“The White House Correspondents Dinner won’t have a comedian in 2019″ links

The White House Correspondents Association’s annual dinner won’t have a comedian in 2019, they’ve invited a historian to speak instead. Hm. They should have just gotten Michelle Wolf to do it again. [Dlisted]
I actually think some of this food-serving is cool? [OMG Blog]
Sarah Sanders is the most incompetent propagandist. [Jezebel]
Here’s Penelope Cruz’s boring, cheap-looking black dress. [GFY]
Good lord Nicole Kidman’s makeup was awful at the Governors Awards. [LaineyGossip]
Captain Marvel needed some reshoots. [JustJared]
Now I sort of wish Duchess Meghan had worn the Safiyaa top with trousers. [RCFA]
Oh my lord, Jenna Coleman’s Dior look is such a mess! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Pardoned turkeys always get to live a good life. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Cowards in the White House, even scared of comedians! I will love Ron Chernow forever if he takes a shot. I’ve seen him interviewed, he’s no fan of Trump.
A real time account of me scrolling down to see Jenna Coleman’s dress: “She’s so pretty, oh that’s not so ba…Oh my god!! MY EYES! MY EYES! IT BURNS!!!” The end.
Cowards, indeed, although I’d love it if the historian’s monologue were written by a comedian. We could be pleasantly surprised & the WH unpleasantly so. And it’s not a free press if they cannot ask pertinent questions & follow up questions. We need a revolution!
Chernow? Interesting choice, though I suppose sensible since the success of Miranda’s “Hamilton” gave his name (and book) far more mainstream presence than most historians have.
Hey man, historians can be biting and witty (full disclosure, historian here). Plus, many of us are liberal college professors, so I’m sure Trump will hate this choice, too. Plus, as already mentioned, Hamilton! And finally, Veronica S. is so right, we don’t really have much of a mainstream presence, though the Washington Post has a great blog series, Made By History, were a bunch of academic historians are weighing in on contemporary issues. Anyway, just popping in to say, yay for history! Carry on.
So true! I think back to my history profs at a liberal arts college–each one would be able to eviscerate trump. And would jump at the chance!
The whole look would have been so much more chic on Meghan with trousers and without the strap. The strap makes the top look like a tankini.
I mean, this is a time during which we need to value historians, sure. But no one’s gonna watch that.
Ouch, but potentially true
If the historians I follow on Twitter are any indication, Trump and crew will be begging for a return of comedians next year.
Kevin Kruse?
Edited for spelling
I agree! They’ve been some of the most passionate dissenters that I have heard, because they truly understand the importance of these deviations from the norm.
Ha! Boy Erased is like watching a movie through a muddy puddle? I hate “dark” movies where I feel like I have to turn on a light. It’s super distracting and hard to focus – I have no idea why movies are shot that way. Hearing that Boy Erased is hard to watch will make it… hard to watch.
Wah! Suckabee doesn’t want her make up criticized again. A historian will eviscerate this WH.
But it’s us who are the snowflakes. God these people are such babies.
I love the princess meat cake, I now know what I will be doing for my next bday!
Is Sarah Sanders still going to be in the administration by the time of the WHCA dinner? I heard a rumor she’s getting out. Plenty of criminal fools left to lampoon, of course. Chernow should just bring the cast of Hamilton with him and stand back.
I think I read she’s leaving at the end of this year.
Wussies!
Nicer than me, minx. My first thought was you gutless flippin’ coward.
Sorry but I think the comedian at WHCD is supposed to be funny. It seems they have been trying to be scandalous the last couple of terms. They have a couple of good jokes but most seem unfunny and hateful.
