Kanye West donated $150K to the family of Chicago security guard Jemel Roberson

President Donald J. Trump meets Kanye West and Jim Brown

A week ago, a security guard at Manny’s Blue Room – a suburban Chicago bar – stopped an active shooter. A guy was trying to shoot up the bar, and security guard Jemel Roberson stopped the shooter, disarmed him and had him pinned to the floor while they waited for the cops to arrive. When the cops arrived, they shot and killed Jemel. Jemel Roberson was 26 years old and working extra security guard shifts so he could buy extra presents for his girlfriend and their 9-month-old son. It’s yet another devastating tragedy about white police officers killing black men over nothing. Jemel was, as his lawyer said, literally the “good guy with a gun” that conservatives and gun-rights people always say we need more of. And he was shot dead because that’s what happens when you give white people badges and guns.

Kanye West decided to donate to the GoFundMe page set up by Roberson’s family. Kanye made a very large donation:

Kanye West has donated $150,000 to the family of Jemel Roberson, who was the black security guard tragically killed by police after he subdued a shooting suspect. West, 41, made the outstanding donation on the GoFundMe page the 26-year-old’s family created following his murder on Nov. 11. A fan account took a photo of West’s 10 donations of $15,000 and shared the screenshot on Instagram Friday.

Roberson, who was the father of a 9-month-old son, was in uniform and wearing a hat, emblazoned with the word “security,” while holding down the alleged assailant early Sunday at Manny’s Blue Room Lounge in Robbins, outside of Chicago, Illinois. Roberson also was holding his licensed firearm at the time, WGN-TV reported.

When officers from the neighboring suburb of Midlothian responded to the shooting, they encountered Roberson holding “somebody on the ground with his knee in his back, with his gun in his back,” witness Adam Harris told the TV station.

“Everybody was screaming out, ‘Security!’ ” Harris told WGN. “He was a security guard. And [police] saw a black man with a gun, and basically killed him.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe account here. I think it’s nice that Kanye donated, and I’m not going to shade him for being moved to donate to this family, especially given his Chicago roots. What I will shade him for? Literally everything he’s said about race and politics over the past three years. If Kanye doesn’t see how the murder of Jemel Roberson happened because of structural racism and structural white supremacy – both of which are personified in Donald Trump – then there’s nothing that can help him.

38 Responses to “Kanye West donated $150K to the family of Chicago security guard Jemel Roberson”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    November 19, 2018 at 8:30 am

    It’s the least he could do.

    Reply
  2. grabbyhands says:
    November 19, 2018 at 8:30 am

    I’m glad Jemel’s family has the money. I’m not going to give Kanye a bunch of gold stars because before you know it, he’ll be showing up somewhere drooling over 45′s dragon energy again.

    If Kanye really wants to help, he should probably stop supporting the monster that is the mouthpiece for NRA fanatics. The ones that like to to talk about “the good guy with the gun” but who has shown zero concern for this man’s death, just like they did when Philando Castle, another gun owner, was gunned down by the cops.

    For these Klan clowns, you’re only a good guy with a gun if you’re white.

    Reply
  3. Nlopez says:
    November 19, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Jemel didn’t deserve this. This is heartbreaking…

    Reply
  4. London Lozza says:
    November 19, 2018 at 8:37 am

    God your country is a mess.

    Reply
  5. Juls says:
    November 19, 2018 at 8:39 am

    So much to unpack here. It must be making gun nuts’ heads explode. Good guy with gun =good. Black guy with gun=bad. Black guy with a gun IS the good guy with the gun=?! This murder by the police proves that the good-guy-with-a-gun is a fallacy. They also cannot argue that racism was not in play here, because clearly, if he had been white, it would have played out differently. And the police will get away with murder yet again.

    Reply
  6. Debby says:
    November 19, 2018 at 8:56 am

    This story is horrifying. Do police over there really just shoot and ask questions later? He had his security guard gear on, can they not read? Everyone was screaming that he was a security guard, can they not hear? They just show up at the scene and start shooting immediately without assessing anything?! Sickening.

    That being said I can appreciate Kanye’s donation. He’s still a narcissistic tool but the family can really use that money so I’m just going to see this as a glass half full type situation and say: bravo, Kanye. I just hope everyone positively reinforcing this kind of behavior will make him want to do this more often.

    Reply
  7. hezzer19 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Considering he probably spends that amount on lunch I’m not going to pat him on the back.

    I’m thrilled for the family, of course, but Kanye is still cancelled.

    His BFF Trump will probably applaud the cops who shot this heroic guy. And Kanye will still kiss Trump’s a**.

    Reply
  8. Green Is Good says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:22 am

    The cop that shot should be charged with murder, because that’s what this was.

    Reply
  9. Tootsie McJingle says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:50 am

    My husband is an armed security guard and even though we’re white, this scenario scares the crap out of me.

    Reply
  10. kristen says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    If Kanye wants to do something nice, he can start by condemning the President, whose outgoing Attorney General just made it a lot harder to prosecute police departments that do crazy shit like this. NO ABSOLUTION.

    Reply
  11. Lynne says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    I side eye his motives, but Money is money. I’m glad the family got it.

    Reply
  12. atlantic says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    The money Kanye donated will help make a very dark time a little bit brighter for Jemel’s family, and that is huge. They can grieve without the added burden of financial stress.

    I still remember the Kanye from the Hurricane Katrina relief video. It wasn’t what he said then that made such a strong impression although his “George Bush doesn’t care about black people” comment was memorable. But it was the hurt and anger visible all over his face. He cared greatly. Reconciling that Kanye with Trump Kanye is hugely difficult but when he does something like this it reminds me of the empathetic Kanye who has helped when he can.

    Reply
  13. Karen2 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    …presumably that small amount will hold the family over until they get their millions from the Chicago cops…sad sad story

    Reply
  14. Tiff says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    He did a nice thing. He didn’t ask for recognition, a fan posted the screenshots, and he may have helped change this family’s path in the midst of tragedy. If only POC were given the same second chances white people are, maybe there wouldn’t be a need to drag him constantly when he does anything at all. The last paragraph was unnecessary and as a WOC I can’t even begin to tell you how ridiculous it sounds to say Kanye contributes to White Supremacy.

    Reply
  15. Ellie says:
    November 19, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    “that’s what happens when you give white people badges and guns”. UGH. How about when you give “bad” people badges and guns? Not ALL white people are running around looking for someone to shoot. It’s this behavior that turned me off from Lainey Gossip.

    Reply
  16. Marianne says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Humanity is a mess; the u.s. may be at the forefront of the mess (we’re #1! … uhhh), but it’s coming to a country near you, believe me!

    Reply
  17. Sandy says:
    November 19, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Not impressed with kanye, just last week he was making another speech about how great the Republican party and Trump is with that mega hat on , and telling that group of people to post his speech on the internet, so kim can keep her interview about how kanye doesn’t know what he is saying to herself.

    Reply
  18. Jennifer Leader says:
    November 19, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    “When you give white people badges and guns.” That is so shitty that you said that.

    Reply

