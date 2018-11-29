‘Everyone is saying’ that Leo DiCaprio will end up marrying Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio has been with Camila Morrone for about a year. So far, Camila has had the full, by-the-books DiCaprio Girlfriend Experience. She got a pap stroll early in their relationship. She got some luxurious vacations on a yacht (and her mom was invited too). She’s attended several of Leo’s events, just not on his arm. She’s gotten several PR-fluff pieces about how she’s a real Cool Girl Who Hangs With The Guys. She’s even gotten the PR-fluff rumors about how this time, Leo really intends to settle down. Plus, she’s only 21 years old – she’s still four years away from aging out of the Girlfriend Experience. Everything’s coming up roses for Camila. So what if – lol – Leo really intends to MARRY Camila?

Leonardo DiCaprio may finally be off the market! He and girlfriend Camila Morrone “are very serious,” a source close to the pair reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Everyone is saying that marriage could be soon for them.” While the model is 22 years his junior, a source told Us in August, who’ve been dating for more than a year, have even discussed their future. “They’ve talked about getting engaged,” the source said at the time, noting the actor, 43, is also “ready to have kids.” Watch the video above for details about the private pair!

For what it’s worth, I think he likes Camila a lot. I could tell because he invited her mom (who is younger than him) on the yacht vacation too. Leo clearly adores Camila and her family, and he’s quite happy that he doesn’t have to break up with her any time soon, because she’s years away from turning 25. Now does that mean that he’ll marry her? Uh, no. I mean, I’ll believe it when I see it and not a minute before. If anything, Camila should be very worried that “engagement rumors” are popping up, because that’s one of Leo’s dealbreakers.