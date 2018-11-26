DM: Duchess Meghan ‘is quite opinionated & Harry has got very dictatorial of late’

In case you didn’t notice, the British press went a bit crazy over the weekend. All it took was the confirmation that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were going to make Frogmore Cottage their permanent home, meaning they would be living outside of central London, and they will have to commute from Windsor to do basically anything. Every British media outlet has run “what does it all mean??!?” stories, and the royal reporters have come to several conclusions. One, Meghan and Kate don’t get along. Two, Meghan is a “diva.” Three, Harry has had enough of William’s bullsh-t. Four, Harry’s marriage to Meghan has fundamentally shifted the royal family for years, possibly decades to come. So here’s some of the latest from the Daily Mail – much of this DM piece was just a rehash of the stories I’ve covered separately, but there are some new pieces of info here. Some highlights:
Meghan has “shaken things up.” Meghan’s arrival shook things up, “both in terms of what one source described to me as her ‘opinionated personality’ and Harry’s determination that his new bride should get her own way (‘what Meghan wants, Meghan gets’, Harry has said). And there is no doubt that the new Duchess of Sussex hasn’t forged a particularly close relationship with her brother-in-law’s wife. She and Kate are simply very different people, although sources insist there has been no dramatic falling out.
Harry doesn’t want his kids to grow up at Kensington Palace: One source has told me that until very recently there were ‘multiple’ options on the table for the couple, including moving into somewhere bigger at Kensington Palace. It was only decided after they returned from their recent tour to Australia and the South Pacific that Frogmore was the preferred option and plans were quickly lodged with the council to bring it up to scratch. One reason given to me is the cost of the work that would be needed to bring Apartment 1 up to scratch.
Frogmore Cottage is more secure & there’s more space: ‘The Cambridges have their garden in the back [of KP], which is nice, but there is no real other space for children to play in,’ says one who knows the set-up well. ‘Frogmore, which is inside the Windsor security zone [where the main house is only open to the public for a couple of days a year] is secluded, peaceful, tranquil and, most importantly, private. No one will see them coming or going.’
William & Harry have just grown apart: ‘The idea of the two of them as ‘the boys’, the brothers doing everything together and living in each other’s pockets, has been pushed with good intentions, but hasn’t really existed for some time,’ the source said. ‘The truth is that they have both just grown up. They are rare in that they live together and work together, but there has been a stepping back. They are still incredibly close, closer than most siblings, but now Harry has married and is about to become a father, so it’s a good time for him to be planning his own future. There is no acrimony.’
But truly, Meghan & Kate don’t get along: Still, others admit that new duchess, has been ‘an acquired taste’ and one that, perhaps, isn’t to the Duchess of Cambridge’s liking. Indeed, a second, very well-placed source, remarked tellingly that ‘the royal lifestyle and constraints are taking a time for Meghan to get used to’. They revealed: ‘She’s woman who has lived life into her 30s in her way, she’s been a relatively successful actress, has her own humanitarian interests and her own circle of friends. She is very self-sufficient. Understanding the Palace way, the deference, the politics and the fact that there’s a pecking order, is taking a while for Meghan to get her head around. She is quite opinionated and Harry has got very dictatorial of late, which hasn’t made things easy at times. But while there are some tensions behind the scenes, Kate is pretty unflappable and nothing has become bad enough to make Harry and Meghan want to move out. People are genuinely pleased to see them so happy.
“…While there are some tensions behind the scenes, Kate is pretty unflappable…” Yeah, so I guess we know which “side” is talking to the press about this. Basically, this drama is just another reminder of why Harry and Meghan needed their own communications office and a separate court. I get the very strong feeling that William and Kate’s side has been dictating the coverage of Harry and Meghan’s move to Windsor, and it’s being framed as “Diva Meg refuses to get along with Future Queen Kate.” Speaking of, Page Six ran a piece about how Meghan is “shaking up” the royals, and buried within the piece, Majesty editor Ingrid Seward said this:
“There’s lots of rumors swirling around that Meghan is a diva and staff are leaving because of it,” she told The Post. “They are saying that she’s upset Kate and William, too. She’s not the most popular girl on the block….The Establishment is slightly skeptical of her jetting off to all sorts of deprived places and holding the hands of the unfortunate. I think they feel she is too much of an actress.”
“…Jetting off to all sorts of deprived places and holding the hands of the unfortunate…” Yes, Meghan jets off to… London, to embrace the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen. How dare she, doesn’t she know she’s just an actress? Anyway, just more of the same – the Keen-associated reporters have the knives out for Meghan. At least it’s more out in the open now, so we don’t have to pretend that Meghan and Kate are BFFs.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN, Avalon Red.
Kaiser, I honestly think something is going to be announced in the coming weeks. The press are acting out beyond belief….hmmm
like what do u think?
I agree they seem to be on overdrive
A new charity initiative and considering how successful the last one was, I wouldn’t be surprised that this is why they writing these nasty stories
…..Or and this is just me and my wishful thinking….news about the royal baby or should I say royal BABIES I don’t know why but I’ve been saying Royal Twins since the engagement was announced
Twins certainly are quite common among women who have medical help to boost their fecundity (not that I think she’s had any). But why would that be important?
It’s just two children instead of one. Big deal (except for the mother, of course, in which case it is a really BIG “deal”).
There’s definitely a very weird energy around the royal reporters/UK tabloids at the moment
TWINS
I bet that is what’s coming.
It seems like Meghan went from barely showing to REALLY showing in a matter of days during the Australian tour. I’ve never seen a woman as fit as Meghan show that much so soon. That’s why I’m thinking that she’s carrying multiples, too.
Yeah something is super weird about all this. I know the DM hates Meghan, but I feel like this is just coming at Meghan from all sides and sources.
Awhile ago there was a story about how the Queen wants her entire family(children/spouses,grandchildren, great grandchildren) to be together at Christmas this year. On the surface it sounds very sweet, but at the same type there was a hint of sadness to it. Almost as if this would be the last time they would all be together as a family
Yes something is def brewing and am not sure its about the baby. Me thinks its about some sort of announcement about Charles stepping up as regent (TQ has made no secret of the fact that she wants to scale back on her duties) and the DoLittles being made to step up and take on MORE, specifically taking on some of Charles workload.
The PR has been too centred on bigging the DoLittles up at the expense of the Sussex’s who have so far proven they have a work ethic.
But yeah there is something brewing!
the queen will NEVER abdicate
She won’t abdicate, but Charles acting as Regent wouldn’t require that. We haven’t had a Regent since George IV, over 200 years ago. It would be an extraordinary step.
The more I read, the more I agree with Kaiser’s theory of this being between William and Harry and that actually their wives are possibly just pawn’s here. That last comment was interesting though about her ‘jetting off to all sorts of deprived places’. I wonder whether the person who said that knew more than she was letting on and Meghan and been trying to push the ‘next Princess Diana’ thing as soon as she was married. Kate wouldn’t like that one bit since that’s apparently her thing. At least it’s getting interesting!
The Hubb CEnter is associated with a mosque that’s at the center of Jihadi terrorists in the UK, including Jihadi John, the b****** that was all over, slaughtering people with his knife. Either MEghan didn’t listen to advice or her team was incompetent. The Royal Family cannot afford something like that….How do we know there were no jihadi families that benefitted from the kitchen? Something bad is going to come out about the center. Hence, all this preemptive distancing.
A statement was released confirming the kitchen was independent of the mosque. Not all the women who work there are Muslim anyway so for the tabloids to be trying to link them to terrorists is pure islamophobia. Would they be writing a story about pedophile priests if the kitchen was in a church basement? .
They closed the betting on it being twins this weekend.
Brexit is about to happen and it’s not going to be great and the papers like DM that pushed for it are trying to cover themselves?
That’s what I think.
Brexit is both much bigger (in the immediate sense) and much smaller (in the historical sense) than the royals. One of these things has nothing to do with the others.
The Sussexxes just want to move to Windsor, which is not that far, and everyone goes berserk!
Right you are.
I don’t think it’s baby related. I think she’s been working on her patronages list and it’s probably longer than what Kate currently has and it would “make her look bad”. Even though all the other royals have longer patronage lists and they actually show up to them as well.
Could be. I suspect William holds himself & Kate back from a fully engaged public life. I don’t think he’ll be successful in holding Meghan back (“what Meghan wants, Meghan gets”) & he may be anticipating some unflattering comparisons.
I adore Meghan. I think she’s in a tough spot, being an American in that family, but she appears more than equipped to handle herself.
Kate has never had a work ethic. Ever. No need for William to hold her back, as they’re both equal in the sloth stakes.
The press are acting even worse and more openly racist than usual, all while pretending they’re the injured parties. Something is up, in addition to Harry finally refusing to let W&K keep using him for PR. I think William doesn’t like the new, confident, not-taking-it-anymore Harry.
I can believe both that adjusting to the strictures of Royal life has been tough for Meghan and that some staff might have difficulty adjusting to a new boss in town. I think both of those things are normal but in no way a sign of anything nefarious on the Sussexes’ part the way it’s being made out to be. Also This is OT but Harry needs a new hairdo. Whatever he is doing with his remaining hair to cover the bald spot is starting to look very odd.
I was coming here to say something similar re: Meghan adjusting to royal life. I can’t imagine how difficult it must be! Not just leaving the old life behind but having to give up a lot of independance, learn all of those rules of protocol and etc…heck, even having to change a lot of what you’re “allowed” to wear and all of that. I get tired just thinking about it.
I also don’t think there’s anything nefarious going on, other than a normal period of adaptation. Change can be a big deal for a lot of people, after all.
Agree. For all of the luxury and perks… Meghan was an independent woman. There’s bound to be a bit of whiplash at all this change.
I love Meghan but this is a situation that calls for a great deal of diplomacy. Meghan would be wise to temper her passion and enthusiasm while learning about the culture of the firm and how to work in it. I have to wonder if some of the press coverage is revenge on the part of disgruntled courtiers and staff.
The disgruntled courtiers and staff do the actual work. They are the true professionals behind the scene.
Real talk since I do not live in the UK are Meghan’s fashion choices that offensive or disrespectful? I know there was kerfuffle when she took her shoes off on the beach, but she was on the beach?
I mean they have no room to freak out about staff like that when Duchess Kate mooned all of Canada!
And New Zealand. And india.
In general they’re fine. Most people barely give a damn what royals wear beyond the occasional ‘oooh that looks nice, can I get it/a cheaper version’.
Some people will get their knickers in a twist over clothing but that’s from wanting something to get worked up about.
The royal ladies would have to take a leaf out of the Lindsay Lohan clothing playbook (e.g. tits on display, looking trashy) before most folk would bat an eyelid.
She wore 3 sheer dresses on tour. The first she wore had a thigh high slit. The second was an Oscar de la Renta dress where she was clearly wearing a very mini flesh colored skirt. The third was the the poorly made navy pleated skirt that very clearly showed her underwear due to the pleats being too heavy and pulling the fabric down. She may not have realized that the last skirt was sheer because it’s an odd fabric, but she definitely knew about the other two. As far as I’m concerned that isn’t ok when she’s representing the Queen. I don’t think it’s a huge problem that she took her shoes off though. Camilla has done that on the beach as well. It’s really only the sheer dresses that I felt were actually bad as opposed to just not my style.
Agree with you on the 3d dress, that likely she didn’t know the sheerness – and it was not conclusive that it was sheer. In some shots it looked like an optical illusion. So let’s call that a push.
The second dress, the Oscar dlR, seemed inoffensive to me – no more or less revealing than any other tulle dress TQ or her sister wore back in their day. So I can’t imagine that raised any eyebrows.
But the first dress with the thigh-high slit, that one I can’t really explain, except that it was on a beachfront so very casual. But why make the conversation about the slit in the dress? The whole scene was odd. That was the one where the folks standing there were from a hotel, not many locals there.
Compared to her SIL and her wardrobe errors (sandals at a conc camp also created a distraction from the message), this one miss (the slit) does not seem to merit a rebuke for being “Hollywood”. Don’t get it.
-Duch
Kate got a lot of flack (here) for flashing her bottom and lady parts on royal tours and to the press elsewhere.
So yes, I think Meghan can expect to get some flack for wearing sheer stuff. Both Kate and Meghan represent the Royal Family and it should be diplomatically acceptable outfits without flash or sheer.
Oh dear….there was nothing sheer about that skirt…the sunlight caught one of the colours…it was not see through, stop believing every thing you read in DM.
Omg! These tabloids really are unbelievable!!
“Quite opinionated” is that the Daily Mail’s polite way of saying “ bossy American black woman”?
Daily Mail your racism is showing
To be honest I am surprised they did not just call her “uppity.” They’re dancing around it but you know that’s the word they want to use.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. And Ingrid Seward is one of the worst. That hag’s had a racist chip on her shoulder re: MM since the beginning. She’s been covering the BRF for decades, and fawns over the Kents. Her bias is not a surprise to me.
She is good friends with Princess Michael. That’s why she fawns all over her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes she’s been hypercritical of MM since the git-go. I don’t know if it’s racism as much as MM being American, but IS is not afraid to show her distaste. I saw her on the PBS show on the run-up to the wedding, and man she could barely disguise the sneer, while everyone else was in a lighthearted mood.
-Duch
“Quite opinionated” is just code for direct American. I’ve lived over here(UK) for 17 years, and people are not direct at all. Even if it would be perfectly polite to say certain things in America, here it’s considered abrupt and can insult people. It is a minefield. And this is just with regular folk, the Royals must be even more so. It has happened to me with my in-laws, I’ve had to learn how to do/say things. New country new customs. (BTW I’m a white woman)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This article sums it up brilliantly: https://www.businessinsider.com.au/what-the-british-really-mean-when-they-say-things-and-what-other-people-hear-2015-1
I don’t think the criticism of M is as racially motivated as American celebitchies think it is – much more British imperialist than anything else.
I agree with you but it works both ways. There are a few English phrases and ways of speaking that have Americans clutching their pearls. I say that only because (as a Kiwi in the US admittedly not a Brit) there have been a few times I’ve laughed at a reaction and asked “oh, do you not say that here”?
It is interesting to me that you think British imperialism isn’t connected to racism lol
Her race has less to do with it than her nationality. The same would be said for a white woman. They simply don’t like Americans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t with that Daily Mail article calling Meghan an interloper. Disgusting.
I completely agree. And it seems quite clear that there are racial overtones to their coverage of Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How dare a woman be opinionated! Enough with the racism and the BS of these tabloids and if it’s really the William and Kate’s camp to put these rumors around then it says a lot about the kind of people they are. I’m disgusted.
I wholeheartedly believe it is W and K’s camp.
I agree too. Maybe even a month ago I wouldn’t have said this was W&K – but so many of these stories coming out seem designed to counter bad press that W&K have received. Like, Kate had a really easy royal schedule for her first few years. Meghan is actually working so now the spin is that Meghan is this taskmaster who never leaves her staff alone and her “work ethic” is being spun like a bad thing. It has to be a bad thing because if not, the next question might be – where is Kate’s work ethic? And so on. There’s a story about Carole Middleton taking a step back at the same time speculation is ramping up about Doria moving to England. Etc.
It’s that take that is making me think this is coming from W&K.
Absolutely agree all this crap is from Will and Kate’s side. Meghan and Harry is showing them up as the lazy people they are and Kate sure doesn’t like it! It has taken my opinion of them down even more than it was. Must be nice to have Staff out of your rear and still take six months maternity leave. Will is just as bad!
“What Meghan wants, Meghan gets” came from a biographer who had been given access to follow Charles for a year. His book was also pretty scathing of both William & Harry. The tiara story if true would likely come from sources closely connected with the wedding planning. The Queen not being happy with how Harry was treating staff again if true would likely have come from BP sources. Not every scathing story about H&M is the fault of W&K. If these stories are to be believed then H&M have clearly ruffled a few feathers that goes beyond one or two people.
MYO, no one said every story was coming from William and Kate. We are saying this is coming from William and Kate. I stand by that.
@Gigi la moore this article is mostly a rehash of the current stories that have been branded of late, i.e. Meghan being a diva, Harry acting rude & petulant. For whatever reason this is the angle the journalists are latching to & it really all started with the authorized book. Perhaps you should blame Charles & his staffers for allowing such a book to be printed in the first place that was scathing of both his two sons & daughter-in-law and allowed this narrative of them to enter the public’s consciousness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The tiara story is dodgy because it came out after the baby announcement and the attention it took from Eugenie’s wedding – many think it came from Andrew who has previous (like his brother) for putting stories out there to throw his siblings etc.. under the bus. Back in the day the Wales’ and Yorks’ were often throwing each other under the bus with ‘leaks’ to the press – me thinks history is repeating itself with the Cambridge’s and Sussex’s.
Both Princes’ have reps as being difficult, saying that William is the worst out of the 2 of them.
I don’t think every bad story that has ever come out about Meghan and Harry is from Will and Kate, but I do think this recent rash of them IS coming from the Cambridges – hence all the talk about how Kate is unflappable, how a “close friend of the Cambridges” is saying they don’t get along (implying that it’s Meghan’s fault, etc.)
I also agree with DigUni that the tiara story is dodgy – it just smelled off – and don’t think that came from W&K at all. So like I said – not every negative story relates back, but I do think there is a connection. At the very least, Will and Kate are running hard with their own positive PR.
