapped.
Our pointer is a rugged, outdoorsy breed of dog. We live in freaking Canada – she’s used to the weather being cold. But she shakes like a leaf on the cold snowy days. Her coat is just so short and she’s under sized for the breed. She LOVES wearing sweaters but doesn’t like booties. She will stand out in the snow on as few feet at a time as possible. Just because a dog isn’t a yappy ankle biter doesn’t mean it’s going to be great in the winter weather.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Each dog different also, even within a specific breed. I have an ankle biter lol (Chi) and he thinks snow is the best thing ever.
I do put a jacket on him because not much padding on him but he runs around and hops like a bunny while trying to stuff as much snow in his mouth as possible . I’m in the Midwest btw.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They put salt on the ground after storms which burns dogs paws, so he was probably trying to protect her feeet. City living with a dog can be tough and that’s a great protection to take if the dog is ok with it..I commend anyone who rescues dogs from anywhere..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol Kuma in Swahili means….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Slang for female bits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In Japanese it means bear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha thanks
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On his ex gf or wife’s tv show, Monica’s pet peeve was animals dressed as people. He does seem the type to dress his dog better than he dresses. When we moved back North from Florida, I put a sweater on my Chihuahua, she needed it as she weighed four pounds. Wouldn’t wear boots. That’s all I got for today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why I am a cat person.
If I had a dog and lived in a cold state, the dog and I both would be dressed like the kid from A Christmas Story. I live in SE Texas and when it gets in the low 50′s I am all bundled up. 🐧
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in Florida and I’m the same
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. It’s about 50 in Mobile and I’m in thermals, sweats on top of that, fuzzy bathrobe and two pairs of socks. Ready for this winter to be over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate to admit it, but i would sleep Justin. He’s hot, and i love pit bulls. And a guy talking care of his dog is just so sweet. He’s probably really into himself, but i could put up with it for one night, lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL. I will dog sit Kuma for y’all.🐶
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re the best 😁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Men who are good to animals are very attractive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bought booties for my dog and he hated them and would not let us put them on. Thankfully we live in metro Atlanta and it rarely snows!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So I’ve never thought of this, but the dogs in the city just poop on sidewalks? I feel like my dog wouldn’t like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have read that sidewalk/road salt has been linked to cancers in dogs so the boots serve that practical purpose too. My old dog who grew up in a rural area but later whom I moved to the city refused to poop on anything if it wasn’t growing from the ground. He would backward sidle up to any weed growing thru a sidewalk crack he could find to do his business. It’s a hard edgy life living in the concrete jungle lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tried booties with my dog and she hated them. Kudos to Justin for trying to make it easier for Kuma.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have some sort of pit mix rescue and she won’t even go out when the grass is slightly wet. So yes, my Sadie has booties and a jacket (with a hood !)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse