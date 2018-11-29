Quentin Tarantino, 55, married Daniella Pick, 35, in a simple ceremony in LA

Quentin Tarantino has said many times over the years that he didn’t want to get married and start a family until he felt like he had given all he could to his career. Meaning, I think Quentin’s nuptials signal that he believes he’s nearing the end of his directing career? Tarantino married his long-time girlfriend/fiancee Daniella Pick yesterday in Los Angeles. Everyone is describing this as an “intimate ceremony,” but it seems like photographers/paparazzi were there to document everything. In an interesting twist, Tarantino and Pick didn’t seem to mind the paps – they happily posed for pap photos at every stage of their wedding day. People Magazine had the exclusive wedding portrait, but for my money, some of the shots the paparazzi got were much better than the formal portrait.

After examining all of the photos, I think Daniella wore a sweetheart-necklined formal gown – by Dana Harel – for the wedding service, and then she changed into a very simple and elegant slipdress for the reception and party. We have the slipdress photos in this post. According to sources, the ceremony lasted about an hour, and some of Tarantino’s favorite actors came out, like Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and director/actor Eli Roth.

Quentin is 55 years old, and Daniella is 35. It’s a significant age difference, but they have been together for years. She’s Israeli, and the daughter of a famous Israeli singer named Tzvika Pick. People Magazine says that Quentin just wrapped on Once Upon a Time In Hollywood a few days ago. So, honeymoon first, and then he’ll probably edit the film.

PS… I love her wedding coat. I would wear the f–k out of it.