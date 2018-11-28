Prince Harry & Meghan cried about Thomas Markle just days before their wedding

As we discussed yesterday, people really want to believe that Meghan Markle somehow made the Duchess of Cambridge cry just days before Meghan’s wedding. “Sources” came short of saying that Meghan did or said something to Kate to make her cry, but we’re supposed to draw the conclusion. It happened at a fitting for Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid’s dress, and just weeks after Kate had given birth to baby Louis. Well, even People Magazine made it seem like it was nothing – they made a point of saying that William and Kate were both in good spirits at the wedding:
Kate Middleton was said to be “left in tears” after a fitting for Princess Charlotte‘s bridesmaid dress ahead of Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding to Prince Harry, according to a new report in the U.K. press. A source told veteran royals reporter Camilla Tominey of The Daily Telegraph, “Kate had only just given birth to Prince Louis and was feeling quite emotional” — though just what upset her is unclear.
Several insiders have told PEOPLE that there was a notable amount of “stress” surrounding those involved in the wedding. Still, a royal wedding guest previously told PEOPLE that Prince William “was in a jokey, wonderful mood” at Meghan and Prince Harry‘s private evening reception — and that Kate was in “great form.”
Although Kate, 36, and Meghan, 37, have made several joint appearances as part of the Royal Fab Four – and even attending Wimbledon for a girls’ day without their husbands over the summer – they’re “very different women, despite their similar circumstances,” a source told The Daily Telegraph. “Meghan is an extrovert, whereas Kate is quite shy.”
Have I seen that quote before? “Meghan is an extrovert, whereas Kate is quite shy.” Apparently not – it first appeared in the Telegraph article about Kate’s tears. But it’s been the undercurrent of a lot of reporting and a lot of Keen-stan and Meg-stan gossip – the idea that Meghan is ONLY good at this because she’s an extrovert, and poor weepy Kate is so painfully shy. I don’t think Kate is shy – she’s an introvert, for sure, but that’s different than being shy.
Also, the same Telegraph article claims that Meghan and Harry both cried before the wedding, but their tears were about Thomas Markle:
When Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, revealed last minute that he couldn’t attend the royal wedding, the future Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news in a brief yet cordial statement. “Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” her message began. But her reaction behind the scenes was much more emotional. According to a new report from The Telegraph, the shocking news of Thomas Markle’s absence from the nuptials “reduced both Meghan and Harry to tears.”
The back-and-forth drama, which unraveled just days before the wedding, “perhaps explains why the prince went to such great lengths to ensure his bride-to-be could have everything she wanted on her big day,” according to The Telegraph. A source told reporter Camilla Tominey that the Duke of Sussex is “understandably extremely protective” of the Duchess.
I felt like crying in the days leading up to their wedding too. That was the craziest lead-up I’ve ever seen, with Thomas Markle giving impromptu interviews to TMZ and refusing to take his daughter’s calls, and Prince Charles being called in to save the day. It was hectic and stressful and it was a miracle that Meghan and Harry sorted themselves out for the wedding. So, yes, everybody was crying. Meg, Harry, Kate, probably Charles too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
If Charles was crying, it was happy tears that he would get to swoop in, save the day, and use this whole thing to further change the optics around himself. Operation “Charles is a good person who just happened to cheat on his wife, who by the way was emotional and crazy” got a big boost from his actions at the wedding. While I don’t doubt he stepped up out of love for his son, I also don’t doubt he had fully weighed the optics and knew he’d come out looking like a rose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This story makes Evil Papa Smurf look like a bigger jerk and Meghan is justified in cutting him out of her life. Sam released a photo of her and Bad Dad on Twitter supposedly around this past Thanksgiving, bragging they spent the holiday and her birthday together. No other Markles were there. Tom Sr was not smiling in the picture, probably fearing if the photo gets back to Meghan and the royals he will never see Baby Sussex. (Too late the Fail ran the story and photo two days ago.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw those pictures. They’re very…odd. I’ve heard it bantered about that it is a possible photoshop job. Not that we’ll know the “truth” about it anyway. Good for them if they hung out on Thanksgiving. Maybe they can be happy with their own little family and stop harassing the one that’s not fighting back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weddings are a major source of stress and emotin and they bring a lot of tears. Kate had just had a baby and her emotions would have been all over the place, maybe she was just overwhelmed by how big Charlotte looked? I know I felt very emotional about my second being ‘so big’ when I had my third. Honestly, looking back at my wedding, so many tears and little incidencts because emotions were running so high.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
honestly of the opinion that the unexpected escalating Royal drama is actually a twisted and convoluted smokescreen to distract from Actual issues of global concern, namely another imminent Trump Fiasco
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brexit more likely.
December 11 is the House of Commons vote on the withdrawal treaty and future relations with the EU. And last I read no one wanted to sign the current deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My phone have been going crazy with constant notification of worst case scenario if the treaty doesn’t get through. I kind of hoping it does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not British but from what I read online everyone expects the withdrawal agreement not to pass the HoC. The statement on future relations in not legally binding anyways, and will require a lot of work on both sides in the coming years. What do you think will happen in case of a no-deal / hard Brexit / trading on WTO rules? How will they handle the Irish boarder?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am hoping for a people’s vote, tbh. That bill May came back with was rank. But May would rather destroy the enconomy and the union rather than have Freedom of Movement, hence me moving from the UK to the continent. Me being a “citizen of nowhere” and all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was so grossed out by the “citizens of nowhere” and “queue jumping” comments by May. People (incl. British people) were simply exercising their right to Freedom of Movement, FFS.
Do you think a majority would now vote remain? From what I read and hear the population is still pretty divided…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s with all these crazy, leaky articles in the past few days. It’s like an avalanche!
Is it all because Harry and Meghan had such a successful tour and this disturbed people at the palace? Shouldn’t they be happy that they represented so well?
I can’t imagine how awkward this is making things in this family, on top of Charles allowing that biographer access and permission to spread gossip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The more I read about this, the more I think Charles is behind it. Everyone looks bad except him (+ the recent posing with his grandkids for his 70th birthday, protecting Meghan from her awful family/being her new family etc.)
IMO he played this really well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The nastier the royal insider Jobson and UK tabloid press turn on Meghan and Harry, the worse it looks for the entire Royal Family. This shitshow has become a dumb three ring circus. Every day there’s new airing of laundry on Meghan and the worse it makes the good charity, support, community work and the people they serve not consider them all a joke. Reporting this many stories with absolute venguence and no concrete sourcing has made everyone look self centered, shallow and malicious. Throw the lot away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This couple has been through so much already in their relatively short relationship/marriage. Every day that passes, the song at the ceremony “Stand by me” seems more and more like the perfect choice of a moto for their marriage.
And there are more storms ahead still.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow The Windsors are better than any scripted soap opera. They leak things about each other only to get in each other’s face smiling at events ice cold.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now this story I imagine everyone here will believe. Of course she cried about her father. She was prob upset he was missing the wedding generally, and then upset about how the whole thing happened and being humiliated on the world stage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s with all the stories in the news about these people lately? Has their family drama been good for celebrity gossip mags & sites as of late? I’m not trying to be an ass or anything, I’m genuinely curious. Has the gossip of entertainers been too quiet lately? I personally feel sorry for Meg and Kate, as they keep getting pitted against each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO someone did not like all the good press
a) H&M received for their successful tour
b) W&K received for stepping up their game/attending more events
recently.
To me it seems a classic case of divide and conquer – someone is pitting the couples against each other by leaking all this stuff to the press – and blaming the other side. IMO the only one profiting is Charles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do they have a publicist with the last name Garner? Just curious about these never ending stories.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, sh**, I would have cried too with that idiot causing turmoil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, but that would just be next-level mean and evil if Charles was behind this. It’s just to much. But here’s my conjecture:
I think that it’s a combination of things and people. I think the royal family has staff/”servants” like Carson from Downton. Courtiers who don’t want to see the old guard style of life leave and who wield a considerable amount of influence behind-the-scenes. And, add to this, younger staff who just can’t keep their mouths shut, are gossipy people and are probably manipulated by these horrid reporters, who are like, “Hey Friend, let’s have tea. So, OFF THE RECORD, what do you think about…”
Then, the family members can’t tell what from who, and they have their peeps jump in to correct things. And then you have this mess. They may also be reactive, by adding engagements, etc., because they think that some of what’s being said is true, because of other things that have happened and the the competition monster comes out and the press feeds off of pitting them against each other.
If you look closely at this article, it seems like it comes from Harry and Meghan’s camp, explaining why Harry was all “Meghan gets what she wants” because yes, the emerald tiara story was actually true (I really believe it was) and some of the other things are remotely true (Kate and Meghan aren’t besties). I would have been like that too, if my wife-to-be had to deal with that level of stress and family shade ahead of the biggest wedding of the year. The most annoying story is Kate crying at the dress fitting. That’s just unfair. Of course she cried, because she was post-partum emotional. So what? And it probably had nothing to do with Meghan. And if it did, I’m sure she started crying too because she felt bad but was just stressed out overall.
Overall, they need ONE press office. ONE. A house divided will be messy, exposed and will ultimately fail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These stories are just getting ridiculous and yes I will keep saying that these negative stories ARE coming from the DoLittles.
If you actually pay attention you will see that will all the negative stories about the Sussex’s there has also been a bunch promoting those poor victims W&K who just want to attend christmas parties for service personnel, fix things for the children of ‘broken Britain’, study psychology, raise their family to be ‘normal’, building a better relationship with Chuck (and forcing poor stage mommy to back off, spending less time in her palaces) on top of having to deal with a diva American who makes them cry and is stealing all their spotlight with her initiative, hardworking ethic and genuine interest in others. / sarcasm
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would have cried too if my dad had been the drama queen as Thomas Senior was at my wedding
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You have to wonder if Chelsey and Cressida aren’t seeing this current round of public “reporting” on private matters and feeling their concerns were justified.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The couple that cries together…
Report this comment as spam or abuse