Pauly D spent $500k on a 48 carat diamond pendant of his stupid face

You know that meme that was trending earlier this year about how you’re supposed to have saved twice your salary by the age of 35 that makes most of us laugh and commiserate about how poor we are? What would you do if you had way more than that? Would you buy a house, would you save it for retirement, would you get your childhood dog cloned? Would you try to get out of paying taxes so you could buy more luxury goods? Pauly D isn’t quite as reckless with his money as his Jersey Shore costar, Mike The Situation Sorrentino, currently serving an eight month prison sentence for evading federal taxes. However Pauly just dropped half a million dollars on a diamond encrusted chain and custom pendant made to look like his own stupid face.
We’re told Pauly co-designed a custom DJ Pauly D face pendant with Avi, the owner of Pristine Jewelers in NYC … and it took about 3 months to create!
the 36-carat pendant is a direct copy of Pauly’s famous look, complete with his blowout and diamond earrings! The face bling hangs on a tri-color Cuban link chain, dripping with more than 48 carats of rose, yellow and white diamonds.
Pauly didn’t stop fist pumping there — he also got a matching tri-color Cuban link bracelet, bringing the total value of his new accessories to $500,000.
Pauly D, 38, is thought to be worth up to $24 million because he commands a lot of money as a DJ. So he just spent 2% of his net worth on jewelry. That’s like someone worth $100k buying a $2k piece. It’s still a chunk of money but it sounds ok when you consider it as a percentage. I have a question though – where would you even wear that? Would you need security around when you’re wearing it or is it so custom that its resale value is limited to the individual diamonds? It would be really hard to fence that ugly thing.
I just checked out Pauly’s Instagram to look for photos of this pendant and from his stories I learned that he has a Rolls Royce with custom floormats with his name on them. I can’t.
Here’s Pauly with a DIFFERENT piece. This has to be worth over six figures right?
By age 35 you should have reached that stage of time confusion where you're convinced the 90s was only 10 years ago.
— Jen 'new She-Ra fanatic' Williams (@sennydreadful) May 21, 2018
By age 35 you should have:
-A bunch of reusable bags that you forget every time you go to the store.
-thousands of plastic shopping bags you feel terrible about not recycling yet
-a constant slight headache
— Robby Downert Jr. (@blloydston) November 27, 2018
Photos credit: WENN and via Instagram, Twitter
I can’t imagine being so full of yourself …it baffles me
channeling Mrs. White in Clue: flames, FLAMES!
It takes a lot of money to look this cheap…
!!!
The guy from Jersey Shore is worth 24 million? Man, sometimes I wish I had no dignity.
LOL!
Well, TBH, we don’t, because we’re the ones who made him famous.
¯_(ツ)_/¯
And it actually looks more like Vinny, what a waste.
Maybe it IS Vinny….. #PlotTwist
To me it looks like Nicolas Cage…
There isn’t a single part of this story that isn’t utterly depressing.
I know, right? My husband I were literally just talking about our son’s college tuition increase next year and my stomach twisted in knots reading this right after.
And all the comments here are spot on.
Sooo depressing. These people do not deserve that kind of money. Gross.
Hahahhahahahahahahhahahaha
….goddamn it i wish i wasn’t poor.
Wonder if it SHOULD be illegal for bad taste to cost the price of solar energy for an whole town or feeding an entire city of homeless folks for a year. Seriously, this wasteful materialism run amok is nearly beyond offensive. Now I get why socialism is a “thing”
Whenever I see a celebrity spend money on ridiculous things like this I automatically start a countdown until a bankruptcy announcement. Would not be surprised if the IRS decided to take a close look at his tax returns
I guess he’s never heard of MC Hammer.
I wanna talk some sh*t but I remembered I’m not worth $24 million.
I’m just gonna have a seat. 😕
I’m sorry, what??
I had to recap this show, it is beyond stupid and completely producer driven.
Pauly is a decent guy and makes his own money. Takes care of his daughter. Let him live.
I came to say the same, Pauly is always smiling and making people laugh with his goofy attitude, and he keeps his daughter away from the media which I respect. He seems like a decent guy for the most part, other than sleeping with a ton of women but they were willing so who am I to judge?!
I may have binged watched Jersey Shore recently while down with a ferocious case of folliculitis and a 103.7 temp for days😂 He’s my favorite!
Am I allowed to feel depressed that a DJ – someone who just plays other people’s music for a living – makes millions, and teachers, nurses, and firemen live paycheck to paycheck? Am I allowed to feel sad that instead of helping kids in Ronald McDonald House, or helping the Red Cross assist in California Wildfires, he chooses to spend half a million dollars on a cheap looking necklace? I’ll be happy to let him live; wish someone would help the poor and middle class live a bit more securely.
Yes! You are allowed AND correct. It a travesty much like our entire country at the moment.
Also, diamonds are mined by slaves… How many people died so that this horrible jewel could be?
Hear hear.
Yes to all of that. It’s really sad to see people throw money away like that.
Between this idiot and Paris Hilton, I’m so glad I’m too old for the club/DJ scene that pays these people so much money.
Who? That’s such a silly, ugly waste of money. I could think of a lot of more important things to use that money for, and one day he might end up regretting throwing money away like this
His “djing skills” equal those of basically anyone who has a laptop. I’ve seen him open for a concert I went to a few years ago and everyone I went with thought he sucked. I guess when you’re talentless and have a famous name you dj 🤷🏻♀️
depressing AF. *off to pay crushing school debt*
So when you come from from nothing or grew up poor sometimes you feel the need to show off or prove you aren’t worthless. My husband is like this a bit, luckily he has me to reign him in. He recently wanted to spend 6 figures on a two person vehicle and I shut that down real quick. I hate wasting money on things that go down in value once you buy it. I don’t get why all these Celebs, especially the reality tv ones don’t invest in real estate or other businesses instead of buying clothes and tacky jewelry. I know it’s their money but their 15 mins of fame is not going to last forever so they should invest the money that they are making now before its all gone.
I look at this and all I could think of is slavery. Slave work got him this overpriced horror.
Eurgh!
Who knew being a DJ could make you so much money. Also, that jewerly will still be worth it’s money whenever he decides to sell it, so it’s not really throwing away money. It is tacky as hell though…but I think that’s what the Jersey Shore cast is, just tacky…but I still watch their show lol.
I just want to say to Robby Downert Jr, GET OUT OF MY HEAD !!!!
*sigh* I have a slight headache.
Love this headline 😂
He looks like a Slim Jim.
I don’t understand his hair. I once sat in back and above a student with hair like that and I could not stop staring. Is it a rug? Or woven? Memories of Cheech and Ching asking a clueless cop, “hey who did your hair?”
It’s A LOT of gel and hairspray.
My sister and I call him “piehead” because his hair is shaped like a pie. If his head were a counter, it looks like he set a pie right on top of it. People’s personal styles can be so mystifying!
Yeah that’s stupid, but like you said–at least he pays his taxes.
I was wondering if the jeweler looked at this and wondered what he was doing with his life, but then I looked him up – all big tacky stuff like this.
I don’t believe he’s worth that much and I don’t believe that cost that much.
- also Boak
I really like Pauly. He seems like a genuinely nice, fun-loving guy so I’m not going to hate on him for this. He’s doing well for himself so he has every right to use his expendable income how he sees fit.
He seems to work hard, and I really like his demonstratively-affectionate friendship with Vinny. We need more depictions of deep friendships between men in the media.
Holy cats! This guy (sigh) really, Dude?
Honest to God, So many, many people are struggling just to get by, feed their kids, sick and dying children, elder abuse, ect., ect., ect.
This makes me want to punch him in his stupid face.
And why is he worth $24million?
Audit him someone, please. Barf!
Also all the Kardashians … No not a minute of my time of money will go to anything related to these morons.
The pendant itself appears to be designed specifically after his sticker logo, which, is indeed a cartoon of his face. It’s his brand. (On the show he is constantly tagging things and people with stickers of his face, and it’s genuinely funny.) I don’t know—I figure he understands that fame is fleeting, and he wanted to immortalize this moment in his life? Eh. Hopefully he has a financial adviser.
(Not that this makes it any less obscene, but the chain-link necklace and bracelet probably make up the bulk of the estimated $500k value.)