At some point the truth about the tiara story will come out. Quite possibly Meghan wanted it but the Queen knew that Eugenie was going to wear it, as it would complement Eugenie’s lovely eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nikki, sorry to disappoint you but I definitely feel that this is William and Kate.
I feel a fact, eh, Gigi? Ok then.
I agree Nikki. People are always so quick to blame the Cambridges for everything. I guess it’s easier than admitting the problems are far wider & accept that quite a few people inside the palace are not happy with Harry & Meghan’s behaviour. It reminds me of similar accusations of Carole planting every story!
No one needs to be behind these stories because they are so obvious and predictable. Gauche American doesn’t respect royal rules; Harry, under the thrall of gauche American, turns into despot; proper British duchess doesn’t like gauche American; etc.
Next we’ll hear about Meghan’s appalling interior design choices, outrage will bubble over about her maternity style, and no matter what she wears to church on Christmas morning it will be sure to draw a side-eye from the queen.
LSB, no a feel is not a fact but that’s all any of us have. My feel is no less relevant than anyone else’s on here.
A feeling is not a fact, no matter how many people here have the same feeling. There is ZERO proof that this is coming from WandK.
The current Sunday DM editor used to be employed by the Middleton’s as their PR guru, just like the previous Sunday DM editor was. There’s often an obvious pro-Middleton/W&K slant to these stories.
This season of Real housewives of Kensington palace is lit
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahaha yes!
HAHAHAHA. A+ comment.
LMAO!
Haaa haaaa Amazing!!
Ha! Best comment!
I like Meghan, but I do understand this “she’s too American”, “she’s too actressy”. I don’t dislike her because of it, but it took me a while to believe all the genuine emotions she shows. at first it seemed to be an act, just because a) it’s a cultural difference b) I am not used to it from all the other royals. Next to all of them, Meghan comes off extra American, which I mean in the best possible way So, yeah, I like her and respect her, but it took a while to believe her.
Same here. It was seeing Doria at the wedding that triggered the change for me. She seems so genuine and real, and I think I just assume that her daughter is the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angry Black American Woman narrative again?
it’s just the stuffy Brits can’t keep up with American work ethic?
i remember Hugh Laurie being interviewed once ,by Letterman or Leno, and he said that he almost worked himself ill because he couldn’t keep up with American schedules, and he was astonished how non-actors/entertainment industry workers work even harder.
Kevin McKidd also commented on the industrious work schedule when he first started working on American series television.
“it’s just the stuffy Brits can’t keep up with American work ethic?
i remember Hugh Laurie being interviewed once ,by Letterman or Leno, and he said that he almost worked himself ill because he couldn’t keep up with American schedules, and he was astonished how non-actors/entertainment industry workers work even harder.”
I am neither British nor American so I haven’t got a dog in this fight _ but these broad generalizations and observations based on quite shallow stereotypes are what is irritating ppl about these Meghan stories, no?
As a foreigner who has lived both in Britain and the US, I find it super annoying when Americans just assume people of other nationalities are ALL lazy and/or lack work ethic based on one person/experience! And that has happened a lot!
A comment from a British actor and then all British are lazy? What a prime example of reductionism…
Angelica, you are right. The American work ethic is killing people, and we Americans don’t understand that. We are sold the idea that everyone can make it if you work hard enough, and the reality is that worker protections are dying in this country. When we encounter other cultures who value time away from work, Americans can be very arrogant about it. As we criticize others, we pop Xanax and push ourselves into pain to survive if you aren’t rich. If you work hard and come from nothing and you make it into the middle class, you can still lose everything with one serious illness if you don’t have good medical coverage. We are free here in many ways, but we are not free because it takes a lot of effort to survive here. It’s better than what is happening in Honduras and Darfur, but many immigrants come here and “make it” and many more come here and have told me that the effort it takes to survive here just isn’t worth it and they are trying to figure out how to be prosperous at home if there is a home to go to. If you come here without money and you don’t have a Herculean work ethic or you or your product isn’t the next “big thing”, you end up on the heart-attack-hamster wheel like the rest of Americans.
I always roll my eyes at these “work martyr” comments; à la you are only worth sth if you work real haaaaaaaard.
My motto: I don’t live to work. I work to live.
And talking of stereotypes: I have worked with people from all over the world and IMO Japanese and Germans have the best work ethic.
I’ve worked with German and Japanese companies. They both put American work ethic to shame. While other countries always feel like they’re on holiday to me. It’s cultural differences too. Depends on what countries are being compared.
I’ve not worked much with Japanese companies, but people in Germany work hard when they are working, and when they’re not working, they’re not working. If they start work at 8:00, they do not start work at 8:02. If they have a coffee break at 11:00, it will last until precisely 11:15 and then it is back to hard work until lunch. And they leave the office at 5:00. And when they are on holiday (and Germans get a LOT of holiday) they are not in the office and not available.
As opposed to Americans, who might respond to texts at odd hours, but will shoot the shit with their coworkers whilst at work and maybe leave at 7:30. And will respond to emails on their very brief holidays. I think the German method is more efficient, and better for work-life balance, and I think people in the two countries work overall about the same amount.
Lower-case Deb, I think it’s all three. It’s racism and classicism and the clash of cultural norms. What is extremely offensive to me is that demonstrating compassion for the poor is viewed as “actressy.” Much better to be “honest” and be more open about one’s contempt for economically disadvantaged people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The tabloid press doesn’t speak for everyone, remember. Many people find Meghan genuine & lovely, myself included.
I think HArry and meghan should focus on their children and being together for a bit. Let all this poison go away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sick to death of the “American work ethic” comments. Here in Europe (with exclusions) we actually care about workers’ rights and preserving a good work-life balance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meg and Harry want to raise their children outside the media bubble of London. Clearly there must be so many nefarious things driving such a practical decision. It’s just disgusting how Meg is getting dragged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it’s petty. I think she has riled them up because she is effective, honestly. She’s doing something right.
I agree with you both.
When Kate and Will took off for Amner to raise George and Charlotte away from London, there were also cries of anger, remember? (And please don’t come at me saying “he’s heir to the heir!” Yeah, yeah, but he was given slack by TQ to do so then).
And let’s be real, Windsor is just a 30-45 min. Commute to London, less of they heli there. They won’t miss anything.
Anmer Hall caused such an outcry because it came in the midst of the expensive KP renovations, and because it came after the years in Wales – the narrative had been that they were going to get two years to ease into royal life (who knows where that narrative came from, but it was out there) and then they would be full time royals, but then George was born and they decamped to Anmer for essentially the next 4 years. I think that’s a prime example of a situation that was handled very poorly by the press office and the negative reaction seemed to catch them off guard.
I think this is different because we are being told from the start that their official home is going to be in Windsor. Maybe in 5 years that will change and they will move back to London proper, but it sounds like for right now this is going to be permanent? I guess we will see how it plays out.
Maybe Kate and Meghan don’t get aling cause Meghan actually worked for a living before meeting Prince Harry and deciding to change her life, while Kate’s job for nine years was to wait for Prince William to choose her. Kate is blend af, while Meghan is charismatic. With a baby on the way and more attention being drawn to her, no wonder why someone is leaking all this shit about Meghan.
Kate seems like the kind of aloof Oatmeal type who doesn’t have much to talk about with people she doesn’t know well. Kate is the one with stories about not having many female friendships.
Meghan, on the other hand, had plenty of friends before joining the Royal family and seems the type to make more as she continues to learn her new role. I’d bet Meghan is friendly and open but not really concerned about Kate.
Also, if she’s smart (and it seems like she is) Meghan is ignoring all stories coming out of trash mags. Their team should be tracking that, not them.
Yeah, except I keep remembering back to the engagement interview, and how effusive MM was about how Kate had welcomed her in , so much so that Harry had to hastily add, “and William too”. I just don’t buy that there’s tension between the SILs. The quote to Emily A was about tension between the bros. That I can believe. Geesh, just a week ago we were talking about how KM and MM had coordinated clothing on their outings the same day!
-Duch
Early on in H&M’s courtship, a rumor appeared online about Kate snubbing Meghan by not offering her a ride. (It appeared on Lainey’s site, I think.) Lainey has links to the Mulroney’s, Meghan’s close friends.
Kate strikes me as someone who keeps a tight circle and wants loyalty. If that story was true & Kate knew it had made the rounds, I can see why she might be wary of Meghan.
So I can definitely believe that it is taking Meghan a while to adjust to royal life. She IS in her mid to late 30s, she HAS lived a pretty independent life as an adult, she has been successful – I can see the ideas of “protocol” and “pecking order” etc being something she has to wrap her head around and figure out. Kate basically spent her entire 20s figuring out that stuff and preparing to be William’s wife.
