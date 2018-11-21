Duchess Kate repeated her Paule Ka suit for a surprise event today in London

There are a lot of “surprise” visits happening lately with the royals. Yes, I know “surprise events” aren’t really surprises – they are simply embargoed events with no advance press, and often royal reporters and photographers are simply told where to be, but not the specifics of what will happen. I also tend to believe that many of the “surprise” events are last-minute decisions, added to a royal person’s schedule maybe 24 hours or 48 hours beforehand. What does it mean that both the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge had separate surprise events today? I think it totally means that they aren’t competing and never will, of course!
Duchess Kate made a trip to the Psychology & Language Sciences Division at UCL, where she “will learn more about the Unit’s neuroscience research into how environment and biology interact to shape the way in which children develop both socially and emotionally. The Unit aims to better understand the factors that contribute to healthy development, as well as those that are linked to the emergence of behavioural and emotional problems in children” (via The Daily Mail). Basically, it sounds like she’s visiting a scientific lab full of scientists studying how language and verbal skills are embedded in infants and young kids, and how that affects future behavior. Is it predictive? I don’t know. But I know it’s good to talk to your infants and children.
For this visit, Kate repeated a years-old suit by Paule Ka. The DM says the suit is six years old, but I feel like this was one of the ensembles she had in her closet since before she was even married. Like Meghan’s cranberry look, this is a great color for the season and for Kate in particular. One of the reasons why I think this suit is older is because it always looked like something Kate chose when she was in her 20s – that flared skirt, the hemline. Oh well, at least she’s being “thrifty” again. And I do enjoy the ponytail (but not the girlish ribbon).
The Duchess of Cambridge is learning more about @ucl research into what affect trauma in young children can affect the brain. pic.twitter.com/ubx3Ju7O6L
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) November 21, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Yeah, it just seems an odd fit – not physically speaking, but this outfit says “just out of uni or still in” to me. Not a woman in her 30s.
But it’s a great winter color. Glad Kate is out and about.
The skirt is a little too short, but other than that I think the suit is cute. It’s from 2012 and I’m surprised this skirt was missed when she was read the riot act and had to get longer skirts for all her jackets. I guess the fabric was considered heavy enough to be safe.
Was just going to say, aside from the length I really like the color, fit, black tights and shoes. Very nice.
I agree – I like this outfit – would be better a bit longer but I still think it’s nice. She looks good.
I think the outfit just looks dated. It looks like something which probably would have been lovely in around 2001. I really don’t like her ponytail here either which is a shame because Kate had been doing so much better recently.
I’m not a big ponytail person but I like them on both Meghan and Kate today.
Looks about four sizes too small.
No, it doesn’t.
Maybe not, but there is definitely something off about it.
I agree but yet don’t really think it’s too small as much as the skirt looks too short.I think black trousers,and I mean real actual trousers-not skinny jeans/jeggings would elevate this look from outdated to more modern,but at least she’s out and she’s still a pretty lady,no doubt.
The whole “thrifty” thing is weird. Just about every single other high profile royal re-wear clothing, because people don’t just throw away their clothes after one wear. This idea that it’s noteworthy of Kate to do so is really strange.
I mean i know how celebritities do it,they never repeat and I am talking about celebrities that have been famous for decades and I have never seen them repeat an outfit.
You realize that you’re saying that people who wear clothes they don’t own themselves don’t seem to repeat much, right? Celebs typically borrow their red carpet looks. You’re talking about items that they don’t own in the first place. Not to mention, you’re talking about red carpet appearances, where with the royals it’s a ton of day to day appearances in addition to big state events.
The daily fail is milking the “thrifty” thing as hard as they can, then publishes an article about Meghan looking “stunning” in a coat and mentions it cost thousands of pounds…. they’re trying to get people to hate Meghan and judging by the comments, it’s working. Suddenly Catherine, previously known as Cannot, is the wise, modes, thrifty one. “A credit to the royal family” and “a real duchess”. Just like all of Harry’s exes, who in several cases droppped him due to the negative attention from the press they got, and who used to be ripped to shreds in the comment section, are now “the one that got away”.
You know that this pre-dates Meghan by years, right? It has nothing to do with her.
No red carpets I totally get it, but even street or casual wear if you will never seen Beyonce,Rihanna,Jlo,Kim K,Mariah etc repeat ANY outfit.
Yes, it’s disgusting what they are doing on that site.
It’s an old playbook. The wife of the heir is protected & elevated. The wife of the spare is not.
I do worry a bit for Meghan, though, as I suspect there may be some real animosity towards her in certain circles. A divorced American biracial actress is not exactly on brand, you know?
The DailyFail loves to add zeroes and generally give false, exaggerated costs of Meghan’s outfits (her coat isn’t even close to $1000), so it makes their little “spendthrift” smear campaign even worse.
Kate is repeating her outfits because it would look bad if she buys new clothes when she has so many clothes already.
@elo320
You are talking about a tabloid, the Daily Mail. Nobody with adequate brain cells gives any credence to anything published in that rag. People who would even waste their time commenting in those sections are generally racists rubbish losers.
Do yourself a favour (along with the Dutchess Meghan) and don’t waste your time reading it, supporting it with a click and especially reading any of those rubbish comments.
You can show your support for Meghan by not giving the Daily Mail any of our clicks on her stories.
+
Could be the reason the other Royals SR, DR, Jordan Spain … seem to purchase quality designs becoming a Royal status, with proper length, sleaves, cover.
I curious about the logistics of where royal women store their clothes and how they keep track of them. Is there a storage warehouse? Do they have a database with photos and helpful metadata? Do they ever “clean out the closet”?
I’d watch a half hour documentary on this, is all I’m saying.
Lol such good questions
I’d watch an hour long documentary about this and where do they store all their hats?! I recall reading the book by the Queen’s dresser and they do have databases indicating when a particular item was worn, with what and any special connection to a place, person or date.
I read that Jackie Onassis gave the clothes she was tired of to a fancy consignment store In NYC. Apparently, she made a pretty penny on the sale.
No, Jackie sold the clothes to the consignment store
That probably wouldn’t fly with Royals though. There was a bit of a scandal in Denmark when items Crown Princess Mary had been photographed in started showing up in a high-end consignment store with shady ties to her friend/stylist.
@Peg isn’t that what I said?
I assume there must be a database simply because Kate sometime wears things she wore years earlier verbatim. They also seem to keep track of Wills’ outfits. Both he and Kate repeated their outfits from an engagement in 2017 recently. That would be really weird if it was just a coincidence.
First Ladies note which outfits they wear and when and tag the clothes. I wouldn’t be surprised if a Royal Family staffer did the same. It’s just meant to keep track and not repeat clothes too closely.
I’d watch that documentary too!
I’m sure they do. Would be silly not to.
And I would watch documentary too. PBS/BBC need to get on it!
Just because you have great legs doesn’t require you to wear crap like this. She can’t seem to let go. She dabbles in longer, sleeker looks every once in a while, but always returns to this same look. You may enjoy your time machine, Kate, but the rest of us have moved on.
I think she looks great! I see plenty of cropped styles in stores or “shrunken” silhouettes. The fabric is thick as are her tights – I don’t think it’s flashy. Also man some of the negativity about Kate and the pop psychology on this site is on par – if obv not quite as bad – with the racism and sexism on the DM. Because she wears a six year old skirt and shows some tight-clad leg she is living in the past? Wow
+10000
Duchess Meghan seem to have coordinated this doubles day. Wearing like attire as done by the Wales Princes Duchesses, comes off insincere – as if laughing at the public/tax payers.
The same with the Duchesses wearing cheap dresses, wile at other times and sometimes in the same day as was at TheSussex Royal Tour., spending wearing Thousands on a dress at other Official Events. With all the millions of resources funding, The POW Dukes/ RF has at their disposal – it’s as if the marry in Duchesses gaming disrespecting the public us ….. when we all cant compete with The Wales Duchesses HRH status/Title. Expect better from the ‘professional, hard working’ DoS.
Credit to Duchess Sussex, Meghan surely trying to build the waity Cannot Lambridge work/events habit #
She looks great; and very young and happy! I studied language acquisition in infants in college for my psych major, and it’s fascinating. Good on her for taking this on!
Parents need to stay off phones while around awake infants and TALK, SING, and READ to their kids! Makes the WORLD of difference!
And to all CBers who celebrate: HAPPY THANKSGIVING! I’m grateful to everyone connected with the site (readers and the wonderful writers) who make this site such a wonderful place for my first stop every morning! HUGS!
Love it. I miss winter clothes (and non smokey air). Global warming sucks.
Yeah, someone is def trolling the press for positive PR for re-wearing clothes, she NEVER re-wears so close together. The outfit is fine but I have issues with the hair, its the same boring girly style she always has. It doesn’t really match the look she often aims for with the clothes and it often ruins what could have been a good look. The hair in the pony was fine but a ribbon – looks like she raided Char’s accessories drawer.
She loves her buttons but is she developing a love for ribbons??
This outfit makes me cringe. The silhouette is so outdated and the black turtleneck underneath makes her look so severe, especially when paired with the pulled-back hair. The whole effect combines to make her look ten years older than she is while trying to dress ten years younger. I know that everyone compares, but Meghan looks so much better in the pictures from her event today in every way possible.
Very outdated. And the bow in her hair? Yeesh.
I love this suit and the bow. The bow goes with the girlness (?) of the outfit.
As for her event, it seems her Early Years initiative is going forwards. I read on the Court Circular that she also held meetings yesterday, and it is not the first one.
Also, nobody is going to convince me that Meghan and Kate did not plan this. Similar colours, ponytails, outfits with shorter hemlines and black tights? Lol I love it. It makes it more difficult for their respective crazy fans to criticize the other
I wonder if they chit chat about what’s on their diaries.
Dear Annie, I’m with you. I’m just not that critical, I guess. Sometimes, at 64, I will wear a ribbon when I put my hair back, cause I don’t have a scrunchie in the right colour!! Yesterday I wore a short dress I really like (blue-grey background with small flowers in yellow and burgundy, with dark green leaves) with leggings and boots. I may have been dressing like a 5 year old, but I was comfy and covered when I bent to pooper-scoop!
If I could still fit into some of the clothes I had when I was in my 20′s darn right I would re-wear the heck out of them! I had more money in my 20′s and bought some really nice things for work and play. I believe in dressing the body you’re in though, so those clothes have long gone to ‘Dress for Success’ and the like. Also, I love how you think they did this to make it more difficult for pitting one against the other. That would be so fun!!
When I first read your comment on her Early Years initiative it made me laugh because Kate’s outfit is from 2012 and I thought you were referring to her wearing stuff from her early years. I do think Kate’s found something she is passionate about and she is going to be more than keen to work on it.
Their outfits do seem planned. They both even have a tiny bit of velvet. Kate with her bow and Meghan with her collar. It’s too much parallel. Meghan’s dress reminds me of a winter version of the dress Kate wore with Louis on the Lindo Wing steps. It’s really really cute on her.
So did Kate and Meghan talk last night “ok, so I’m going to totally wear a cranberry colored dress and have my hair in a ponytail” “OMG, I’m going to too!! we’ll be twinsies”. *insert valley girl accent*
hahaha, awesome!
Now I am picturing Nicholas Cage (who I thought was super cute then)….xo
Both Duchesses look good.
Is she not wearing Big Blue in those photos? That is what stuck out to me.
My guess is she has the stone rolled to the palm side of her hand.
I like it. I’m glad she wore black tights, I think that makes the short skirt not such a big deal. She looks good.
The outfit doesnt work but at least she is working.
Straight skirts work much better on Kate.
Seems like Royal women work harder then their hubbys (or at least they get the press coverage)
William is out every day. Harry is currently in Africa, also working. They definitely do NOT get the press coverage their wives get.
Yeah the style is out of date even if the color isn’t. And she’s sooooo skinny. I liked it in her college days when she had just a little more weight on her. She looked healthy.
She does look helthy. Please, Could we stop with this skinny shaming? Is it ok to say about a woman that she looked healthier when she was skinnier? No? Than do not to it the other way.
It is out of concern. Many non celebs have eating disorders in their 30s. I have a dear friend who barerly eats, pushes food around on her plate. She is 30 lbs underweight and talks about her fat times when she weighed 120 lbs! Kate looked healthier pre-engagement. After that, she clearly started dieting/ watching her weight. There is not a lot of muscle tone in her arms/ legs. She is not working out,she is restricting like my friend is.
I have no business commenting on her weight,so I won’t.However, I really liked Kate’s street style from her girlfriend years.I liked when she wore more mix and match separates.Up thread I said I thought black trousers would make the turtle neck and blazer look better.Kate has very nice legs IMO,but I wish she would get the idea that trousers/wide slacks don’t hide a nice figure and are professional too!
I love the suit and I’m 38. She looks beautiful! But I’m of the Blanche Deveraux / Samantha Jones school of thought. Wear what you feel beautiful/sexy in even if people think it’s “too young”. Also, my American grandma wore animal print and high heeled boots regularly, painted her long nails fun colors, and dyed her hair black until her death at the age of 77. She was also known for getting speeding tickets all the time! Lol!
Your grandma sounds like a very smart and fun lady hahaha. Love!!
She was a character, and our family continues to remember her pizazz! She passed in ‘99.
She looks lovely here and happy. The skirt is a little short but the solid black tights make it ok. The color suits her and so does the ribbon. Kate looks good with those girly, romantic touches.
There have been a lore more embargoed events and someone was commenting that there was a security increase at Charles birthday party. Maybe something is going down behind the scenes.
She looks lovely….bow and all!
I have always loved this suit on Kate! Very glad to see it again and she looks great in it! It is fantastic to see her moving forward with important projects she cares about.
I hate the hair ribbon with more passion than I ever thought possible. Possibly my angriest style moment ever
This suit should be burned. Bleurgh. The colour is nice but the fit is awful.
It’s good to see her working. Keep it up!
Kate really lacks imagination. Last time she wore this suit it was with a black turtleneck, tights and knee high boots. If this was my suit, I’d break it up and wear the jacket with some straight legged tailored wool pants, fun shoes, and a different top underneath. The skirt, while it isn’t very sophisticated, could be cute with a bulky sweater and over-the-knee boots for a casual look. Worn the way she did it today just looks outdated.
The hairstyle….I don’t really think it works with this ensemble, certainly not with that bow.
I wish she’d hire you as her stylist Vava, you have great style ideas!!
+1000
… and Waity lambridge pony tail is not a good look in close ups. Again, her skirt is way too short. Duchess Meghan at least wore a coat making her dress length a bit more acceptable.
I may be in the minority,but I dislike Kate’s new lighter hair,IMO her hair colored dark brown is the most flattering .This light color washes her out a little,and the ponytail looks a bit off,though I usually like her hair back or up.
I would watch a documentary on how they keep track of the wardrobe choices. Very fascinating info to see!
This outfit looks frumpy. Not a fan. Love the color. Skirt is too short but that’s Kate.
I do like that she is out and about.
The embargoes are happening frequently enough to make me a bit worried about elevated security concerns in the palace. Goodness knows the commentariat has been scary about the Duchess of Sussex.
Then again, many of the embargoed events seem to be happening in spaces where crowd control could be an issue. I do think the IWM visit that Kate did was a last-minute thing but in general, I don’t think we can know how far in advance the events are actually scheduled.
