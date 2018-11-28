Jameela Jamil calls out celebrities for promoting bogus diet products

Jameela Jamill plays Tahani Al-Jamil on The Good Place. Personally, I think she’s great in the role. In her real life, she’s a self-appointed spokesperson for body positivity. Jameela has an Instagram page she started called i_weigh that invites people of every body type to post their image and all the qualities they value that don’t pertain to their weight. It’s a nice campaign and has offered many a place of support. In addition to the personal posts, Jameela uses the platform to call out sponcons promoting unsafe or unrealistic “diet” fixes. And she’s not delicate in her rebuffs. One of her favorite targets is the Kardashian Klan who make a lot of money selling placebos to vulnerable people. The latest Kardashian to catch Jameela’s ire was Khloe with her Flat Tummy partnership:
Oh my god you guys! This product that must also come with a personal trainer, a dietician and a plastic surgeon is on sale! All those things in one case of non FDA approved dog shit! fabulous! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/a9Qxu9jgxU
— Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 23, 2018
I mean, she’s not wrong. We all know that Khloe isn’t using this to maintain her shape. The day after Jameela went for Khloe, she targeted Cardi B and her “detox tea” post:
They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense “detox” tea. GOD I hope all these celebrities all shit their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do. Not that they actually take this shit. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY pic.twitter.com/OhmTjjWVOp
— Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 24, 2018
Again, I can’t fault this, especially considering Cardi’s promoting a ‘detox’ right after she said she was depressed about not being able to stop losing weight. I’m not sure I would have phrased it the same way, but Jameela knows how to make headlines and that spreads her message farther. For what it’s worth, Cardi had a really funny comeback.
I like this part of Jameela’s message. I noticed all the “fat loss” products on Cyber Monday and came very close to adding a couple to my cart. All I knew about them was that the person in the photo had the stomach I wanted. I know Jameela is not the perfect spokesperson, but I do think she’s doing good work by calling these snake-oil salesmen out. I want to support i_weigh and hope that as it evolves and becomes more inclusive, it becomes mainstream.
Give us the discount codes to your nutritionists, personal chefs, personal trainers, airbrushers and plastic surgeons you bloody liars. pic.twitter.com/2wes19cJdb
— Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 26, 2018
Photo credit: Avalon and Twitter
Taking the Tahani name dropping to another level…
#TeamJameela
Hahahaha so true! Though Tahani would probably slip in some comment about how she doesn’t need any of those products in the first place.
I honestly really am starting to love Jameela Jamil, I follow her IG and she seems so funny, and smart, and articulate…in my head we’re BFF’s in real life.
As someone who has legitimately sh-t their pants in public due to medical problems, I find Cardi’s response really rude and stupid. People who have issues with diarrhea can’t get to a bathroom in time – literally the 30 seconds it takes to find a bathroom is not enough time – that’s the problem.
I’m all for calling out celebrities who promote bogus diet products. Especially since half of them are all “body positivity” with one breath and selling fake diet crap on Instagram with the next. You don’t get to claim “body positivity” while selling fake diet crap which is designed to play on women’s insecurities about their bodies in a world that doesn’t like non-skinny people.
I had a problem with a medicine that made me sh*t more than usual, and I couldn’t always find a bathroom time, even though Cardi says they’re everywhere. Sometimes I would find a bathroom, but there was always a long line. Of course Cardi wouldn’t know how many people live with this difficult problem, so she just makes a rude comment, and continues promoting products for money
as a person who can’t hold their pee 2 years after giving birth (i did bladder therapy and it helped a lot but not completely) who has fully peed themselves in public on more than one occasion – i cosign. i know the mortification of pee – i honestly can’t imagine diarrhea. 10 seconds can be took long. it isn’t funny.
Finally! It needs to be said and I’m glad she’s saying it.
Absolutely, ByTheSea! I don know who she is, as I’ve no idea I f her show is even on down here 🇦🇺, but I love Jameela already!
It’s on both Netflix and ITunes in Australia and it is such a fun show!
Love her! She genuinely works hard to bring awareness to the unhealthy mindset women are being trained on. She’s struggled with her body too – so it’s not just talk.
And I agree – I f-cking hope Cardi and everyone else promoting this garbage craps their pants. But let’s be real- Cardi had to keep looking at the cup with the logo on it to even know what to call the product she’s promoting. I doubt she’s even using half of this crap.
I think Cardi B’s response to Jameela was rubbish, just like the product Cardi is shilling.
For God’s sake, take some responsibility for the garbage you sell to the vulnerable. So much attitude and so little awareness.
Totally agree with Jameela! And I dont’t think Cardi’s reply was funny at all…
It was a pretty immature comeback. And she made no comment about the product itself, which she should have if she wants to promote stuff responsibly.