But I also think that Meghan is a smart woman and I feel like she is going to be okay and I do think these stories exaggerate any issues with adjustment she may be having. The line about Kate being “unflappable” just seals the deal for me. Like we are supposed to believe that Meghan is floundering and lashing out and attacking Kate behind the scenes but Kate is “unflappable” and just calmly doing her thing?
I do agree that it does take some adjustment, some time getting used to all the traditions, protocols, pecking orders, etc. Not to mention the personalities, quirks and eccentricities of one’s new in-laws. But as you said, Meghan is a smart woman, she’s also kind and compassionate and she will adjust and find her footing just fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think on a superficial level, I’d feel a little bit out of place if I were Kate. I’m sure it sucks a little bit to have someone come into the family and hearing the “She’s going to shake it up! She’s going to adjust SO fast. She’s not going to need the help Kate needed” when the situations aren’t all that easy to compare. I think I’d feel a little bit of a sting in that situation – even if I knew it’s just tabloid stories and even if my new sister in law was amazing. I think it’s a natural thing to feel even a tiny pang of jealousy given the circumstances, no matter who you are.
I am so tired of the “What could they possibly talk about! They have NOTHING in common. Kate sucks and Meghan is amazing” stories. They’re sisters in law. They’re not forced best friends. But I refuse to believe that they absolutely dislike each other. I’ve known my sister in law since she was in 4th or 5th grade (I married my high school sweetheart). Over the years we’ve had periods of time where we fought like crazy and just couldn’t get along. But it was largely because of the treatment of her and my now husband and the favoritism that their parents showed her. And we were teenagers and grumpy and reactive. But over the years the fights stopped and we now get along pretty well. We’re not best friends – we never will be. But I actually enjoy talking to her now, and look forward to seeing her at family events. I adore her kids. But there are still times where the difference in treatment of my husband and her will get me riled up. But I don’t take it out on her at all. I think if anything, that’s kind of the relationship they have. They’re not fighting. They probably get along perfectly fine – they can chat about pregnancy, the brothers, growing up, family traditions, movies they’ve watched, funny stories, jerky relatives – the kinds of things that ANYONE would chat to their in-laws with.
I didn’t say that they have nothing to talk about…..?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you’ve summed their situation up pretty well. I don’t think there’s some big fight between them, and I think it’s probably likely that there’s been some growing pains involved with the staff but nothing really terrible. I think it’s easy to say Kate is unflappable not because she’s some super patient, calm person, but because there’s nothing happening TO flap her.
The media likes a story and it’s better for them to make it look like the sisters in law are fighting. When we have seen them in public there hasn’t been much recently to indicate they have serious issues. Same with Harry and William. They are adult male siblings and they haven’t been in each other’s pockets for years and definitely since William got married. Which is only normal. So it’s unfair to toss this on Meghan.
I think it’s staffers speaking to the media because they don’t like that Meghan expects them to work more than they are used to. Charles likes her though so they better be careful because he loves what Meghan represents for his family and role a future king. He also has a strong work ethic for a royal and so maybe they just need staff that are used to that pace. No one at KP has had to really work hard until now.
@erinn – got it. I was confused for a minute lol.
I think their situation might be complicated by the fact that they are public figures, dealing with their own public images & a tabloid press. Increases the likelihood of egos being triggered, imo, at least at times.
Ingrid Seward is thoroughly nasty, and her comment is nonsensical to boot. Meghan isn’t “jetting off” to any place that Harry isn’t also “jetting off” too. They did a royal tour at the request of Her Majesty, I presume. A short tour of Ireland, and events around the UK. How is this work any different than the work of other royals? In public and at events, Meghan behaves with perfect grace and never comes across as not understanding the ‘pecking order’. Ghastly, loathsome people these ‘Establishment’ types are. We all know what your REAL problem is. They’re going to attack Meghan for displaying all the warm, human qualities Diana displayed (they thought she was ‘acting’ too) while somehow also trying to portray her as this generation’s Fergie. I don’t normally become this defensive of Meghan, I don’t know her and when she deserves criticism she shouldn’t be spared it, but this coverage is having the opposite effect of what they’re intending, at least for me.
We haven’t heard from Jealous Sister and Greedy Dad in a while. This is probably all from them via the DM.
it’s well known Ingrid Seward is a close friend of Cressida Bonas’ mother and had her heart set on Harry marrying her. When they broke up, her editor letter in her magazine, MAJESTY was basically made up of her pleading Harry to take Cressida back and propose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounded like Cress was having none of it though – didn’t IS understand that?
god, that’s embarrassing, if true. The Daily Mail, if I remember, did push “Cressie” quite a bit, too. She fit the mold, I suppose.
I hope she’s happy wherever she is. She seemed like a nice girl.
That explains a lot. Cressida’s mother was really pushing the relationship. Imagine having not one but two daughters chased by British princes, and then coming away with nothing. Although the elder one did marry the son of a billionaire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is insane. What a shame.
I got yelled at one time for saying this, but I feel like the royal family is a lot more racist than people want to admit. Prince Phillip is blatantly racist, and the fact that the Queen has never checked him on it is….very, very telling.
I am not saying Meghan is flawless, and I can even buy that she has had trouble adjusting to the royal protocol (much of which seems to involve hinting and expecting people to pick up on subtle cues, and not actually telling people what to do). And I also believe a lot of this is made up.
But, as a Black woman, all this rings a little too familiar of white people implying that I was uppity because I dare to live my life and consider myself equal. And the fact that the Royals haven’t made some sort of deal to get this coverage to stop, and you know they are capable of it considering the things that have been semi repressed about Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Harry’s cheating on Chelsea, and Wills cheating on Kate, makes me think that some very high up royals and courtiers are out to destroy Meghan.
I share your suspicions. I am not Black but I recognize exactly the type of behavior you’re describing. I keep expecting the Daily Mail to just drop all pretense and call her ‘uppity’. That’s basically what they’re hinting at with all this ‘diva’ talk and ‘understand the pecking order/know your place’ talk. It’s disgusting.
“the royal family is a lot more racist than people want to admit. Prince Phillip is blatantly racist, and the fact that the Queen has never checked him on it is….very, very telling.”
Let’s also not forget about Prince Harry’s Nazi uniform, using a racial slur to describe an army colleague and saying to a black man he doesn’t sound black. Meghan clearly had no issues with Harry’s past, this is the family she happily chose to marry into.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly that’s why I have a hard time feeling any type of sympathy for her. She chose to marry a dude who ran around in Nazi a uniform among other things. She knew what she was getting into from the jump. She wanted it she got it.
Honestly this is the worst take ever. “Well, she asked for the racism that she may or may not be experiencing from aides, family members, and the press.” So unbelievably gross uggghh.
Wasn’t that Charles, saying to an English-Indian woman, that she didn’t sound like she came from the area he was visiting? I don’t recalling hearing something like that from Harry.
(And no, haven’t forgotten about Harry’s Nazi costume. I don’t care if they put out William talked him into it, BOTH should be soundly taken down for that. How could either one not know enough about history (and the fact London was bombed out during the war, that their grandmother served, that their uncle abdicated because of Nazi sympathies) to do that… it still is beyond my comprehension!)
I forgot Harry said that, to a black comedian. He also called a Pakistani man in his regiment ‘paki’. It was 2009 so he has presumably changed, but the Royal family was built on racism, classicism, and elitism (I don’t think thats a word lol!) so it’s not really a surprise… The monarchy people!
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/news/harry-told-me-you-dont-sound-black-claims-comic-1606648.html
Oh please, the other day my Indian friend was talking to an Indian man who told her that she did not sound Indian. I get people telling me all the time that I don’t sound like who i am supposed to be. No big deal.
@Hunnybe. It will never be her responsibility or her fault that people choose to behave this way.
I’m with you, DIv.
I have no problem believing this and yes Philip was blatantly racist on a number of occassions. White people need to own their priviledge and racism and I’m saying this as a white person.
The Daily Mail is racist af. So are many high-ranking royals. Remember when Princess Michael of Kent wore a blackamoor brooch to a lunch that MM was attending?
Yeah. But, I don’t know if Brits see it as racism? I have some fond memories of getting shouted down in a Celebitchy thread about how people in Britain couldn’t really be racist because of America’s history of race-relations. Which is ridiculous for a number of reasons, but especially considering Britain’s truly horrific legacies in Africa and India.
likeafox….and let’s not forget the colonizing of Canada and treatment of Canada’s indigenous people. The legacy of colonizing has had a disastrous effect on Canada’s First Nations and Metis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Britain is racist as hell though its racist history is different than America’s. I am sure if you asked black British they would have stories to tell.
My grandfather(from the West Indies) moved over as part of the Windrush generation and I mean just look at that scandal. That cannot be separated from how white Britain views the rest of Britain.
