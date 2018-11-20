The ‘Sex and the City 3′ script was going to kill off Mr. Big, focus on Carrie’s grief

The mess between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker was only one of the reasons why no one needed a third Sex and the City movie. The HBO show was great, and it’s still totally watchable, but the movies are utter trash. The first movie focused so heavily on Carrie Bradshaw’s immature, self-centered drama that the film just fell flat from a storytelling perspective. The second film aimed to be a bit more fun, but it ended up being a racist, superficial mess too. We always knew that a script for SATC 3 existed, and that Sarah Jessica was really gung-ho about it. I always thought that Kim Cattrall was curious, so she asked to read the script and then she turned it down because it was just more of the same old Carrie-centric crap. Yeah… as it turns out, it would have been SATC 3: The Widow Carrie. They were going to kill off Mr. Big.

Grab some tissue Sex and the City fans — this one is going to hurt! On Monday’s episode of Origins podcast, host James Andrew Miller revealed Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, was set to die in the third film. Miller, who claimed he saw an early version of the script, explained that Mr. Big, whose real name is John James Preston, dies “relatively early” of a heart attack.

While the spoiler comes as quite a shock to many devoted fans, Mr. Big previously had a “routine” heart procedure in season 6 in which Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, laid by his side throughout his recovery process. Nonetheless, Carrie as a widow is something viewers will never see. In fact, it’s allegedly one of the reasons why Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, wasn’t on board for Sex and the City 3.

“People close to Kim believe that the script didn’t have a lot to offer the character of Samantha,” Miller alleged during the episode. “They point to the fact that it calls for Mr. Big to die of a heart attack in the shower, relatively early on in the film, making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women,” Miller explained.

As for how Noth, 64, felt about his character’s death, he didn’t get a chance to read the script but during the podcast, he told Miller he heard it was “superior” to the other movies. Noth went on to reveal he didn’t like the first two films, explaining they didn’t match the humor or rawness of the HBO series.

“I really hate corny stuff and it could be because I’m a little bit of a cynic,” Noth said during the interview. “Like, the whole thing at the end of the movie in the shoe closet— hated it,” the actor said of a scene from the first movie, moments before Big and Carrie get married. “Hated the thing at the end of the movie after I felt she deceived me and then I say, ‘Well, it’s time I give you a bigger diamond ring.’ Hated it. I just hate the cornball s— and I thought it was just really sentimental and overly romantic without any feet in realism,” Noth added. However, the actor admitted he still would have been on board for a final movie.

[From People]

That’s why Sarah Jessica was so furious about Kim refusing to sign on – the third film was going to be All About Carrie and Carrie-grieving and Carrie-never-being-able-to-move-on. It sounds like even more of a downer than the first film, and possibly more narcissistic. Ugh. And Chris Noth would have been up for it because he would have only had to work on the film for like a week. Cattrall was like, “damn, kill me off too.” Anyway, this just reconfirms something I knew all along: the third film doesn’t need to be made. EVER.

Photos courtesy of Sex and the City 2.

74 Responses to “The ‘Sex and the City 3′ script was going to kill off Mr. Big, focus on Carrie’s grief”

  1. Sash says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:23 am

    That oral history podcast just continues to prove Kim Cattrall’s point of this horrid cast and crew bullying her. She’s done with this crap and they should be too. That plotline is awful

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I love hearing him criticize the ending of the first two movies. They were both awful movies in general but the endings were horrible. “Cheat on me, here’s a diamond ring!” It’s supposed to work the other way, per the Bryants and Beckhams. The movies actually ruined the series for me because they weren’t untrue to the characters – well, not untrue to Carrie. Carrie always was a narcissistic self-centered spoiled character. She was the least interesting one out of the four.

    And I hated what the second movie did with Samantha’s character, no wonder she refused the third movie.

    Reply
    • greenmonster says:
      November 20, 2018 at 9:05 am

      I love his shade so much it makes me giggle. I hated every bit of the second movie, but the ending was the worst. Carrie cheated and she gets a black diamond because she is so special and Big forgot that or something? He gave a TV to recreate a romantic moment they shared at the wedding and Carrie complains she rather would have had jewelry.

      I also loved Chris North’s face when Ricky Gervais threw some shade during the Golden Globes about the heavily retouched poster for the 2nd movie.

