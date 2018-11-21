Donald Trump really wanted to prosecute Hillary Clinton & James Comey

Here are some photos from Donald Trump’s turkey pardoning yesterday. I didn’t watch it, but I assume a senile Nazi screamed some sh-t and the turkey looked into the camera with a *record scratch* “Bet you’re wondering how I got here.” In case you’re interested, Melania joined Bigly at the turkey pardoning, and she wore a really fug Dior coat. Barron didn’t join them at the turkey pardoning, but he was seen on the walk to Marine One, as the Trumps were flying down to spend Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago. It was the first time anyone has seen Barron since August. Huh.

Before he left for Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s people put out a statement on the Saudis’ assassination of Jamal Khashoggi – you can read the statement here. It was basically like “yeah the Saudis killed Khashoggi but jobs, oil, and something something.” It’s pretty pathetic. Also pathetic? The New York Times published a “bombshell” report about how Trump really sought to prosecute Hillary Clinton and James Comey:

President Trump told the White House counsel in the spring that he wanted to order the Justice Department to prosecute two of his political adversaries: his 2016 challenger, Hillary Clinton, and the former F.B.I. director James B. Comey, according to two people familiar with the conversation. The lawyer, Donald F. McGahn II, rebuffed the president, saying that he had no authority to order a prosecution. Mr. McGahn said that while he could request an investigation, that too could prompt accusations of abuse of power. To underscore his point, Mr. McGahn had White House lawyers write a memo for Mr. Trump warning that if he asked law enforcement to investigate his rivals, he could face a range of consequences, including possible impeachment. The encounter was one of the most blatant examples yet of how Mr. Trump views the typically independent Justice Department as a tool to be wielded against his political enemies. It took on additional significance in recent weeks when Mr. McGahn left the White House and Mr. Trump appointed a relatively inexperienced political loyalist, Matthew G. Whitaker, as the acting attorney general. It is unclear whether Mr. Trump read Mr. McGahn’s memo or whether he pursued the prosecutions further. But the president has continued to privately discuss the matter, including the possible appointment of a second special counsel to investigate both Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Comey, according to two people who have spoken to Mr. Trump about the issue. He has also repeatedly expressed disappointment in the F.B.I. director, Christopher A. Wray, for failing to more aggressively investigate Mrs. Clinton, calling him weak, one of the people said.

[From The New York Times]

I was watching something this week that was tangentially about the Russian oligarchs and how power is structured in Russia, and it really struck me that… we’re like two years away from that, at most. It’s not just that Trump has turned America into a laughingstock and a banana republic, it’s that his every urge is to punish his political and financial enemies, and the enemies of his mafia-like business associates. Ugh. Happy Thanksgiving.