I think people dress according to how they perceive themselves (subconsciously).
Kate picks these dated, short, girly or twee outfits because that’s how she identifies. She’s still a young girl in her own mind. She has never made her own money, never made a career for herself, she stayed under her parents’ wing until William married her. I doubt she has ever paid a month’s rent or applied for a job on her own. She has always been the daughter or the girlfriend/wife/mother, and doesn’t seem to have had any identity beyond that. That will affect how you dress.
I know these Meghan comparisons are getting tiresome, but I really think the difference is stark. While I don’t love every outfit Meghan wears, I still appreciate what she’s trying to express with her style choices. Cleaner lines, sophisticated and sexy without being too fussy. When you’ve been a grown up individual and professional for the last 15-20 years, like Meghan has, wearing hair bows and short skater skirts like a teenager just doesn’t feel natural.
wow, I just read your line “She has always been the daughter or the girlfriend/wife/mother, and doesn’t seem to have had any identity beyond that.” and found it rather sad, true but sad.
Well, I’m Kate’s age, have been married and divorced, have been a homeowner for 14 years, and have worked since I was 16… and I still wear ribbons in my hair and short skirts when I feel like it. But go off, I guess.
Okay but Kate has not owned a home (from what I gather mom and dad bought that apartment she shared with her siblings) nor has she worked, especially after she graduated college so you are not in the same ball park as her. Which is the point Emma was making. You’ve been your own person, Kate has not.
I love how being chauffeured around to “learn” about things is considered work sign me up
I still hate the skirt on this suit but weirdly enough, velvet hair ribbons are actually very in right now (and headbands are also making a comeback). You can buy one just like this in three different colors at Madewell.
for toddlers? no. not grown women. sorry.
Maybe a hair ribbon with a cute sweater and jeans and flats would be cute even for an adult,sort of a fun thing to wear,but for street style instead of professional?
Generally, I like Kate’s outfits (in recent years) as I think they are appropriate for her role but I don’t like this. Maybe it’s the flared skirt? It’s not working for me. Colour is good but overall it’s underwhelming.
Generally, I like Kate’s outfits (in recent years) as I think they are appropriate for her role but I don’t like this. Maybe it’s the flared skirt? It’s not working for me. Colour is good but overall it’s underwhelming.
This suit was awful back then and it’s still awful now…I’d say even worse. The addition of the bow just makes this a very odd trying-too-hard-to-be-youthful look.
She’s definitely recycling with a purpose. She never recycled so often in a short span of time in the past.
I actually really like Paule Ka. Lovely pieces at non exorbitant price tags. I have a few pieces and they hold up exceptionally.
“But I know it’s good to talk to your infants and children.” hahahahahaha
who wears a ribbon in your hair? Sorry, but no. And imo the skirt is too short. Bad decisions and I don’t care.
Great legs, but I wouldn’t be caught dead wearing that to work.
I hope she doesn’t plan on losing any more weight. This is too short. Good for her for getting out and about but with the world’s fashion at your fingertips, what would possess a person to wear this? Awful.
Are Meghan and Kate trolling us (Media) with their outfits of today ??? This can’t be a coincidence. Love it. Kate looks good but i don’t like the skirt. Meghan won today, her shoes i want!!!
I like the outfit. I love a good black turtleneck. And the cranberry c olor is nice for the season. I don’t mind the short length. I dislike the bow though.
I would own a million good black turtlenecks if I could 😀
1st time she wore this outfit was with boots and it was awful. The heels help but this is one of those looks that was a trend and should die. It is not timeless. Cheap, stretchy fabric,A- line short hem, and 1 button clasp is so Early Mill it looks like a Britney Spears piece. No no no.
Agree I think it’s too much of an (old)trend to repeat successfully.
I’ve always thought this skirt was a tad bit too short, but I have always loved this outfit. It’s nice to see her bring it out again.
I like this outfit – it’s fun and youthful.
