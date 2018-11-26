“The trailer for the live-action ‘Lion King’ movie is a bit underwhelming” links
  • November 26, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The teaser trailer for The Lion King dropped last week, and I felt like the only person who was very underwhelmed? [LaineyGossip]
I forgot that Rihanna & Donald Glover are doing a film together. [Jezebel]
Stefano Gabbana & Domenico Dolce continue to be trash. [Dlisted]
Why must the NY Times profile every Trump supporter? [Towleroad]
Gabriela Hearst’s latest collection is kind of meh. [Go Fug Yourself]
What’s your favorite Christmas movie? Honestly, mine is Die Hard? [Pajiba]
Wow, Maddie Ziegler is all grown up! [OMG Blog]
Does Scheana Marie have a new man? [Reality Tea]
LOL, Alexa Chung can’t fashion-design either. [RCFA]

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

32 Responses to ““The trailer for the live-action ‘Lion King’ movie is a bit underwhelming” links”

  1. Rea says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    No Jeremy Irons as Scar? I’m not interested.

    Reply
  2. Mia4s says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    “….. I felt like the only person who was very underwhelmed?”

    Hell no, I’m with you 100%. It’s a CGI shot for shot remake. Meh.

    I can still remember the original animated trailer in the theatre. It was STUNNING and original and the music was new and powerful.

    This is…a remake.

    God I miss real creativity.

    Reply
  3. Ezzi says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    “I was so underwhelmed” omg you’re so different and cool

    Reply
  4. Jamie42 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    I thought the trailer was great!

    Reply
  5. KatieBo says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    I don’t get why it’s being referred to as ‘Live Action’- it’s CGI. It’s animated….

    Reply
  6. Zut alors says:
    November 26, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    As a Swahili speaker, a lion named Simba is the height of hilarity to me.

    Reply
  7. Annika says:
    November 26, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    I guess for me the only interesting thing about the Disney remakes that have come out so far is that real humans are featured alongside CGI/ animated animals or characters, something that didn’t exist in the originals.
    But if the Lion King doesn’t add that element to the remake….then why do a shot-for-shot remake?

    Reply
  8. CK says:
    November 26, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    I’d definitely watch a photorealistic remake of this for the visuals alone. I love the cartoon and I loved the musical so I’m not so opposed to seeing it in a different visual medium. Now if they throw in some songs from the musical, then I’m buying tickets asap. I wonder what the theater to Disney+ transition time is going to be.

    Reply
  9. Bunny says:
    November 26, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    The original is one of my favourites. I guess I’ll wait to see how well the musical numbers go, but I’m not holding out any great hope.

    Reply
  10. babsjohnson says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Personally, I’m hyped af. My favorite disney with Beyoncé in it. I’m going to see it eight times in a row, Titanic style, and I don’t care what anyone says.

    Reply
  11. Christine says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    To be fair this is just a teaser trailer and was likely presented shot by shot for nostalgia reasons. Not understanding the outrage.

    Reply
  12. Bella Bella says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    The Donald Glover/Rihanna movie looks very promising!!! But when he started running I was amused, only because I thought: I hope ‘Donald Glover running’ doesn’t become a meme in all of his projects. I noticed he is named as Childish Gambino in the credits, by the way.

    Reply
  13. Case says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Everyone at my Thanksgiving get together was super excited to see the trailer. I guess we’re easy to please lol.

    Reply
  14. BeanieBean says:
    November 26, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Kaiser: your favorite Christmas movie is ‘Die Hard’? Mine’s ‘The Godfather’. It’s an annual tradition any more.

    Reply
  15. Bess03 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    um I fully cried during it

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment