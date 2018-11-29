‘Everyone is saying’ that Leo DiCaprio will end up marrying Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio hangs out with girlfriend Camila Morrone in the West Village

Leonardo DiCaprio has been with Camila Morrone for about a year. So far, Camila has had the full, by-the-books DiCaprio Girlfriend Experience. She got a pap stroll early in their relationship. She got some luxurious vacations on a yacht (and her mom was invited too). She’s attended several of Leo’s events, just not on his arm. She’s gotten several PR-fluff pieces about how she’s a real Cool Girl Who Hangs With The Guys. She’s even gotten the PR-fluff rumors about how this time, Leo really intends to settle down. Plus, she’s only 21 years old – she’s still four years away from aging out of the Girlfriend Experience. Everything’s coming up roses for Camila. So what if – lol – Leo really intends to MARRY Camila?

Leonardo DiCaprio may finally be off the market! He and girlfriend Camila Morrone “are very serious,” a source close to the pair reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Everyone is saying that marriage could be soon for them.”

While the model is 22 years his junior, a source told Us in August, who’ve been dating for more than a year, have even discussed their future. “They’ve talked about getting engaged,” the source said at the time, noting the actor, 43, is also “ready to have kids.” Watch the video above for details about the private pair!

For what it’s worth, I think he likes Camila a lot. I could tell because he invited her mom (who is younger than him) on the yacht vacation too. Leo clearly adores Camila and her family, and he’s quite happy that he doesn’t have to break up with her any time soon, because she’s years away from turning 25. Now does that mean that he’ll marry her? Uh, no. I mean, I’ll believe it when I see it and not a minute before. If anything, Camila should be very worried that “engagement rumors” are popping up, because that’s one of Leo’s dealbreakers.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

45 Responses to “‘Everyone is saying’ that Leo DiCaprio will end up marrying Camila Morrone”

  1. Melania says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:24 am

    He’s gross.

    Reply
  2. RBC says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Getting engaged is easy(just ask Paris Hilton) actually getting married is a whole different subject. Any engagement would last until Camila turns 25 or another model catches Leo’s eye

    Reply
    • oh dear says:
      November 29, 2018 at 2:01 pm

      i would go further… getting engaged is easy, getting married is slightly harder but the hardest is to actually stay married.

      Reply
    • Mel says:
      November 29, 2018 at 3:02 pm

      Not saying I believe this one bit but the only reason this one might hold past 25 is just simply because she’s related to Alpacino. Isnt he one of leo’s heroes or something? He would probably love to be related to him and she’s definitely very pretty. i will giver her that.

      Reply
      • Raina says:
        November 29, 2018 at 6:01 pm

        Ha! I, TOO, was wondering if the Pacino factor elevated her in some way or increased her girlfriend status, time wise.
        I bet Leo will pull a Clooney; Get married in his 50′s with someone closer to his age and pop out twins all within a brief period of time.
        I suspect Leo is a snob, a natural “celeb” and will end up with someone he deems worthy of his stature, success wise.

  3. Chaine says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I bet Lukas Haas rolls his eyes at that.

    Reply
  4. Rhys says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:32 am

    The bottom pictures made my morning, lol!

    Reply
  5. Jadedone says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Leo marrying a woman who is not blonde……yeah right.

    Reply
  6. OSTONE says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Start packing your bags, Camila. Once the engagement rumors start, that’s Leo’s cue to upgrade to a new model. He is so gross and I so regret having a Jack Dawson poster on my wall when in middle school.

    Reply
  7. Kaye says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:35 am

    From my perspective, the ONLY reason those young women go out with him is because they know they’ll get their names and pictures in the news. I wonder if it ever occurs to Leo that they’re using him?

    Reply
  8. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:37 am

    I used to have such a crush on Leo back in his Romeo & Juliet days. Now he grosses me out. He is such a sad cliche. It’s rather pathetic actually. And I agree – I will believe an engagement when I see it. But at least he’s ventured out from his blonde model obsession to a brunette model phase. That’s progess. Lol.

    Reply
  9. Mia4s says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Engagement rumours are usually the beginning of the end. Although she’s got four years before her expiry date as you say. I suppose an engagement would be good PR…well, good-ish considering she could be his daughter (easily).

    But actual marriage?! But…but, she’d get old! Like…30! 😱

    Reply
  10. Zapp Brannigan says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:39 am

    He and girlfriend Camila Morrone “are very serious,” a source close to the pair reveals

    So is this source Camila or her mother trying to give Leo a little nudge or get extra press?

