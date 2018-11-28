Jameela Jamil calls out celebrities for promoting bogus diet products

Jameela Jamill plays Tahani Al-Jamil on The Good Place. Personally, I think she’s great in the role. In her real life, she’s a self-appointed spokesperson for body positivity. Jameela has an Instagram page she started called i_weigh that invites people of every body type to post their image and all the qualities they value that don’t pertain to their weight. It’s a nice campaign and has offered many a place of support. In addition to the personal posts, Jameela uses the platform to call out sponcons promoting unsafe or unrealistic “diet” fixes. And she’s not delicate in her rebuffs. One of her favorite targets is the Kardashian Klan who make a lot of money selling placebos to vulnerable people. The latest Kardashian to catch Jameela’s ire was Khloe with her Flat Tummy partnership:

Oh my god you guys! This product that must also come with a personal trainer, a dietician and a plastic surgeon is on sale! All those things in one case of non FDA approved dog shit! fabulous! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/a9Qxu9jgxU — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 23, 2018

I mean, she’s not wrong. We all know that Khloe isn’t using this to maintain her shape. The day after Jameela went for Khloe, she targeted Cardi B and her “detox tea” post:

They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense “detox” tea. GOD I hope all these celebrities all shit their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do. Not that they actually take this shit. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY pic.twitter.com/OhmTjjWVOp — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 24, 2018

Again, I can’t fault this, especially considering Cardi’s promoting a ‘detox’ right after she said she was depressed about not being able to stop losing weight. I’m not sure I would have phrased it the same way, but Jameela knows how to make headlines and that spreads her message farther. For what it’s worth, Cardi had a really funny comeback.

I like this part of Jameela’s message. I noticed all the “fat loss” products on Cyber Monday and came very close to adding a couple to my cart. All I knew about them was that the person in the photo had the stomach I wanted. I know Jameela is not the perfect spokesperson, but I do think she’s doing good work by calling these snake-oil salesmen out. I want to support i_weigh and hope that as it evolves and becomes more inclusive, it becomes mainstream.

Give us the discount codes to your nutritionists, personal chefs, personal trainers, airbrushers and plastic surgeons you bloody liars. pic.twitter.com/2wes19cJdb — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 26, 2018