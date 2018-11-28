Prince Harry & Meghan cried about Thomas Markle just days before their wedding

As we discussed yesterday, people really want to believe that Meghan Markle somehow made the Duchess of Cambridge cry just days before Meghan’s wedding. “Sources” came short of saying that Meghan did or said something to Kate to make her cry, but we’re supposed to draw the conclusion. It happened at a fitting for Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid’s dress, and just weeks after Kate had given birth to baby Louis. Well, even People Magazine made it seem like it was nothing – they made a point of saying that William and Kate were both in good spirits at the wedding:

Kate Middleton was said to be “left in tears” after a fitting for Princess Charlotte‘s bridesmaid dress ahead of Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding to Prince Harry, according to a new report in the U.K. press. A source told veteran royals reporter Camilla Tominey of The Daily Telegraph, “Kate had only just given birth to Prince Louis and was feeling quite emotional” — though just what upset her is unclear. Several insiders have told PEOPLE that there was a notable amount of “stress” surrounding those involved in the wedding. Still, a royal wedding guest previously told PEOPLE that Prince William “was in a jokey, wonderful mood” at Meghan and Prince Harry‘s private evening reception — and that Kate was in “great form.” Although Kate, 36, and Meghan, 37, have made several joint appearances as part of the Royal Fab Four – and even attending Wimbledon for a girls’ day without their husbands over the summer – they’re “very different women, despite their similar circumstances,” a source told The Daily Telegraph. “Meghan is an extrovert, whereas Kate is quite shy.”

[From People]

Have I seen that quote before? “Meghan is an extrovert, whereas Kate is quite shy.” Apparently not – it first appeared in the Telegraph article about Kate’s tears. But it’s been the undercurrent of a lot of reporting and a lot of Keen-stan and Meg-stan gossip – the idea that Meghan is ONLY good at this because she’s an extrovert, and poor weepy Kate is so painfully shy. I don’t think Kate is shy – she’s an introvert, for sure, but that’s different than being shy.

Also, the same Telegraph article claims that Meghan and Harry both cried before the wedding, but their tears were about Thomas Markle:

When Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, revealed last minute that he couldn’t attend the royal wedding, the future Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news in a brief yet cordial statement. “Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” her message began. But her reaction behind the scenes was much more emotional. According to a new report from The Telegraph, the shocking news of Thomas Markle’s absence from the nuptials “reduced both Meghan and Harry to tears.” The back-and-forth drama, which unraveled just days before the wedding, “perhaps explains why the prince went to such great lengths to ensure his bride-to-be could have everything she wanted on her big day,” according to The Telegraph. A source told reporter Camilla Tominey that the Duke of Sussex is “understandably extremely protective” of the Duchess.

[From Harper’s Bazaar]

I felt like crying in the days leading up to their wedding too. That was the craziest lead-up I’ve ever seen, with Thomas Markle giving impromptu interviews to TMZ and refusing to take his daughter’s calls, and Prince Charles being called in to save the day. It was hectic and stressful and it was a miracle that Meghan and Harry sorted themselves out for the wedding. So, yes, everybody was crying. Meg, Harry, Kate, probably Charles too.