My parents also have many stories to tell from their own time growing up in the UK in the 1970′s and 1980′s. My cousins(3rd generation British) also can tell stories of anti-blackness from today.(I am limiting the discussion to anti-blackness even though it is more widely racist as it relates to MM). The language that is used to describe MM is not only classist but has real dog whistle tones.
It is so strange to watch people couch this discussion in class and anti-Americanism as if race too is not playing a central role.
hm…so much gossip.
Well, that’s what we’re ALL here for, but it’s so obvious you want all the negative gossip and tabloid news about Meghan to be true, regardless of the source.
Opinionated is being used like it’s the “f” word. I guess opinions are just for white folks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No idea if Meghan Markle is opinionated or not – but the fact is that she is in contact with a much larger staff of personnel from the RF than just her agent, PR officer and directors (who would have probably not put up with being bossed around too much on set). So if she is opinionated, she’s going to get the back hair up of a lot more people now than she had done earlier and it will spill over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know the difference. LSB. Not sure why you keep coming up behind me like this. Bye, bye now.
Your reply confused me massively and i had to scroll back updeck to see what you meant. Yes, peculiar.
I roll my eyes quite a bit when i read posts on here but only feel compelled to post when i find some posts especially response-making. So today i suppose you have that singular honour.
Since you didn’t actually make a response to any of my or others’ questions put to you but to say that one’s feelings about these people is one’s best data, I suppose you are telling me that I can make my assumption of your race, education, and rationality and regard that as a perfectly good portrayal of you. Poor race relations are due to just these kinds of acts, btw.
Would you start off being opinionated at a new job and tell people that they are wrong and don’t know what they are doing and you will drag them into the 21st century? That’s what either the press or Harry/Meghan have been talking about. That is going to cause resentment and anger. Neither of them is Einsten coming up with the theory of relativity.
@someone. Is there a quote from Harry and Meghan saying that or is that how you perceive this because you don’t like them?
Yes, how dare Meghan have an opinion about wanting to work hard, the type of work she wants to do, and all that? It does smell of ABW narrative.
DM certainly has a deep hatred and jealousy of these people.
The thing I find odd is Meghan’s not been there long, AND she’s pregnant – why such knifes out. This is vicious and ugly – less than a year. Kate wasn’t treated like this Inside the RP, why would they be so heavy handed with making Meghan look bad. As for Harry being dictorial- that makes sense to me. Lol he’s always been the 3rd wheel, goes along for the ride. I remember the Obama visit and Harry squeezing in to their party. Well, William and Kate, sorry to break it to you, but he’s a whole person who isn’t just along for the ride anymore and sometimes it’s about you hearing what he’s actually got to say. And what he’s got to say is, my wife isn’t an interloper.
I think people in this family are worried she set her sights on harry….along time ago…and this was all very calculated.
I really like all of them honestly, and don’t see the need for th constant putting down of one to build up another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get the impression he pursued her. He was quite proactive and protective, as I remember, surprisingly so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s white.
That’s really it. There’s a reason why David Cameron stepped in when excerpts from Hilary Mantel’s book was published vs. nothing being done about the press using the Markles to attack Meghan through the summer.
I never comment, but have wanted to for a while. Having worked with Megan for a few years when she was an actress (and spent a 20 year career in the entertainment industry), I can verify that she is a diva, and not particularly pleasant. Does she do good humanitarian work? Yes. Is she good at public speaking? Yes. Is she a diva and obnoxious to anyone in a staff role (e.g. a PA on her set, a dresser, driver, a PR associate)? Also yes. When I found out she was to marry Harry, I thought to myself “well she has always acted like a princess so now she gets to be one for real.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And that’s the key. It’s not that I think Meghan is perfect. She’s not. No one is. But I feel that so much of the criticism against her can be said about any of the other royals, and that criticism has gone away over the past year or so. The British press used to TEAR Kate apart, and now she’s just unflappable, the future queen, out there wearing the same outfit over and over again, etc.
I know that some of that is “new blood” and the press jumps on whatever the next bright shiny thing is – but there is something else here too.
Being a diva is not a good look for anyone. If she truly treats people with disrespect that is going to get out.
The press used to rip the crap out of Princess Michael for being an entitled snobbish diva (not unreasonably as it turns out). It’s not just about race, it’s about someone being an outsider. We’re an island, a relatively small island and we have a tendency to get a bit territorial.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and doing these things. She’s over them in title but she is beneath them because she is not lily white.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In old biographies of Diana (before she died and people didn’t know she was having affairs), she was criticized a lot for firing staff at will and hating some of Charles’s staffers. People hated how much she spent on clothes (even though she was more majestic than either Kate or Meghan in how she wore fashion and carried herself, and she likely outworked both of them combined). All of these people are incredibly privileged and that puts them all in the line of fire for criticism. As long as you have that kind of privilege that everyone knows about and you didn’t really earn through any kind of entrepreneurship on your own, people are going to criticize you — that’s just the way it is and probably should be (within reason).
I do think there’s a possibility that Meghan could be considered “beneath” other royals, but I would likely assume that’s because of her rank. Fergie was always going to be “beneath” Diana, because that’s how this weird system works. If you want to be treated as an equal, marrying into a system where you have to curtsy to a toddler probably isn’t a good idea. Oh well, at least Meghan has Charles’s credit card to comfort her.
Perplexed-. I was talking about some of the help thinking she is beneath them because she is not white not the other royals. It is kind of a thing like yeah Prince Charles and Prince Harry might talk down to me but who are YOU to talk down to me? That’s what I meant. At any rate, I’m tired of people trying to equate what happened with other Royals to this woman when this woman is clearly getting a lot of this simply because she’s black.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if it’s equating — it’s simply pointing that all of the royals have been criticized for different kinds of behaviour at some point. To be honest, I think other royals have faced worse criticism. Even the Queen — the head of State — has been mightily criticized to the point everyone thought the monarchy might collapse. I DO think the criticism she faced at the start of her relationship was racist (what neighbourhood she came from or something to that effect), but the criticism in THIS particular article sounds like criticism that could be directed at anybody. “What Meghan wants Meghan gets” doesn’t sound flattering to anybody. Replace Meghan with Princess Anne’s name and it would still sound bad (assuming Harry actually said this — I have no idea if he actually did).
I also have no idea how Meghan actually talks to the help, but I have read criticism of how William talks to his staffers. So, like I said, I don’t think this criticism is unusual. I also think the description of Harry in this article is worse. He’s described as dictatorial. That to me sounds worse than opinionated. I also think if someone makes a strange demand it will be reported on and mocked — like when Charles has someone carry around his toothbrush or whatever strange stuff he has done for him. Nobody really thinks that’s normal, even when we’re talking about the Future King.
I also believe rank does play into how people perceive you. Someone who is first or second in line to the throne will likely be perceived differently from someone who is lower in rank. This same difference in perception exists in companies. I was also under the impression that people working for the royal family are expected to sign non-disclosure agreements, so I’m not sure how we can really know how Meghan behaves with staff (which I can’t seem to find referenced in the article, but maybe I was reading too quickly).
Never heard of any rude behaviour from the royal family. That is the one thing old families are taught-to treat people respectfully, otherwise they won’t survive.
“Never heard of any rude behaviour from the royal family. That is the one thing old families are taught-to treat people respectfully, otherwise they won’t survive.”
That’s the impression I have too.
Generally people from those old money type families seem more polite than the new money types (i.e cough cough Donald Trump). In restaurants, the old money types generally seem nicer to the service staff than the new money types who put on airs of pretentiousness.
I remember reading that Diana, when newly married, would actually hang with the kitchen staff like they were her friends and they thought it was a little strange that she’d do that.
@Rosie
“territorial,” yes. Exactly that. Kate was also perceived as an outsider, initially (compared to what they were expecting) & was “punished” accordingly. She obeyed the rules, though, even faked the accent. She was obsequious.
Meghan is true to herself & seems to want to move the ball forward in her own, effective way.
It will interesting to watch, no?
@ MK77…Well, I think I can guess who you are and when you worked with Meghan, and you, along with people like Piers Morgan, did not get that invite to the wedding did you? Hmmm….sorry about that but you need to let it go. So many people think Meghan owes them and that they should be in her inner circle.
@someone and perplexed. You’ve never heard of rude behavior from the royals? Maybe the Queen hasn’t behaved that way.
Philip, William, Charles, Diana (she used to scream at the woman who handled her wardrobe), Sophie (who was photographed screaming at her RPO) have all had stories about how rude they are.
I don’t think it’s impossible they’ve been rude. But I do think that too frequent rude behaviour could hurt these old money families in the long run. I would assume they’re been rude but not with the frequency of someone like Steve Jobs. I would be legitimately shocked if they were swearing and dunking cell phones in fish tanks. I mean, there’s rude (which we all are at times), and then there’s… RUDE.
However, I can definitely picture Prince Andrew being super rude all the time. He seems like he could be a pig. I picture Charles being rude in a more passive-aggressive way where he says something cutting but you don’t realize it was rude until after you’ve walked away. The upper class way of rude seems like it could be more subtle.
Tell us more, tell us more!
Ok, sure random person who never commented until now 😉
Are you saying a person would go on the internet and lie?? Lol
I’ve worked with Meghan for many years. I also am an astronaut.
I just chose to not talk about it until now.
AMA!
Exactly. Just another troll.
That is very insteresting!! I feel like she might have rubbed some staffers the wrong way with all of these stories coming out.
Yes, expecting others to actually do their job can rub people the wrong way, especially those who have skated by doing the bare minimum.
How are they not doing their job though? Has there been any indication that they don’t do anything? Someone should have ripped the tag off her dress, but I assumed that was her best friend’s fault, not that of her staffers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@gigi la Moore That is true I wasn’t looking at it from that point of view. I’m trying not to believe it because I really like her haha. Either way Meghan seems very smart and self-aware and I think she will surround herself with people who aren’t frightened or threatened by a powerful woman. At the end of the day we really dont know and women are constantly labeled as bitches if they dare to have opinions or ideas. Just hope she can find people she can trust. I feel like I would constantly be paranoid in her position. That being said I do stand by my comment that if she is indeed belittling staff it will get out but I think it would have already gotten out if this were the case!
Perplexed, my comment was more general in nature and not especially toward her current staff. I will say that in my line of work those that complain the most are generally the ones who don’t do their job well and are reprimanded for it.
Ok, I’ll bite. Do you have any receipts? I am interested in your stories.
Exactly, I wanna see receipts from internet strangers, otherwise is that you Samantha? Hahaha!
I’ve heard the same thing from friends with connections to Hollywood, but I always took it with a big grain of salt because much of that info originated with people who are friends or acquaintances with her ex husband.
Is that you Samantha? Haven’t heard much from you lately!
Why do some people have trouble believing this? Most people in Hollywood are divas. I knew people who were like C or D list who acted like jerks. It is rare to meet one without somewhat of an ego.
Probably for the same reasons some people have no problem believing it?
We’re talking about someone who married into one of the most famous families in the world. If she were truly difficult, a ‘nightmare’, etc., then you would think those stories would have flooded into the press in 2016, or at least during the engagement phase.
The same press who introduced Meghan with headlines like “straight outta Compton” and gave the spotlight to her trashy paternal family AND dug into her past relationships would’ve surely found something substantial on her supposed ‘difficulty’ by now.
@Americano
So true. When I see those stories “oh X or Y are so down to earth” I roll my eyes so hard that they go out of their sockets.
I worked in close contact with celebrities for nearly 15 years when I was young and 99% of them are self-entitled and self-important people. They believe their own hype.. this doesn’t make them automatically bad or jerks but humility is not one of their traits.
I can believe Meghan is a diva, as I can believe that British press is treating her worse than Kate only because of her race.
Daily Fail is notoriously a xenophobic and racist paper so nobody should be surprised they are piling on Meghan at the moment.
And the same reason that people think Kate is perfect and wouldn’t stoop to be involved in some of this.
I think all of these things can be true at once. The duchess may well be a diva, and she may well be acting the same as everyone else in. E family and it’s also possible she’s being judged more harshly for it.
Perception is everything when you are seen as an “outsider”. From a more personal perspective – my partner is from a culture that’s different from mine and I have been labelled as “high-maintenance” because I once chose to go and get a blow dry for a special occasion (I am simply awful at styling my own hair). To me that’s not a big deal for a working woman to do or frankly anyone else’s business but apparently it had people rolling their eyes and making comments that appear to have stuck.
Ironically, some of the very people who found fault with me for that have standing weekly facial and massage appointments – that goes unchallenged (justifiably) but it seems as an outsider I am held to different standards. I think it’s very possible, if not likely that Meghan is experiencing the same.
I sure don’t think any of them are perfect and I think the whole royal family thing is pretty stupid.
Exactly, she would not have been able to stay in a long running series for so long without being a bit of a diva. There are as many people saying she is a diva as those who say that she is lovely…..so sorry this is not news. Meghan is a diva…boo hoo!
Why doesn’t her ex-best friend sell these stories? She would know better than most and she has no shame selling her prior relationship to Meghan.
People have actively tried to hurt her in the press and they never have anything.
I don’t disbelieve this but if it were true and there are receipts about it then why hasn’t the Fail jumped all over it? Given how much they have it in for her, they would have run with something like this.
Can you provide some examples? What made her a diva? 🤓
Amazing…@MK777…I haven’t heard ANYTHING about Meghan being a diva from others who worked with her as an actress…or met her before she became famous…
That’s…interesting…..
I don’t think she had much power when she was an actress, to be quite frank. Her power may have increased over time as the later seasons progressed but when she first started on that show I think she probably had to do stuff she didn’t want to do. Actresses have fame, but I don’t think they have much power (after reading about what some of these actresses have had to go through to secure roles). Also, she was never a true lead on the show. She was kind of expendable in the sense that the show could survive without her. I’m actually wondering how opinionated she actually could be if she was an actress with little say over what she can wear and what sex scenes she had to do.
I think it’s only now as a duchess that she’d be actually having any real agency or power, even though she has to curtsy.
I’ve never heard about Meghan being a Diva. Literally never. Not a single person in the Suits Cast or Crew who have been around her for hours a day, for 7 years has ever said that. I mean not a word has been uttered. Meghan’s been described as hard working and very friendly.
Her dog walker was quoted say how polite she always was.
It’s ironic how now she’s apart of the BRF they want to paint this image of her being some Diva with an attitude (don’t let me get into how a lot of Black/Biracial women are painted as having “attitudes”) and staffers have a problem with her.
The great part about all of this is Meghan was in the spotlight prior to this family. She worked in an industry were gossip spreads quickly and despite that, she’s never been quoted as anything other than nice and sociable.
Yup, not biting on the clear agenda to make her out to be some bad girl rebel wrecking havoc. They try this with all women who won’t be put into some box.
I don’t believe the meghan is diva stories being paddled out all of sudden when she was introduced to the world as harry girlfriend.The media especially the British public went digging into her past finding anyone who had a ever meet meghan the media even went as far as talking to Meghan and doria former landlords everyone they talked from elementary school teacher to her high school classmates to her suits co workers and crew had all said the same thing meghan is a hard working kind person. So are we to believe that everyone else is lying to protect meghan and she really is this horrible monster and this one commenter is telling the truth. Anyone who doesn’t like meghan will believe this story because it fit their narrative of meghan. I don’t know if this just the press’s or if someone else in the palace is feeding this more negative toward meghan but shame on them they are openly bullying a pregnant woman and its not ok its disgusting .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi Samantha!! Haven’t heard from you in a while! Feh!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, MK77, you succeeded in one thing with that comment–getting attention.
being opinionated is not a bad thing
It’s not a good thing either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As i said in the other thread, this is a Fail hatchet job – English is a Cambridge/Middleton hack and these articles are framed at bringing the Sussex’s down to pull the DoLittle’s up. They are being chucked under the bus by the Cambridges and maybe Meghan is fighting back at this hence the ‘she’s upset the Cambrigdes’ narrative.
As for Harry he’s like William in that he has been known to be bratty – granted he’s not as bratty as big brother but he has his moments.
This sounds true. The article by Rebecca English in the Daily Mail was appalling, my jaw literally dropped. Harry must know what is going on. Doing this to an innocent woman who is pregnant is beyond disgusting, and I don’t think the Sussexes will take this lying down. No matter how much the DM pushes this smear campaign to popularise the charmless Cambridges, the charismatic Sussexes will always come out on top. But Meghan must be fully aware now what she is truly up against and I am sure she must be shocked to the core, but happily she knows she has an enormous fan base.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s going to be amazing, you know it.
The Crown season 7 will be lit.
Women with opinions are demanding , difficult divas.
A couple months ago the reporters said she was to huggy wuggy with staff. Now she is a demanding diva…
“Understanding the Palace way, the deference, the politics and the fact that there’s a pecking order, is taking a while for Meghan to get her head around.”
Huh. This makes her sound kind of dumb (IF TRUE, which I’m not sure about). You don’t have to be British to know there’s a pecking order with the royals.
The “international humanitarian” line they took from Engagement interview onwards was always going to provide easy pickings for the tabs. It’s so overblown and Hollywood – why do we need minor royals running around the world at our expense being international humanitarians?
That said something is definitely brewing as all these stories are just not quite right.
I personally think H&M would be better off keeping their press WITH W&K – it’s a colder wind that blows outside the tent and all that. Either way, sounds like lots of fun to come.
The Cambridge PR machine isn’t even trying to be discrete about this hit job on Meghan and Harry.
