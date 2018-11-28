Punk ‘scientists’ try to convince people that their dogs are not geniuses

Sometimes, I’m blown away by the intelligence of dogs. I’ll watch any show about dogs, and consistently, the average dog has more emotional intelligence than most humans. Some dogs know how to use tools, and dogs know how to figure out engineering issues, they have strong sense memories, and they have some long-ass memories. But over the past month, there’s been a move by “scientists” to discredit all the good boys and good girls. These academics are getting paid by Big Cat (or possibly Big Fish) to try to convince people that their dogs are not really that smart. These “scientists” are punks.

Your dog may not be a genius, after all. A new study finds that canines are not exceptional in the animal world. https://t.co/DBafJwUGgP pic.twitter.com/l0yPvojPQJ — Scientific American (@sciam) November 27, 2018

The argument these (fake) scientists are making is that “There is no current case for canine exceptionalism,” and that dogs are, intelligence-wise, “quite ordinary when compared to other carnivores, domestic animals, and social hunters.” So dogs are “ordinary” when compared to another domesticated animal… like, a cat? Cats are geniuses, granted. But I also think dogs are geniuses. What two animal groups have convinced their overlords to feed them, walk them, cuddle with them, get them medicine, and allow them to run the house? Also: why are these dumb scientists being paid to “study” this sh-t? YOUR DOG IS A GENIUS, CASE CLOSED.

The comments were funny though:

I bet you’re not a genius either, study guy. pic.twitter.com/XnrCNfcAFP — suzy emerson (@suzyemerson) November 27, 2018