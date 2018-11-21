Cardi B: ‘I’ve been very depressed because I cannot stop losing weight’

Here are some photos of Cardi B last week at the launch event for her collaboration line with Fashion Nova. It’s easy to forget, given how much Cardi has been doing this year, that she actually birthed a baby girl in July. Baby Kulture isn’t even five months old! Cardi had to cancel some stuff around Kulture’s birth, but she’s kept up a pretty remarkable schedule for a new mother. I get the feeling that Cardi waited so long to become a big deal, and she wants to “strike while the iron is hot.” The thing is, I worry that she’s running herself ragged. Cardi got on Instagram Live again recently to talk about the changes to her body following Kulture’s birth. Apparently, she can’t stop losing weight:
On Thursday, Cardi once again spilled many truths about herself and addressed her fans in an Instagram Live video. “I’ve been very depressed because I cannot stop losing weight,” she said. “And it’s so crazy because when I first gave birth, I did everything to lose my baby weight. I was drinking Teami [tea] so it could curb my appetite and now that I lost all the baby weight…I don’t like looking too skinny.”
She revealed that she was very skinny as a teenager, which she “hated” and she “hates it now.” She added, “It’s been really depressing me, making me sad. My weight. You know what I’m saying.”
Later in the Live, Cardi explained that she doesn’t have much of an appetite, which is “so stressful.” She said, “I want to gain weight so bad. I’m really trying to gain weight ya’ll and it’s been hard and I don’t know how.” Cardi then compared losing baby weight a few months ago to now. “After I gave birth, I was so thirsty to lose all the baby weight and now it’s so hard for me to gain weight and I hate it. Then my parents…the more they force me to eat, the more I don’t want to eat,” she explained.
Cardi is big on doing things for herself rather than ask for help, but I think she would benefit from some specialists right now. A professional, accredited nutritionist would be nice, and maybe a professional trainer who specializes in postpartum recovery. And maybe a psychiatrist as well, because some of this could be helped if she could work through it with a professional, just doing talk therapy and venting about all of her stress. It’s easy enough to say that “it’s a nice problem to have” if you are losing weight without even trying (I wish that would happen to me), but she did lose the baby weight rather dramatically, and I think she would just feel better about everything if she had some professionals helping her.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She just needs to go on the bacon diet. Bacon with breakfast each day, a BLT for lunch, and some bacon-wrapped appetizer or bacon bits in her salad with dinner. She will put that weight right back on!
It is a big misconception food myth fatty foods make you gain weight. If eaten with a diet of low carb it will have the opposite effect and you can sometimes lose weight. Now if you are eating bacon with other processed food yes you will gain weight. Burgers, Bacon, mayo, those myths are myths. It is often sugar and junk calories (processed foods) that lead to weight gain.
Eat corn based foods…it works for me every time. Nothing packs on the lbs as effortlessly and quick quite like eating corn and bread. I have a hyper thyroid that burns everything i eat before it is well absorbed and metformin for diabetes is known to cause weight loss in some people. How i got diabetes while having a hyper thryoid is beyond me and seems contradictory but it could be the immune system attacking the pancreas beta cells. In any case, better find out what is causing the weight loss and work on correcting the issue, knowledge is power.
Not a doctor, but postpartum thyroid issues are not uncommon. Hyperthyroidism can cause rapid weight loss a few months after giving birth, but sometimes it’s overlooked because of the other symptoms are similar to normal postpartum things: hair loss, losing weight because of breastfeeding, food aversions, etc.
My first thought as well. My sister had it, don’t know if it has anything to do with postpartum depression but she suffered from both.
I’m suffering from hair loss!! My hair has gotten so thin, any suggestions? Babe is under a year I’ve heard it may get better at the year mark
GIRL. Go to a dr. Don’t drink that garbage detox skinny tea bs. And if you don’t have much of an appetite – could you not just eat small amounts of high calorie foods? I mean, no it’s not the healthiest thing to do, but it’s not as bad as the detox tea route. But at the same time – she’s saying she was drinking the tea to curb her appetite all while saying she doesn’t have much appetite. That’s scary.
Go to a nutritionist.
Maybe it’s the stress from her legal issues.
And from making sure Offset is not bedding skrippers.
A sweet piece with her and John Mulaney on Jimmy Fallon. She seems so cute. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aiw3QftXOJc
I hope she sees a Dr quick – this happened to both my mom and a friend of mine. My mom had hyperthyroidism, but my friend had kidney cancer – always better to get checked out!
My kneejerk reaction to the headline was 🎻🎻🎻. But I remember how scary it was when I could count the vertebrae in my back, and my size 3 pants would literally fall off w/o a belt. Every time I’d step on the scale, I’d have dropped several more pounds, and it was frightening. I hope she’s okay. For her AND the baby…
I feel for her so much. I have a chronic illness and the pain as well as some of the medications just kill my appetite. It’s hurtful & frustrating when people drop that “oh I wish I had that problem” line on me. It’s really unhealthy to be underweight & when my weight drops too low I feel self conscious about how I look. I hope she consults a good physician and a good nutritionist to help her learn to manage her weight & make wise choices about her diet.
