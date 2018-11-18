Hailey Baldwin is now officially ‘Hailey Rhode Bieber’ on Instagram, and beyond

Here are some photos of Hailey Bieber – formerly Hailey Baldwin – out and about in New York this weekend. It’s looking more and more like Hailey and Justin Bieber considered their low-key civil wedding ceremony at the New York courthouse to be the real thing. Initially, they claimed that while they were technically married at the courthouse, they wouldn’t consider themselves truly married until they did it in a church, or perhaps in some Canadian woods. Last month, Hailey trademarked her married name, and now she’s making the whole thing Instagram-official by changing her official name to Hailey Bieber or Hailey Rhode Bieber:
I’m not even that irritated that Hailey didn’t hyphenate. It’s a choice every woman has to make for herself and you guys have yelled at me enough about it not being any of my business. *shrug* I guess I’m alone in loving my maiden name and not wanting to give it for anyone. If she had chosen to hyphenate, I think Hailey Baldwin-Bieber sounds okay, but if she did Hailey Rhode Baldwin-Bieber, that’s too many syllables. Hailey Rhode Bieber sounds… like a classy girl accidentally married a has-been in Vegas, which is almost what really happened.
All that being said, I totally understand why the “Hailey Bieber” brand is a lot stronger than the Hailey Baldwin brand. Hailey has never worked so much or made so much money locking down endorsements since she started up with Justin. She’s the face of an Adidas line, she’s modeling Chanel sh-t, she’s the latest face of Bare Minerals, she’s getting a ton of editorial and runway work and I guarantee that she’s being paid to wear dumb sh-t in street-style paparazzi photos. Meanwhile, Justin seems fine with taking some time off and not even doing much with music. I realize he has money saved and he can totally afford to never work again, but it amuses me and pleases me that their first year of marriage is all about HER career.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
While I can only admire the acumen in trademarking your married name (you own it now and you will own it forever, even if you get divorced one day), that still stirkes me as a horribly cynical, thirsty and mercenary move. Is it just me?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope, it’s not just you. I couldn’t read the part about trademarking without some hard eye-rolling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gonna be a headache to change all that back in a year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly. Do should we assume it’s all over or that they’re just fighting when one weekend it goes back to “Hailey Baldwin” ??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I had to do it over again, I would keep my maiden name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Care to share your reasons?
I wouldn’t change my either, but am curious about your experience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
mine*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll keep my name. And I won’t be like many women I know who rub their new identities in other people’s faces as if they’ve achieved something. (its not an accomplishment) The X Family invites you to…. like that really annoys me, cos weren’t you proud of who you were before? Why so eager to throw it out the window?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand what you’re saying and where you are coming from, but we are not all proud of our maiden names. I had a horrible father, he cheated on my mom constantly and was mostly absent from my childhood, even disappearing for weekends at a time to party. It’s a personal choice for each woman, and I fully support keeping your maiden name if it’s important to you and has meaning, but my maiden name was one I was all too happy to drop in favor of taking my husband’s name. My husband is such a good man through and through – polar opposite of my father, and I’m proud of my new last name and that it represents our marriage and union together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lulu, one has the option to change names without marriage though. My SO had a similarly miserable relationship with his father and now he uses his legal middle name as his last name. I personally wouldn’t change my name because career/passport/laziness. Point is this decision shouldn’t have anything to do with gender or marital status.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What Lulu said. Her name, her life, her choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My name was long, hard to pronounce and spell, and belonged to my cranky father. My married name is simple and goes perfectly with my first name. It was also a pleasure to look for baby names to go with it. Not everyone has loyalty to their original name, not at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think what’s worse than people “rubbing it in” other peoples’ faces, are people who judge other women for making their own choices when it comes to their identity. listen, i will most likely never change my last name, i love it. but, to judge other women who do it is just as wrong as the women you brought up in your comment. not cool tbh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see the choice feminism strikes again. Just because a woman makes a choice, does not mean it’s a feminist one and should be immune to judgement. That’s not how feminism works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would anybody judge what name you or I choose to call ourselves? Most maiden names come from our fathers, not our mothers, so I don’t see how it is feminist to keep that name anyway. What if a father has molested or abused his daughter? Is she tied to his name for the rest of her life?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
>Most maiden names come from our fathers, not our mothers, so I don’t see how it is feminist to keep that name anyway.
