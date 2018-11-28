Punk ‘scientists’ try to convince people that their dogs are not geniuses
  • November 28, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Dogs

Muddy Dog Challenge Windosr Great Park

Sometimes, I’m blown away by the intelligence of dogs. I’ll watch any show about dogs, and consistently, the average dog has more emotional intelligence than most humans. Some dogs know how to use tools, and dogs know how to figure out engineering issues, they have strong sense memories, and they have some long-ass memories. But over the past month, there’s been a move by “scientists” to discredit all the good boys and good girls. These academics are getting paid by Big Cat (or possibly Big Fish) to try to convince people that their dogs are not really that smart. These “scientists” are punks.

The argument these (fake) scientists are making is that “There is no current case for canine exceptionalism,” and that dogs are, intelligence-wise, “quite ordinary when compared to other carnivores, domestic animals, and social hunters.” So dogs are “ordinary” when compared to another domesticated animal… like, a cat? Cats are geniuses, granted. But I also think dogs are geniuses. What two animal groups have convinced their overlords to feed them, walk them, cuddle with them, get them medicine, and allow them to run the house? Also: why are these dumb scientists being paid to “study” this sh-t? YOUR DOG IS A GENIUS, CASE CLOSED.

The comments were funny though:

3rd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala_Inside

Collars & Coats Gala Ball 2017

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

1 Response to "Punk 'scientists' try to convince people that their dogs are not geniuses"

  1. Mela says:
    November 28, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Who cares

    Dogs significantly increase quality of life!!!

    :-)

    The new Dogs documentary on netflix is awesome!!

    Reply

