Ingrid Seward: Prince Harry ‘feels very imprisoned at Kensington Palace’

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall

I have a lot of theories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s impending move to Frogmore Cottage, and their refusal to live next to the Cambridges at Kensington Palace, and all of the drama that surrounds this news. My theory is still that this is mostly about William and Harry more than it’s about Kate and Meghan. My theory is that Harry wants to “protect” Meghan more than anything, and he thinks physically moving her away from London will help shield her from a lot of drama. I also think that Meghan and Harry will eventually move back to Kensington Palace, but only after a year or two at Frogmore. What’s interesting is that People Magazine seems to be hanging on to this idea that the move is mostly about Harry too – People Mag isn’t pushing any wild conspiracies about Meghan and Kate’s alleged war of attrition.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move away from the confines of Kensington Palace will be a welcome change for the couple as they prepare to welcome their first child this spring.

“Harry feels very imprisoned at Kensington Palace,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward, author of My Husband and I tells PEOPLE—and has told friends as much. “He can’t wait to get out.”

Although the changes have sparked rumors of tensions, insiders point to a natural evolution of the brothers’ dynamic now that they are both married with their own families. While William, 36, as the heir to the throne, must maintain a home base in London, Harry, 34, has more latitude to escape the pressure of the city for a more relaxed home environment. Frogmore Cottage—a fixer-upper that sits just north of the grander Frogmore House, where is where Meghan and Harry held their evening wedding reception in May and took their engagement portraits— offers a quiet setting for the new family.

Windsor has “more space for children” and holds a “special place in their hearts,” a royal source says.

[From People]

Ingrid Seward is a hack, but what if she’s right about this particular thing, that Harry – not Meg – feels “imprisoned”? I’ve always thought that the stories about Meghan preferring a more low-key, country lifestyle were just kind of make-believe. She was a grown-ass woman when she married Harry, and she had prepared herself for all that a public life entailed. I think if Harry had wanted to live in London, they would have done that and Meghan would have been quite happy. My point? Harry is the one pulling the strings at the moment.

Britain's Prince Harry stands during a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War, before the England v New Zealand rugby match at Twickenham Stadium, in London

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

102 Responses to “Ingrid Seward: Prince Harry ‘feels very imprisoned at Kensington Palace’”

  1. Koneullee says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Princess Anne doesn’t live next to her brother heir Prince Charles.
    Prince Edward and Sophie have beautiful Bagshot Park estate, they don’t live next to brother heir Prince Charles.
    The Duke of York doesn’t live next to brother, heir Prince Charles.
    ….so why does the press think Harry should build his life with his new growing family next to Prince William and Kate? I’m so tired of more being made of it than it is.

    All them set up homes for themselves, which the Queen offers.

    IMO It’s going to be great not living next to William and Kate. I think William and Kate are a lazy drag , they don’t like to work.
    Meghan and Harry have their own personalities and should have their own home base. Good for them.

    Reply
    • Lastaudio says:
      November 30, 2018 at 9:26 am

      Harry too is a lazy drag. With the exception of 2016 William has always done more engagements than Harry.

      Reply
      • Thirsty Hirsty says:
        November 30, 2018 at 9:39 am

        Because William worked part time and Harry was full time in the armed forces, you mean?

      • Koneullee says:
        November 30, 2018 at 9:49 am

        Exactly, William and Kate are a lazy drag, they don’t want to work on Royal duties and only do so when forced basically and can’t hide from it.

      • Sassy says:
        November 30, 2018 at 9:52 am

        The younger gen are ALL lazy none of them are out working Charles or Anne so let’s stop this ridiculous pissing match neither side looks good up close.

      • aaa says:
        November 30, 2018 at 10:10 am

        Harry left the army in 2015, at the time it was made clear that he was not going to be a full-time working royal. The reports were that he wanted to get a “normal job” a la William’s job with the EAAA. He never got the “normal job,” he worked part-time on royal and charity work.