They might come from them, but they’re ours. They’re on our birth certificates, they’re the only names we know, and the only ones people recognize as by. If you have the option of keeping the name you were born with, and dropping it to take on a man’s name…. let’s not pretend these options are equally feminist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know it’s not my business, but it bugs me too that so many women still change their last name. None of my friends even considered keeping their last names! I’ve known since I was a child that I would always keep my last name. It means disaggreable, which is perfect for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t change my name, and I won’t. My husband tossed around the idea of him adopting my surname but it just sounded off. In the end, we just decided to remain as we were.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe they are happy to ditch their last names, I was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I ended up hyphenating “socially” and keeping my maiden name as my legal name. I’m not sure I’d recommend it. I had planned to hyphenate legally, too, but the more I live with it socially the more I’m on the fence. Husband’s entire family still just addresses me as HisLastName (we probably got 10~ wedding gifts personalized as Mr. and Mrs. HisLastName even though id never given any indication I planned to take the name) and everyone else is just apparently a dumbass who has never encountered a hyphenated name before and has no clue what to do with. A hyphenated name. I’m either called Mrs. OrginalLastName or Mrs. HisLastName. I’d say 1 in 3 people get it right, even though it’s literally on my email signature, office door, social media accounts, my web presence, every public thing, essentially etc . Kinda sucks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kinda infuriating, to be honest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For me at 30, I was just so happy to finally find the right man and get married I was proud to take his name. My maiden name is associated with a lot of racist people and growing up many people assumed I was like that too. It got old and tiresome. My husband is foreign so my last name is unique and I haven’t seen anyone else with it. It only gets annoying when I have to spell it to people even though it’s very simple to spell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
J was all too happy to change my last name because my maiden name was misspelled every single time. Many of my friends replaced their middle name with their maiden name so they became First Maiden Lastname but my middle name is a generational family name and I was more attached to that than my last name. I also have several friends who kept their maiden names due to academic or professional accomplishments prior to marriage. My cousin’s husband took her name after marriage. A guy I worked with and his wife made up a whole new last name and they both took it. It’s awesome that now women and couples can pick what works for them and most people DGAF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t changed my name. I had a bit of anxiety at the registry when applying for our license that I had to choose right then to change my name for “free” and if I chose to do it later it would cost X amount of money.
I decided to hyphenate it but have done zero to make it legal. I call myself by my husband’s last name when we’re doing something together, but everywhere else it’s still the original me. Part of it is to keep ties to my country, my departed Dad and to not associate myself with his racist family members.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kept my last name. For me it’s not about father vs. husband, my name (first + last) is MINE. I spent years building my identity, getting an education etc. and I’m not going to essentially erase that person just because I got married. I remember my husband’s aunt saying to me that she tried to look up her old school friends and she couldn’t find any of them because she didn’t know their married names. I think that’s really sad.
Plus, as someone above said, she’s probably going to have to undo it all in a year or so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kept my maiden name, no hyphen. I love my husband and his name but my name is my name. It’s a headache fighting for it with every paperwork but my choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I changed my name. I didn’t really want to but i did because it was important to my husband. Now that i did it, i love it. My maiden name was Gee and i constantly had to spell it for people, they just didn’t get it when i said it. My new one is better, i dont have to spell it and sounds better w my first name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s so weird to me that Americans change their name. I know some people do it because they want to have the same last name as their children, but it just seems so unnecessary to me. In my country it usually goes first name + middle name + mother’s last name + father’s last name. I honestly try to understand why some women change it but I just can’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I felt no connection to my maiden name. My dad is crap. He was adopted and his family is crap. I don’t care for the association with them, so I was happy to take my husband’s last name. He’s a wonderful man and I love sharing the last name as my children because I certainly wasn’t going to give them my maiden name. I’ve already decided that even if my husband and I end up divorcing I will still keep his name.
