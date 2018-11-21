Donald Trump really wanted to prosecute Hillary Clinton & James Comey

Here are some photos from Donald Trump’s turkey pardoning yesterday. I didn’t watch it, but I assume a senile Nazi screamed some sh-t and the turkey looked into the camera with a *record scratch* “Bet you’re wondering how I got here.” In case you’re interested, Melania joined Bigly at the turkey pardoning, and she wore a really fug Dior coat. Barron didn’t join them at the turkey pardoning, but he was seen on the walk to Marine One, as the Trumps were flying down to spend Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago. It was the first time anyone has seen Barron since August. Huh.
Before he left for Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s people put out a statement on the Saudis’ assassination of Jamal Khashoggi – you can read the statement here. It was basically like “yeah the Saudis killed Khashoggi but jobs, oil, and something something.” It’s pretty pathetic. Also pathetic? The New York Times published a “bombshell” report about how Trump really sought to prosecute Hillary Clinton and James Comey:
President Trump told the White House counsel in the spring that he wanted to order the Justice Department to prosecute two of his political adversaries: his 2016 challenger, Hillary Clinton, and the former F.B.I. director James B. Comey, according to two people familiar with the conversation.
The lawyer, Donald F. McGahn II, rebuffed the president, saying that he had no authority to order a prosecution. Mr. McGahn said that while he could request an investigation, that too could prompt accusations of abuse of power. To underscore his point, Mr. McGahn had White House lawyers write a memo for Mr. Trump warning that if he asked law enforcement to investigate his rivals, he could face a range of consequences, including possible impeachment.
The encounter was one of the most blatant examples yet of how Mr. Trump views the typically independent Justice Department as a tool to be wielded against his political enemies. It took on additional significance in recent weeks when Mr. McGahn left the White House and Mr. Trump appointed a relatively inexperienced political loyalist, Matthew G. Whitaker, as the acting attorney general.
It is unclear whether Mr. Trump read Mr. McGahn’s memo or whether he pursued the prosecutions further. But the president has continued to privately discuss the matter, including the possible appointment of a second special counsel to investigate both Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Comey, according to two people who have spoken to Mr. Trump about the issue. He has also repeatedly expressed disappointment in the F.B.I. director, Christopher A. Wray, for failing to more aggressively investigate Mrs. Clinton, calling him weak, one of the people said.
I was watching something this week that was tangentially about the Russian oligarchs and how power is structured in Russia, and it really struck me that… we’re like two years away from that, at most. It’s not just that Trump has turned America into a laughingstock and a banana republic, it’s that his every urge is to punish his political and financial enemies, and the enemies of his mafia-like business associates. Ugh. Happy Thanksgiving.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
the header picture really made me cackle
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That picture, I’m dying!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I primarily click on your Trump posts just to see the photo’s you chose – they always make me laugh at him. He really is a gross excuse of a being. Jabba the hut with a cheap nasty wig and overdone spray tan.
Given what happened at the mid terms at some point he is going to make a grab for absolute power, esp if he isn’t able to make Mueller go away. He sees that MbS has practically gotten away with murder so he’ll be salivating at having that same type of power. Jim Acosta should hire some security.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jabba is too kind…he’s more like Pizza the Hutt from Spaceballs. Like Jabba, only, fatter, slower, grosser, cheaper, and dumber.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He reminds me of Barron Harkonen from Dune. Evil, fat and gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is that Melanoma’s idea of cosplay for Native Americans who attended the first Thanksgiving?
Trump just tweeted in praise of Saudi Arabia. He’s really digging in with his support of murder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like something oblivious pre-school teachers have the kids make out of brown paper bags.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Surprised she’s not carrying a totem pole made out of a toilet paper roll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten, I suspect those will be the Mar a Lago decorations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They seem like such a dysfunctional family. I grew up in a household with a massive amount of tension, for various reasons, and every little thing was a potential explosion. My parents were constantly exasperated. Trump and Melania remind me so much of this dynamic, when they are together. Like behind closed doors he just starts screaming at her, like she is always nervous of him, or just completely over it with him (btw I don’t feel bad for Melania, she’s hitched her cart to evil and she doesn’t even care).
They are not a real family. The Obamas are a real family. Even the Bush family is at least a real family, as much as I never agreed with their politics. The Trumps are just massive dysfunction and anyone who has lived with dysfunction should be able to recognize it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His parents weren’t exactly functional if I recall – his father was a bully and his mother wasn’t really interested. On top of that he clearly has several personality disorders and has been violent to others since childhood. I recall reading that he was violent to his siblings, other children (there was one instance when he was young when he was caught throwing rocks at a baby next door), then there was the instance at military school where he almost threw a classmate out a window but was thankfully restrained by others.
