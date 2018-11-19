Jenna Dewan & Jessie J are not here for people comparing their similar looks

Jenna Dewan's reaction to Channing Tatum and Jessie J may surprise you. https://t.co/nyn70GBU23
— Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 11, 2018
I’m going to tell a story that will go largely ignored because it’s in this post about people behaving nicely to each other. This is actually the best place to tell it, hiding in plain sight. My divorce went somewhat well because a) we waited until we were over the pain and no longer fighting about nothing (we still will though if we spend too much time together, that’s why we got divorced) and b) watching celebrity divorces for years helped. (My ex is pretty logical and reasonable and I also can’t discount that.) So that’s why I believe and like to report about these stories about celebrity divorces going ok, all things considered. I appreciate the examples celebrities set by portraying these type of “friendly” divorces, even if I know it’s much messier than that behind the scenes.
The latest trend, beyond conscious uncoupling, is for celebrities to date new people and for them all to hang out together and get along. That’s kind of amazing, even if I’m not in that space with my ex yet and don’t know if I ever want to be. We last saw Anna Faris, Chris Pratt and both their new partners all trick or treating together with Anna and Chris’s son. Recently divorced couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are both dating new people and Jenna has just publicly supported Channing’s new girlfriend, British singer Jessie J. They’re not going out dancing or anything, but they did write nice things about each other and that’s close.
Apparently there was some kind of published report comparing these two women, who are both gorgeous and do bear a resemblance to each other. Jessie wrote a whole treatise on why this was not ok and Jenna gave her a Twitter high five basically. Here’s Jessie’s response to the reports. It’s a bit Hallmark card-y, but it’s a true and nice sentiment.
This is how Jenna responded!
Beautiful message @JessieJ
❤️ #womensupportwomen #respect pic.twitter.com/Mgmp8swLMG
— Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) November 17, 2018
See that’s nice, that’s how you take the high road. You change the narrative and then connect with the other person on a different level.
Meanwhile Jessie has recently been open about the fact that she can’t have kids biologically. She says she still wants kids and will make it happen. Also Jenna just did another pap stroll with her hot new boyfriend, Steve Kazee. Jenna and Jessie need to go to lunch together and invite the paps! That’s the next stage and I will gleefully report it.
photos credit: Backgrid and WENN
Good for them and for Channing too for not attacking his ex unlike you know who, who pushed the Dr Oxman was better than his ex stories.
Good for them! It’s nice to see people being mature and positive, and calling out the media on nonsense like that.
But now I’m going to switch gears and be catty- it’s a little weird to me how much they look alike. I guess Channing REALLY has a type?
Jenna and Jessie also have a type. They both like dating potatoes.
I do like seeing people behave like adults – so rare these days 🙄
So true! Kudos to them for being classy & kind to each other. As for Brad Pitt & his use of the media the last few years, I’ll never sit through another one of his movies again.
I mean it’s not odd to say someone had a type. They do have a similar look. If her new guy looked similar to CT we would say she has a type. It’s a genderless comment.
Saying which you think is more pretty can be mean spirited I guess, but they’re both really pretty.
Yeah, lots of people have a type. I tended to only date slimmer guys who are 5’8-5’9 with brown hair and light (green or blue) eyes. They were also all usually Midwestern and Catholic. It’s my thing. I didn’t even notice until my mom pointed it out. Again, all good.
Sure,it’s rude if people are debating who’s prettier, but they do look similar. It’s obvious Channinng has a type.
I am here for stories about people being nice to each other! The negative stories probably get more clicks, but the world needs a balance so please keep it coming!
I like the way they handled this too and the positivity. No nasty drama, no catfight (which is what always seems to be wanted from these celebrity break-ups, especially if one party movement moves on).
So I definitely think they look alike, but I really admire how these two women (and Channing and Steve actually) have handled this weird post-divorce scenario in public on social media. That would be super hard, if your brand is al about showing parts of your life on social media… dealing with this. There are fans of Channing and Jenna writing hateful things about Jessie on Channing’s Instagram. And Jenna supporters hating on Jessie on Jenna’s Instagram. It would be very hard to have healthy dating relationships and ex relationships in that space, for me.
I think they’re all being incredibly adult about things — in public anyways. I really admire them!
both women are great and no matter what happens behind the scenes, being publicly supportive sets a great example for their daughter. they don’t have to be hugging and singing kumbaya at the pumpkin patch – but having solidarity again other people trying to create a narrative that doesn’t exist is great. kudos to them.
love this !
Apart from them both being brunettes I really do not see the physical resemblance at all.
This is awesome. Good for both of them. I don’t know much about Jenna (other than that she’s a great dancer), but this says a lot about her. And I’ve always found Jessie to be totally cool.
Honestly, l can’t stand anything that comes out of Jessie J’s mouth since she came out as Bisexual, then went back to dating men and told everyone it was a ‘phase’. Like, I get that it how she identifies may have changed – that sometimes happens. But, to take something like Bisexuality that is already largely dismissed due to ignorance and to align herself with that publicly, only to completely renege and actually use the word ‘phase’ was just super irresponsible on her part I think. Anyway, not relevant to this story, just why I dislike Jessie J.
Why should she be responsible for stating her truth? Each person has his or her own journey.
I like to read about these stories.
This is a good story. But as someone else mentioned, aside from the short brown hair they look nothing alike. Nothing in their bone structure looks similar in the least.
I’m not trying to be rude, but I think if I were Jessie J I would secretly be flattered by the comparison.
The people starting this whole similarity thing were just trying to stir up trouble. I’m glad they didn’t succeed!
Yeah but every comment I’ve seen (not sure about articles she’s talking about) is like JENNA IS PRETTIER, CHANNING THIS IS A STEP DOWN, etc. That’s not flattering, at all. Not just that they look alike (which I think they do in the cheekbones and smile as well as the hair) but that people think Jessie not as pretty as Jenna and make a negative comparison.
