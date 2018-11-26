“The trailer for the live-action ‘Lion King’ movie is a bit underwhelming” links

The teaser trailer for The Lion King dropped last week, and I felt like the only person who was very underwhelmed? [LaineyGossip]
Side-by-side of 'The Lion King' trailer with the same scenes from the original film 🦁
(2018 | 1994) pic.twitter.com/7i63DQA3TD
— Movie Clips 📺 (@TopMovieClips) November 25, 2018
No Jeremy Irons as Scar? I’m not interested.
I agree! He was the best part of the original, and his voice is almost as iconic as JEJ. Why mess with that?
I think JEJ is voicing this one too!
“….. I felt like the only person who was very underwhelmed?”
Hell no, I’m with you 100%. It’s a CGI shot for shot remake. Meh.
I can still remember the original animated trailer in the theatre. It was STUNNING and original and the music was new and powerful.
This is…a remake.
God I miss real creativity.
What I really want to know is how this can be classified as live-action when it’s completely animated?
“I was so underwhelmed” omg you’re so different and cool
I mean, if it’s exactly the same…..what’s the point of doing a remake?
The same comments were said about the jungle book remake when the trailer came out. Why don’t wait for the film and then form an opinion.
To rake in billions more. All these remakes do to me is make the original that much better.
@DIANA B:
I loved the Jungle Book remake, because it wasn’t a shot-for-shot copy of the original & it included some storytelling that wasn’t in the original film & seemed to link it with the books more so than the original cartoon version.
I thought the trailer was great!
Yeah I think it looks good? I get the criticisms about yet ANOTHER remake but honestly, the little lion cub is cute enough to get me to watch.
I got chills and teared up a little (it’s cold and I just worked 13 days in a row – that’s my excuse and I’m sticking with it). I’m all over a complete scene for scene redo with real animals. I’m not usually a Disney fanatic, but I’m excited for this one
I loved it and my kids loved it. We also adore the first version. There is room
I don’t get why it’s being referred to as ‘Live Action’- it’s CGI. It’s animated….
To be fair, Disney has never described it as “live-action”. That’s just something the media has made a point in repeating.
Ah ok- Thanks for clarifying! I was legitimately stumped about that haha
As a Swahili speaker, a lion named Simba is the height of hilarity to me.
Do Expound!!!!! I saw the animated movie…I’ll wait for DVD….
Simba means lion in Swahili. Growing up, we had multiple neighbors name their dogs Simba to make them sound ferocious to wannabe intruders, I guess. It beat naming their dogs, well Dog.
@Zut…..OMG DISNEY!!!!!!!!!!
That’s…kinda….tacky!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Thank you for that laugh…which I’m gonna laugh…EVERY TIME I SEE ANYTHING ABOUT THIS MOVIE!!!!!
Many years ago I knew a family that named their dog “Deeohgee”. I thought that was an unusual name and asked how they spelled it. They laughed and said “just how it sounds – D…O…G!!!
I guess for me the only interesting thing about the Disney remakes that have come out so far is that real humans are featured alongside CGI/ animated animals or characters, something that didn’t exist in the originals.
But if the Lion King doesn’t add that element to the remake….then why do a shot-for-shot remake?
I’d definitely watch a photorealistic remake of this for the visuals alone. I love the cartoon and I loved the musical so I’m not so opposed to seeing it in a different visual medium. Now if they throw in some songs from the musical, then I’m buying tickets asap. I wonder what the theater to Disney+ transition time is going to be.
The original is one of my favourites. I guess I’ll wait to see how well the musical numbers go, but I’m not holding out any great hope.
Personally, I’m hyped af. My favorite disney with Beyoncé in it. I’m going to see it eight times in a row, Titanic style, and I don’t care what anyone says.
To be fair this is just a teaser trailer and was likely presented shot by shot for nostalgia reasons. Not understanding the outrage.
That’s a good point ☝🏽
The Donald Glover/Rihanna movie looks very promising!!! But when he started running I was amused, only because I thought: I hope ‘Donald Glover running’ doesn’t become a meme in all of his projects. I noticed he is named as Childish Gambino in the credits, by the way.
Everyone at my Thanksgiving get together was super excited to see the trailer. I guess we’re easy to please lol.
Kaiser: your favorite Christmas movie is ‘Die Hard’? Mine’s ‘The Godfather’. It’s an annual tradition any more.
um I fully cried during it