There are rumours that Levin (of TMZ) covered up evidence of him beating the living daylights out of Melania in a lift. Apparently CCTV footage was shopped around and Levin bought it and then buried it (in the same way that the National Enquirer did with the porn star stories).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn! When are we getting a Levin exposée?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, there is good reason to believe that Fred Trump was forced to marry Donald’s mother because he got her pregnant (I assume with his older brother). That may explain their lack of a normal loving relationship.
Although Donald tries to claim otherwise, his mother was working as some kind of domestic servant at the time she met Fred Trump. She definitely was living in Fred’s house (or his parents’ house, to be more precise) before they were married, judging from dates I’ve seen, so she might have been a servant in his house. Donald’s story is that his parents met while she was “on vacation” in the US. The reality is that her family in Scotland was very poor and she had at least two sisters who had emigrated and she could stay with them until she found a live-in job. She left Scotland just before she turned 18 (her birthday was during the journey) and told the immigration officer that she came to the US to find work as a domestic servant. All that is on the record.
Donald’s siblings seem to have turned out ok, so I suspect that whatever damaged his brain was probably congenital. But any such problems would also be exacerbated by the difficulty bonding with such a child. Nowadays, there might have been an attempt at early intervention both for his behavior problems and his likely learning disabilities. He showed sociopathic tendencies early, although children are not generally so labeled, but more recently early intervention in such cases seems to have some promising results. A child’s brain is flexible enough that we might be able to stimulate development of certain areas involving empathy, for example (seems to reside in the amygdala). Donald shows zero signs of empathy, now and as a child.
I really don’t think his problem is that he was “spoiled as a child”. His brain does not work right and never has. He has had opportunities to exert power over others because his dad was rich and he has never had to deal with normal accountability for the same reason. But I don’t think he was overindulged. His father probably didn’t even like him, and just tried to make him into a businessman because the older brother was not available.
During the Vietnam War, anybody who could tried to delay getting drafted by staying in school for the educational deferment. My bet is that Donald left Fordham (much closer to home) to go to UPenn (requiring serious travel to go home every weekend as he did) because he was caught doing something that the Jesuits wouldn’t tolerate (or was just flunking out). I can’t believe that he got his garden-variety economics degree by working for it. He was always unprepared, barely read anything, and a prof kept saying “Donald Trump was the dumbest goddamn student I ever had” whenever Donald showed up in the news later. I think Donald took the rich kid’s shortcut to an education, and UPenn was just an easier place to do that. They even skipped rhe usual vetting of transfer students for him. His older brother had gone there and I imagine some donations were made.
Fred must have been constantly disappointed and frustrated with Donald. When given a no-brainer money-making real estate business, Donald kept messing it up by making stupid decisions. Donald was a failure as a legitimate businessman, so when his dad could no longer bail him out – it was easy for him to slip into criminal activity beyond what he learned from his father about working with the mob in construction. I think his legitimate businesses are just fronts for activities such as money laundering. They don’t seem terribly profitable on their own.
This is an example of where being born rich can actually be a great handicap. Rich parents have access to all the help available but at the same time are much more insulated than low or middle income parents. A non-rich child who was as violent and as academically deficient as he was would more likely be forced into interaction with therapists and social workers and special schools. People wouldn’t put up with it. But other parents in his neighborhood just warned their younger children to stay away from Donald Trump, since he was well known for going after smaller children. All his parents did was shove him into military school for five years, either because he was causing them too much trouble at home or because a judge told them it was that or juvenile detention.
If Donald Trump had not been born rich, he would either be in prison or living under a bridge. Most likely in prison, and not the white collar one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! And I feel so sorry for Barron being a child caught up in this. I hope he’s not bullied at school.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the last picture it’s like he’s so afraid of the turkey, he has to hold onto Melania for support.
I’m not shocked that this bloated playground bully stooge views the presidency as a means to get revenge on his enemies – I have a feeling he’s been getting his ass kicked literally and figuratively by people bigger and smarter than he is most of his life, and we’re seeing years of massive insecurity issues being exposed – but I do find it depressing the number of people who continue to support his actions as a normal way for an adult male leading the biggest country in the world to behave.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The turkey is trying its best to avoid being touched by Mr. Pu$$y Grabber.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that photo. I have a weird love hate for really poultry. They make me nervous because they’re so big and some are mean haha. But they’re sooooo neat looking and I just want to touch them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GH, Yes you are right. At first I thought he didn’t want her to walk away from him, but it’s definitely that he’s afraid the turkey will hurt him. Especially after reports that he’s afraid of everything, especially visiting troops.
He is revolting. Dismissively stating the service men and women are not important enough to have their own Thanksgiving at home. So they can be his props at the border. I get nauseated just thinking about his cruelty and insanity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it looks like if something goes sideways, he’ll throw her in front of him and let her take the brunt of whatever shite goes down…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He said on tv that the military is tough so what’s a missed thanksgiving? He should go and sleep there with them since he thinks he’s tough. Dick
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Thirsty Hirsty That’s what I was thinking, he’s going to use her as a human shield. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think its about getting his ass kicked but that everything his touches turn to sh!t and others have to bail him out/clean up after him – he’s a failure and deep down he knows it, hence why he tears others down and bullies them, to deflect from how truly inept he his. Its all about deflection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
which is the GOP’s favourite thing…deflection is good….reflection of any kind…bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the opposite, honestly – he’s always had his father and everybody else to bail him out of his mistakes. It’s everybody else who had to pay for the price for his incompetence, and that’s exactly what’s happening here again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The DM has a picture of them that also includes Barron. The poor kid looks as sad and forlorn as he always does in the presence of his sperm donor. Does he have any friends? Is he permitted to have friends? I feel so sorry for him. What a lonely life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought he was there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have noticed that he rarely looks truly connected to either parent. He’s truly like a third wheel around two seemingly self-absorbed adults.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Barron does look comfortable with his mother. They seem to have a normal relationship.
I just wish Melania would grab the kid and relocate to Slovenia, where he can have a more normal life. It’s a nice country. He can speak Slovenian. The less time he spends around his dad, the better. And Melania probably won’t get any more money out of the old geezer by now. His assets will likely be siezed at some point, and he’s been acting cash-poor for a long time. She needs to get herself, her son, and any money she has safely collected over the years out of the country before all hell breaks loose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, it’s good to be able to have jobs, and have low oil prices, but JFC, a man was murdered and Trump doesn’t care. He proves every day that he knows nothing about the meaning of life, and cares more about his money than anything else
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not about jobs or low oil prices. It’s about the millions the Saudis have funneled into trump’s pockets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That and how he wishes he could murder reporters he doesn’t like. How much you want to bet he wishes Jim Acosta would to take a trip to that consulate? He doesn’t give a fig about costing jobs or he wouldn’t have started using tariffs. Those tariffs cost more jobs than banning oil from SA. We only get 10-15% of our oil from Saudi Arabia. Most of our imported oil comes from Canada.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jerusha, Yes. That’s everything about drump and his evil family reason for being in the WH. It’s why he assumes a cowering, submissive posture when ever he’s around Putin. Vlad & MBS have paid him millions and he is their obedient servant and minion to keep the cash coming. Nothing about helping the US
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jerusha – exactly. It’s never about “jobs” and Trump wants high oil prices to keep Putin happy (more profit from Russian oil sales). It’s always about the money shuffling into the Trump family pockets.
We have a real crook in the White House again. I thought Trump was using the Watergate playbook, but now I think his real model is Nixon’s Vice President Agnew, who was an even bigger crook than Nixon. Listen to Rachel Maddow’s podcasts about it (search for “Bag Man” ). I only vaguely recalled that Agnew resigned over some tax problems, but actually he was forced into it to avoid criminal indictments and prison time. That is Trump’s model, a lifelong grifter getting envelopes stuffed with cash right in his White House Office. Agnew perfected the tactic of smearing investigators and the press and building fanatical supporters also.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Saudi-American relationship has always been morally fraught, and I highly suspect it’ll come back to bite us in the ass sooner rather than later given what’s happening in Yemen and the surrounding areas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How accurate are his figures though? I’m not sure I believe the Saudis are investing as much as he says. Also, the brag about oil prices is just gross…let’s all forget they killed a man cause cheap gas and he was an immigrant anyway, not a real American.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every figure he quotes is pulled out of his flabby ass with little relation to reality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rapunzel – people seem to conveniently forget that the Saudis murdered and dismembered the father of several American children….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
all i can see on Melania’s coat is a big, white L for loser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she is trying to make a point .Like when she wore that coat with “ I don’t care Do you? “ to visit those children?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s probably wiser if Baron is out of sight and out of mind right now, if we’re being honest. The country is acrimoniously, of which his parents share no small contribution, and he doesn’t deserve to take the brunt of it. Shame the Obama girls weren’t given the same respect.
