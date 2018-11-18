Jessica Chastain & her husband Gian welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy 4 months ago

Well, now I know why there were some random rumors about Jessica Chastain and a baby on Twitter last month. Those rumors were around because Jessica and her (hot, Italian) husband Gian Luca Passi De Preposulo welcomed a baby via surrogacy, and there were some lowkey photos of Gian and Jessica out and about with the baby last month. This is the first time anything has been confirmed though: Page Six says that Jessica and Gian welcomed a baby girl FOUR MONTHS AGO and never issued any kind of confirmation or announcement about it. Page Six has the name of the baby girl too:
Jessica Chastain and her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo have a new bundle of joy. The actress, 41, and Passi de Preposulo welcomed baby Giulietta Passi Chastain via surrogate, Page Six has learned.
The now-family-of-three was spotted on the Upper East Side this week on their way to a pediatrician’s office. Chastain carried Giuletta in a baby carrier as they walked the streets of New York and were joined by a woman who is possibly the baby’s nanny. The “Zero Dark Thirty” star, who is known to keep her personal life private, was also seen pushing a stroller in Boston a month ago while filming her upcoming movie, “Eve.”
We’re told the baby girl is about four months old – and is already quite the traveler. She joined her mom and dad in Paris as Chastain appeared at an inaugural Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the upscale department store Galeries Lafayette last week.
It’s kind of cool that they were being so low-key about it, and that so many media outlets didn’t even make it into a thing when Jessica first appeared in some blurry paparazzi photos last month. The only thing I heard was some random stuff on Twitter, from Chastain’s loyal fans. Gian and Jessica have been together for years, and they got married in June 2017. Working backwards, it feels like they probably decided on surrogacy very quickly after they got married. As for the name Giuletta… eh. It’s an Italian name, and it probably had some meaning to Gian, perhaps it was the name of a beloved female relative. My personal thing is that I would have preferred the name with a “Ju” and yes, I know it can spelled both ways. Julietta just LOOKS prettier written down.
Jessica Chastain steps out with baby welcomed via surrogate https://t.co/PHm3hA8a0D pic.twitter.com/S7r0Hc1JFR
— Page Six (@PageSix) November 17, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Aw that’s nice. Congrats to them.
Another proof that celebs who really want to keep their personal life private can do that.
Congrats to the new family!
Right? Happy for JC and I love the name!
Also, on a very side note, speaking of celebs’ privacy, I really appreciated the fact that Buble didn’t bring his kids along for his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony. Most of celebs who brought kids along claimed they wanted them to remember that moment, which is utterly silly imo, because those children are often too young to understand what’s going on and to remember it.
Well, Guilietta is Italian. It hurts my eyes when you write it with “Ju”
#ItalyisCroatiasneighbour
True fact- there is no letter J in the Italian alphabet!
Oh the debates my Croatian husband and I had over spelling of names. There were several names dismissed simply because we couldn’t agree on the spelling.
It hurts my eyes too. I see the “Ju” spelling and want to pronounce it “Yulietta” and that is not Italian. The husband is Italian and of course he will want to correctly spell the child’s name.
We should not have to make all spelling Americanized so that it doesn’t hurt eyes. To my eyes, making things Americanized in this way causes pain to my heart.
They are probably calling her “Julie”
Congratulations! Many Blessings for the new little bundle of joy in the name of our Lord Jesus!
I’ve been seeing and loving this trend(?) of celebs having babies in the most discreet and private ways where we’re only hearing about it after it happens, sometimes months after. I know that may not be everyone’s choice, but since I’m a very private person even while not being a celebrity, I also relish in other people’s privacy.
There is no letter “j” in the Italian alphabet. Giuseppe (joe) Gesù (jesus). The only time a j is used is for foreign words like “jeans”
I will disagree with you that Julietta looks prettier than Giulietta. They’re both nice, and the spelling would make sense as dad is Italian.
Giulietta is simply the Italian translation of Juliet. Julietta looks absolutely painful to an Italian, lol
It’s also a delicate name, a small, pretty version of Giulia.
Congrats to the Passi-Chastains
I think it’s a lovely name.
Actually Juliet is the translation of Giulietta, being Giulio a latin name (from ancient Rome)
Juliet is the name of her sister that died. So I’m guessing it is sort of an Italian tribute to her. Similar name, but not the same. I like it.
Wishing them all much happiness!
That’s sweet, if true. We gave both our kids names that were similar to our grandmothers’ names. Like those movies — “inspired by true events.” It was a way to honor our families while still giving our kids their own identities.
Giulietta instantly brings to mind the iconic Masina, an italian legend. I don’t see how it can be a bad thing.
This would have been much harder to pull off if Jessica was the one actualy pregnant. I wonder if that particular factor ever comes into the consideration when deciding on surrogacy by celebrity women (not that there is anything wrong with choosing surrogacy over pregnancy, to each their own). In any case, congrats to them.
I hope it’s not the privacy issue. That really doesn’t make it “their choice”. And really any celebrity can mostly disappear if they want to. There could be a million possibilities; from a personal choice about her body and time, to her being physically unable to carry children (you never know). But doing it to maintain privacy seems a bit over the top (for any celebrity).
Congrats to them, in any event.
That’s great! Congrats to the new family!
Happy for them! I love her. I wonder if it was fertility issues (though of course none of my business!).
I think it’s a lovely name. I am curious as to why they chose to give the baby her last name rather than his. The spelling of her first name would make more sense accompanied by an Italian last name.
What do you all think of surrogacy, generally? I’ve never really thought about it before, but last night I was reading this news on another site and there was a big discussion, most of it vitriolic, about surrogacy and how it can never be the right choice – “Commodifying women’s bodies”, “exploitation”, “wombs for sale”, “illegal in civilised countries” etc., and it was eye opening to see such a negative discussion so I was interested to see what the consensus here is. I still don’t know what to think about it – there are pros and cons, imo – but reading the replies last night was a real jolt.
Personally I think it’s no one’s business how people create a family. I had two horrible pregnancies that resulted in my wonderful kids, so I can actually see the appeal in surrogacy.