        Harry has had ample opportunity to do heavy-duty royal work, but like his brother, he dodged full-time royal work until Prince Philip’s retirement forced them both to step up.

      • Lily says:
        November 30, 2018 at 10:13 am

        Harry was preparing his foreign bride to {PUBLIC} life in the UK, planning a wedding and now preparing for the birth of his first child; he has been busy not only conducting his duties but establishing his own life and family this year. William got to do all of this by claiming to be a ‘part time royal’ – A TERM COINED BY AND ONLY USED BY WILLIAM AND KATE TO AVOID THEIR ROYAL DUTIES.
        Come on, use your brain – The Duke of Sussex’s military career, Sentebale, Invictus, Wildlife Reserve, Well Child, working with Kings and Presidents in improving the veterans’ position in society as well their mental health, his role in normalising HIV/AIDS with MENSTAR and I’m just naming a FEW of his projects, has been amazing. And let us not forget about his stunning foreign duties; his trip to Jamaica and Oceania this year were diplomatic successes and remember Harry is the only younger royal who has a Foreign Order, William included.
        His national service and work cannot be ignored simply he was born second and has had a eventful year in his personal life. Whether people like it or not, Harry garners as much public interest, if not more than his brother, the future king and will do so in the years to come.

      • Bluthfan says:
        November 30, 2018 at 10:58 am

        That’s because all of Harry’s work with Invictus and Senetable wasn’t counted as a royal engagement in the beginning until media started to call out that they were intentionally undercounting Harry’s engagements

      • aaa says:
        November 30, 2018 at 12:48 pm

        Harry oftentimes does a brilliant job as a working royal, but that does not mean that he’s been a hardworking working royal.

        Harry is having an “eventful year” due to choices he made. The BRF has been and is in a state of flux due to Philip’s retiring and also the Queen scaling back due to her age and as part of succession planning resulting in The Firm and its members being in a state of transition.

        Of course none of the aforementioned is Harry’s doing but then he decides to make significant life changes like co-habitating with his long-distance girlfriend, which makes sense, but then he kicks things up several notches by getting married, becoming a father and moving.

      • Koneullee says:
        November 30, 2018 at 1:18 pm

        Meghan is definately NOT lazy and IMO neither is Harry, who started his own Royal initiatives quite successfully. Many of his numbers are kept off the official count.

      • aaa says:
        November 30, 2018 at 1:44 pm

        To be counted in the court circular, you have to be working on behalf of the Queen. Over time Harry’s work with Invictus and Sentebale has been being counted, and as it gets counted, it becomes clear that the story Harry’s fans peddled that he was working at the same level as a full-time working royal but his work was not being counted was fan fiction.

      • notasugarhere says:
        November 30, 2018 at 2:19 pm

        His time with Sentebale and Invictus is still not being counted the way other engagements are, and the majority is still not in the CC. Nor did they ever coiunty his volunteering with MOD rehab 3 days a week. Same with other things he did. He spent two days working with an orienteering charity in Scandinavia, counted as 1 engagement. For W&K every event he attended during those two days would have counted as separate ones.

      • Wha1ever says:
        November 30, 2018 at 2:31 pm

        They started to include his Senetable and Invictus work as official work in 2016 because without them his end of year numbers would have been quite low . Not great optics for a man born in to the Royal family with no other job and who is the son of a future Monarch.

      • hieronymous says:
        November 30, 2018 at 3:27 pm

        Yeah I’ve noticed that for all WK are criticized for being lazy, Harry’s engagement counts have never been especially impressive either. They’ve been quarters where pregnant Kate has outworked him. It’s funny how much he’s benefited from Meghan’s enthusiasm since she entered the picture.

      • notasugarhere says:
        November 30, 2018 at 5:18 pm

        They don’t count the Invictus work the way they count other engagements. Often is it counted as only one engagement for a full day and night of work. And none of the behind the scenes meetings are counted.

    • sus says:
      November 30, 2018 at 11:20 am

      @lily Sophie has also used ”full time/part time royal” and when she and Edward left their jobs it was described as them becoming full-time royals. There are articles from 2002 about it.

      Reply
      • Lily says:
        November 30, 2018 at 11:31 am

        She had a legitimate business – the part time royal term was not heard of. It was simply said She would do her own work and royal duties and she did, until she decided she couldn’t.
        Let us not forget Sohpie was married to then 5th, William is the heir. Also what’s Kate’s excuse?

      • Ainsley7 says:
        November 30, 2018 at 11:51 am

        @lily Kate’s excuse is William. She follows his lead because that’s the job of a Royal consort. It’s as simple as that.

      • Tourmaline says:
        November 30, 2018 at 12:56 pm

        about Sophie, yeah she had a legitimate business until she was caught on tape saying indiscreet things while trying to solicit business for her PR firm. Then she was forced to quit her business. That was in 2001.

      • Koneullee says:
        November 30, 2018 at 1:26 pm

        That fake sheik was given jail time, for several illegal things he did, not to mention the outright lies he made up to sell stories. Most of those things the tabloid claimed Sophie said ,were never said when the actual tape was revealed. The tabloid paper made up several quotes to juice it up. It came out later in the hearings.
        She criticized Blair. She called the Queen Mother and old dear, which is not an insult, but the tabloid lies about other things she never said were reported As truth.
        She was discussing royals but no insults.
        Her boss and part owner was the one on the tape talking about Royal connections.

        The thing is, Sophie has never been lazy, no matter what other things happened in her early years. She worked, had a work history and she puts in numbers as a working Royal ,combined with Prince Edward ,well into the 500′s.

      • notasugarhere says:
        November 30, 2018 at 2:21 pm

        Sophie was never a part-time royal. When she and Edward married, they were NOT working royals and not scheduled to be. They had their outside businesses and that was it. Any engagements they did were all voluntary and not as working royals. She still outworked Kate by 100+ engagements each of those years.

      • aaa says:
        November 30, 2018 at 2:25 pm

        There was a comment where Sophie mentioned that chances are there will be interest because her PR firm was being used and she used her royal title, Countess of Wessex, not Sophie Rhys-Jones. IMO the comments made by Sophie’s business partner should have reflected negatively on her, the guy got into a nitty-gritty discussion about how Sophie’s royal connections could and could not be used, and I doubt if he could have had that discussion if Sophie and he had not discussed the the dos and don’ts and were both on the same page regarding using Sophie’s royal status to get business.

  2. minx says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Maybe they want to move because they want to move.

    Reply
  3. Melania says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Harry has Diana’s spirit, I see a lot of her in him. He will be a great husband and father.

    Reply
  4. Lily says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:55 am

    I’d imagine he is pulling the strings right now. Meghan is a capable person but like any normal human being, feeling quite vulnerable; with the stories and her first pregnancy.
    Kensingston Palace isn’t really a home of the both of them; all the courtiers lurking (Diana called them the silent men in the grey suits). if I were Meghan, I would hate having to face all of them constantly wondering if they really want you to succeed. There’s also the fact everyone in the royal family has their HOME, so Frogmore gives the opportunity to have that also.
    As for Ingrid Seward, she has been relentless when it comes to Harry. She’s actually good friends with Cressida’s mother and when they break up, Ingrid used her position at MAJESTY magazine to write a piece on Cressida and Harry, telling them to marry, I doubt Cressida or her mother had anything to do with it. Her racist and classist statements really get on my nerves because the royal family is anything but perfect.

    Reply
    • Roux says:
      November 30, 2018 at 12:53 pm

      I think you’re right in that it’s Harry’s decision. Kaiser is right in that Meghan knew what she was getting into and chose this life so I think she would have been happy in KP actually. What frustrates me is that if Kaiser is right and they only love at Frogmore for a couple of years, then thats a huge waste of taxpayers money (it’s already a waste anyway). Whats the betting that they’ll then get apartment 1 in KP with a huge taxpayer funded refurbishment again. Two luxury homes with zero personal cost to themselves.

