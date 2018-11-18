Hailey Baldwin is now officially ‘Hailey Rhode Bieber’ on Instagram, and beyond

Here are some photos of Hailey Bieber – formerly Hailey Baldwin – out and about in New York this weekend. It’s looking more and more like Hailey and Justin Bieber considered their low-key civil wedding ceremony at the New York courthouse to be the real thing. Initially, they claimed that while they were technically married at the courthouse, they wouldn’t consider themselves truly married until they did it in a church, or perhaps in some Canadian woods. Last month, Hailey trademarked her married name, and now she’s making the whole thing Instagram-official by changing her official name to Hailey Bieber or Hailey Rhode Bieber:

I’m not even that irritated that Hailey didn’t hyphenate. It’s a choice every woman has to make for herself and you guys have yelled at me enough about it not being any of my business. *shrug* I guess I’m alone in loving my maiden name and not wanting to give it for anyone. If she had chosen to hyphenate, I think Hailey Baldwin-Bieber sounds okay, but if she did Hailey Rhode Baldwin-Bieber, that’s too many syllables. Hailey Rhode Bieber sounds… like a classy girl accidentally married a has-been in Vegas, which is almost what really happened.

All that being said, I totally understand why the “Hailey Bieber” brand is a lot stronger than the Hailey Baldwin brand. Hailey has never worked so much or made so much money locking down endorsements since she started up with Justin. She’s the face of an Adidas line, she’s modeling Chanel sh-t, she’s the latest face of Bare Minerals, she’s getting a ton of editorial and runway work and I guarantee that she’s being paid to wear dumb sh-t in street-style paparazzi photos. Meanwhile, Justin seems fine with taking some time off and not even doing much with music. I realize he has money saved and he can totally afford to never work again, but it amuses me and pleases me that their first year of marriage is all about HER career.