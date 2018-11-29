Quentin Tarantino, 55, married Daniella Pick, 35, in a simple ceremony in LA

Newlyweds Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick celebrate their nuptials at Mr. Chow

Quentin Tarantino has said many times over the years that he didn’t want to get married and start a family until he felt like he had given all he could to his career. Meaning, I think Quentin’s nuptials signal that he believes he’s nearing the end of his directing career? Tarantino married his long-time girlfriend/fiancee Daniella Pick yesterday in Los Angeles. Everyone is describing this as an “intimate ceremony,” but it seems like photographers/paparazzi were there to document everything. In an interesting twist, Tarantino and Pick didn’t seem to mind the paps – they happily posed for pap photos at every stage of their wedding day. People Magazine had the exclusive wedding portrait, but for my money, some of the shots the paparazzi got were much better than the formal portrait.

After examining all of the photos, I think Daniella wore a sweetheart-necklined formal gown – by Dana Harel – for the wedding service, and then she changed into a very simple and elegant slipdress for the reception and party. We have the slipdress photos in this post. According to sources, the ceremony lasted about an hour, and some of Tarantino’s favorite actors came out, like Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and director/actor Eli Roth.

Quentin is 55 years old, and Daniella is 35. It’s a significant age difference, but they have been together for years. She’s Israeli, and the daughter of a famous Israeli singer named Tzvika Pick. People Magazine says that Quentin just wrapped on Once Upon a Time In Hollywood a few days ago. So, honeymoon first, and then he’ll probably edit the film.

PS… I love her wedding coat. I would wear the f–k out of it.

Happily after ever! Newlyweds Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick exit their wedding reception

14 Responses to “Quentin Tarantino, 55, married Daniella Pick, 35, in a simple ceremony in LA”

  1. Flan says:
    November 29, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Not surprised she is wearing open shoes.

    Reply
  2. Dee says:
    November 29, 2018 at 7:51 am

    There may not be “that” much an age gap, but she looks like a newborn baby next to him.

    Reply
  3. ds says:
    November 29, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I like the party slip dress so much more. She looks lovely in it.

    Reply
  4. Redgrl says:
    November 29, 2018 at 7:58 am

    He has a face like a catcher’s mitt. Can’t stand him.

    Reply
  5. RBC says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Not surprised about her choice of shoes.

    Reply
  6. Emmet says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Wow, no nail polish on her toes.

    She probably went to the mikvah (ritual bath) the night before the ceremony.

    Again wow!

    Reply
  7. susiecue says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Wow, that is one pink man.

    Reply
  8. Everley says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:59 am

    What does she see in him?

    Reply
  9. Chaine says:
    November 29, 2018 at 9:03 am

    She’s so pretty and looks much younger than 35. He looks like he’s been peeled and pickled.

    Reply
  10. Amelie says:
    November 29, 2018 at 9:22 am

    Good luck to her, he is such a weirdo and creeps me out.

    Reply