Maybe it’s because the Sussex aren’t willing to play second fiddle to the Cambridges and won’t allow for their work to be used to prop up a couple who has yet to accomplish anything on their own. Maybe the Cambridge just can’t take that they’re not the IT couple who skated by on being young and attractive Royals with a cute family. The Sussex show you can be that as well as work and get shit done.
It’s not lost on me that Meghan is clearly a confident woman who knows what she wants and is being labeled “difficult and demanding”. Words so often used to describe any woman who won’t be trampled over in male dominated spaces. If people are uncomfortable with her not being some Submissive Sally taking orders like a puppet than GOOD FOR MEGHAN! I hope she keeps this fire forever.
Harry has, for years, been Williams fall guy. Taking all the negative PR hits while William got away with everything. Now he’s a seen as a problem because he won’t allow himself or his family to be that for the Cambridges. Good for him! Harry is beloved and clearly a good guy who loves his wife. Meghan and Baby Sussex are a priority for him, as they should be, and everyone else just needs to accept that he isn’t willing to lay his life down for the future holders of this Crown.
Yes, yes, yes. You got it all down in a nutshell.
It’s interesting. For all the claims that Meghan is “too Hollywood” and “loves the spotlight”, she and Harry are by far the more discreet couple when you compare them to the Cambridges. We dont see pap photos of them (we’ve seen a good amount of Kate & kids over the years, some of them suspiciously close and HQ too). The press still doesn’t know where they took their honeymoon. Reporters also claimed they would be getting properties left and right, but didn’t see Frogmore Cottage coming. The Together cookbook project was kept quiet. They generally keep their business locked down, much to the consternation of the press.
I agree with you and others that a good chunk of this smear campaign is coming from the Cambridge camp. Whether it’s from the couple themselves, their PR team, or certain courtiers…it’s clearly coming from that direction. I don’t know if there’s a panic about W&K being pushed back into closer scrutiny like they were a couple of years ago. The media was becoming quite critical of their attitudes and light work schedules until H&M got engaged. With the Sussexes moving to quieter Windsor, there should be a bigger microscope on the Cambridges’ work and actions. There would also be fewer opportunities to piggyback on the Sussexes or throw them under the bus.
Couldn’t have said it better.
“there should be a bigger microscope on the Cambridges’ work and actions. ” Perhaps that is why they are angry with the D&D of Sussex moving away. They use distraction tactics to shift focus from them, which won’t work if the distraction is not in the picture.
William has been doing more work lately. It’s just not covered by this site. But the Kensington Palace Instagram now shows him out and about doing stuff for different causes. Kate probably isn’t doing much but as long as William is working I don’t know if it matters as much that she does less.
William is doing more, but he’s not doing anywhere near what he should be doing. He’s still doing less than Andrew, Sophie etc, and he’s not anywhere near Charles or Anne.
The brothers used to test their friends to see who would leak to the press. I wonder if Harry tested William and Kate.
The cookbook project shook up a lot of people. To the point where they are linking the kitchen ladies to terrorists. So obviously someone has an issue with a project that is fairly unique at least for the current generation of royals.
I saw that this weekend on the DM, I couldn’t believe that. trying to sully her work for people who lost everything was so low for the DM but not surprising. you’d think all this badmouthing takes more effort than will and kate actually just doing more work events themselves.
ITA.
Yes, I think that some of the tension is over trying to hold Meghan back from outshining Kate. I would not be surprised if there have been arguments over some of the yet to be announced charities that Meghan wants to support. I always said that they would never allow Meghan to out work Kate but they are battling to hold her back.
There is an article in cosmo suggesting that she has another project coming out before the end of the year. It’s a brief article dated November 25.
I can see that. They need Meghan to be lazy so Kate doesn’t look so bad. I can’t see Meghan going along with that.
I have a theory that these stories are being pushed by the Prince Andrew/Fergie camp. He can hardly hide his disdain for the couple — did you see his on-camera interview for ITV during the coverage of Eugenie’s wedding? He couldn’t even utter H&M’s names when he referenced their wedding.
There was the story about Meghan sharing her pregnancy news at Eugenie’s wedding and how tacky she was for doing it.
Then there was the tiara story — about Meghan wanting to wear a tiara with emeralds and getting shut down. And yet, who rolled up to her wedding in an emerald tiara? Eugenie, of course.
I don’t think Fergie’s camp would do this. Harry invited her to his wedding. Even Will and Kate didn’t do that. It appears he’s one of the few in her corner. Also I remember reading that Eugenie was very close to t Harry and had hung out with Meghan a few times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was nice to see Sarah Ferguson included, wasn’t it. I thought that was kind of them.
I could see Fergie leaking about the tiara. I mean, she did tell the world about how she got foot warts from a pair of shoes worn by Diana. Just because she likes Harry doesn’t mean she wouldn’t leak some story about him.
Fergie is probably “interesting,” but she’s never really struck me as the height of dignity and class. Yeah, I can easily picture her leaking….and for money too.
This actually makes more sense to me. William is doing more events on his own now and Kate seems immersed in her family life. Harry ranks above Andrew and their kids and Andrew does seem petty like that. I can’t picture William and Kate lounging around talking about that tiara. Well, lounging, yes. But that tiara doesn’t seem like something they’d waste energy on. With the way Kate has been staring at her kids with such contentment lately, I really, really can’t picture her thinking about the tiara.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It makes me happy that the Sussexes rankle Andrew so much. He’s a vile person.
‘I think they feel she is too much of an actress.’
Maybe I’m overreacting here but when I read that I thought, ‘damn! Shots fired.’ This reminds me of when diana got lots of attention at an event when a fan fainted or she was visiting sick people and was very intimate and caring with a particular person and charles’ response was that she only did that to show him up to make him look bad-it couldn’t have been possible that Diana actually cared about someone else.
To me this is the same approach will/kate and their team have towards meg, ‘aren’t you doing charity stuff because of obligation and optics like us? You don’t actually care about these people and these causes.’ And the message to the public is, ‘don’t fall for this, she was an actress after all.’ Will and kate don’t want to have to ‘keep up’ with meg and harry in terms of involvement with charity work so they instead cut them off at the knees announcing, ‘they’re just doing this because it looks good, not because they care.’ Wrong, I think meg and harry do care. This is after all how they met, doing charity work because meg wanted to, she was never obligated to. Did kate do charity work before getting with Will?
All their charitable causes ARE PR exercises because it’s part of The Firm’s image. Let’s not pretend Harry and Meghan are different. And let’s not pretend that her “charity work” publicized on her social media and magazines like Elle wasn’t used as a prop to her public image too,as all the other celebrities do. And I’m not saying she doesn’t have any genuine interest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
her and harry currently do charity work more than they have to so they seem to feel strongly about it 7 like it.
Kate and wills visit to australia had far fewer events than meg and harry’s
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t disbelieve Meghan is forceful and demanding. I actually believe there’s truth to the “diva” rumors if that’s what we’re calling them. It’s up for debate how demanding Meghan is but I honestly am not surprised Harry married someone with a strong sense of self. How else could she have helped put together the cookbook for the Hubb community kitchen so fast? That does’t happen by just waiting around and ho-humming. Now if she’s unpleasant to staff and snappy, that’s a whole different thing. But I can easily see how Meghan may have ruffled some feathers in her new role. Hopefully she and her staff will adjust.
Harry and Will look so alike in that picture!
Right? They used to be really good-looking but are aging terribly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Unflappable Kate bit jumped out at me too. I wonder if Meghan being around has simply required (not through words but just by being) that Kate takes the stick out of her arse. I don’t doubt Meghan’s looked at as being opinionated… not by being bolshie but simply not being an insipid little twat and someone who has lived a life and knows what’s what in the real world.
Five years ago I would have believed that these stories were coming from the Cambridges. But Kate seems so immersed in her own world with her kids, I really can’t imagine her caring what Meghan or Harry are doing. Maybe William cares, or heck, maybe even Carole cares, but Kate is such a mystery as a person outside of her family life I really can’t picture her putting much effort into concerning herself with what her sister-in-law is doing. I could actually just see the Daily Mail making up stuff on their own because rivalry sells. On the other hand, I could also see Harry being dictatorial because, well, he’s a prince. I don’t think we know Meghan well enough yet to really know how she runs things. But Harry as dictatorial — I can picture all of the born royals being like that. Yes, even Eugenie and Beatrice.
Hmmmm let me ask something
The queen gifted them the cottage
It’s only logical it’s for them to live in.
All these stories are to turn the public opinion against mm especialy in the British media.
They can’t stand that harry married meg and she is not workshy like Kate.
