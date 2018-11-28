Paris Hilton says she’s for trans rights, but she claimed to have voted for Trump

Paris Hilton is one of the four cover stars of December’s Gay Times. They put her in a retro photoshoot that’s monochromatic but interesting in a milquetoast way, like Paris herself so they captured that. She’s predictable, she’s been saying and doing the same things year after year and there’s something comforting about her sameness. Paris always talks about how she was a pioneer in reality television with The Simple Life. There’s the feeling that she wants to recapture her early fame but is unwilling to admit that or change her approach at all. That’s why I’m skeptical of the claim she makes in this interview that she turned down a Simple Life reboot. They didn’t offer her enough money to do it or it wasn’t on brand or something. Or maybe Nicole Richie refused to sign on. Otherwise Paris would have jumped at it. I’m assuming this was before she broke it off with her fiance or she would have mentioned him. Or maybe not since her narcissism probably doesn’t leave her much room for caring about another person. She’s focused on herself and her career and she’ll tell you about it. I’m relying on E!’s coverage as the article is not on Gay Times’ site yet:
On her product lines being sold worldwide
“It’s definitely a surprise for people when they hear that my product lines are sold all over the world. They’re always asking me why I travel so much and it’s because I love what I do.”
“I love meeting with my fans around the world and getting to spend time with them, and it’s important for me to optimize my time when I’m back in these different cities and countries and visit local charities and give back.”
She claimed she didn’t have enough time to do a Simple Life reboot
“They actually approached me to re-do it again but my schedule was so insane that I didn’t have time to do it so I said no, but it would be pretty epic.
“It changed my whole life since it was the first of its kind. There really was nothing out there like it in the world. After that show, I got to go all around the world and it really just started my career in this business.”
On the LGBTQ community
“They’re incredibly supportive of me as a person and a business woman, and they’ve been on this amazing journey throughout my career and taught me so much along the way. They’re so inspirational to me in every way.”
She is for trans rights, but didn’t she vote for Trump?
“No community deserves to have their rights taken from them, and the trans community shouldn’t be targeted with administrative regulations on their human lives. I plan to use my platform to speak out and to continue to give this community a voice.”
On her future plans
“World domination. I’m just going to continue working hard, living life to the fullest, releasing new products, music, and DJ-ing around the world. Just being a boss babe and killing it.”
[From Gay Times via E! Online]
I was going to make this story about Paris saying she was going for world domination, but then I read the comments on Gay Times’ Instagram below. So many people were calling them out for featuring a celebrity who voted for Trump. Paris did say in 2016 that she voted for Trump because she’s “known him since I’m a little girl [sic].” Now, like Caitlyn Jenner, she’s appalled at Trump’s treatment of the transgender community when everyone knew this would happen. We knew that every marginalized group, including gay people, trans people, immigrants, minorities, woman and even animals, would have their rights stripped under this villainous administration. But sure, she’s going to “continue to give this community a voice.” Trans people don’t need Paris f-ing Hilton to have a voice. Is Paris going to support Democratic candidates from now on or is she going to continue to vote with her white girl wallet and blow smoke about supporting LGBTQ rights? Also, last year she later tried to dial it back and claimed she didn’t even vote. She lies through her veneers regularly and in that same interview she said that the many women accusing Trump of assault “are just trying to get attention and get fame.” WHAT ARE YOU DOING THEN PARIS? Isn’t that your whole career? I can’t with her.
View this post on Instagram
GAY TIMES DECEMBER 2018 • PARIS HILTON in conversation with KIM PETRAS The OG influencer, inventor of the selfie, philanthropist, businesswoman, animal lover, ally. It’s hard to describe Paris Hilton in just one sentence, and far harder to speak on her enduring impact on modern popular culture. In conversation with pop star Kim Petras, she speaks on her admiration for the LGBTQ community, her thoughts on the Tr*mp administration’s harmful policies against trans people and wraps it all with a conclusive “That’s Hot” list. Photography: @vijatm Fashion: @sammykstyle In conversation with: @kimpetras Makeup: @samvissermakeup Set & Props: @sarah_hein_ Set: @mykpierce Hair: @hairbyiggy Nails: @mazzhannabeauty As told to: @wjconnolly Subscribe now via our bio link!
Photos credit: Avalon.red and via Instagram
Did she donate to democratic candidates in the midterm elections?
I see everyone, including family members, that voted for trump as a direct threat to my trans child’s life. As of right now he has a passport issued in the gender with which he identifies. The second his passport is invalidated we plan to ask for asylum for him in Canada. It’s like a frog in slowly heating pot and we plan to jump out before it is too late.
If you do decide to come to Canada – please avoid Ontario for the sake of your child, their conservative gov’t is passing bills that negate trans identities, and who knows what else will be coming down the pipeline from them.
No they aren’t. Ford himself said he wasn’t going to entertain it and I sure as HELL am no FORD supporter. But he did refuse it. We’re not THAT BAD yet.
AANG from one mother to another, he deserves so much better than this. All I can do is raise my own children to know that all people are deserving of the same rights and respect. (I can also vote, protest, be an ally etc. I just mean raising our next generation right seems to be very important to stop this bad treatment). Your child is precious to this world. I’m so sorry that it’s so difficult, it shouldn’t be this way.
I love how Paris, of all people, is accusing women of desperately trying to get attention and fame…amazing. Her lack of self awareness is amazing.
She can try cleaning Kim’s closet. A lightining may strike twice.
Paris Hilton had a cognitive disconnect and it suprised someone? She’s not exactly known for having a deep and thorough thinking process.
She strikes me as being very dim and dull, so maybe she doesn’t have the requisite brain cells to understand that Trump and trans rights do not go together.
Yea, Trump has told the story about when he met his daughter’s hot friend. So gross.
Everything about her identity is like a terrible flashback to 2004.
Anything to try to stay relevant, eh Perris (yes, intentional misspelling because she is so gross)?
She seems desperate to be popular again. Sister married to a Rothschild and her former assistant Kim Kardashian current reigning queen of reality television. Paris must be seething with jealousy
It is refreshing for Paris to admit she made a mistake voting for Trump. I wish Paris stop acting like she is still in the early 2000s though.
Sit down and shut up, Paris!
She has every opportunity in the world. She is treated like a princess wherever she goes. Does she know the crisis, the fear, the humiliation of a young trans person needing to use a bathroom in public?! Having accidents at school because the one bathroom available to him or her is usually locked? (True story. Trans children suffer extreme humiliation at backwards schools that can’t just let a child use the bathroom like anyone else). Does she know the denigration of being told you’re not even fit to serve in the military?! I am so angry. She has the whole world and she voted for a disgusting bigot because she “knew him growing up”. Guess what bitch some kids knew Hitler growing up and he may have even patted their heads and called them pretty, too.
Trans people and trans children must be protected. If you’re not with them you’re against them. Why on earth would this publication spend the time with her at all?! Ugh.
Good heavens. Robot sex dolls probably have more personality than this woman. Thumbs down, Gay Times.
“After that show, I got to go all around the world and it really just started my career in this business.”
Eh, no. What started your career in this business was ‘One Night in Paris’.