My aunt on the other hand gave my cousins her last name even though she was still with their father when they were born because she wanted my grandfather’s name to continue. My mom wishes she had given me her name and I wish she had too. I probably wouldn’t have changed my name when I got married if she had.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got married 2 weeks ago and it was never a question of whether I would keep my last name. For one, it is unique and Latino, and my white husbands last name sounds very strange as my last name. Also, my dad adopted me when I was 2 years old and his family immediately accepted me as his own- he was the first person to choose to be with me for the rest of my life and I want to honor that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow Gabriella!! That was so sweet!!! ❤️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course she changed her name publicly to her meal ticket, sorry, one true love. It’s good business. The Baldwin name has taken a beating because of her dad and uncle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YUP sorry this was my first thought. Maybe I’m a cynical bitch, but the fact she chose the week her father was outed for pretending to be a homeless man to cheat on his wife to change her name seems like no coincidence to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband and I both kept our names and for more than 25 years it hasn’t been the problem some people predicted. I do get annoyed when someone takes it upon herself to address correspondence, like wedding invites, to Mr. and Mrs. HIS name” — it’s not their business to tell me who I am, and I never said I go by my name only “for professional reasons.” And if it’s a lot to fit on an envelope, there are other solutions. Don’t change my name. There is no me-approved alternative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s very strange for me but I wish more men would change their names or hyphenate their name! This is what me and my fiancé want to do – hyphenate both of our names!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Baffled that Hailey is being attacked for changing her name. Most women do. I do think partially it’s for the notoriety but I think she would have changed her name if she married the garbage man. Most celebrities trademark many variations of their names so others can’t use it and take advantage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I took my ex’s name because I wanted to feel like a part of a family, to feel that I belong and that we are one. And I’ve always been a feminist and had my own life and made my own choices. This name thing doesn’t have to be an issue unless you make it so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was there a discussion around him taking your last name?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. If this was simply about being one, you could have both added each other’s names to your previous ones, or created a new one for both of you. But it almost never happens, in 99% of cases it’s the woman giving up her identity to take on her husband’s name, and it’s important to acknowledge that those choices are not made in a vacuum.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I couldn’t wait to change my name when I got married. I was so happy to be marry my husband and I wanted the world to know. I get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really strikes me as the sort who’s going to make lots of public statements in the near future about how it’s sexist and unfair that people only ask her about her husband and relationship and not about her accomplishments and work. It’s going to be HILARIOUS!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With my first marriage, I kept my maiden name because I was a tenure-track professor at a major university and had already started publishing. I needed my name to be recognizable professionally at conferences and on publications. Plus, I think some part of me knew that my first husband was an asshole (he turned out to be an alcoholic and a narcissist–as in, an actual diagnosed narcissist–who was resentful of my professional success). So keeping my name in that situation made me feel like there was a small part of my identity I still held onto.
That said, my maiden name is 11 letters and difficult to spell and pronounce, and has always been a low key hassle. When I met my now husband, and we decided to get married and have a baby, I opted to take his much shorter, easier to spell name. I’ve loved not having to repeat and spell my last name everywhere. And my husband loves and respects me as a true partner and equal, so I think it just doesn’t feel like something I need anymore, if that makes sense. I do sometimes feel a twinge of irritation at the fact that the name change issue is something that women have to deal with. Systemic patriarchy sucks. It’s like how only women get asked questions about work life balance.
I wish the name change question could simply be a question of what makes the most sense for each couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m changing mine legally and leaving it professionally. I recently went from journalism into PR and I want people to still know who I am, but I also know my father won’t mind, my new husband would love if I took his name and I prefer the sound of it (my own name means “frequented by wild birds” – I mean yikes, that has haunted me since I found out in grade school). Sometimes you can sort of have both.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s probably going to need to change it back to Baldwin after a year (if that). I do not see the marriage lasting very long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kept my maiden name. Never legally changed it. Didn’t see any need to. I occasionally hyphenate
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I always find interesting about some women who change their name on marriage is they sometimes claim to have always hated their surname, or that they don’t want to keep their (terrible) father’s name. Is it not allowed to just change your name legally without getting married ? I did that when I was a teen, and it was really easy. I assumed all countries had a way of changing your name legally, but from the stories I’ve heard, it seems that might not be the case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse