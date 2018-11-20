Donald Trump has never wanted to visit a combat zone: ‘He’s afraid of those situations’

Donald Trump is a weak man. He’s a coward. His biggest fears include normal-sized glassware, working a regular eight-hour day, rain, chatty p0rn stars, Robert Mueller, spellcheck, and the United States military. Donald Trump has mocked and insulted gold-star families, and refused to honor veterans. He hates POWs. He didn’t honor a World War I memorial because it was raining. He recently attacked a retired admiral, William McRaven, who was part of the operation to kill Osama Bin Laden. He also refuses to travel to any warzone to visit the troops. It’s become a low-key talking point, even among friendlier conservative commentators, Trump’s refusal to make a trip to Afghanistan or any military base overseas. Well, now sources tell the Washington Post that a trip is possibly in the works, but the baby-fisted coward is still very, very scared.

President Trump has begun telling advisers that he may visit troops in a combat zone for the first time in his presidency, as he has come under increasing scrutiny for his treatment of military affairs and failure to visit service members deployed to Afghanistan or Iraq. Trump has so far declined to visit those combat regions, saying he does not want to associate himself with wars he views as failures, according to current and former advisers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations. Current advisers said Trump is not expected to visit a war zone during the Thanksgiving break, which he will spend at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Florida. The president has often cast himself as a champion of the Pentagon, invoking the strength and size of the military at his campaign rallies and on Twitter. At the same time, he has frequently criticized U.S. military missions and decisions while personally attacking some former military leaders, contributing to a complicated relationship with the armed forces he commands. Although he signed off on Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’s requests to bolster the American military presence in Afghanistan and Syria and retain the footprint in Iraq, Trump isn’t a fan of U.S. military operations there. In meetings about a potential visit, he has described the missions in Iraq and Afghanistan as “a total shame,” according to the advisers. He also cited the long flights and potential security risks as reasons he has avoided combat-zone visits, they said. Trump has spoken privately about his fears over risks to his own life, according to a former senior White House official, who has discussed the issue with the president and spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly about Trump’s concerns. “He’s never been interested in going,” the official said of Trump visiting troops in a combat zone, citing conversations with the president. “He’s afraid of those situations. He’s afraid people want to kill him.”

[From The Washington Post]

Would you like my contrarian take? I don’t think Trump should visit the troops. Yes, it sucks and yes, HE SUCKS. That’s why I don’t want to see him surrounded by soldiers, pretending to be a He-Man in a warzone. Even if they leave a trail of cheeseburgers for him and get him to pose like a lunatic for a brief moment at some dangerous military outpost, the media will treat it like “he’s finally being presidential, yay.” No – he’s never presidential. I don’t need to see the bargain-basement Bigly propaganda. Besides, if he never visits the troops, that just further underlines the point – that the Republican party is full of sh-t when it comes to “supporting the troops” and “respecting the military.” That’s been the GOP’s propaganda for decades. It’s always been bullsh-t. With Trump, the American public can finally see it for what it is.