      Reply
    • Patty says:
      November 20, 2018 at 5:06 pm

      I love Noth’s criticism too but it also highlights yet again sexism and misogyny. He’s allowed to express his true feelings and point out the obvious: both SATC movies were pretty dang awful (the first one did have some redeeming qualities) with two just being a total dumpster fire. But can you imagine the uproar if Cattrall had said the same things? Women are always expected to be grateful, polite, and just be happy for the opportunity and a paycheck.

      Reply
    • Puravidacostarica says:
      November 20, 2018 at 6:11 pm

      “Carrie always was a narcissistic self-centered spoiled character.” No shade, but hasn’t that always been Sarah Jessica Parker’s characters? Isn’t that just Sarah Jessica Parker?

      Reply
  3. L84Tea says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:24 am

    So they were going to give Mr. Big the Bridget Jones treatment? Glad this movie did not pan out.

    Reply
  4. Sayrah says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Ugh that would be awful. I didn’t care for the first movie and I thought the second was unwatchable. This? Good thing it won’t be made.

    Reply
    • Vintage says:
      November 20, 2018 at 1:56 pm

      The second one was one of the most offensive movies ever. Shallow and materialistic to the nth and that’s saying something for SATC.

      Totally lost the plot when she kissed Aidan. Can you imagine the all about me dwama if the stiletto were on the other foot. And poor Samantha. Character homicide.

      Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:26 am

    It also confirms that SATC has always been about SJP and her MASSIVE EGO. It went downhill when she became a producer and was when I stopped watching it. Carrie was annoying but became unbearable are that happened.

    Reply
  6. Mia4s says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Good lord that whole thing sounds horrid. Team Kim!

    Reply
  7. Loopy says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:27 am

    As soon as SJP was made an executive producer it became more of the Carrie show and product placements for whatever deals she was getting.

    Reply
  8. cannibell says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:28 am

    I just can’t rustle up enough interest to care that much about this – if it was such a big deal to get it made and Kim didn’t want to be part of it, why not just write her out of the script – make some reference to her living in Cleveland or have the other three lay flowers at her grave. It’s not damn rocket science…(more of a SJP Vanity project).

    Reply
  9. minx says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Ooh, I just love Noth’s salty take on the first two movies.
    I figured that they were going to kill Big off if there was a third movie. That explains why they couldn’t also kill off Samantha, which SJP would have ordered up in a hot minute. Two major deaths would have been too grim. No wonder she was so frantic to get Kim in the movie—no Kim, no movie.

    Reply
  10. Elena says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Enough already, Sarah you already have more $$$ than you could ever need from this franchise.

    If half of the bullying stories are true good riddance.

    Reply
  11. Lenn says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:41 am

    I LOVED the ending of the tv-series. I chose never to watch any of the movies, so that that ending would stay with me.

    Reply
  12. Lala11_7 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:43 am

    I’m sure I’m in the minority…but if I were SJP…I wouldn’t even have WENT there with Kim…I would have written her out and kept it moving…because I am OWED A DECENT THIRD FILM AFTER THE TRAVESTY OF THAT LAST ONE!

    Reply
  13. Murphy says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:53 am

    The whole first movie was about her grieving, no thank you.

    Reply
  14. skipper says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I’m so glad that Kim didn’t sign on for this. I couldn’t handle Big’s death and then the focus on Carrie’s grief for the whole movie. Sounds awful and I’m a die-hard SATC fan.

    Reply
  15. SM says:
    November 20, 2018 at 8:57 am

    Well, we all need to send a thank you post card to Kim because this looks like a mess. The whole Sex and the City is all about Carrie and her love life. This is a sign of self indulgence and it is so unrealistic – most women have much more problems to deal with in life that just their love lives. So yet another proof we do not need any more of this mess, it reduces a woman to her partner.

    Reply
  16. Reef says:
    November 20, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I never watched Sex and the City for their relationships w/ men. Even as a teenager, I thought they were all bird brains when it came to their romantic relationships. The clothes and the women’s friendship with each other was the driving force for m. Especially the clothes. I used to dream about Carrie’s Dior “Sorry I slept with your husband” dress. If there’s no KC then a vital part of their group is missing and that’s not compelling to me.

    Reply
  17. AmyB says:
    November 20, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Phew! Thank goodness they didn’t make this movie! Ugh, what a horrible idea killing off Big’s character would be. I too loved the HBO series back in the day so much. Saw the two movies, but they were disappointing, to say the least. The third was a joke lol. Love Chris Noth’s shade here – he is totally right on target! As much as I loved Carrie and Big, I was an Aiden fan. Wished she ended up with him, but she was too flawed, too narcissistic for him. Now I can see why Kim Cattrell wanted nothing to do with this mess! Good on her!

    Reply
  18. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    November 20, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Well, screw this! I never want this movie to happen! I love Mr. Big!!

    Reply
  19. Cee says:
    November 20, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Kim’s decision to skip this one out makes so much sense!
    BORING.

    Reply
  20. launicaangelina says:
    November 20, 2018 at 9:34 am

    I’m currently rewatching the series on Amazon. Carrie was soooo selfish and had moments of utter awfulness when it came to Aidan (who was too good for her)! Samantha and Miranda were the coolest friends, but I especially loved that Samantha was the most supportive/least judgmental. Kim Cattrall was/is great and I believe her 100% when it comes to her version of things. I thought the first movie was okay, although some of the story arcs didn’t make sense. For example, Steve cheating on Miranda just didn’t seem believable. The second movie was trash.

    Reply
  21. S says:
    November 20, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Chris Noth is so freaking hot. One of my all-timers for, well, all-time.

    I’m sure killing him off had lots to do with the fact that this isn’t the first time he’s been critical of SJP and the movies, or the time he was caught on camera laughing a little too loudly at the Golden Globes after the joke about how much Photoshop had been done to the women for the movie poster. Maybe I’m wrong but, given the Cattrall backlash, SJP does seem petty like that. And all the women were super vocal about hating that joke.

    BTW, didn’t love Gervais as Globes host but did laugh at this one … “There were a lot of big films that didn’t get nominated this year, nothing for Sex and the City 2. No, I was sure the Golden Globe for special effects would go to the team that airbrushed that poster. Girls, we know how old you are. I saw one of you in an episode of Bonanza.”

    Reply
  22. Annie says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:04 am

    “Carrie Bradshaw’s immature, self-centered drama”

    Bro she was dumped at the altar. I think that’s one of the few times life gives you license to be as dramatic as you want.

    I actually didn’t hate the first film. The second one was embarrassing and no man will give a woman jewelry after kissing another man.

    Reply
    • Maum says:
      November 20, 2018 at 10:44 am

      I hated the way she blamed Miranda for it though.
      Miranda had been cheated on and (understandably) made one bitter comment to Big- THAT’s why he dump Carrie at the altar?
      Talk about not taking any responsibility…. Typical Carrie.

      Reply
    • M.A.F. says:
      November 20, 2018 at 12:21 pm

      Was she dumped at the altar though? Was she? He kept trying talk to her about how he felt and she kept ignoring him. Then she turns around and blames her friend for it. No.

      Reply
      • Veronica S. says:
        November 20, 2018 at 1:46 pm

        Yes? When something is that pressing, you make it a priority to get the communication across. You don’t let it play out in a public theatre at the worst possible moment like that in front of all of your friends and family. Carrie made her own mistakes in their relationship, but his behavior was absolutely uncalled for. I’d be absolutely livid if somebody did that to me, especially when you consider how costly weddings are in the first place.

  23. sassbr says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:08 am

    ugh, kill off Big after like 5/6 seasons and two movies trying to get them to a stable place in their relationship? Why???

    Reply
  24. leskat says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:14 am

    I hated what the second movie did to Samantha. Samantha always let her sexuality guide her, but it never made her dumb or foolish. In the movie, she became a total idiot and Samantha never would have disregarded the laws of a country, no matter how old fashioned they seemed. She was smarter than that. She became a caricature and a very sloppy one at that. I was embarrassed for Kim Cattrall.

    Reply
    • Sue Denim says:
      November 20, 2018 at 1:43 pm

      I totally agree with you. She was always my favorite character — deeply kind, generous and self possessed. She never would have been as shallow or insecure as she was in the first film or as culturally moronic as she was in the second. I also loved Smith in the tv show and thought he was the best of the guys but they lost that in the films too. I know a lot of people like Aiden but something about how he slapped the nicotine patch on Carrie’s arm, the way he took over her place, and also kept pushing for more than she could give him, I just wondered if he would have an abusive streak down the road. And KC was my fav actor as well. OK, I know I know too much about these characters and that they’re not really real haha…

      Reply
      • Littlefishmom says:
        November 20, 2018 at 2:59 pm

        Aidan abusive…no way. An untrusting insecure mess, definitely. Aidan was that guy. Wanted to get married, too kiss ass, no trust, insecure. No way those two would end up together. She only wanted him back to see if he hated her. She was always a cheater, Carrie and Big were one in the same. Emotionally closed off, selfish, stubborn. But out of the two of them, I thought Big was at least funny.