Harry and William only recently became full time working royals. Neither one of them worked that much for the firm. Meghan recently joining the firm has had a crash course. Building her up isn’t fair especially to her. There’s only one way to go after that. She and Harry will become less visible as time goes on. William and Catherine will step up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have never heard anything bad about Meghan but I have worked with other actors/singers in the past and I would not be surprised if she is a diva. It’s usually the other way around in L.A, the lower you are, B-Z listers, most of the times, the more awful they are. yes, there are some a*holes A listers but honestly most of them are super nice, where I have met some who have been acting in shows or movies for years but are not the main characters and they are awful to work with. And I do mean Awful! Now as for the royal family, I dont follow them closely But I always sort of assumed that Kate is beyond accommodating, and just really defers to her husband and lets him decide how much they work, I figured she would probably do more if asked but it’s William putting a stop to it for now, she may not have close female friends like the comments say but I think she would try to accomodate Meghan too, not as a best friend but just in a friendly way. I dont think she would let it be known to any staff or anybody that she doesnt like her or something if it was true. Would she? She knows how the firm works by now and would probably know how bad they would make her look if she said anything against Meghan. This feels like if its coming from them then I think is more William than Kate no?
Harry & Megs are in a very difficult spot. Once George, Charlotte and Louis are teens then all the attention will be on them. Harry’s children will be like Andrew ‘s kind of like there is no place for them. If you make your job to be “Royal” the tours etc then expectations are placed on you and if you are not a direct line to the throne then it’s kind uncomfotabke. You start just to look like sponges. They should become like Harry’s cousin who just delivered. She is respected and not seen as a sponge. Just my thoughts. Things will only get harder with these two as their children see Will’s kids get all the money etc and they are always second best. Sad but true
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure Harry and Meghan’s kids will be as forgotten by media public as Andrew’s are. Andrew and Fergie are incredibly unpopular and the princesses are rather unfortunate looking which is part of the reason they are unpopular. I don’t see Harry and Meghan’s kids being that unattractive or them getting into as much trouble as the Yorks.
I don’t really think Harry and Meghan’s children will be forgotten either. I think the chances are likely that the kids will be good-looking — what with Meghan’s commoner genes cancelling out all the inbreeding (clearly the Middleton genes did their magic too).
The only thing is that it seems Harry is claiming he wants his children to have private lives. In that sense, I think they could be forgotten if the parents decide they want to force the privacy issue. That said, as these people get older, it’s usually the kids that turn out to be the most interesting thing about them so I could see Harry not really meaning what he says about privacy. He’s aging weirdly all of a sudden just like William did after he married so he might have to pull out the kids to generate interest.
I’m not saying your wrong Janet, but to you think that William will allow that much attention to be placed on his kids while they’re still teens? Given his obsession with privacy I don’t see him allowing much access to his children at all, especially during those rough teenage years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry and Meghan have the ability to outshine William and Kate even when they both have crowns on their heads. It is not just about who is going to be King, its s about who the public and world at large really like and love.
Don’t feel sorry for H&M financially, they will never ever be poor and neither will their kids. Since the Queen and Charles know Williams character very well, they will both ensure that the Sussexes will be OK for money, and that William will not pull the rug from under them once he is on the throne.
Does the world at large really love any of them all that much? I don’t really think so. None of them really command the kind of attention that we used to see with celebrities in the 90s. I think the world has changed too much for anybody to care too much about any of them in an extra kind of way. I’m sure they all have some fans, but the world is so depressing right now I don’t think any of them are truly beloved. I think they’re a distraction from the blah-ness of everyday life but I don’t think anybody truly loves these people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What Andrew’s daughters have been through hasn’t been nasty. What William, Kate and Harry have been through hasn’t been nasty. (What Meghan has been through has been legitimately nasty).
But honestly, we support the royals to the tune of tens of millions of pounds per year. Other people suffer much, much more. What the Grenfell survivors have suffered has been nasty (to say the least). What many Universal Credit recipients have suffered has been nasty. Let’s not say that the rich daughters of the Duke of York have been through a horrid time. Because, by comparison to just about anyone, they haven’t.
Royal reporters are really coming unglued, aren’t they? Mercury is in retrograde, right?
Let’s approach the information campaign against Meghan like this: who has something to gain by sh!tting on Meghan? For turning the tide of public opinion against her? I can think of a number of Royals and Royal-adjacents who probably feel threatened by Meghan. Fergie comes to mind. So does Prince Andrew, for the reasons I mentioned upstream. So does the known racist Princess Michael. Hell — she trolled Meghan openly with that racist brooch. So does Carole Middleton. And last but not least: SAMANTHA EFFING MARKLE.
But bottom line — in a family of people born into unimaginable, opulent wealth — do I think the self-made, hard-working actress and humanitarian from Los Angeles is the one acting grand or demanding? Hmm. No, I sure don’t.
This click bait. No one here knows these people. Maybe they’re all pricks.
This sounds more like little brother wants to spread his wings and be his own man with his new wife and family and that the rest of the media can’t handle the fact that he is no longer a little kid. It’s as if people assumed the brothers would always do things together and forgetting that they are different people.
The royal reporters know their targets and they are feeding into the stan wars about imaginary feuds on social media. They know what perfectly works as clickbait because they know how their stans react and what rails them up. If they write a piece throwing a shade at Meghan using Kate,talking about a source close to the Cambridges,and then they mix it with a bit about Meghan’s “formidable work ethic” lol,they know what the reactions will be in their twitter threads. The other day they were all over one reporter’s twitter telling her that the Cambridges feel threatened because nobody will steal the Sussexes’s shine even if William and the Middletons use the royal press to plant stories! William is lazy and useless,Kate is a dumbass while Meghan is a diplomat and strong humanitarian and the Sussexes are changing the world! LOL The press is getting exactly what they want.
I believe there are probably small tensions between William and Harry,but simply because their roles are getting more and more different,and they need to adjust to it. But nothing like wives fighting behind the scenes and brothers openly feuding and launching smearing campaigns.
I’ve suspected for a while that W&K camps are behind this. I read GOMI an a daily basis and noticed something strange a few weeks ago. Not sure how many people read GOMI, but it’s a snarky/gossipy website about bloggers. I’ve read it for years and never once saw Meghan’s, The Tig, being written about. At all. Well not long after the start of their tour last month, suddenly there was a forum and people were commenting and ripping Meghan to shreds over every single thing she did on that tour. It was bizarre. It’s like that forum existed but was buried and somehow mysteriously reappeared with the sole purpose of ripping Meghan to shreds. I read stuff on it that was worse than anything on Royal Dish or DM.
Not long before Harry and Meghan married, I looked at google images of Meghan and there were pics readily available of her more revealing acting roles….stuff from Suits, modeling roles, Deal or No Deal shots, but that sh*t was scrubbed. Google images of Meghan now and it’s all respectable. I say all of this because the Royal Family is not above scrubbing what they don’t want seen, but to me, it seems like someone is going onto every corner of the web they can and slamming Meghan as much as possible. It’s downright nasty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those sites scare me. Especially royal gossip. When there is fake baby talk, that’s too much for me.
A lot of British people have accused Americans of being brash, opinionated, loud, demanding, rude, etc. I think her race has less than do with this than the fact that the British press simply does not like that she is American. Though I honestly don’t see anything written in that article that is really that inaccurate. Im the same age as Meghan, and American, and have a similar mindset and I can honestly say I too would struggle with the hierarchy and politics of the palace and royal family. She wants to do things in the way that we Americans are used to doing them–freedom, freedom, freedom. We do not grow p with the concept of royalty. We fought a war to get away from royalty LOL. So the growing pains are normal and natural, not to mention she is pregnant and pregnancy hormones are probably at play. This is a nonstory.
“She wants to do things in the way that we Americans are used to doing them–freedom, freedom, freedom. We do not grow p with the concept of royalty”
It really doesn’t make sense to me that she’d be willing to take the money that comes with being royal but insist on doing things the American “freedom” way. I have no idea if she actually believes this, but that one would think that they can get away with taking British taxpayer money but then insist that they don’t believe in the concept of royalty itself because of one’s nationality sounds, well, weird. If she doesn’t believe in the hierarchy or the pecking order, then why is she willing to be a duchess? She may not have rank over William and Kate but she certainly does have rank over the rest of the peasants of the land (and maybe even the peasants in the rest of the Commonwealth). Doesn’t matter if she’s American — she’s bought into the system and the way it works by marrying Harry. And the British royal family is world famous — one would have to be completely stupid to not understand how the whole thing works. And she does not strike me as stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The media is out to get Harry and Meg and im likely to believe there are courtiers that are leaking information that arent necessarily instructed to do so from will and kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously? Does the press think real life is like Dynasty or Dallas and grown people have to pack up under each other in the same house? Their kids are not he heirs to the throne, I can see why they would choose to raise them with a bit more privacy. This is ridiculous.
4 out of last 5 posts are about Harry and whats her name. Jesus, u should change the name of your site to Royalbitchy.
