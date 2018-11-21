Duchess Kate repeated her Paule Ka suit for a surprise event today in London

Embed from Getty Images

There are a lot of “surprise” visits happening lately with the royals. Yes, I know “surprise events” aren’t really surprises – they are simply embargoed events with no advance press, and often royal reporters and photographers are simply told where to be, but not the specifics of what will happen. I also tend to believe that many of the “surprise” events are last-minute decisions, added to a royal person’s schedule maybe 24 hours or 48 hours beforehand. What does it mean that both the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge had separate surprise events today? I think it totally means that they aren’t competing and never will, of course!

Duchess Kate made a trip to the Psychology & Language Sciences Division at UCL, where she “will learn more about the Unit’s neuroscience research into how environment and biology interact to shape the way in which children develop both socially and emotionally. The Unit aims to better understand the factors that contribute to healthy development, as well as those that are linked to the emergence of behavioural and emotional problems in children” (via The Daily Mail). Basically, it sounds like she’s visiting a scientific lab full of scientists studying how language and verbal skills are embedded in infants and young kids, and how that affects future behavior. Is it predictive? I don’t know. But I know it’s good to talk to your infants and children.

For this visit, Kate repeated a years-old suit by Paule Ka. The DM says the suit is six years old, but I feel like this was one of the ensembles she had in her closet since before she was even married. Like Meghan’s cranberry look, this is a great color for the season and for Kate in particular. One of the reasons why I think this suit is older is because it always looked like something Kate chose when she was in her 20s – that flared skirt, the hemline. Oh well, at least she’s being “thrifty” again. And I do enjoy the ponytail (but not the girlish ribbon).

The Duchess of Cambridge is learning more about @ucl research into what affect trauma in young children can affect the brain. pic.twitter.com/ubx3Ju7O6L — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) November 21, 2018