  25. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:15 am

    The movies were SO LONG. They were both boring too. Aiden coincidentally was in Abu Dhabi the same time Carrie and her friends were?? So stupid. And I loved Aiden. Sounds like the third would have been depressing.

    Reply
  26. Other Renee says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:22 am

    I cared about the storylines of ALL four women, not just Carrie. Unfortunately the movies were all about Carrie and not about their friendships and I lost interest. The second movie was unbelievably awful.

    Reply
  27. Kerfuffle says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:37 am

    I thought the contract discussion was interesting. Because ultimately, this was about business. Kim wasn’t being paid what she thought she was worth, and walked away. They finally discussed that, and I think that had they been publicly more supportive of that, this whole debacle would have come across differently. Be disappointed, but support your co-worker negotiating. And it was interesting reading the discussion about contracts, and what went into that.

    And of course they were going to kill Big. There wasn’t really any story left. Carrie wasn’t going to have a baby. They weren’t going to have her go through menopause. The only “movie size” storyline was him dying. Glad we’re missing that.

    Reply
  28. Emmi says:
    November 20, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Seriously? That’s all they could come up with? I loved SATC on HBO (even still watch it sometimes!), but the movies have been so horrid. Why do the writers insist on Carrie ending up with Big but then constantly taking that “happy ending” away? First movie, they call of the wedding, second movie, she cheats. If they don’t want to write Carrie and Big in a relationship then just show us Carrie dating! Meanwhile the other characters are basically reduced to caricature versions of themselves. It would have been so nice if Carrie and Big could have been portrayed as a loving, adult couple and Carrie and the girls could have continued being squad goals, with New York as the fabulous, gritty, exhilirating backdrop to their lives. Ugh I’m almost insulted lol. Starting to understand Kim Catrall a lot better!

    Reply
  29. M.A.F. says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Carrie was always a shit character though. Her head was too far up her own ass to be an actual friend. She sent her boyfriend to help her friend off the bathroom floor because she was too busy with her side piece.

    Reply
  30. Littlefishmom says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    They should have killed Carrie off in the first few minutes and then spent the remaining two hours having them celebrate the death of her selfish narcissistic character. Carrie was the worst, so full of herself and everyone had to kiss her ass. No wonder SJP was so good at it, not much of a reach. Those movies were horrible. Never should have been made. Team Cattrall.

    Reply
  31. Louise177 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    I actually liked the first movie. Not great but something I like to watch when it comes on. It would have been better without Jennifer Hudson. I felt like she was just there and didn’t add anything to the movie. I hated the second movie. I don’t know what it’s even about. It’s seemed like a bunch of scenes not a storyline.

    Reply
  32. Lawcatb says:
    November 20, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    The movies were garbage. Thank God Kim said no to a third. I’d also argue the show is not as watchable as it once was. The materialism and rich white woman privilege (which the second movie doubled-down on) hasn’t aged all that well.

    Reply
  33. Veronica S. says:
    November 20, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    Confession: I more or less liked the first movie. It wasn’t perfect, but it still had some of the key elements I liked from the show. (I’m still salty about Smith and Samantha, though.)

    The second one was just trash, though. I’m honestly shocked anyone thought the franchise could come back from that.

    Reply
  34. Nibbi says:
    November 20, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    OH GAWD
    most of the series was carrie mooning around over Big, then the two movies were, and then THIS?
    blaaaaaah
    Carrie, carrie, carrie …. blah, blah, blah…
    KC has saved whatever shred of dignity the whole epoch has left by refusing to do a third one… like how dead can that horse BE? …

    Reply
  35. Yes Doubtful says:
    November 20, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Now I’m even more glad the movie didn’t get made. THANK YOU KIM! I loved Big! He was problematic, I know, but he was interesting and Noth was amazing in the role. I would have hated to see him go out like that. If this was the ending they really wanted, then they should have just kept them broken up in the first movie since she went through a long mourning period then. Why would we want to see that a second time?

    Reply

