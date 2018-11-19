Jenna Dewan & Jessie J are not here for people comparing their similar looks

I’m going to tell a story that will go largely ignored because it’s in this post about people behaving nicely to each other. This is actually the best place to tell it, hiding in plain sight. My divorce went somewhat well because a) we waited until we were over the pain and no longer fighting about nothing (we still will though if we spend too much time together, that’s why we got divorced) and b) watching celebrity divorces for years helped. (My ex is pretty logical and reasonable and I also can’t discount that.) So that’s why I believe and like to report about these stories about celebrity divorces going ok, all things considered. I appreciate the examples celebrities set by portraying these type of “friendly” divorces, even if I know it’s much messier than that behind the scenes.

The latest trend, beyond conscious uncoupling, is for celebrities to date new people and for them all to hang out together and get along. That’s kind of amazing, even if I’m not in that space with my ex yet and don’t know if I ever want to be. We last saw Anna Faris, Chris Pratt and both their new partners all trick or treating together with Anna and Chris’s son. Recently divorced couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are both dating new people and Jenna has just publicly supported Channing’s new girlfriend, British singer Jessie J. They’re not going out dancing or anything, but they did write nice things about each other and that’s close.

Apparently there was some kind of published report comparing these two women, who are both gorgeous and do bear a resemblance to each other. Jessie wrote a whole treatise on why this was not ok and Jenna gave her a Twitter high five basically. Here’s Jessie’s response to the reports. It’s a bit Hallmark card-y, but it’s a true and nice sentiment.

View this post on Instagram

💭

A post shared by J E S S I E . J (@jessiej) on

This is how Jenna responded!

See that’s nice, that’s how you take the high road. You change the narrative and then connect with the other person on a different level.

Meanwhile Jessie has recently been open about the fact that she can’t have kids biologically. She says she still wants kids and will make it happen. Also Jenna just did another pap stroll with her hot new boyfriend, Steve Kazee. Jenna and Jessie need to go to lunch together and invite the paps! That’s the next stage and I will gleefully report it.

BGUS_1408611_001

BGUS_1408078_007

BGUS_1408078_001

photos credit: Backgrid and WENN

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

20 Responses to “Jenna Dewan & Jessie J are not here for people comparing their similar looks”

  1. Togetherness says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Good for them and for Channing too for not attacking his ex unlike you know who, who pushed the Dr Oxman was better than his ex stories.

    Reply
  2. Lucy2 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Good for them! It’s nice to see people being mature and positive, and calling out the media on nonsense like that.

    But now I’m going to switch gears and be catty- it’s a little weird to me how much they look alike. I guess Channing REALLY has a type?

    Reply
  3. Snazzy says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I do like seeing people behave like adults – so rare these days 🙄

    Reply
  4. Eliza says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:51 am

    I mean it’s not odd to say someone had a type. They do have a similar look. If her new guy looked similar to CT we would say she has a type. It’s a genderless comment.

    Saying which you think is more pretty can be mean spirited I guess, but they’re both really pretty.

    Reply
    • Millenial says:
      November 19, 2018 at 9:05 am

      Yeah, lots of people have a type. I tended to only date slimmer guys who are 5’8-5’9 with brown hair and light (green or blue) eyes. They were also all usually Midwestern and Catholic. It’s my thing. I didn’t even notice until my mom pointed it out. Again, all good.

      Reply
  5. Marianne says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Sure,it’s rude if people are debating who’s prettier, but they do look similar. It’s obvious Channinng has a type.

    Reply
  6. ItReallyIsYou,NotMe says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:55 am

    I am here for stories about people being nice to each other! The negative stories probably get more clicks, but the world needs a balance so please keep it coming!

    Reply
  7. Abby says:
    November 19, 2018 at 7:55 am

    So I definitely think they look alike, but I really admire how these two women (and Channing and Steve actually) have handled this weird post-divorce scenario in public on social media. That would be super hard, if your brand is al about showing parts of your life on social media… dealing with this. There are fans of Channing and Jenna writing hateful things about Jessie on Channing’s Instagram. And Jenna supporters hating on Jessie on Jenna’s Instagram. It would be very hard to have healthy dating relationships and ex relationships in that space, for me.

    I think they’re all being incredibly adult about things — in public anyways. I really admire them!

    Reply
  8. Lizzie says:
    November 19, 2018 at 8:42 am

    both women are great and no matter what happens behind the scenes, being publicly supportive sets a great example for their daughter. they don’t have to be hugging and singing kumbaya at the pumpkin patch – but having solidarity again other people trying to create a narrative that doesn’t exist is great. kudos to them.

    Reply
  9. april says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:10 am

    love this !

    Reply
  10. Amelie says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Apart from them both being brunettes I really do not see the physical resemblance at all.

    Reply
  11. Lucy says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:32 am

    This is awesome. Good for both of them. I don’t know much about Jenna (other than that she’s a great dancer), but this says a lot about her. And I’ve always found Jessie to be totally cool.

    Reply
  12. Babadook says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Honestly, l can’t stand anything that comes out of Jessie J’s mouth since she came out as Bisexual, then went back to dating men and told everyone it was a ‘phase’. Like, I get that it how she identifies may have changed – that sometimes happens. But, to take something like Bisexuality that is already largely dismissed due to ignorance and to align herself with that publicly, only to completely renege and actually use the word ‘phase’ was just super irresponsible on her part I think. Anyway, not relevant to this story, just why I dislike Jessie J.

    Reply
  13. launicaangelina says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I like to read about these stories.

    Reply
  14. BANANIE says:
    November 19, 2018 at 10:39 am

    This is a good story. But as someone else mentioned, aside from the short brown hair they look nothing alike. Nothing in their bone structure looks similar in the least.

    I’m not trying to be rude, but I think if I were Jessie J I would secretly be flattered by the comparison.

    The people starting this whole similarity thing were just trying to stir up trouble. I’m glad they didn’t succeed!

    Reply
    • Abby says:
      November 19, 2018 at 11:43 am

      Yeah but every comment I’ve seen (not sure about articles she’s talking about) is like JENNA IS PRETTIER, CHANNING THIS IS A STEP DOWN, etc. That’s not flattering, at all. Not just that they look alike (which I think they do in the cheekbones and smile as well as the hair) but that people think Jessie not as pretty as Jenna and make a negative comparison.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment