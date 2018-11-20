“The White House Correspondents Dinner won’t have a comedian in 2019″ links

The White House Correspondents Association’s annual dinner won’t have a comedian in 2019, they’ve invited a historian to speak instead. Hm. They should have just gotten Michelle Wolf to do it again. [Dlisted]

I actually think some of this food-serving is cool? [OMG Blog]

Sarah Sanders is the most incompetent propagandist. [Jezebel]

Here’s Penelope Cruz’s boring, cheap-looking black dress. [GFY]

Good lord Nicole Kidman’s makeup was awful at the Governors Awards. [LaineyGossip]

Captain Marvel needed some reshoots. [JustJared]

Now I sort of wish Duchess Meghan had worn the Safiyaa top with trousers. [RCFA]

Oh my lord, Jenna Coleman’s Dior look is such a mess! [Tom & Lorenzo]

Pardoned turkeys always get to live a good life. [Seriously OMG WTF]