My friend told me about how she was desperately hungry before a meeting and grabbed what she thought was an energy bar at a convenience store and in the 10 minutes it took for her to go from eating it to getting to the school where she had her meeting, she realized she was going to have diarrhea. She barely made it to a bathroom and was really shaken, and mad at herself for not checking the label more carefully.
I don’t know who she is but I love her for this! I also would like to see her running all over goop.
#TeamTahani!
We need more celebrities like Jamela to tell it like it really is and call all the Instagram ‘Influencers’ out.
As the Brit’s would say- bloody brilliant!
Agreed, she is brilliant. Love her. I can imagine her doing this indefinitely as there’s no shortage of these snake oil products and people shilling them.
Jameela is sporting on. Cardi B is trash.
I’ve never used any of those diet products, but when my bff tried something of the Kardashians, I let her know she wouldn’t have their”perfect” body quickly and easily without implants, liposuction and a personal trainer, because that’s how they got theirs so easily, no from the diet products
All those sponsored diet ads are completely bonkers – and whats really sad is how many followers comment about using them, lots of young women drinking laxative tea and sucking on laxative lollipops trying to lose weight and look like these ridiculous “influencers” who have likely all had loads of help (surgical and otherwise) to look the way they do.
I appreciate the fact that she called out celebs and pushed the reality of this nonsense (hershey squirts) to the masses but where does the responsibility of the consumer lie in all of this? I research every dietary supplement that I put in my body before buying it. Both sides, advertisers and consumers should be held accountable here.
Yes! You could research online for less than 5 minutes to see that all of these products are trash. The same as it has always been with “miracle” products. People need to stop trusting celebrities with their health! They want to make money and are legally required to say they are being paid, that tells me everything I need to know.
Absolutely!
I get what you are saying, skipper and I would never fall for this junk, either but not everyone is as intelligent as us. Especially young people. The K Klan and Cardi B are money grubbing fiends and should be ashamed of themselves.
I agree, Chilly. I’m not worried about the adults buying this crap but I do worry about the young people as well since they seem to be the target demographic for this slop.
That is true, but we do need to keep in mind that these products are marketed to young people – teens and early 20s. Most people in that age range are not going to do research on the products. In addition, I have seen these teas advertised, and in reality, many of them do not disclose their exact ingredients up front. How can you research when you don’t have the information?
I love this woman! Keep it up, Jameela! Celebrities need to be called out for this BS. It’s one thing to promote ugly, cheap sunglasses. It’s quite another to shill in unregulated substances people put in their bodies.
Ladies, as an oldie, let me tell you some hard earned wisdom: tell everyone who wants to sell you crap to make you “thin” and ‘beautiful” to go eff themselves and put your money in a savings account. $100 anti aging creams? Eff you very much!!!
I’m fine with the message, but she’s such a terrible messenger.
Transphobic, anti sex-workers rights, sex shaming…she’s so unpleasant. And her body positivity is only for that subset of women who are a bit overweight and can’t stand the thought of being considered fat. It’s not inclusive body positivity, it’s about telling women who bristle at the word fat that they aren’t (because it would be horrible if they were, is the subtext).
I also think it’s rather lame she keeps going after people like the Kardashians and Cardi B. She knows people will be happy to pile on them. There’s no shortage of more liked and respected celebrities peddling the same rubbish, but if she went after them it might not go her way, so she sticks to the easy targets.
Hi, could you please link the transphobic article / rumor? I tried to find it online but nothing popped up …
I slightly agree. I am all for body positivity, but Jameela, as sincere as she is, is pretty conventionally attractive (at least as far as body shape goes). I know she has a history of weight fluctuations and disordered eating, but at the end of the day, she’s got a very socially acceptable body shape. It’s easy to feel good about your body when the rest of the world feels good about your body too. When somebody like Chrissy Metz talks about body positivity, it has more gravitas because she’s really in an uphill fight with it. Or Sarah Hyland, who is chronically very thin due to an illness and gets a ton of crap for it.
I appreciate Jameela insofar as she calls out products that are ineffective at best, harmful at worst (and these teas are).
I wonder if Khloe will respond? I can see a Twitter war in the future
Thank you, I am so glad someone is calling out Celebs who promote a unhealthy or unrealistic body image, diets or exercise. Should people do research products and have good self esteem to not compare themselves to celebrities of course, but many young girls and women don’t. All of us have suffered insecurities and mostly when we were younger and I bet most did dumb things because of it, so to call them out instead of the people who knowingly sell misleading or dangerous products or body images is crazy. Celebrities have like she said above chefs, nutritionists, personal trainers, surgeons, etc., but they then endorse these products or act like it was just yoga and that you to can do it too. They have many privileges that they never acknowledge which is very harmful to young girls and women.