    Reply
  11. Capepopsie says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Good grief! Maybe he’ll go Clooney?

    Reply
  12. Other Renee says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:40 am

    I think SHE is the one who should run, especially if he’s looking at her as a womb for his offspring. He’s a narcissist. She’s 21.

    Reply
  13. minx says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:45 am

    I’ll believe it when I see it.

    Reply
  14. Leigh says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:45 am

    God, he’s repulsive.

    Reply
  15. Originaltessa says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:47 am

    This relationship really squicks me out. He’s friends a peers with her mother! It’s sick. I’m sorry.

    Reply
  16. Eliza says:
    November 29, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Hahahahahaha. No.

    She had 4 years left potentially; marriage rumors usually have him running for the door. They rumors will either die down or the relationship won’t make it to her 22nd birthday

    Reply
  17. chinoiserie says:
    November 29, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Well he might be in an age where he is interested in children so if she is interested in them too he might marry her to get the wedding experience and make the relationship more official and have a couple of kids. And after two years or so divorce and go back to the same as he always has and see the kids a couple of times a month and Skype. And get married to some 30 year old when he is in his 60s so people will stop talking of his womanizing ways and because the quality of women probably would be going down for him.

    Reply
  18. Killjoy says:
    November 29, 2018 at 11:25 am

    The only good thing about Leo f*cking around with the below-25 crowd is that if any of these women want to pursue lifelong monogamous relationships and marriage, he’s not exactly wasting their prime years (despite what he thinks!) on whatever it is he wants with them (see, e.g. Giselle). I can imagine a now-30 yo ex of Leo’s just laughing about her time on the yacht and publicity burst while actually dating real men. He still icks me out though. Ugh.

    Reply
  19. Aerohead21 says:
    November 29, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Haha I instantly thought, holidays are coming. Engagement stories equal break up in Leo’s world. And the bottom pictures just show how immature he is. Which is fine. It’s his life. He doesn’t have to be all stuffy and grown up. He has no reason to be. But yeah, it’s not attractive to someone like me.

    Reply
  20. ..... says:
    November 29, 2018 at 11:50 am

    I just can’t respect him for being so dishonest to the public ….. he could be supporting the lgbtq community….. instead he’d prefer to be seen as a middle age man who can only hang with twenty year old children.

    And I don’t know who believes that story. Lukas doesn’t.

    Reply
  21. K says:
    November 29, 2018 at 11:51 am

    She’s actually blonde in a lot of her pictures. And it appears her mother is or was dating Al Pacino.

    Reply
  22. ..... says:
    November 29, 2018 at 11:52 am

    Just because he gets married doesn’t mean he likes women.
    He’s in a very long term relationship…..and not with that woman.

    Reply
  23. Shirurusu says:
    November 29, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    I don’t know if Leo will ever get married but if he does I feel sorry for the girl, he’s never gonna be faithful. Pretty sure he cheated constantly on Bar and Gisele and he actually seemed to care about them so :/ this age difference is creepy too and she looks like his teenage niece in that khaki pants Photo, ick!

    Reply
  24. Hazel says:
    November 29, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    If Lukas Haas is still around… nope.

    Reply
  25. Sara says:
    November 29, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    I have lots of respect for him when it comes to climate change so it is so disheartening to realize he dates women half his age. It’s gross. If you caould be someone’s father, it’s gross.

    Reply
  26. mx says:
    November 29, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    what a dork

    Reply
  27. Alyse Leitao says:
    November 29, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Married no, but if he is at all interested in kids, she may be the lucky vessel

    Reply
  28. Egla says:
    November 29, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    He looks just like my dad (when he was younger of course) it’s creepy. I even showed my mother and she agreed.
    I just Google this Lukas guy. Is he gay? He seems to date women. Maybe Leo likes to keep his circle of old friends around him. I know I like it that way. I am very cautious of who I talk to and I am a nobody. Boh. Leo just seems an immature guy to me with a lot of money. He likes to play around. I know people like him, only because they have no money they have to settle with the only girl who deigns to notice them lol.

    Reply
  29. Biscuit says:
    November 29, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Her mother is younger than him!

    Reply
  30. bears says:
    November 29, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    Creepy and gross. Nothing attractive about emotionally stunted man toddlers.

    “but she laughs at all my jokes!”

    Reply

