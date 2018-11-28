Paris Hilton says she’s for trans rights, but she claimed to have voted for Trump



Paris Hilton is one of the four cover stars of December’s Gay Times. They put her in a retro photoshoot that’s monochromatic but interesting in a milquetoast way, like Paris herself so they captured that. She’s predictable, she’s been saying and doing the same things year after year and there’s something comforting about her sameness. Paris always talks about how she was a pioneer in reality television with The Simple Life. There’s the feeling that she wants to recapture her early fame but is unwilling to admit that or change her approach at all. That’s why I’m skeptical of the claim she makes in this interview that she turned down a Simple Life reboot. They didn’t offer her enough money to do it or it wasn’t on brand or something. Or maybe Nicole Richie refused to sign on. Otherwise Paris would have jumped at it. I’m assuming this was before she broke it off with her fiance or she would have mentioned him. Or maybe not since her narcissism probably doesn’t leave her much room for caring about another person. She’s focused on herself and her career and she’ll tell you about it. I’m relying on E!’s coverage as the article is not on Gay Times’ site yet:

On her product lines being sold worldwide

“It’s definitely a surprise for people when they hear that my product lines are sold all over the world. They’re always asking me why I travel so much and it’s because I love what I do.” “I love meeting with my fans around the world and getting to spend time with them, and it’s important for me to optimize my time when I’m back in these different cities and countries and visit local charities and give back.” She claimed she didn’t have enough time to do a Simple Life reboot

“They actually approached me to re-do it again but my schedule was so insane that I didn’t have time to do it so I said no, but it would be pretty epic. “It changed my whole life since it was the first of its kind. There really was nothing out there like it in the world. After that show, I got to go all around the world and it really just started my career in this business.” On the LGBTQ community

“They’re incredibly supportive of me as a person and a business woman, and they’ve been on this amazing journey throughout my career and taught me so much along the way. They’re so inspirational to me in every way.” She is for trans rights, but didn’t she vote for Trump?

“No community deserves to have their rights taken from them, and the trans community shouldn’t be targeted with administrative regulations on their human lives. I plan to use my platform to speak out and to continue to give this community a voice.” On her future plans

“World domination. I’m just going to continue working hard, living life to the fullest, releasing new products, music, and DJ-ing around the world. Just being a boss babe and killing it.”

I was going to make this story about Paris saying she was going for world domination, but then I read the comments on Gay Times’ Instagram below. So many people were calling them out for featuring a celebrity who voted for Trump. Paris did say in 2016 that she voted for Trump because she’s “known him since I’m a little girl [sic].” Now, like Caitlyn Jenner, she’s appalled at Trump’s treatment of the transgender community when everyone knew this would happen. We knew that every marginalized group, including gay people, trans people, immigrants, minorities, woman and even animals, would have their rights stripped under this villainous administration. But sure, she’s going to “continue to give this community a voice.” Trans people don’t need Paris f-ing Hilton to have a voice. Is Paris going to support Democratic candidates from now on or is she going to continue to vote with her white girl wallet and blow smoke about supporting LGBTQ rights? Also, last year she later tried to dial it back and claimed she didn’t even vote. She lies through her veneers regularly and in that same interview she said that the many women accusing Trump of assault “are just trying to get attention and get fame.” WHAT ARE YOU DOING THEN PARIS? Isn’t that your whole career? I can’t with her.