      Reply
      • Wha1ever says:
        November 30, 2018 at 1:22 pm

        @Roux

        I think their home being underneath the Heathrow flight path could end up being a problem for them.

        Give it a couple of years and I bet we will start hearing stories of how they are desperate to leave Frogmore Cottage because they/their child cannot sleep/concentrate because of the noise. This coming only AFTER they have spent millions of taxpayer money on refurbishment and security costs to the cottage.

        At first I thought FC would be their ‘forever home’ but the more I think about the more I believe they are only going to be their for a few years ..for a few different reasons (Charles moving to Bucks House as King, homes freeing up in London, boredom, too much travel from Windsor to London, the Heathrow noise etc..)

      • notasugarhere says:
        November 30, 2018 at 2:23 pm

        As written on here by someone who lives there, the noise isn’t a big deal. The Queen handles it just fine every weekend, as she’s there pretty much every weekend. Andrew, Edward, and Sophie too as their homes are also at Windsor.

        Charles has made it clear he doesn’t want to live at BP and wants to be based at Windsor.

  5. Eliza says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:56 am

    What if Frogmore is just their Amner? And this is much ado about nothing.

    The Gloucesters confirmed they’re downsizing and leaving KP soon, however large construction is still ongoing at their residence. What for? What if all this is just made up and Harry/Meghan are moving into Frogmore which will be ready by spring while their KP apartment will take longer to renovate. And they will have both residences to move between. They just don’t want to publicly announce it now because renovating 2 residences at the same time would be worse PR?

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:58 am

    I can see it being either way – either Harry or Meghan being the driving force behind moving to Windsor. Meghan grew up in LA, went to school in Chicago, and then lived for years in Toronto. She’s used to big vibrant cities and I can see her really enjoying life in London because of that. So I wonder if Harry wanted to move farther out, Meghan didn’t want to completely leave the city, so Windsor was kind of the compromise.

    I can also see Meghan feeling “done” with big city life and wanting a quieter pace – kind of feeling like she’s “been there done that” and wanting to move away.

    I don’t think they are moving from KP because they hate the Cambridges but I can see both couples thinking that some breathing room is best and there were probably a variety of factors that led to Windsor being the right choice for them.

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    November 30, 2018 at 9:00 am

    I will add that I imagine the last week has made them glad about the decision to move.

    Reply
  8. Ellaus says:
    November 30, 2018 at 9:02 am

    I know this is not a popular opinion, but I think Kate seems almost cheerful since Meghan is around. And a parte of it is because there is les pressure on her. I really dislike when a woman is pitted against another, and compared to make one of them look better. I think that maybe Harry wants to start his life as a father a bit con the verge of the spotlight, just like William in Anmer Hall. Wills gets a lot of hate because of his desire of a “normal life” abd his attachment to the Middletons style of family, but maybe Harry misses this kind of life toó. My only ‘but’ is the freaking amount of pounds destined to fullfill this desires. It is con them, more than their wives shoulders.

    Reply
    • Himmiefan says:
      November 30, 2018 at 9:38 am

      Good points.

      Reply
    • Sue Denim says:
      November 30, 2018 at 12:41 pm

      I think she’s looked her best ever lately, but my personal theory is that it’s because I think she wanted three kids, has them now, and feels settled. But maybe also having Meghan around takes some of the pressure off of her.

      Reply
    • Lilly says:
      November 30, 2018 at 12:51 pm

      I’ve thought she looks happier too.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      November 30, 2018 at 2:24 pm

      Just like William she enjoys having a scapegoat.

      Reply
      • Ellaus says:
        November 30, 2018 at 4:05 pm

        @nota I respect your opinions a lot (i always look for your comments) but I don’t agree on the fact that Kate loves a scapegoat. Maybe it is because I have a soft spot for her (kate) and Harry, or maybe it is because I am an introvert and I am projecting.
        I think that she married into the wrong job, and that she would have been happier married to a Terribly- moderately-wealthy aristo-sorrounding man. She clearly is capable of carrying on engagements, but she is not a charismatic person. So when such a natural one appears she is relieved.
        Maybe it is because english is my second language, bit scapegoat seems as someone to blame for ones fault… I just think she knows her weak spots, and is glad someone is there as well.

      • notasugarhere says:
        November 30, 2018 at 5:22 pm

        Kate is not an introvert. See how she acts when she wants to be there, like at movie premieres and with Ben Ainslie. It is only when she has to pretend to care about the people around her that she fidgets.

        Both Kate and William have always benefited from throwing Harry under the bus. And they benefited from co-opting his work and putting an umbrella organization over what he was already doing and taking credit for it. They claim to care about cyberbullying, but KP did nothing to stop all the horrible attacks against Meghan on the official KP social media. They shut it down, however, when William was the one under attack.

        These two always benefit from any negative press about Harry and Meghan. Kate’s incredibly vague “helping children for the rest of her life” scoop at the DM? That coming out three days before Meghan’s cookbook wasn’t a coincidence.

    • AnotherDirtyMartini says:
      November 30, 2018 at 2:50 pm

      Ellaus – I agree ! But people want to see ugliness. I’m sick of ugliness.

      Reply
    • Elisa says:
      November 30, 2018 at 3:32 pm

      I fully agree with you Ellaus. Kate seems so much more at ease and relaxed and IMO this is because Meghan is taking a lot of heat off her.

      Reply
  9. Missy S. says:
    November 30, 2018 at 9:12 am

    I’m so confused. I keep reading and hearing that Harry and Meghan are irrelevant, yet people seem obsessed with them. Shouldn’t the focus be on the heirs and their wives instead of dissecting the Sussexes? Kate is back in action, but Meghan is the one on newspaper and magazine covers every week even though she’s trying to keep a low profile.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      November 30, 2018 at 9:17 am

      There’s still the novelty effect. She’s still ‘brand new’ in comparison to everyone else, so there’s a lot of bulls-it to make up about her. And because people have such a reaction to her (either very good, or a nasty one) it’s making the magazines and blogs a ton of money – which at the end of the day is their goal.

      Reply
    • Koneullee says:
      November 30, 2018 at 9:39 am

      Harry has always had more charisma than William and Kate together. Now with Meghan who is photogenic as Kate , charismatic on her own, half AfricanAmerican, half white, had her own successful tv career, well spoken, a go getter starting royal duties.
      She has a lot that the press can draw on, the British press loves to create drama and always a contest. IMO

      Also William is a bit dull and Kate although made famous because of William , Kate just lacks charisma. I don’t think Kate really ever had charisma even though the press made her famous.
      A British Reporter said that news and photos of one of William and Kate’s big tours a few years ago was not wanted at all by the Amercian press or American media, the US media did not care to cover them. She said the only time in recent years Kate was covered in US tv news media was pregnancies and that’s it. Despite what the Britsh media may want the world to believe, Kate and William really were not selling much after the births of each baby. The pregnancies , births were the coverage the US media wanted of Kate or William but not much else in the past few years.

      Reply
  10. Visualot says:
    November 30, 2018 at 9:21 am

    If Harry & Meghan move back to KP in under two years after spending millions of taxpayers money renovating Frogmore cottage there’ll be a public outrage. It will also show them up for the wasteful spendthrifts that they are.

    Reply
  11. CynicalCeleste says:
    November 30, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Poor muffin.

    Reply
  12. Catherine says:
    November 30, 2018 at 9:30 am

    All the tension is between the brothers and they are sitting back, letting the press tear their wives apart. Very disappointing considering what they witnessed with their own mother. William is transitioning from equal brother, to Harry’s boss. Harry is mad that he is not receiving the same fanfare as W&K allegedly did (for new royal watchers, the British press is extremely sexist, they tore Kate apart for DECADES, “waity Katie” “gypsy blood” etc etc etc)

    This is all Harry pitching a fit because he’s *finally* understanding what was always inevitable: William will be Prince of Wales, then King. Harry will be elevated no further. I also think Princess Eugenie’s wedding pushed Harry over the edge. He doesn’t want to be on their level. I mean, he’s going to waste £5M in taxpayer money to renovate Frogmore House just so he can give it up in a few years and move back to KP? And to be a total snob, Frogmore House is not grand or a proper estate. The queen is frugal. He flexing. And he looks kind of stupid.

    And what’s more: Louie will inherit the Duke of York title one day. Andrew has no sons. The royal dukedoms and their incomes go to Williams children. Just like they went to the Queen’s children. Harry’s children will be titled Prince and Princess but the estates and incomes that attach to the Royal Dukes are, I believe, at the Queens/Kings discretion. Harry is realizing he’s now on par with Andrew, and he’s pissed.

    They need to protect their wives and get them out of the press. The establishment will protect the boys at all costs. William and Harry’s egos are in swole!!

    Reply
    • Natalie S says:
      November 30, 2018 at 10:19 am

      If Charles has the longevity of his parents, William won’t be doing anything of the sort for decades.

      The Queen and then Charles are the actual candidates for boss. If William wants to be the boss of his little brother, he’ll need to step up and work as much as Charles or the Queen.

      Being a good boss is about the effort you put in and not just about gleefully wielding authority and controlling people. And a good boss is not a despot if he wants to keep the people he manages, happy. Harry very well could eventually leave and seeing as William and Kate are only now, after seven years, starting to work more, I think if they want to keep the numbers up, that hopefully they’ll have better managerial skills than the scenario you’ve created.

      Reply
    • Natalie S says:
      November 30, 2018 at 10:57 am

      Also, Harry doesn’t want to be elevated any further. Like he said, no one wants the top job. I think it may be more likely that he realizes that part of keeping his children from the spotlight may include spending the first few years at least outside London.

      Notice that Anne isn’t unhappy with Charles. Everyone compares the Wales brothers with Charles and Andrew but Anne is the better comparison because she was the close in age sibling to Charles. Margaret also didn’t want to be queen. Neither did her father want to be king. Andrew’s jockeying for influence and power is a throwback to several generations ago.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      November 30, 2018 at 11:08 am

      Harry and Meghan are globally popular and of interest, while W&K interest keeps fading. It comes from having innate charisma and working on high-profile projects, which W&K don’t have or do. Harry reportedly considers the Yorks to be his little sisters, closer than cousins. Why would he care if they have weddings? And Eugenie’s wedding which, while big, was not watched or attended by nearly as many members of the public as Harry and Meghan’s.

      From the report of the former royal chef who lived near it on the Windsor estate? Frogmore, once redone, “could easily do 10, 12 bedrooms there and then add in all the extras – the drawing rooms, the sitting rooms, the gym.” Plenty big enough, they’re adding two sunroom additions, and they have all of Windsor Home Park and Windsor Great Park to enjoy.

      The only royal dukedoms that have incomes are Lancaster and Cornwall. For both of those, the royals are stewards not owners. The money doesn’t belong to them, they don’t get to pocket it. They use it to pay expenses of serving the monarch and the people. The lands and profits belong to the people, who will get those properties when the royals are thrown out. Louis cannot inherit the title of Duke of York. It cannot be removed from Andrew and re-assigned to Louis. If Andrew lives to 95, they’ll have to pick a different title for Louis.

      Harry knows he will never be king and gave an interview about how none of them want to be. He has always known this, as has the royal family. That’s why they have set up more inheritances and private money for Harry vs. William.

      William has used Harry as his scapegoat for 15 years. Harry maturing, getting married, and refusing to let that treatment continue? It is W&K who suffer, not Harry and Meghan.

      William will not be his boss for at least 25 years if Charles has Philip’s long life. With this lease at Frogmore plus the inheritances? If lazy William decides Harry and Meghan aren’t needed as royals, it doesn’t matter. They will have an unbreakable lease like Andrew and Edward, millions in the bank, and reputations as global charity movers and shakers. Better end of the bargain.

      Reply
  13. Sassy says:
    November 30, 2018 at 9:45 am

    The palace can silence the Andrew the pedophile prince stories but not these? Interesting.
    FrogCott gives them and their child privacy also space for the dogs can run around.
    I don’t see them moving back to KP especially with them having a leaky faucet over there.

    Reply
  14. JC says:
    November 30, 2018 at 10:26 am

    This is brilliant

    Reply
  15. Svea says:
    November 30, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Prince Harry seems very spoiled to me. He wants all the privilege without the problems. William, raised to be a Crown Prince one day, seems much less whiney.
    Let Harry retire if it is all so miserable for him.

    Reply
  16. Sassy says:
    November 30, 2018 at 11:16 am

    If Harry really wanted out he would’ve given all that up for the woman he loves but he didn’t and he isn’t doing much to protect her either. I don’t want to hear about him feeling imprisoned.

    Reply
    • Vanessa says:
      November 30, 2018 at 12:03 pm

      This is all heard say from a woman who clearly has a agenda against harry because he dared to marry a woman Ingrid doesn’t like because she not white. Why should harry have to give up his position in life that not going to stop the press for every report on him and meghan if he was to walk away the press would hounds him and meghan more they will be without security its would be far more worse for him and meghan if they were to leave. The British press need to get over the fact that harry married a biracial woman the press is the one with a problem harry has done more than most people in his position would do to protect the woman he loves he called out the press with racism toward meghan and anyone who doesn’t have a racist bias towards meghan can see how the British press is treating her with open eyes. Aleast it’s not hidden and the people who choose to see what the British press and those bias racist royal reporters are doing. This Ingrid woman is just a racist snob who can’t and won’t let go that harry didn’t married cressida how embarrassing is for Cressida she moved on she not pinning for harry its clearly that Ingrid is the one who won’t get over the breakup she sounds more like a bitter ex girlfriend who clearly jealous that her ex moved on.ingrid has had it out for meghan since she announced as harry girlfriend so I’m not surprised that she would throw her hat in the ring with the another racist sexism to pile on meghan its must pissed her off that meghan is pregnant how dare Harry want to have a alone time with his little family in the country without all eyes on them. ITS like how dare harry wants to protect his family the nerve of this guy in their eyes meghan isn’t good enough so she deserves all this abuse.

      Reply
    • Elisa says:
      November 30, 2018 at 3:42 pm

      Sassy, your comment is spot. Supposedly both Harry and Meghan have enough money to afford a very comfortable private life away from the royal circus. So if this story is true, he should stop complaining and suck it up.

      Reply
    • Hikaru says:
      November 30, 2018 at 4:13 pm

      This. It is a common theme with the rich HW celebrities/various entertainers to complain about their lifestyle but never actually do anything about it even though they can afford to walk away or be more private any time they like.
      They want to live off other people’s money, spend shamelessly while posing as humanitarians, receive no backlash and demand universal adoration on top of it all. And for what? Harry for being born and Meghan for marrying him?

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      November 30, 2018 at 5:24 pm

      They would have absolutely no protections outside of the royal sphere. It would be open season on them globally.

      Reply
  17. Thaisajs says:
    November 30, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    I wouldn’t want to live next door to my sister. How many people really do live next door to their siblings? It’s weird. I don’t see why William and Harry should be any different.

    Reply
  18. knowitall says:
    November 30, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    y’all, it’s a PALACE. One of MANY. Relax, no one is suffocating.

    Reply
  19. Bren says:
    November 30, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    The contempt for Meghan and the fact that Harry married her is strong. I suppose some people would love it if the Sussexes would go away and leave the spotlight to the Cambridges. Perhaps Harry feels a sense a duty to his grandmother, father and his brother to not walk away.

    Reply

