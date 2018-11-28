Lin Manuel Miranda used to burst into tears when listening to music as a kid

Can I complain about something media-related? Ever since Graydon Carter left Vanity Fair, their cover stories have been THE WORST. It’s like the VF journalists doing celebrity cover stories have been encouraged to be as obtuse as possible, and they’re told to spend the first half of their long-read pieces not even quoting from their subject. So it is with VF’s “Holiday Issue” cover subject, Lin Manuel Miranda. Miranda is quotable, interesting, passionate, political and somewhat macabre and fatalistic. This piece should have been a slam-dunk full of interesting quotes from Miranda about EVERYTHING. Instead, they spent like three pages regurgitating the plot of the old Mary Poppins and the new Poppins movie, all before Miranda is even quoted once. You can read this mess here. Some highlights:
On moving to London to film ‘Mary Poppins Returns’: “The other thing you have to know is my wife is Dominican and Austrian. She was born in Sweden and wants to live everywhere in the world. My first musical is literally about how I do not want to leave Washington Heights.”
On watching the original ‘Poppins’: “I couldn’t get through ‘Feed the Birds.’ I was very sensitive to minor-key music, and that song was so sad that I don’t think I saw the ending of Mary Poppins until I was grown, because I would just cry. I loved ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.’ I loved Dick Van Dyke. I loved the whole movie but then that one song was so sad I kind of never survived it.”
He often had emotional reactions to music as a kid: “My family had so many stories about that, about how Stevie Wonder’s ‘I Just Called to Say I Love You’ would come on and they’d have to change the channel because I would burst into tears. You know what? I actually remember the feeling. I remember it was so many ‘nos’ in the lyrics. ‘No New Year’s Day to celebrate’—it felt apocalyptic to me as a little kid. ‘No songs to sing’—I was like, ‘Turn it off!’ I was very sensitive. ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ apparently just laid me out when I was an infant. My parents have all kinds of stories like that.”
He’s drawn to fatalistic stories of men who die young: “[Bob] Fosse, [Jonathan] Larson, Hamilton—they’ve all got this awareness of the ticking clock and I think I very much have that, the awareness of ‘All right, this is how much time we have. How much can we get done while we’re here?’… I think the tragedy that Larson did not get to see his own legacy resonated with me enormously. But, it was his worth that I really responded to—more than his passing. I felt so seen by the character of Mark in Rent when I first saw it—the guy who just films everything because he doesn’t really want to engage.”
Where his fatalism comes from: “I had a close friend who passed away when I was about three years old. That’s among my earlier memories. It was a kid who was in my class, in my pre-K. It was one of those tragic things.” I asked if he minded explaining what had happened. “It’s really sort of not my story to tell,” he replied, “but she drowned. It was just one of those horrible stories where no one had an eye on her in a critical moment and that happened. No one’s fault. It’s just what happened…. When dying is concrete, and it’s someone you played in the sandbox with? I think it becomes very real in a way. I’m sure that’s a central part of it for me.”
The interview is actually a sad read, because so much of what Miranda discusses with VF is about his sense of urgency, his decades-long fears that he will not have the chance to do everything he wants to do because he’ll die suddenly. It made me sad because… what if he’s right? The fear of death envelopes so many artists, and no one knows what will happen. At least Miranda has been appreciated and recognized in his time. But lord, this was fatalistic even for a magazine which used to regularly put dead Kennedys and Marilyn Monroe on their covers several times a year.
He is such a treasure!
I’m sooo with you Kaiser! While I appreciate the new editors attempt for inclusivity, She has ( in an attempt to put her own stamp ) sacrificed a lot of what made VF special. The copy and the pic spreads are for the most part messy and ugly AF!
Agree absolutely. I’ve subscribed to VF for decades, but I have the last six issues stacked up, still in their mailing wrappers unopened. I just dislike the new design so much. And I miss Graydon’s scorching savaging of IQ45. One day I’ll open them and read the articles, but the new design is just cheap looking, imo.
Ha, yes, actually this post reminded me that I need to cancel my subscription. I keep putting it off for some reason.
Oh God it’s not just me??
Some songs my family knows not to play around me – I burst into tears.
Lol, I get it. I didn’t/don’t cry that much at songs but I have reacted strongly to many. Bohemian Rhapsody used to frighten me with the emotions it evoked whenever it came on the radio.
Me, too. I wish I could change it- I can’t. Music, seeing someone else crying, even hearing crying sets me off. I was sobbing for days over Sandy Hook. I’m tearing up just writing about it.
Freakin’ over active mirror neurons.
Esmom
That’s making me laugh so hard! Bohemian Rhapsody made me hairbrush lip sync for all I was worth!
NSSB
Twins. Sandy Hook happened when I was home for a visit and it left me nearly catatonic with grief for days on end. I always felt slightly embarrassed by my reaction – I felt I would be judged for being melodramatic but it affected me deeply. Motor neurons you say? Hmm…
I can relate to his emotions!! There are some songs that I simply cannot sing because they make me cry (like, leaving on a jetplane [I always imagine a young man going off to vietnam] and don’t take the girl [by faith hill's hubby, can't think of his name]), and so many songs will give me major goosebumps (like that beatles christmas song, or perhaps it’s just lennon, the one with the kids wishing “a very merry christmas and a happy new year, let’s hope it’s a good one…”)
There is a video of a little toddler crying to the christina aguilara song “say something I’m giving up on you” and it is so cute and precious.
I love LMM, he just seems so nice and fun
Last year I heard Jennifer Nettles version of Celebrate Me Home for the first time and the tears wouldn’t stop flowing.
Her voice just…wow.
These comments make me feel better because I cry at everything, music, commercials, movies, even when I get angry I cry. I don’t understand it but I’ve stopped trying to change it, it’s just part of me. A neighbor once told me I’m an “empath” and I just pick up the emotions of whatever is going on around me. I do feel like I can sense what other people are feeling sometimes, even if it’s not obvious to others.
Curious if other easy criers feel that too!
Absolutely! Being an empath is an amazing gift, but really draining. So. Many. Feels.
Puerto Rican culture has music down to the soul. Im so blessed to have married into a very musical Puerto Rican family. My own daughter now shows signs that she’s like Lin: she reacts so strongly to music. It hits right to her heart.
And how can she know when music is Puerto Rican?! She likes all music. But ever since she could stand up, if Tito Puente or other Puerto Rican musicians come on she goes WILD, clapping and dancing and singing. I’ve seen her little face choked up from a beautiful song and she’s just 17 months old. Her soul knows this music belongs to her.
Lin is a role model for Puerto Rican children and he’s a treasure to all people.
Not understanding why anyone would cry at “I just called…” by Stevie Wonder.
Maybe Stevie’s “Overjoyed?”
I have a playlist called saddoes because I enjoy depressing music so much. Try the following If you’re so inclined (or need a good cry):
Athlete Wires
The End of Everything Chris Isaak
Nothing’s Changed Chris Isaak
Mojo Pin Jeff Buckley
She Has No Time Keane
Last Goodbye Jeff Buckley
He Used to be a Lovely Boy Keane
Falling Away with You Muse
“Seasons In The Sun” by Terry Jacks. I distinctly remember hearing this song for the first time around 5 years of age, and just sobbing.
