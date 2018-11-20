Duchess Meghan wore a sparkly two-piece Safiyaa to the Royal Variety Performance

To me, it seems like the Royal Variety Performance must be one of the coolest events of the year for the royals. You would expect various duchesses and princes and princesses to be fighting over who gets to be the “royal guest” at the Royal Variety. But I don’t think that’s the way royal peeps think of it. For years, there’s been a back-and-forth – sometimes William and Kate attend, sometimes Prince Charles and Camilla, and the Queen has attended it at various points over the years. 2018 was Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s first year as “the royal guests” at the Royal Variety. The charity event raises money for UK-based entertainers who are down on their luck, or just old/retired/sick.
For arguably one of the most glamorous and celebrity-intensive nights on the royal calendar, Meghan chose to sparkle. She chose a simple long skirt with a train in black, and a sparkly, sequined top. Both pieces are by Safiyaa, and while we can see Meghan’s little bump, it really doesn’t look like she’s gotten very big at all so far. I like the black-and-white, I love the sparkles, and I’m glad she chose to go for a more glam look. For many of these royal women, it’s almost as if they’re too contrarian to even embrace “glamour” briefly for a celebrity-filled night.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
The more I saw pictures of the dress, the more I liked it. Meghan is really beautiful and confident.
Lol and I’m the exact opposite. The more I look, the more unflattering I find it. The halter looks like a cheap afterthought, and the peplum/baby bump just make her look wide. She’s a beautiful woman, and as always, as long as she is appropriately dressed to the event, I am pleased but this is far from my favorite thing she’s worn.
I think this would be a great outfit without that belt. Totally unnecessary (IMO) and it just emphasizes the squareness of her torso. Without it, it would be a lovely outfit (again, my opinion 😊).
She is glowing; looks lovely otherwise.
I keep waiting for a moment where I think she looks amazing; this looks like something she bought at Cache in 1999.
It does unfortunately make her look wide rather than pregnant. It’s annoying me that so much of her fashion has been bad so far. I really like the skirt but the top looks cheap and like something a much older woman might wear.
Those halter straps look like she’s wearing a swimsuit under her dress. I don’t care for this dress at all.
I’m the same, I was indifferent at first and the more I look the more I dislike it. It’s just cheap looking and ill fitting. And on this beautiful woman who deserves better!
Yeah, she looks fantastic.
I love this and would wear this in a heartbeat. Pregnant or not
I love Megs. I would love this love but the halter top cut is very unflattering. While I understand she won’t be like Kate (future QC) so she doesn’t have to dress so conservativly, this is just a no no. Who ever is dressing her must be angry at the 0500 texts and this is their passive aggresive side coming out.
Megs: get a better stylist. PLEASE!!!!
This made me lol. It’s true – you would think someone would help her out a bit more over her clothing. It’s not a strong point.
She really needs good sound advice in this area. All kidding aside, she can do so much good with her charism and natural love of public speaking, i hate to see her talents be shadowed by wardrobe choices that could have been avoided.
I have a skirt like that from Express! I like this look but not the halter
The straps look like a weird afterthought to counter the strapless.
The straps ruin the whole look. Like RCFA said, it looks like a bikini under the top.
Also, these belts and sashes that she is wearing lately are not flattering. They emphasize her short waist and she’s pregnant—give her a longer line.
Yes the sparkles are pretty,but the belt plus the halter straps both show her short waisted figure(which is fine,she has a great body),but that side view pic makes her look,well…frumpy.I think Meghan is going to soon be showing a lot and she is going to carry all in her abdomen due to her build.I love when pregnant women gladly show their baby bump,but it should still be done in a way that is figure flattering.
I think they are. The original piece is strapless.
@CHAR it does look like a bath in suit top to me too!! The straps and unnecessary belt made it that way to me.
She’s GLOWING, love the dress… very different from dresses she has worn in the past
She is beautiful, but I dislike this gown immensely. It does nothing for her figure and looks very uncomfortable. It feels like a dress a country singer would have worn to the CMAs in 1998.
Haha this is so on point. The top is also a little bit “grandmother in in Boca Raton”.
This is really bad, I mostly like her clothing choices, but this looks so cheap.
Halter top in November in rainy London looks out of place, the too long skirt dragged around in rainy weather seems weird and something bought at Target.
She is a very lovely woman inside and out, but this one just doesn’t work.
It’s also too busy with her pregnant tummy, such a large print on a growing tummy doesn’t seem like a good idea.
This outfit reminds me somehow of that messy striped dress with the black blazer thrown over her shoulders and the cross body bag, too fussy and messy looking.
If I would be her, I would go for classic, high quality, well made pieces.
She has the access and resources for the best even while pregnant.
That halter top is really not flattering, it makes her look like a square. Another top with that skirt would have been better.
Worst taste in clothing.
I agree. I really dislike almost everything she wears.
I was excited that she might have been as fun to watch as Diana, but no. Her style has been so underwhelming I’ve almost lost all interest. *sad trumpet*
This outfit is all kinds of wrong. Don’t even know where to start!
I saw this and really thought this was some old photo, cos it is that bad. Like sth she wore when she was 20.
me too!
She looks pretty as always but I’m not crazy about the cut and pattern on this. And throw your shoulders back, Meghan. Posture.
They all have terrible posture dont they? I wonder why. I’ve always thought “princess lessons” would have covered ‘comportment’ for both duchesses. Oh well. Not a fan of the dress either.
They really do and it drives me crazy. The most expensive clothes and jewelry won’t look good if you are slouching.
She’s about 5 months pregnant, the bump is growing in width as it tends to do in fit people. My daughter’s ballet teacher’s bump didn’t grow outward until she was 5 months along but i could tell from her width that she was pregnant. Megs looks great.
I agree. I think she looks lovely and amazing.
Love the column skirt, love the glam top! I would have made the straps a bit farther apart where they meet the bodice but that is such a nitpick. (I’m all for having added them. I always feel like strapless tops might fall down, and I’m just a peasant – no one would be putting my boobs on the news if it happened, haha!)
All of this body analysis of pregnant women I find discomfiting. Let pregnant women be pregnant in peace.
I agree. She’s dressing for a body size and shape that changes daily. A long skirt and top which can be repurposed once she’s had the baby? That’s thinking long term.
I liked this outfit though it did look constricting but then again I just like seeing her happy, especially it being her first pregnancy and with all the negativity in the press, it’s great to see her glowing and enjoying a great night out plus she got to see Greg Davies live, he’s great!!
I usually like Meghan’s stlye but this is awful. The skirt looks cheap and the top looks like a sparkly bathing suit. Probably the worst she’s ever looked.
Now that you’ve said that I can’t unsee it. Really unfortunate.
Yes. It reminds me of something from an early 2000s award ceremony.
Seriously. It’s not a good look. Bathing suit top all the way. And it looks like a Walmart skirt.
Yep,skirt looks super cheap,and thanks to comments above all I see is old lady bathing suit with cheap sarong tied at waist.
I don’t know that the Royal Variety is considered particularly glamorous – I mean, isn’t it where the winner of Britain’s Got Talent performs?
I feel like it’s one of those events that used to be important int he Queen’s calendar like 20 years ago, and now the royals turn up because someone has to.
I’ll be a contrarian, I guess because I really like that halter and think it suits her. I love the entire look–hair, jewelry, top, skirt. Her makeup looks better than it’s been.
I can remember in the summer everyone saying they liked her outfit, but it was more for the fall/winter. Now, for me anyway, it’s the reverse. Maybe it looks different in person, but I wouldn’t wear this at the end of November. He looks good, finally getting it (straighten the bow tie, just noticed that…haha). Meghan is lovely as always, just not feeling the halter top.
Agree this is so not my favorite look,but it especially doesn’t suit this time of year
She missed an opportunity to wear something amazing, in my opinion. Not a fan of that neck strap, it looks kinda cheap, and she wore body glitter, which made the look cheaper but which doesn’t come out in these particular photos.
She really needs to put down the body glitter. She had it on in the photo going to Chuck’s birthday too. It’s something I’d expect on a teenager, (or a Kardashian) and just looks tacky. The dress is dated as others have said, but at least she’s branching out from solid black and navy.
I like that she went for a more glamorous look, but the cut of the top doesn’t quite do it for me. The look could really only work at an event like this. I am supportive of the choice despite not quite loving it (and that’s being generous), especially after yesterday’s screed in the Mail. This one is sure to bring out gasps of horror and relentless criticism from that crowd. I hope the choice was intended to convey that she remains unbothered. I do think she needs to get a better stylist though. More hits than misses for me. If Jessica Mulroney is still styling her, she’s…not good. I get that she’s a close friend but it’s time to hire a professional, and not because she needs to look more like Kate. She needs her own Meghan style, but she needs more looks that come together right.
I really don’t think Jessica is her stylist. She lives in Canada. I would assume she would have someone local selecting her clothes. I don’t like the dress. I think it would suit someone older. But she is stunning and can wear anything.
I like it and nice to see some white with the go to black.
I like it too, but maybe a beautiful wrap or pashmina would have looked nice with the outfit.
Ugh, not a good look, somehow dated? Don’t like the combination of sequins with the silk (?) skirt. That halter strap around the neck just cheapens the whole styling, reminds me of a beach dress worn over a bikini. The sequins must’ve chafed horribly under arms (or maybe it’s just with my bingo wings).
She looks pretty in the face though.
I like the skirt but the top is weird? Looks like a swimming suit top. Either way, she looks gorgeous.
That’s a weird cut and it’s odd fitting, and sequined clothes look kind of cheap and tacky. She’s beautiful and glowing, but she really needs a good stylist asap. Her makeup looks excellent like this
Tankini &/bathing suit?
This is not flattering, it looks dated….the top is seems ill fitting…the halter top, the straps, the belt, the print,the bodice, the sequins, the train, it’s just too much. Plus the bottom is too long and she was having difficult time walking.
Notwithstanding all the outfit, Meghan looked happy and healthy.
Homecoming Queen – 2012 – 👸🤴
Synchronized swimmer! All she needs is a bedazzled swim cap!
I thought the same thing. A matronly tankini top at that.
This is pretty bad.
The skirt is too long and it was raining and just seeing the videos of their arrival and Meg’s skirt on the wet pavement… Ugh no.
The top is beautiful but the added strap ruins it. It looks like she has a bikini lol. Since this is bespoke, the execution could’ve been better.
And the belt.. Nope.
I saw the top on the website of the designer and it is gorgeous! Meghan’s bespoke version is not as good as the original
I love the outfit.
You can tell she’s gained weight by looking at pictures from after the wedding.
This dress is just bizarre, unflattering and kind of tacky. The halter strap is just odd looking, and the sequin top is very CMAs. Wonder did she pick this herself, or did mulroney?
The top is interesting, but totally unflattering on Meghan, especially the halter. With an unlimited clothing budget, she should not be having so many fashion fails. She really needs a new stylist.
Her face is absolutely perfect, what a beauty. BUT this look is wrong, same as putting her stomach in a certain way to look bigger.
This look is…not good or flattering. The skirt looks really cheap which I’m sure it wasn’t and the halterneck for me is a big no!
Also I am cold for her looking at these pics! This would be a great chance to wear one of Letizias glam suits imo with maybe a fun top
It’s awful! It looks cheap and isn’t at all flattering. It makes it look like she’s got massive shoulders, which she does not, and bunches in all the wrong places. Beautiful woman – truly terrible outfit.
Looks like a mother of the bride outfit from White House Black Market… a mall store. Terrible.
This would have been a good place to wear the dress from the tour that was a bit OTT, was it Oscar de la Renta? It would be perfect here. I’m not keen on this, at all!! It’s nice to see she’s putting on a bit of weight all over, which suits her. I hope she doesn’t go mad post baby.
I agree, this was a perfect opportunity to re-wear that Oscar de la Renta dress from the tour.
Meghan is such a beautiful woman and she glows effortlessly. But she needs a stylist ASAP. This dress is just NO.
She may not be very big, but you can see her thickness. She has a healthy, pregnancy glow about her. That being said, I really do not like this outfit. It does nothing for her. It may be a halter top, but it’s very dated.
I like the idea of her outfit, but not on her body type. I also have broad shoulders and it’s tough trying to balance top and bottom.
I liked it. Thought she looked beautiful.
I love this look! I’m surprised at all the haters. I agree that the halter detracts from it – I think its meant to be strapless, so I wonder if the halter strap was added at the last minute for comfort so she wouldn’t be tugging all night? but overall I think she looks great.
I’m also rolling my eyes at the comments (not necessarily here but elsewhere) about how this dress just proves that Meghan is too Hollywood and cant dress like a royal. I get that some may not like the sparkles/sequins – they’re not for everyone – but its perfectly suitable for this event. So I dont get the complaint that this outfit is “inappropriate” Even Kate – future QC* – has gone strapless on occasions. And I think the Queen did so even -gasp – as queen!
So I love it, but different strokes for different folks, and I get that. But miss me with the whole “its not appropriate for her role” criticism.
