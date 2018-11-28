Alicia Silverstone’s son ‘knows when he eats well, he poops well’

Yesterday, when I wrote about Alicia Silverstone being ordered to pay her ex 12k a month in spousal support, Erinn commented with a quote from Alicia’s book, The Kind Mama. Alicia quoted Dr. Oz’s bad take on vaccinations as harmful to children. Dr. Oz has been condemned by his peers for the way his show promotes pseudoscience. I get that he needs a lot of content for a daily show but he promotes so much quackery and bad science. One thing he also promotes which seems slightly less harmful and more sciencey is examining poop to see how well formed it is. Like little rabbit pellets mean we’re constipated, very watery poop is diarrhea, and well formed longer poops mean our diet is balanced I guess. Plus the color of poop can be indicative of health issues. So when Alicia said her son knows about poop indicating health, it’s somewhat sensible compared to some of her other beliefs.
“He knows when he eats well, he poops well. So he knows, as a little kid, that when he doesn’t eat right, his poo changes,” Silverstone, 42, tells PEOPLE. “He’ll be like, ‘Mommy, it’s not coming out!’ So he’s learned through his body and the way he feels.”
“He’ll know when he’s starting to get a little sniffly because the kids around him at school are sniffly, and he’ll say, ‘I think I need to eat more vegetables, Mommy,’ ” she adds. “He’s such a healthy boy. When he does get the sniffles or gets a little cough, he’s still running up the wall.”
I think the sum of the conversations I’ve had with my kid about poop are “please remember to flush.” Of course when they have diarrhea you talk about it and give Imodium or even Zofran if it’s that horrible stomach virus that goes around twice a year. (I keep that stuff on hand now. I learned my lesson after a $600 ER bill for a saline IV and Zofran.) Alicia doesn’t give her son medication either, because he doesn’t ever need it since he’s so healthy from being vegan. I just can’t get on board with talking to my kid about his poop uh regularly. I do have an easier trick to getting him to eat vegetables though. I give them to him first, always before the main dish, and he’ll eat them. After that he gets nonorganic factory farmed steak from the grocery store. (I’m sorry I couldn’t resist! I do buy local meat from the butcher when I feel flush. Also we don’t eat meat every day. I am conscious of the environmental impact. All respect to vegans, etc.)
Nothing wrong with this. Every time the obesity crisis comes up, people argue that BMI is not dispositive of health. So we need to educate about other things!
If we want to stop focusing on being thin, then let’s talk about digestive health and the way food makes you feel.
Agreed! This is not a bs concept…
I wonder whether he will be ok with his mother giving quotes like this. I understand sharing anecdotes about your kids to friends but I would worry that some kid in the schoolyard will read it and tease him about it. Talk about your own digestive health if it’s so important.
Honestly, this makes sense to me. Eating well does help with digestion so good for Alicia and her son!
So one lab close to mine studies the gut microbiota and often requires “donors”… It’s $10/poop and it’s for science so of course I’ll do it! But that’s about the only time I get very conscious of the Bristol scale (that’s the consistency scale CB was mentionning). I’m so ised to wanting good grades that I also want to give my friend a perfect turd :/
I often laugh at Alicia but this is about as harmless as she gets. Though I think she goes a little too deep; it’s important that ppl notice when they’re constipated or have very watery stools, but you shouldn’t take that too seriously either. It’s ok to have a stiffer stool sometime and eating lots of iron can do that. As long as there’s no discomfort, your poop is fine.
When I was emptying my grandparents’ place after my granddad died last spring I found a drawer full of “poop diaries”… Finding the 1st one was funny (“oh Grandpa! Really?!”), the 10th one was not… That’s taking stool examination to the extreme!
Also, eating more vegetables won’t help you kill a cold!!! Pfft!
Yeah, nothing wrong with this. Also: nothing to make a fuss about. I LOL’d @ ‘Mommy, it’s not coming out!’ She sounds like the sort of mom who praises her kid to heaven and back for every fart he produces. OF COURSE a child notices when he’s constipated, it hurts! ‘He’s learned through his body and the way he feels’- that’s true for pretty much every human being on the planet. But sure, all hail to Alicia’s son who ‘knows, as a little kid, that when he doesn’t eat right, his poo changes.’
I’ve told my kids about fiber and how it’s not healthy to go “all the time” but also not healthy to “not go at all.” They know if they have “tummy trouble” they can always talk about it. But I do not think I’ve had any meaningful discussion about feces in my house. Now I’m going to wonder if we should add that to the list of discussions.
Also, an aside – I am not opposed to boys growing their hair out, but at what age does it become appropriate for a boy to start using a ponytail? My son is 6 and we have been letting him grow out his fabulous, wavy, thick black hair, but it’s getting to the point where he could start pulling it back. He goes to school with other boys with longer hair, and they almost uniformly look unkempt or it’s in their faces all the time (since, you know, it’s little boys). is it wrong to think that a boy of a certain age should be pulling his hair back if it’s long enough? I’d tend to think the same of a girl.
$600 for a drip! It sounds so crazy to me coming from Canada where treatments like that are “free”
Also for Zofran AND I have insurance. The urgent care sent me to the ER the other day as they were worried that I had a kidney infection (I didn’t). Again I have insurance, the second to highest option available. I just got the bill for $950. All they did was an IV and bloodwork.
