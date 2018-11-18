Bill Maher takes issue with… people mourning the passing of Stan Lee?

Bill Maher was canceled a while back, correct? It seems like he tries to make news with some kind of struggle-controversy about once a month, and it usually has something to do with being tone-deaf on race and religion, or perhaps his Islamophobia rears its ugly head, or something else. I stopped paying attention. I guess “bashing Muslims” wasn’t getting him the kind of attention it once did, so Bill Maher decided to… *checks notes* target a dead man and the dead man’s grieving fans. Yes, Bill Maher has an issue with people mourning the passing of Stan Lee last week. This is what Maher posted on his HBO blog:
The guy who created Spider-Man and the Hulk has died, and America is in mourning. Deep, deep mourning for a man who inspired millions to, I don’t know, watch a movie, I guess. Someone on Reddit posted, “I’m so incredibly grateful I lived in a world that included Stan Lee.” Personally, I’m grateful I lived in a world that included oxygen and trees, but to each his own. Now, I have nothing against comic books – I read them now and then when I was a kid and I was all out of Hardy Boys. But the assumption everyone had back then, both the adults and the kids, was that comics were for kids, and when you grew up you moved on to big-boy books without the pictures.
But then twenty years or so ago, something happened – adults decided they didn’t have to give up kid stuff. And so they pretended comic books were actually sophisticated literature. And because America has over 4,500 colleges – which means we need more professors than we have smart people – some dumb people got to be professors by writing theses with titles like Otherness and Heterodoxy in the Silver Surfer. And now when adults are forced to do grown-up things like buy auto insurance, they call it “adulting,” and act like it’s some giant struggle.
I’m not saying we’ve necessarily gotten stupider. The average Joe is smarter in a lot of ways than he was in, say, the 1940s, when a big night out was a Three Stooges short and a Carmen Miranda musical. The problem is, we’re using our smarts on stupid stuff. I don’t think it’s a huge stretch to suggest that Donald Trump could only get elected in a country that thinks comic books are important.
I don’t understand why Maher is so angry about this, nor do I understand why Stan Lee’s fans would even bother to get mad about Maher. It’s like Maher is grief-policing – much like Armie Hammer – and he knows what he’s doing. If you were or still are a fan of Stan Lee’s work, don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t grieve for him or be moved by his legacy. Maher seems to be terribly offended that adults would still be interested in the characters Stan Lee created. And while I understand PART of Maher’s underlying sentiment – that too much of the world revolves around overgrown man-children and what they like – I mostly think he’s just being a douchebag. It’s actually an example of toxic masculinity, the idea that if you’re a certain age, you should “man up” and put away the comic books and, like, drink gin and tonics and talk about Foucault. There are many different ways to be an adult, many different ways to grieve and many different ways to appreciate someone’s work.
Bill Maher is a dick.
That being said, I always find it kind of odd when people make a big deal out of grieving a celebrity death. Don’t hate… it’s just very weird to me. People posting about Stan Lee as if their dad died… it weirds me out. Some people take it really freaking far on social media so I get what he’s saying to an extent.
Also I am befuddled by how many adults are into super hero stuff, too. It seems so dumb to me and I also think it’s the realm of the man-child. I am sorry if this offends… but reflecting on it… every dead beat husband and dad I know is also the kind who wears superhero t-shirts and obsesses over this stuff. I do think there’s a link between failure to enter the adult world and obsession with comic books and super heros. Put Star Wars in the same category. Man child stuff. Two of the worst husbands I know (husbands to two of my friends, who are more like adult children to two of my friends) also insisted on having man-child-themed wedding cakes. Red flag, people.
But still, Bill Maher is a dick.
Yes, I agree w your whole post!
You nailed it! +2000
Ok, this post is incredibly insulting. On contrast, the worst husbands I know are the macho dudebro “man up” ones who would never admit to liking anything “nerdy”, while most of the wonderful ones (including my own) sre into bee culture. There is a toxic element sure and being obsessed over anything is bad but painting all men who enjoy certain hobbies as bad husbands is terrible.
Wear what you like. Watch what you like. Enjoy what you enjoy and don’t suck the fun out of it for other people.
What does he think about middle age men who put on pajamas and hang out at the Playboy mansion all while living in a fantasy world that those 20 something girls are into them?
Lol! Touche! I actually like and watch Bill but he has no room to talk on this subject.
Also, he isn’t an Islamaphobe. He doesn’t approve of any religion and he has issues with Sharia Law, as should we all.
This all day along!!!
this burn could heat a two-bedroom apartment through an eastern canadian winter
Marvel and Stan Lee were first with a lot of topics that were controversial once.
Stan Lee was one of the co-creators of Black Panther more than fifty years ago. Storylines in the X-Men dealt with all kinds of discrimination for decades. Also, in Marvel Comics there are a lot more female super heroes with spotlight than in the movies.
But yeah, let’s pretend it’s just about watching movies or something.
For some A+ representation in the comics, check out “Ms Marvel”, about a Muslim superhero in New Jersey, and “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”. Moon Girl is now named as the smartest person in the Marvel Comics (yes, above all the scientist men you see in the movies), and she is a young black girl called Lunella Lafayette.
These books need more love and frankly, they have great storylines. The more these are bought, the more chance that they become movies. There is already talk of making a Ms Marvel movie, and she has appeared in cartoons already, so hope that will happen.
It’s too bad Maher pulled out only the negative in Stan Lee’s body of work. Maher is an intelligent pessimist, but his show is like watching a stunt that goes wrong & the athlete hurls himself into a crowd; the spectacle hurts everyone.
Maher can be an arrogant jerk. On the other hand I’m so over nerd bros. Their culture can be so toxic, misogynistic, homophobic, and classist. So I guess what I’m saying is meh.
“I gave up things that I liked but I deemed childish when I became an adult. Now I’m old and grumpy and I’m mad that other people didn’t have to give up things that’s THEY liked and I’m bitter about it”
Old man shouts at clouds.
I think that Maher is just offended that more people care that Stan Lee is dead than care that Maher is alive. He is desperate, thirsty man trying to extend his 15 minutes by insulting a legend’s legacy and fans.
Side note: he should be made aware that there are rabid comic fans in every country around the globe and that comics are much bigger in some other countries than they are here.
Bill Maher is now and always be a racist, sexist tool whose head is so far up his own ass it’s a wonder he can even breathe.
45 didn’t get elected because people read comic books and see movies with superheroes. He was elected because a lot of people are racists and a lot of people didn’t bother to vote. He was elected through ignorance and complacency and because we refuse to let go of a system that doesn’t work.
If you don’t like comics, fine. No one is being forced to buy them or or go see the movies. But I am so sick of this snotty attitude people take towards that whole industry. Comics have been around for decades and they exist not only as entertainment but as commentary on life and what is happening in it. It addresses some of the ugliness in the world and just because the metaphor is draped in a cape doesn’t make it any less relevant.
We are living in such evil times. People want to believe on some small level that heroism exists and that we can triumph. That isn’t a bad thing.
It IS interesting to note that while Stan Lee had some diversity, Hollywood featured the male white savior heroes WAY ahead of acknowleding Black Panther and where is Moon Girl? I guess our nation wasn’t ready for Black Panther before or during Barack Obama. That’s more what I”M angry about, not that we still need mythology as adults!
He doesnt sound angry to me . He is making his usual ongoing social commentary about what he feels is the dumbing down of America and is using Adult fixation with comics and superheroes, (things that previously “kids” were expected to ” grow” out of ) as an example.
He goes on to suggest that this dumbing down where people dont read or engage in critical thinking is part of what leads to a Trump getting elected
You dont have to agree with him but I think thats what he is trying to say. His timing is poor and he always seems smug,condescending and a bit of a jerk but grief policing I don’t get here .
Thank you – agree 100%.
Agree with you.
I guess he saw all the attention Armie Hammer was getting and decided To jump in and give an opinion no one asked for.
Yeah he was cancelled a long time ago.
I can despise Bill Maher and see his misogyny and disgusting islamaphobia BUT also agree with some of what he says. A stopped clock and all that… As someone with a degree in English Lit it bugs me that my son was allowed to do book reports on “graphic novels” in eight grade. EIGHTH grade. I had been telling him since fourth grade that he needed to move on from comic books to actual books, but his middle school teacher was dumbing it down for these kids. I made sure he did his book report on MacBeth instead.
Yes, I do know that Shakespeare was the pop culture writer of his time, but his works have relevance centuries later for a reason. As wonderful as Spiderman is, great literature it is not. And, yes, I do agree with Bill Maher in his belief that if we didn’t elevate childish shit and if education wasn’t dumbed down our electorate would never have chosen the orange buffoon. We’ve reaped the crap that years of miseducation have sown.
Graphic novels can be as complex as any novel, so no, it isn’t automatically a dumbing down. Persepolis is a huge work of art and story writing, for instance, but it sounds like you wouldn’t even deign to look at it. Also, Shakespeare is usually taught in high school for a reason. Your son was in 8th grade and you forcing him to do his report on Macbeth isn’t going to make him enjoy reading any more than he did before since his mom is an elitist hypocrite.
thank you for this @tartis! Can people just admit that when they hate on comics it’s not because they actually understand the themes/stories behind the comics and are making educated assumptions? persepolis is a great example of a comic that hits the nail on the head regarding the history of the iranian revolution and its impact even as far as today. i’m not even a big fan of comics and I can see that value they add and the commentary provided. also, shakespeare is overrated lol…
Thank you. This. Making your kid write on MacBeth in grade 8 isn’t for him, it’s so you can feel better about him, it’s so you can brag and feel superior. Shakespeare is usually taught in high school and they start with the easier ones and work their way up. I also have an English degree, but I can also appreciate a good graphic novel.
While I generally prefer the classic style of writing, I have to say Maus and Maus II are two of the best, most moving works I’ve ever read. And, as mentioned above, Persepolis. And Roz Chast’s Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant, a memoir about the last years of her parents’ lives is wonderful.
We aren’t all immature woman hating comicbros. I grew up in 1970′s inner city New York, and the Marvel Comics really spoke to me. Lee and Jack Kirby brought a gritty city realness to their characters and seeing people of color in them meant so much to me. Stan Lee will always have a place in my heart, and I grieve his passing. I agree with Maher on a lot, but he can bite me on this one. #MakeMineMarvel
Last night my ten year old granddaughter explained her deep love for Stan Lee while we watched Capt. American for the countless time. I listened as she described the universe he created, the flawed hero in each character. The equality of women warriors, the everyday normality of female scientists and superheroes. I watched her eyes and hands as she described scenes from individual movies. Last week I found a book of the Avengers comic the size of a coffee table and weighs more than her..it’s finding its way under the Christmas tree this year. I remember sitting in my bedroom reading comic books and at the end Stan Lee’s commentary..he was a profound voice for a brown little girl who did not understand racism or intolerance but was affected by it everyday. Stan Lee created worlds where colour blossomed.
He’s the worst thing about his show. I love the format, but the show gets clouded over by Maher’s smugness and he often is condescending to his guests. He also goes extremely easy on former Trump admin he invites on. He thinks political correctness is the worst thing happening right now because it’s the worst thing that’s happening to him personally. I wish he’d be replaced.
Marvel’s fan base has become HUGE because of the movies so I wasn’t surprised to see him trending. But that’s not even offensive compared to sh*t he’s said this past year.
A 10 second google search would show you he wasn’t cancelled. He just had his season finale show this past week.
I took it to mean the other kind of cancelled.
That is not what cancel means in this context. https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/28/style/is-it-canceled.html
Doesn’t Maher have fukcing bigger fish to fry? Don’t we all?
Maher is just jealous that Stan Lee still has millions of people who love his work.
I have an English Lit degree as well and a profound love of reading… And a son with dyslexia. Getting him to want to read and push through was so hard but I found the answer in comics. He wanted to read them and he would flip through the pages and need to know more details, forcing himself to read it. His ability to read is so much higher now than I thought it would be a few years after disgnosis. He is a smart, happy, polite child who can now almost read at his grade level… I read them myself first to make sure they’re age appropriate and have developed favourites myself. We talk about the comics too and it has become our special hobby. Our local comic shop even gives free comics for every A on a report card! I owe comics a huge debt and will continue to buy whatever reading materials are requested, as long as he reads.
That is a great story. I think Maher should learn to pick his battles.
If Maher is pissed, I’ll go buy every Lee title I can find. F*ck this dude. He wants everyone to keep reading dead white guy history and “the classics,” which comprise of a bunch of rich girls waiting for an even more rich man to love them, or about some tyrranical government (I don’t f*cking need my kids reading 1984 – they live it every day and are aaaaalll too aware of how f*cked governments are), and to only ever follow a prescribed course of study designed 1200 years ago by incels who owned people.