I’m sorry you’re dealing with that, Elizabeth. I know the chronic pain life too well. I was diagnosed at around 25 after living for years with pain and exhaustion that definitely nose dived when I finally went to the Dr for it 3ish years ago. I hate to hear that someone else is dealing with it, because I know how miserable I feel. Some days are relatively good, but the bad days are just awful. I’m basically a 28 year old elderly woman, and I’ve finally started to embrace that and just do whatever I can to make myself comfortable. I’m stubborn and I pushed through a lot of symptoms for a long time thinking other people felt the same way.
I only really lost my appetite when I started some of my meds… and on the bad days. The rest of the time I go from eating a moderate amount to sometimes overeating which isn’t great either. Legalization of cannabis in Canada kind of helped, I guess. I could have gotten a medical exemption either way, but now I’ll manage to be distracted from the pain for while on the bad days, and food just tastes arguably better. Not sure of your feelings on that – but it might be worth looking into for even occasional use in the evenings on the bad days.
Maybe drink some weight gain shakes like body builders do?
Stress. It sucks.
My dad is dying and for the first time in my plump, overweight life I can’t eat. I want to lose weight but not like this, it feels horrible to be unable to eat, weak from not eating, looking exhausted and feeling like the weight loss is out of your control.
I’m putting myself on a stricter regimen where I have to sit down, relax my body, and at least try to eat a few times a day. Good luck, Cardi! It’s not easy.
So sorry to hear that CharliePenn. Things like that are tough.
I’m not trying to be funny here…..if you live in a Cannabis OK it is for sale state, it can seriously help with the lack appetite for some people.
A pro would help with gaining weight the right way… and I think a therapist should be part of the standard care package after giving birth, I fear there are a lot of cases of undiagnosed and untreated post partum depression.
On a side note, I love what she’s wearing here, the skirt jacket combo looks fun!
She obviously needs a good medical workup and a bunch of consults with a licensed dietitian (at least master’s level, preferably someone who works with new mothers).
Her problems aside, it is harder to gain than to lose weight. Don’t at me! This is well established. Just consider how hard it is to lose weight to get a sense of the challenge. All the usual advice doesn’t work if you have a medical condition that suppresses your appetite, over-charges your metabolism (such as hyperthyroidism, or chronic inflammation) or causes you to not absorb calories. And if you have something like fat malabsorption (which is caused by a lot of different conditions), the more fatty foods you eat, the less you will keep. Once the downward spiral starts, you start to lose your appetite too, and it goes on and on.
People who are underweight due to medical conditions really don’t like to hear, “Why don’t you just eat more?” and “I wish I had your problems” and “Can I give you some of my weight?” Please keep this in mind before you “joke” about it with them. They’ve probably heard it before.
I am not one that believes everything Enty posts BUT there are A LOT of blinds about her drug use. I hope the weight loss isn’t due to that and regardless of what it’s from that she gets healthy.
My first thought too. Tons of blinds about this.
This was my first thought as well. She needs to have enough common sense to go a specialist and get the proper medical attention. If she is in denial, there is nothing else I can say that is positive.
If she is breastfeeding, it burns tons of calories. The old calories in and calories out is true and when you are a new mom your body burns tons at calories postpartum, especially if you are breastfeeding. She has the money to hire a nutritious. The cynical heart part of me thinks she is humble bragging a bit as well but if she is sincere she should hire a nutritionist.
As someone who constantly fought my weight, the biggest irony of my life was wasting down to the smallest I’d ever been after my first child was born. I had postpartum depression so badly I couldn’t eat a thing and when I weighed myself one day to find I had lost 16 pounds in four weeks without even trying, THAT’S when I knew I was really sick. And trust me, it wasn’t a good feeling at all.
I just want to say…seeing ALL of these supportive comments regarding this…
Makes my heart WARM!!!!!!
And I’m sure she IS freaking out…because the world she inhabits…that is run by…ahem…males…ALL THEY WANT TO SEE IS A THICKUM!!!! So I’m sure this is hitting her from ALL sides…
I know for chemo or other situations where it’s difficult to eat, it’s often recommended that people who are having difficulty eating try smoothies and soups, preferably with high-density high calorie nutrition in them. Ingredients like hemp seeds, whole fat yogurt, coconut milk and oil, can all help. I’ve had gastritis as a result of my pain medications for my chronic pain and it is frustrating to be losing weight. I was also losing muscle mass which is not helpful for pain management. Being able to sneak in protein and fat was quite helpful. Hoping everyone out there suffering from chronic illness is able to have a better low pain, high-energy day ahead!
cardi’s sentiments are understandable. on my end, i’m depressed because i can’t stop gaining weight 😭😖
If SMG was blasted for fat shaming, shouldn’t we blast Cardi B for skinny shaming?? Where’s the outrage?
I birthed one child and this happened to me after his birth. I was thinnish beforehand but after his birth I got quite thin. Too thin. He was born in April and by June I was in a bikini. It was weird but it was nothing I did purposely. I really think I was just anxious and most likely had a low level post partum depression. Weird thing is my gynecologist commended me for getting back in shape so fast. This was in the seventies so … yeah. I gradually got back to my more normal weight after a year or two.
I’m curious if she’s pumping/breastfeeding. That can definitely eat up the calories and cause excessive weight loss if you’re being too restrictive with what you eat.