*I kind of feel like we just need to start saying that every time we write her name. Kate Future QC ™
I’m not a fan of this look,but I agree very much with you that the halter top was probably added to provide extra comfort and support in the bust,to eliminate tugging and pulling all night.
Goodness, she is so beautiful but this dress is a resounding NOPE. This sort of dress is for women with an hourglass shape. Meghan has a short torso and long legs. Nothing wrong with her shape, it’s just not hourglass. It’s not a bad dress, but I was worried she was going to fall or trip over her feet :/
It’s a bit too Caribbean when she’s attending an event in rainy, chilly London in November.
The top looks like a matronly swimsuit and I have no idea why she added that belt. Oh, and the blacks of the top and the skirt don’t match and it makes the whole thing look cheap.
This is a real miss for me. Her makeup looks good, though.
At least in photos the blacks really don’t match in color or in texture
Super unflAttering, tacky, aging… to say something nice the quality at least looks good and it’s appropriate for the formality of the settting.
Large black and white prints should not go on top when you’re top heavy imo. If she likes large black and white prints, get it on cigarette pants wear that with black on top.
I guess since she’s newly pregnant maybe she wants to emphasize looking too heavy?
I liked this dress, it’s something new. I don’t agree with those who say that it seemed cheap, on the contrary. The top is beautiful and I don’t understand who says it looked like a swimsuit.
IMO Meghan is perfecting her style wearing classic and modern styles at the same time.I prefer when someone dares something new rather than having the same model in 2000 different colors. Surely this wasn’t a boring dress.
I find the body shaming in some comments really shameful.
I don’t see body shaming – people are saying the dress’s cut isn’t the best for her body type. Thats not body shaming, it’s fashion shaming!
No when people are saying “she’s top heavy”, “short waist”,”putting her stomach in a certain way to look bigger”, “like a square” and so on.
I think what many are saying is that a good stylist would help Meghan find clothes that suited her body shape and size more than many of the outfits she has worn over the past year or so. Not that there is anything wrong with her size and shape but it’s important to wear clothes that fit properly.
Sorry Loretta, but that is not bodyshaming. We are simply describing her shape. I have small boobs and a large bum. I’m shaped like a pear and I accept it. As such, there are certain styles that look good on me, and those that don’t. It is what it is. She IS short up top, that doesn’t diminish who she is as a person or her personal beauty.
I have a very similar shape to Meghan (just taller) and don’t find “shortwaisted” or “square-shaped” to be shaming in the slightest because it’s accurate (we have other great features like long, thin limbs!)—and yes, it is hard to find clothing that is flattering when you don’t have much of a waist! Meghan has even talked about sticking to shift dresses in the past, which is something I do as well. She frequently uses a belt to give herself waist definition, but it no longer works as well with her changing shape.
Describing someone’s body type and the clothes that flatter or hinder it, is not body shaming. You want shaming? Go to today’s article about Will. There’s some reall Grade A slut shaming going on there.
I agree, Loretta. “critical comments about their body shape or size.”
It is what it is, just own it and move on instead of being intellectually dishonest.
My best friend is shaped exactly like Meghan, she can wear what she likes and is always beautiful. There’s no rule that says women shouldn’t have broad shoulders, it’s quit attractive to me, I wish had them.
She is glowing and beautiful per usual, but I’m really not a fan of how she is dressing the bump so far. She has a wide torso, so wearing these pieces that kinda-sorta hide the bump just make her look odd to me.
I like the dress but it should’ve been strapless-the halter isn’t necessary.
I really like the top (it was originally strapless, Meghan had the straps added and I think she added the black belt) but paired with the skirt, it’s such an odd and awkward outfit. I originally thought it was a dress when I saw the pictures of her from waist up and was like “Wow what a beautiful dress!” Then I thought the skirt was maybe long billowy dress pants (which could have worked I think). Then I realized it was a mermaid/fishtail skirt and I was like… Oh no…! It’s too Morticia Addams. So I don’t like the outfit though I think that top is super pretty and could work with a different skirt/pants. It also looks like she’s gone back to overdoing the bronzer? She has such a pretty face, she does not need it!
But I will say Harry always seems thrilled to be showing off his new wife in public. I know it’s only been 6 months but he always seems excited to be out and about with Meghan.
I was so surprised at the top halter strap in November. I don’t hate the look as much as most people, but I can’t say it’s great either. I’m praying she gets a competent stylist asap.
If she just wore the designer’s original top design it would look so much better. So much more modern. No halter strap & no black belt. Would have looked amazing. But maybe she feels more comfortable with straps, especially with her changing shape. And fancy dress pants could have looked really nice here. Oh well, must be a weird in between maternity wear period.
She looks fine. Not great, not horrible, just fine. I am not liking the comments about her figure. She’s pregnant, give her a break.
Agree, her figure is nice, and she’s pregnant. I’m especially disliking the comments of “tacky” and “cheap,” come on now, what’s really being said here? Never mind, I already know.
Meghan seems to have a love for unnecessary belts like Kate has a love for buttons. The halter strap looks bad, so if she needed it to hold the top up, maybe she should’ve just worn another top instead. Finding clothes that fit right while pregnant is tough, but she has the money for clothes or tailoring
I really dislike this choice. I check the brand’s website and they have some amazing pieces! Out of my price range, but not Meghan’s. Anyhow… It looks not quite right to me. The top isn’t working and the long skirt looks like it could be from Target. I’m not a fan.
I’m not disappointed and I’m glad to see some sparkles. On IG yesterday I saw the Duchess speaking to some people and they’re so glad to see her – I do enjoy how genuinely she and Harry connect with people. I miss the daily views from the tour. I didn’t comment, or look at comments from yesterday’s story, re. work ethic. I read it somewhere else too and that author was generally taking it with a grain of salt, as am I.
It looks like something my great aunt would wear to a wedding.
I love everything about Meghan except her clothes.
I usually like meghan’s clothes but this I hate. I think its the worst thing she’s worn in my opinion. It looks like something a much much older lady would wear to a black tie event. I do give some passes for maternity fashion but not enough passes to excuse this!
A tacky tankini with bra straps; smacks of drinks on the lido deck of a caribbean cruise line or a charity do in Boca Raton. Noone under the age of 70 should wear sequins. But, don’t mind me….I may need to go to spec savers, because everyone else thinks the outfit wows. On to the next “engagement”.
I don’t think it wows at all. I’m laughing at your description because it’s perfect.
Oh no. This is not good. I think my mother in law has something similar. She’s in her 70s and I actually quite like it on her but for a young duchess? No, thanks. It looks cheap and tacky. The thin neck straps do not work with the wide belt. A little too much body sparkle and her hair is sloppy, but that’s minor compared to the dress.
The halter strings attached to the bodice of her top cheapens the look for me. It would have looked infinitely better without them. Other than that, I liked the rest of her outfit.
I just… I love Meghan but not this outfit. Ditch the halter straps and wear some structured pants instead of that skirt and *maybe* I’d like it better.
It was separates. I would have liked this more if 1. the strap around the neck was gone. It looks like it was added on. 2. the top was paired with pants.
You’re right: Safiyaa shows this top sans halter or belt, styled with pants.
All her father-in-law’s cash and this is what her and her team come up with….. hahahaha.
Oh Lordy, what a miss.
Oh lord. I hate this outfit. It makes her look like a box and it is awful. Total mess and I normally love the vast majority of her outfits. Lainey has an interesting take on the Meghan hate at the Daily Mail–that is not so much about Meghan being disliked bt that the younger crew is disliked by the old courtiers in general . It becoming really obvious she has zero clue what clothing works for her shape and frame and now that she is pregnant, she seems even more lost as to what works for her body shape. Not an easy task to be in her position.
That’s exactly why she needs a competent stylist and a great tailor (I’d throw in a seamstress too). She has the means to do so, so I don’t understand what’s happening. There’s no excuse for this many misfires and ill-fitting outfits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First, she’s pregnant and I know how hard it is to find something that flatters or that you like, so she will always get a pass from me while pregnant. LOL Second, I do not like this at all. Having said that, she looks lovely, it’s just not my style(and doesn’t have to be since it isn’t on me). I would have put her in something different. I honestly don’t like the details. The separate pierces, the little cut out of the bottom front, the belt, the halter, and I don’t like the pattern of the top. I do like the black and white and sparkly parts. Her face and hair are lovely.
Love Meghan, hate this outfit. It reminded me of something I’d see in the formal wear section at Macy’s. Sorry!
Is there any kind of BRF protocol about pregnant women wearing form-fitting dresses?
Meghan’s outfit has a very eighties, special guest star on The Love Boat vibe to me. Glamorous evening wear it isn’t, but I’m inclined to give her a pass because of pregnancy. On the plus side her hair, makeup and earrings are on point.
Her hair is on point? Okay, another trip for me to spec savers. Her hair styling is boring and lazy. With all of the resources as her disposal, she could have had a more imaginative “do” for this gala event. It is not like she had to rush home from work to change…she had plenty of time to visit or engage a hairdresser. And I fail to understand why she gets a pass on this because she is pregnant…do pregnant women not get their hair done?
That’s a no from me, dawg.
While there have been a few great items, overall, I just don’t understand her clothing most of the time.
All I can figure is that Meghan is too proud to take advice when it comes to attire or someone is really leading her astray at key moments; this being one of them. It also would have been far more elegant (and warmer) with a wrap or shawl as well, but she is firmly in the “right to bear arms” camp, I see.
To those who took issue with the strap, I am pretty sure it was an add-on and the original top is strapless.
She really figured it out as an actress fashion-wise! Why is she unable to figure out her style as a duchess? I guess it’s still early, but at times, this is downright as perplexing as it was when Kate didn’t have hem weights after so many fly-ups.
Don’t these duchesses have PEOPLE?
She’s soooooo having a girl
I don’t like the outfit. It seems something Kate would work for a party in Mustique. The straps makes it look cheap and the big flower prints are terrible and very 90s.
Why drag Kate into this…..was Kate photographed wearing this same outfit? No she was not.
I was going to properly answer but saw your other comments so I will go with: OK ☺!
Oh God! Megan we love you but that is hideous. I hate when women stifle the pretty. Lady you are pregnant, beautiful and sexy. Staaap fighting the pretty with all those uglytryhard outfits. Get a professional stylist – - – not that Canadian- person – friend- woman who is walking nepotism masquerading as a stylist.
I wish I could recommend this a hundred times. She’s so beautiful but she needs help.
Mulroney is not Meghan’s stylist anymore, she lives in Toronto, Canada.
Meghan can’t use excuses anymore, she has been married for 6 months and member of the BRF.
She needs to hire proper staff to take care of her wardrobe : professional stylist from London and a good tailor from London.
Also, she needs to work with a very good make up artist or take some lessons, so she doesn’t wear a blush like a clown.
This outfit is awful, halter top in November in rainy London???
The whole thing is very cheap looking, she should know better, the strap and that wannabe belt, yikes, as bad as Kate’s obsession with buttons, painted on jeggings, coat dresses and hoof like wedges…
Yes to all of this.
@LoveBug : I don’t think I could have said it better.
It’s high time that Meghan has a proper stylist and a tailor around.
She’s been in London for a long time, married for 6 months and her choices are sometimes just not right.
Like this awful get up, it doesn’t suit her at all.
Please give up those stupid belt things and try to dress for the climate and the event, halter top in rainy London in November, it makes no sense to me.
Meghan is a very attractive woman, nice bone structure, great skin, lovely hair, seems kind and intelligent, but she needs help, there is no shame in asking for professional help for someone that is in the public eye, photographed and scrutinized most of the time.
even though meg’s shirt has sparkle the floral pattern makes it look tropical like she wore what she packed on an island vacation-it really stands out in a bad way next to men in black ties. she looks informal. some outfits of megs I really don’t’ like and this is one of them. even if the leaf/floral pattern didn’t look informal at such a formal event, its just a bad outfit IMO. she has access to personal stylists, etc. being pregnant is not an excuse in that way. maybe she feels sick and just mailed this one in, which is entirely possible. you’re growing a baby that’s the priority
Meg needs to hire a stylist, a make up artist and a hair dresser. How bad this dress is has stopped people focusing on her blush, but it’s still an issue.
I think Meghan is a gorgeous, gorgeous woman. That being said, I really don’t like this dress. First, the pattern reminds me of something a tourist would wear on a tropical vacation. And the belt sits in a really awkward place and I don’t think it’s flattering at all. Love her, love her glow – hate the dress. It’s unfortunate that she’s had some great designers with some truly poorly fitted outfits. She deserves better.
It looks cheap and she so boxy. Very unflattering
Without the strap the top would have been much more elegant.
https://www.safiyaa.com/collections/all/products/malaya-strapless-top
But I think she would have knocked it out of the park in this top with some nice flowy pants!
https://www.safiyaa.com/collections/all/products/paloma-bicolour-sequin-jacket
I LOVE this top/jacket and it would have worked better for a cold and rainy November evening, also.
This outfit makes me irrationally angry. I just can’t. Seriously..what the hell was she thinking???
That skirt or what ever it is….I am embarrassed for her.
