Celebitchy’s favorite things: $12 eyeshadow, a $200 facial toning device

This is an affiliate link post for Amazon products, similar to posts shown on other sites. It’s not exactly sponsored. We’ve never done a sponsored post, but that’s mostly due to disinterest from sponsors and laziness on our part. These are actual products I’ve purchased, or similar to things I already own and can vouch for. I got the idea, like most of my ideas, from Oprah and Buzzfeed.
An air fryer for quicker meals and sides
My mom bought me this Philips air fryer three years ago and I didn’t see the point at first. I don’t need more appliances cluttering up my kitchen. Then I used it once and was hooked. It’s a great alternative to the oven, there’s no preheating and it cooks quicker too. I have a teenager and he uses it for cooking small pizzas, fries, chicken and more. You can even cook fish in it and the cleanup is easy. If you want one, you might want to research alternatives as I don’t know if this is the best or most reasonable one.
The best hairdryer I’ve ever owned
I bought the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Dryer after reading one of these type of posts on Buzzfeed. That model is no longer available, but this one looks like the closest. (There is a travel version.) Using that hairdryer takes at least seven minutes off my dry time while giving salon-type results with half-assed effort. I’m not even blowing smoke it was one of my best purchases ever. I balked at paying $80 for a hair dryer, but it was so worth it.
A high-rated and versatile eyeshadow palette
I got this last year and use it more than expensive brand name palettes. It was a lightning deal at the time and I think I paid $8, but it’s still a bargain at $12. I have the “Nude Exposed” palette. The other colors are well reviewed too and would make great gifts.
A device to tone and lift your face
OK I know this sounds ridiculous and too good to be true. Bear with me. I first bought this microcurrent device, The NuFace Mini, after Whitney Cummings raved about it (I KNOW). It works at least temporarily to lift and reduce puffiness. It’s great to use before you go out to feel more confident. I can’t vouch for the long term effects and it may be a complete waste. (You can pay this much just for a single microcurrent treatment at the dermatologist, but again it might be total bullsh-t.) The one I owned broke and stopped holding a charge after six months, which is why it has a low-ish rating on Amazon. I liked it so much I bought an older refurbished model, The Trinity, on eBay and I still use it. So if you want this, are feeling similarly desperate to look younger and don’t mind spending cash and taking your chances, it might work for you too. Also check eBay before you buy and get plain aloe gel as a conductor, don’t pay for their expensive gel replacement.
Durable contemporary chairs
I have four of these Panton knockoff dining chairs at my dining room table, two green and two clear. The clear are no longer available, which is a good thing as they had some scratches when they arrived. They’re not the cheapest, but they look cool and are durable, somewhat comfortable and easy to clean. No food ever gets stuck in them and you can’t stain them.
An affordable versatile clutch wallet
This is another one of those items that I saw on Buzzfeed or one of those clickbaity “products you need!” posts. (Yes I know I am doing this here too.) It is a great little wallet that fits my cards, money and the receipts I’m saving. Plus you can take it out of your purse for a trip to the store or when you’re switching handbags. It doesn’t hold as many cards as my last wallet, but it has more storage otherwise. The black one is so popular it’s currently unavailable, but hopefully that will change soon.
A tens unit for under $30
Do you have back, neck or hip pain? This device is a game changer. I’ve owned it for years, I’ve lent it to several friends, and I bought another one specifically to lend out. The only caveat is that you have to remember to use it and you occasionally have to buy replacement pads as they wear out. Plus any setting over a 3 can be hard to take. This makes a great gift, but you do have to convince people to try it as it seems weird at first.
Surprising comfortable pumps
I bought these Lifestride pumps last year after realizing that I owned so many ridiculous dress shoes but didn’t have a pair of practical black pumps for a wedding. They’re so comfortable I can wear them for hours without noticing. These look great with dress pants, jeans or a dress and they’re the kind of shoes you can wear to court or on a date. They come in so many different colors, most under $40.
Thanks for reading this post with my recommended products! We’re looking for more ways to make money and are also planning to switch our ad company soon. We really value our readers and want to make sure that all advertisements are user-friendly, non-invasive and obvious. Also if you use an ad blocker consider turning it off, it does help.
photos credit: Pixabay and James Wheeler on Pexels.
You guys should absolutely do a beauty blog. We are always sharing ideas in comments. And don’t be afraid to go high end on some items. Do a mix. I shop way too much, I’d be embarrassed to talk about it. I would definitely buy things through links you put up to help out.
Me too, Darla. Online shopping is both a blessing (I HATE malls) and a curse (I can find anything I need in a $plit $econd) but retail therapy is comforting during Trump America. Because we might not make it another two years and we can’t take it with us
C/B-this was cute. I have a handheld device like the NuFace thing. I DO see a (temporary) difference when I use it. But I don’t use it as often as I should, because I’m lazy. Anyway, I like reading your recommendations and if Amazon wants to throw some money or free swag your way as a bonus, then I’m all for it
Yes! Retail therapy, I don’t think I’ve heard that before. That’s what I’m doing too Kitten. And it’s trump. I know I”m doing it, but I feel like I don’t have much else, leave me this. lol
A beauty blog, OR a designated day, like Friday where you highlight something being hawked, and then we can all give our opinions or alternatives to it! I am mostly a lurker, neem one for several years, but because of your wonderful Celebitches, I’ve found new shampoo (someone suggested Kirkland’s brand being comparable to Pureology, and after 10 years of Pantene and Aussie, and poor scalp health, I am flake and itch free!), I’ve started using a night cream and eye cream (puffy sleep eyes are SIGNIFICANTLY smaller), and I am well on my way to narrowing down my favorite eyeliner pencil (it’s down to Kat Von D’s and something else in my kit!). I really value everyone’s insight from these makeup and beauty posts and really wish they were more frequent. <3
Btw, I'm ALWAYS telling people about how wonderful, diverse, and on point this Celebitchy community is. I am thankful for you all.
I LOVE reading stuff like this! Keep the ideas coming!
Thank you! I am traveling today and won’t have as much time to reply to comments but I will read them all later and appreciate it. This took longer to write than most posts but was fun.
I LOVE finding new things like this! Thank you, CB! I am definitely checking out a lot of these items 😊
Happy Thanksgiving! Have a safe trip!
I love this! Thank you for doing this – I bought the TENS unit for sciatica – it’s worhth a shot!
This whole thing is adorable. I love the honesty of it! I’m tired of the super enthusiastic pushy reviews of stuff that are all over Buzzfeed.
My bf and I were excitedly talking about “gift guide season” the other day! It’s actually a fun part of the holidays for us. Nothing wrong with a side of consumer pr0n to go with our gossip main!
Yes! Agree!
I like these kind of articles haha. Especially with Christmas coming up!!
I used to follow a blog where they did an open thread every couple of weeks for a type of product (say, a blush), and then followed up with a thread highlighting some of the recco’s at different price points with links to the products – kind of like makeupalley but more interactive.
I discovered my current fave blush AND my screen friendly gloves through those threads.
I bought a Dyson hairdryer (yeah I paid £300 for it) and it really is great, i like it as its light and easy to use compared to other dryers that are heavier and bulkier.
As for the facial massage, I use Jojoba Oil mixed with Ginger oil and that is great of reducing puffiness and generally ‘lifting’ your face. Ginger is a natural diuretic (for the puffiness), reduces scars and generally improves skin tone.
I am so intrigued by the Dyson hairdryer. Part of me wants to splurge, part of me knows that it is crazy pricey. Is it really a noticeable difference? Is it as magical as I want it to be?
Check out YouTube reviews. They are very helpful.
I’m getting fixated on the Dyson Air Wrap for Christmas! That, and the firmest, fullest, down- filled pillow available! Ho, ho, ho!
I bought it last year and I love it. Wish I had waited for the air wrap that came out recently though! I waited for the Sephora sale to splurge and treat myself when I bought it.
I’d be so interested in what you and other Celebitches use for skincare. I love skincare ! Maybe a future open post?
I give it up for skincare. Sephora just had their big sale of the year over the past few weekends, and I gorged on old favorites, and what I’m hoping will be some miracle products. For the most part, I live such a practical life that I refuse to feel bad for indulging in skincare and makeup.
I like boots no 7 skincare, you can get it at Target. Oh i also saw a gift set of it at Walgreens. If you want to try it out without spending too much
I just got the No7 protect and perfect set – it was in mega sale at Boots. I’ve tried the products on and off and liked them, so fingers crossed.
I like Clinique a lot. Their Dramatically Different Moisturizing Cream is an old standby for night application. I like the lotion, too, but I prefer to wear something with SPF in it during the day because of how fair I am.
Deja Vu Dead Sea facial peel is *extremely* effective as an exfoliate. It was a little too strong for my normal-to-dry skin for me to keep using it, but people with oilier skin and/or less sensitive skin will be fine. My friend swears by it and the Dr. Dennis Gross products. My skin prefers manual exfoliators, so I use MAC Volcanic Ash face rub. Use it in the shower, though – the lather can be pretty messy.
The best and biggest change I have seen in my skin is due to all the water I drink on keto. So clear and even.
FECC eye serum by Deceit/Niod, and Night Recovery by Kiel’s. I’m 52.
Agree on the water. When I turned 30 I went to look at skincare products, thinking I should start doing something other than soap and water. A day at the Original’s counter said “You drink a ton of water, don’t you?” I did, and I do, asked her how she knew and she said she could always tell based on people’s complexions.
I loved Origins for years but once I had kids I sort of fell out of the habit. I’m also 52 now and my main things are Aveeno skin brightening face cleanser in the shower every day, neutropenia soap as needed and Origins or Neutrogena toner and moisturizer. I think my face looks pretty good (my 19 year old son recently told me I don’t look like I’m in my 50s) but as I’ve said here before, my neck is a bit dismaying. I wear scarves almost all the time now, and am actually kinda glad when they weather gets really cold so I can justify keeping one on all day!
@notsosocial I’m loling at your typo: Deceit for DECIEM. How do you like the FECC I have been eyeing it for a while.
I have a skin disorder (mild) that makes it essential that I use really good skin products. My dermatologist recommended Cereve face wash, body wash, and lotions. I use Their entire line now. Their spf face cream is awesome and I love their face and body washes. All of them average $10 each at Target. Love love love them.
I’ve been using “Vintner’s Daughter” for about 5 wks now. It’s an oil/serum. I was skeptical, I admit, but I have noticed AMAZING results with it! Dark spots have lightened considerably, and some lines (that seemed rather deep, to me), look a LOT better! I’ve tried individual oils, essential oils in combos, and they just never did it for my skin. I have dry skin, and this is the ONLY product that really seems to make a difference. I use it twice a day religiously (and sometimes will pat, (literally a drop!), on around mouth lines and cheeks in passing during the day when I’m home.
It IS expensive; a bottle is like $200. All the ingredients are 100% natural. But you literally use about 3-5 drops from the dropper at a time, so it lasts crazy long. I really would recommend it.
I loooove reading these kind of posts! I’m a lazy shopper and can’t be bothered to research before I buy so I primarily buy based on friend rec’s!
I’m definitely going to purchase those shoes as comfort and cool at $40? priceless…
Love this!! More favorite things please!!
I love that you did this. Great timing, too. I had never heard of a tens unit before today, lol. I’m intrigued.
I love this. Thanks for doing it. I don’t trust a lot of reviews because I always assume they are saying good things simply because they are asked to. I trust you though, so I may have to look into some of this stuff. (Getting old sucks.)
My friend picked up an air fryer and pressure cooker awhile back, and she said it’s made cooking for a family of five so much easier. Just saves a ton of time in heating prep.
I’m always amazed at people who can blow dry their hair. it must be so nice in the winter months to have that privilege.
I’m giggling at these descriptions….here’s this random thingy I got 3 years ago and it’s awesome, but maybe you should look for a better one. 😂 This is the best gift review ever, I know it’s legit and this is shit you actually use!
I know, I found it very entertaining as well as informative.
I would totally be into more of this from y’all. I feel like I learn a ton of beauty and health tips here from the other CBers.
In fact, my terrible running-related plantar fasciitis got fixed finally in part because of two things I learned about right here!!
Lindy – I have awful plantar fasciitis too and really haven’t found much relief from different things I’ve tried. What has worked for you? Any specific products, therapies, or exercise? Any advice you have would be greatly appreciated!!! Thank you!
I love those buzzfeed clickbaity articles about the best stuff to buy on amazon or wherever. Refinery 29 does them too! And like Bustle? They’re all over the place. So helpful at this time of year!
I have to wear heels all dang day and used to buy pricey painful ones. One day I found a pair of life strides at DSW on clearance and it was a game changer. They are very comfy, practical, and stylish….they get the job done and are often less than $40 with a coupon.
I dont mind this type of affiliate post. Its great that the comment section is so active too. Its like we can get live reviews for products that are posted. Some sites are annoying with their money grabbing tactics but I really love this website and am happy to support you guys.
Tens units also have all kinds of kinky attachments and can be used in all kinds of imaginative ways.
“We’ve never done a sponsored post, but that’s mostly due to disinterest from sponsors and laziness on our part.” LOL! This cracked me up. I love CB and loveddd this article!!!
I love this post & just bought 3 of the different items you showcased above. The TENS machine will arrive to me by this Friday. I’ll need it after the stress that is Thanksgiving……
Me too! Mine is also coming on Friday!! :0)
I’ve debated a microcurrent facial toner for years. Anyone have recommendations for one that’ll last more than 6 months?
I’ve had the Trinity model for 3 years now, with nary a problem.
The results don’t last, but it is nice for a quick fix.
And most definitely use the aloe gel, as their gel is very expensive!
Man!I bought the nu face toner last year at Ulta tried charging it for about 48 hours and it was dead from the get go-when I returned it the sales girl said I was just one of many in a few weeks to return for the same reason.I wanted so bad to love it!I wander if they just have bad batches once in a while.Now I’m leaving CB to go online shopping for the shoes ❤️and maybe the blow dryer.Thanks CB!
I’ve gotten several recommendations from the comments section here over the years. Latest was The Ordinary products. I love them. Also Tom Ford eyeshadow
I love these kids of posts. It is like real time Amazon reviews. The air fryer has me so intrugued. I may splurge on one of those. Does anyone use an instapot. I am really interested in that but haven’t tried it yet.
Liz 700,
You will not regret having an insta-pot. They are handy and fast and easy to use.
I purchased a more expensive brand first, but, returned it, due to some malfunctions, and am using the instant pot, almost daily. Most of the recipe books are calibrated for InstantPot brand.
Got mine at Bed, Bath, and Beyond, and they currently have a Black Friday sale on.
Thanks Catherine I may take advantage of that. I am sure I have 700 20% off coupons for BEd Bath and Beyond!
Tens units are amazing. If you can get your doctor to prescribe one and have your insurance cover the cost of the unit & regular replacement pads, even better. My body constantly feels like it’s falling apart, with new aches and pains cropping up at random; I get so much use out of my unit.
I love this list! Thanks.
Quick question. We do Amazon Smile, which makes me feel better about spending money on stuff I don’t need. If I change out your Amazon links by adding, “smile.amazon” to it, does Celebitchy still get credit?
I love, love, love those pumps. I have them in black, brown, navy, black and white plaid, and cream. I wear them all day and never even remember they’re on my feet. I used to wear Aerosoles but they started to look too frumpy. Those LifeStride ones, even though they sound like they’re for my mom, are one of my best investments and go-to-pumps almost every day. Good choice Celebitchy!