I like Melania’s coat. I think it looks ugly because she’s just an ugly person, and it ruins everything on the outside.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is Melania audtioning to become a new character in a pack of cards? Queen, King, Joker and now PFLOTUS(part time First Lady of the United States)
The turkey is probably thinking “ I am being pardoned by a turkey wearing roadkill on his head”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Turkey to Trump: “Turkey? Turkey? YOU’RE the turkey!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“No turkey.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good points on the Russian power structure. I concur we are on our way to turning the whitehouse into the Russia house. I mean Putin is already in charge. He is the Red Puppeteer pulling his favorite puppets strings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m afraid so. I really hope Meuller’s got something. This is the man who broke the Gambino crime family, so I really hope he can expose Dump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Baron has been in school and I’m assuming he is boarding there. Also that fugly coat cost $9,400 according to some reports. Wishfully hoping with the Dems in charge of the House things will start changing. Not holding my breath.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Barron is more likely staying with his grandparents, who apparently are living close to his school. Melania is trying to keep him out of all this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania’s coat is super ugly… I have no words.
(And for the rest… the West is doomed and that’s it… we keep sauntering vaguely downwards to h*ll in our ugly coats)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree, that coat is so ugly. I couldn’t imagine stepping outside wearing it or spending so much on something so fugly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s what I’m thankful for: I believe our institutions, bolstered by the rule of law, are strong enough to destroy Trump and rebuild a functioning republic. I also believe that western, liberal nations are gathering steam to take down Putin once and for all. That said, in the mean time, many people are being killed by Trump’s policies (tax scam, detention of children at the border, travel ban, etc.) and also his ignoring climate change, immigrant scapegoating, racism, attacks on the press, hateful rhetoric against women, and on and on. In addition, people around the world (Syria, Ukraine, etc.) are being killed by Putin’s aggression. The political circus has become a killing machine, and the midterm election signaled that moderate, sane people have had enough. We do not want to live this way, and we are going to change this country for the better. When you think about it, Trump should have been able to do even more damage, right? He held all three branches of government for two years. And yet, here we are, watching him flap in the wind like the weak and craven lunatic he’s always been. Trump and his mob are dead men walking. Free, open societies are our future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, it’s kind of like being grateful that cats don’t have opposable thumbs. Imagine what havoc Trump could wreak if he and his people were actually competent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope you’re right and that both sides can leave their extremism and pull back towards the rational, logical middle. One thing’s for sure, their support for Dump has really discredited the judgement of the Tea Partiers (hear that, many relatives of mine?)
I like the thought of the West banding together in a non-war way to stop Putin. Oh, and I hope they keep an eye on China since it openly says that it wants to replace the US as the dominant power. Now, I know the US has its problems, but do people want a world dominated by us or by Russia or China?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I lived in China for a year back in the late 90s, and although I loved the people individually, to see them held captive to the cruel whimsy of the PLA was a terrible thing. Life is even more controlled now, and just as you see the rise of propaganda touting a “affluent middle class” there (see recent NY Times article on how young people there supposed have as much chance at mobility as kids here–proposterous!). Also, what China is doing to the Uighurs right now is reprehensible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, on Monday night I attended a New York City charity event (for environmental issues) where the guest of honor was Chuck Schumer. He was very upbeat about the incoming congress and said he has reason to believe that this idiot can be stopped (he never said the word Trump). He talked about his daughers – one just got married and one is pregnant and due right now – and how we have to save the planet for our children and grandchildren. He seems to really think we can do it – but we have to work hard right now and get rid of these people. Something about how he spoke makes me think now that he knew about yesterday’s headlines already.
Also- he was born on Thanksgiving, in Manhattan. His dad got bored in the waiting room and went to a bar, where he ran into a friend. They decided to go watch the Macy’s parade and had fun. Dad got back to the hospital four hours after Chuck was born, and mom and dad had their first fight about Chuck. They’re both still here and still married.
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awww that’s nice. Happy thanksgiving to you too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Thanksgiving
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Thanksgiving
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow Melania went full queen of hearts from Alice in Wonderland, didn’t she? Twitler has been up this am saying because we “sacrificed” that one pesky journalist, we got cheap gas prices – that’s like a tax cut for the middle! That is such a lie.
I hope he stopped this nonsense since complicit Barbie is guilty of what he accused Hilary of doing.
Mueller, a nice Xmas present with the orange tied and strung up would be pretty good right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one’s going to talk about the pardoned turkey being all white?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to offer my thanks for all the excellent pictures used by CB in their effort to portray the orange turd in the most honest and appropriate photos. On days I feel like rioting you’ve made me laugh which is something to be really thankful for. This isn’t a proud holiday for me so I’ll leave at that. 🦃
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The turkey should have given him a hard time just as an American eagle did long ago.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L32bvp2on2g
Report this comment as spam or abuse