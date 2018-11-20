“The White House Correspondents Dinner won’t have a comedian in 2019″ links
  • November 20, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The White House Correspondents Association’s annual dinner won’t have a comedian in 2019, they’ve invited a historian to speak instead. Hm. They should have just gotten Michelle Wolf to do it again. [Dlisted]
I actually think some of this food-serving is cool? [OMG Blog]
Sarah Sanders is the most incompetent propagandist. [Jezebel]
Here’s Penelope Cruz’s boring, cheap-looking black dress. [GFY]
Good lord Nicole Kidman’s makeup was awful at the Governors Awards. [LaineyGossip]
Captain Marvel needed some reshoots. [JustJared]
Now I sort of wish Duchess Meghan had worn the Safiyaa top with trousers. [RCFA]
Oh my lord, Jenna Coleman’s Dior look is such a mess! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Pardoned turkeys always get to live a good life. [Seriously OMG WTF]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

20 Responses to ““The White House Correspondents Dinner won’t have a comedian in 2019″ links”

  1. Mia4s says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Cowards in the White House, even scared of comedians! I will love Ron Chernow forever if he takes a shot. I’ve seen him interviewed, he’s no fan of Trump.

    A real time account of me scrolling down to see Jenna Coleman’s dress: “She’s so pretty, oh that’s not so ba…Oh my god!! MY EYES! MY EYES! IT BURNS!!!” The end.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      November 20, 2018 at 1:00 pm

      Cowards, indeed, although I’d love it if the historian’s monologue were written by a comedian. We could be pleasantly surprised & the WH unpleasantly so. And it’s not a free press if they cannot ask pertinent questions & follow up questions. We need a revolution!

      Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      November 20, 2018 at 2:24 pm

      Chernow? Interesting choice, though I suppose sensible since the success of Miranda’s “Hamilton” gave his name (and book) far more mainstream presence than most historians have.

      Reply
    • Alarmjaguar says:
      November 20, 2018 at 2:37 pm

      Hey man, historians can be biting and witty (full disclosure, historian here). Plus, many of us are liberal college professors, so I’m sure Trump will hate this choice, too. Plus, as already mentioned, Hamilton! And finally, Veronica S. is so right, we don’t really have much of a mainstream presence, though the Washington Post has a great blog series, Made By History, were a bunch of academic historians are weighing in on contemporary issues. Anyway, just popping in to say, yay for history! Carry on.

      Reply
  2. Melly says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    The whole look would have been so much more chic on Meghan with trousers and without the strap. The strap makes the top look like a tankini.

    Reply
  3. tealily says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    I mean, this is a time during which we need to value historians, sure. But no one’s gonna watch that.

    Reply
  4. LightPurple says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    If the historians I follow on Twitter are any indication, Trump and crew will be begging for a return of comedians next year.

    Reply
  5. TheVoice says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Ha! Boy Erased is like watching a movie through a muddy puddle? I hate “dark” movies where I feel like I have to turn on a light. It’s super distracting and hard to focus – I have no idea why movies are shot that way. Hearing that Boy Erased is hard to watch will make it… hard to watch.

    Reply
  6. Pandy says:
    November 20, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    Wah! Suckabee doesn’t want her make up criticized again. A historian will eviscerate this WH.

    Reply
  7. hogtowngooner says:
    November 20, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    But it’s us who are the snowflakes. God these people are such babies.

    Reply
  8. Ae says:
    November 20, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    I love the princess meat cake, I now know what I will be doing for my next bday!

    Reply
  9. adastraperaspera says:
    November 20, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Is Sarah Sanders still going to be in the administration by the time of the WHCA dinner? I heard a rumor she’s getting out. Plenty of criminal fools left to lampoon, of course. Chernow should just bring the cast of Hamilton with him and stand back.

    Reply
  10. minx says:
    November 20, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Wussies!

    Reply
  11. Louise177 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Sorry but I think the comedian at WHCD is supposed to be funny. It seems they have been trying to be scandalous the last couple of terms. They have a couple of good jokes but most seem unfunny and hateful.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment