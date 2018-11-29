Michael Bublé opens up about son’s cancer: ‘I don’t feel nervous for anything anymore’

I was so happy to see this cover story on Michael Bublé and to learn his five-year-old son, Noah’s, cancer was in remission. I misread a headline last week that I thought said the opposite so thank goodness I was wrong. Two years ago, Noah was diagnosed. At the time, Michael told his fans he would be taking a break to focus on Noah’s treatment and understandably cancelled some obligations. Having gone through this experience and thinking he might lose his child has forever changed Michael. Now he says he simply will not “sweat the small stuff.”
After overcoming one of the most difficult times of his life, Michael Bublé is a changed man.
“Listen, I am different,” the Grammy winner, whose 5-year-old son Noah is in remission from liver cancer after a devastating diagnosis two years ago, tells PEOPLE exclusively in its latest cover story. “You don’t go through big things in your life, dramatic things like I’ve gone through or my wife has gone through without it having an effect on you.”
Two years ago, just three minutes before he was set to perform in London, Bublé received a shocking text from his wife, Argentinean actress Luisana Lopilato, 31, that shook him to his core: his firstborn son, then just 3 years old, was facing cancer.
Immediately putting their lives and careers on hold, the Vancouver-based couple moved to California and stayed by Noah’s bedside for the next seven months as he received life-saving care, including chemotherapy.
“Everyone understood in my world what my priority was,” says Bublé, 43, who is fiercely protective of his son’s privacy and declines to elaborate on the details of Noah’s treatment. “We all go through things. You just hope you learn something about yourself and you learn something about the people with you.”
“I don’t think I feel very nervous for anything anymore,” he says about seeing the bigger picture. “The perspective that I have on life now allows me to understand that I don’t have to sweat the small stuff. I want there to be a purity, and I want there to be a focus on relationships and kindness. I’m spending my time doing things I love and with people I love, for people I love.”
I’d not heard the story about how he received the news. Can you imagine? How was he even able to perform after that? I can’t even imagine the toll that would take on a person. Of course your entire outlook would change. In addition to leaning on each other, Michael and Luisana’s extended families relocated to LA to support them. Michael said they were, “who we thought they were.” Maybe it’s PMS, but that comment choked me up. I can only wish someone would say that of me one day (you know, in the good way).
Good news – although he didn’t actually know if he would return to music, Michael is! He has a new album, Love and will go on tour in February.
I’m sure Michael and Luisana are grateful they have the resources to scale back their schedules to spend time with their kids. In light of their good news, let’s remember those who don’t have the same means. If you are looking for somewhere to donate this holiday season, consider some of the children’s’ hospitals that don’t charge the families like St. Jude’s Research Hospital, which has an even better history than most know about. Or the Ronald McDonald House that provides lodging at little to no cost to out of town families while their child receives treatment (both have good Charity Navigator scores). Or maybe your community has one of their own. For me, that’s Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.
Michael and Luisana at his Walk of Fame ceremony November 16
Photo credit: People Magazine and WENN Photos
I have such a soft spot for them I discovered Buble through his wife (I am Argentinian, so I knew of Luisana since I was a child); and they seem like such a sweet couple and family.
It is great news to find out that their son is doing well, and I can imagine just how much their perspective on life changed with this difficult situation.
And to top it off, they welcomed a baby girl a couple of months ago.
So glad Noah is OK. Cancer in children is particularly devastating.
Slightly off-topic but sometimes I look at old footage of Luisana (I’m from Arg) and it’s crazy to see how far she’s come and all she’s been through! Her career, too, was (obviously) put on hold because of what happened to Noah. It’s nice to see her make her own comeback.
I know, right? I fell down the “Chiquititas” rabbit hole the other day when I was sick, and it is crazy to see her there and to see her now.
Vamos Argentina! I’m glad that I’m not the only one from Argentina reading Celebitchy! Also, I’m very happy for Bublé and Lopilato and Noah’s recovery.
I’m so glad to hear his son is in remission. You are so right in asking people to remember those less fortunate in the same position. My son has Crohn’s disease and was often in our local hospital (he’s doing much better now). The GI patients share a floor with the oncology patients and it’s truly heartbreaking to see these kids and families. The parents often look like zombies – exhausted from hospital life and dealing with the horrible effects of treatment on their child. Usually it’s just one parent, typically mom, while dad has to work to keep up insurance. Sometimes no parents can be there. And for many, the hospital is hours from home meaning they are leaving other kids with family and doing it all alone. It’s an especially hard time of year for them because many will spend the holiday in the hospital fighting for their life. Ronald McDonald house is amazing and worthy of donations as are other organizations who support these kids and families.
M, Crohn’s disease runs in my family and I have seen first-hand how debilitating it is. Our daughter has severe medical problems (not Crohn’s related) and you are spot on about the family dynamic about the father working for medical insurance and the hospital being your home away from home. We used to say that her hospital stays were like a vacation for us so we could make it a positive experience for everyone. We always try to make it an adventure. Now my husbands works at our local hospital so he can come see us whenever he wants to even if it’s for a few minutes and that makes a huge difference for us. I’m sending you and your family all of my love and support! All the best to you and yours.
M and Skipper,my prayers to each of you,your families,and your precious children.I have Crohn’s disease and it alters your life in ways that people can’t understand.I hope that you both get some rest and relief from the grind of hospital living.Blessings to you guys this holiday season and always 💕
@spicecake38, Thank you so much! I wish you all the best as well!
I relate so much to what he’s saying. Our daughter has severe, life-threatening medical issues. Now that I’ve seen her cling to life so many times, the trivial stuff doesn’t really phase me much anymore. It really does put things in perspective and has changed my view on life in general. My family and our love for one another is all that matters. Now, when my daughter passes away that will be a different story but for now I’ve found peace in so many things that used to bother or upset me and in a lot of ways I’m super grateful for that.
Oh skipper, I am humbled by your words. Hugs to you and strength and best wishes to your girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you so much! We appreciate you.
@Skipper That’s some amazing grace for you to find the silver lining in your challenges.
All the best to you and yours & I hope your holidays are magical!
Thank you so much, Annie!
This must be the second hardest thing in entive human universe of experiences (in addition to your child actualy dying). I wish them all well, I can’t imagine not being a total wreck when you have to see your child go though something like cancer treatment. I hope they all are now save and healthy.
So glad to hear his son is doing ok. Childhood cancer is indeed especially devastating and I feel like I know too many families who have experienced it. Thanks for mentioning the orgs doing good work — so many guardian angels in the medical field and adjacent to it like Ronald McDonald house.
Having been through my own fair share of medical issues with my kids, I know what he means about not sweating the small stuff. So many days I was just grateful they were alive.
We have second-hand experience (through dear friends) with the Ronald McDonald House. It is a worthy charity that allows entire families to stay together during treatment. It allows kids to be kids, and receive emotional support – not just patients, but siblings, too.
Thank goodness the Bublé’s son is doing well.
