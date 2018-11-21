Angelina Jolie organized a film festival featuring films about war-zone rape

The older I get, the less time I have for TV shows and movies which use rape as a plot device or a shorthand way to bring about some character development. Downton Abbey used rape as a plot device, and while the story was well-acted and probably true to the era, it still felt cheap. The show Shetland also used rape as a plot device, only the rape of a popular character barely had anything to do with the actual plot of the show. There are lots of other examples, and suffice to say, very few shows or films should go down the “eh, let’s just have this character be a rape victim” plot. I was thinking about this when I read People Mag’s story about a new film festival which Angelina Jolie has put together – a two-day film festival which focuses on films about rape, sexual abuse, assault and war crimes.

Angelina Jolie is bringing her humanitarian efforts to a new film festival. The 43-year-old actress is taking part in the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict’s film festival, Fighting Stigma Through Film, which will focus on helping fight discrimination and social stigma that survivors of war zone rape face, according to a press release from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office in the U.K. Jolie is the co-founder of Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict which is hosting Fighting Stigma Through Film later in November.

The mother of six is leading a Q&A session with Dr. Denis Mukege, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, and City of Joy Centre Director Christine Schuler Deschryver.

“Artists and human rights defenders often taking significant risks, to tell the truth about crimes committed against defenseless women, children, and men during war,” Jolie said in a statement. “The perpetrators of war crimes often go to extreme lengths to keep the truth from being told. So I am proud to support the filmmakers taking part in the festival. Stigma compounds the suffering of survivors of war zone rape. It is an unbearable injustice on a human level, and it is a major obstacle to achieving justice for victims of these sickening acts of violence. We need to examine and change the entrenched social attitudes that treat sexual violence as an inevitable consequence of war or lesser crime — including harmful attitudes to women,” Jolie added.

The festival will take place on Nov. 23 and 24 at the British Film Institute in London.

I 100% understand the need to draw attention to these stories and I completely agree with what Jolie says about de-stigmatizing these stories and these subjects. But also: good lord, this film festival sounds like such a downer. It would be one thing if every film being shown is a documentary – that I would understand, and I would applaud. These are victims using their voices, telling their stories on camera. But I fear that some of the films in this festival will be fictionalized accounts that don’t really educate or inform, and instead use “rape” as a plot device, or some easy way to make a character sympathetic. So… bless Angelina for trying, but even a stan like me would avoid this film festival like the plague.

30 Responses to “Angelina Jolie organized a film festival featuring films about war-zone rape”

  1. ROSEY says:
    November 21, 2018 at 8:22 am

    GO GIRL… ALWAYS TRYING TO MAKE A CHANGE

    Reply
  2. anp says:
    November 21, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Thank you Angelina for all you do for women rights!

    Reply
  3. cee says:
    November 21, 2018 at 8:38 am

    She continue to work at making a difference. Agree or disagree with the festival, never doubt the desire to bring attention to a much needed discussion. I am glad that Angie is continuing her work and as ususal Angie has worked out her schedule with the children in mind. Most countries involved do not celebrate Thanksgiving .

    Reply
  4. Zee says:
    November 21, 2018 at 8:39 am

    I don’t think Angelina would show films that depict rape as a cheap plot device. She has been an advocate for years and spent time talking to actual survivors. She knows what she’s doing.

    Reply
  5. Razor says:
    November 21, 2018 at 8:42 am

    She’s a subpar director. Her first one bombed. I don’t see this doing any better but good on her for trying.

    Reply
  6. Chaine says:
    November 21, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I agree her intention is good, but even calling it a film “festival” seems like the wrong word for an event that is bound to leave everyone who attends depressed if not downright traumatized.

    Reply
  7. Aang says:
    November 21, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Well that seems like a barrel of fun.

    Reply
  8. Darla says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I can’t sit through things like this. One time I went to see a film, it was during the bush years, and I cannot remember the name. It was about a young Iraqi girl (it was a true story, it happened, we all read about it) who was stalked,raped, and murdered by a US soldier, and then they murdered her whole family too. And the aftermath was about the soldiers, and the guilt one in particular felt because he did not participate but he did not do a thing to stop it.

    And i was with a group of friends, and two were vets, and they were crying. And I knew in this moment they were crying for the solider. And I flipped and it was not a good night. I just cannot see these kind of films. I’ve seen my last one. I actively avoid all films with rape scenes.

    Reply
  9. Valerie says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Re rape as a plot point…it all depends on how you use it. Simply sweeping it off the page is the same as sweeping it under the rug. Showing women (and men) responding to the reality of it–in war or otherwise–and then dealing with it in a way that de-stigmatizes and empowers can have a hugely positive impact. Given AJ’s history, I assume that’s what she’s trying to do. Unfortunately, I don’t see a whole lot of rapists going to the festival.

    Reply
  10. Keaton says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:35 am

    I’m ashamed to say when I read the title I said “Ugh” Just like Kaiser, I’d avoid this film festival like the plague. But damn I can’t help but admire Angelina even more. It’s very easy for most of us in the west to ignore what other people in war torn countries deal with. If nothing else she’s putting this terrible cruelty & injustice in our faces. Perhaps some good will come from that. Hopefully.

    Reply
  11. anp says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Angelina keep doing what you are doing to make change in this crazy world. You are going to have your haters.

    Reply
  12. Sophie says:
    November 21, 2018 at 10:55 am

    The festival does feature lots of documentaries & Q&A’s. It’s more about talking about rape in war zones. The doctor fixes women’s genitalia after they are severely cut by their rapists in war zones. It’s an issue that needs to be put in the spotlight. Good for Angelina to put this together.

    Reply
  13. milky way says:
    November 21, 2018 at 11:40 am

    The original atrocity isn’t the war zone rape but the war itself. War zone rape happens in wars only.

    So do something about those wars.

    Reply
  14. AD says:
    November 21, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Awareness is a must, children, women & men in war zones who are a victim of rape are helpless & is often ignored & their ordeal brush under the carpet. It is good to have people like AJ & many others who are raising awareness & taking action to combat the cruelty of many evil people who are committing these crimes. The pain they go through is unimaginable.

    Reply
  15. ..... says:
    November 21, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Well, it’s better Than hanging with l.en.a du,name and discussing the Gallagher brothers from oasis.

    He looked like he was very inebriated as well in those pics.

    Glad Angie’s kids have her for a role model. She’s really doing great and I’m happy for her and her family.

    Reply
  16. Chef Grace says:
    November 21, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    If it makes you uncomfortable ask yourself why.
    Being a victim of rape and child sexual abuse it makes me uncomfortable but by Goddess I will advocate for these films to get the word out. Go Angie!

    Reply

