‘Everyone is saying’ that Leo DiCaprio will end up marrying Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio has been with Camila Morrone for about a year. So far, Camila has had the full, by-the-books DiCaprio Girlfriend Experience. She got a pap stroll early in their relationship. She got some luxurious vacations on a yacht (and her mom was invited too). She’s attended several of Leo’s events, just not on his arm. She’s gotten several PR-fluff pieces about how she’s a real Cool Girl Who Hangs With The Guys. She’s even gotten the PR-fluff rumors about how this time, Leo really intends to settle down. Plus, she’s only 21 years old – she’s still four years away from aging out of the Girlfriend Experience. Everything’s coming up roses for Camila. So what if – lol – Leo really intends to MARRY Camila?
Leonardo DiCaprio may finally be off the market! He and girlfriend Camila Morrone “are very serious,” a source close to the pair reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Everyone is saying that marriage could be soon for them.”
While the model is 22 years his junior, a source told Us in August, who’ve been dating for more than a year, have even discussed their future. “They’ve talked about getting engaged,” the source said at the time, noting the actor, 43, is also “ready to have kids.” Watch the video above for details about the private pair!
For what it’s worth, I think he likes Camila a lot. I could tell because he invited her mom (who is younger than him) on the yacht vacation too. Leo clearly adores Camila and her family, and he’s quite happy that he doesn’t have to break up with her any time soon, because she’s years away from turning 25. Now does that mean that he’ll marry her? Uh, no. I mean, I’ll believe it when I see it and not a minute before. If anything, Camila should be very worried that “engagement rumors” are popping up, because that’s one of Leo’s dealbreakers.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
He’s gross.
Getting engaged is easy(just ask Paris Hilton) actually getting married is a whole different subject. Any engagement would last until Camila turns 25 or another model catches Leo’s eye
i would go further… getting engaged is easy, getting married is slightly harder but the hardest is to actually stay married.
Not saying I believe this one bit but the only reason this one might hold past 25 is just simply because she’s related to Alpacino. Isnt he one of leo’s heroes or something? He would probably love to be related to him and she’s definitely very pretty. i will giver her that.
Ha! I, TOO, was wondering if the Pacino factor elevated her in some way or increased her girlfriend status, time wise.
I bet Leo will pull a Clooney; Get married in his 50′s with someone closer to his age and pop out twins all within a brief period of time.
I suspect Leo is a snob, a natural “celeb” and will end up with someone he deems worthy of his stature, success wise.
I bet Lukas Haas rolls his eyes at that.
Probably searching for his eyes on the floor feeling around with his hands because they twisted themselves free of the muscle, bungee jumped out by the optical nerve and are now hiding in some linty crevice because they’re so tired of being rolled every time a new VS catalog girl is selected, bought, paraded and dumped.
LOL! Agreed. Lukas Haas is the one permanent fixture in Leo’s life. Perhaps he should just acknowledge that fact and be happy.
The bottom pictures made my morning, lol!
Leo marrying a woman who is not blonde……yeah right.
His serious relationships were always with brunettes. Gisele and Bar, though I guess Bar had blonde highlights.
Start packing your bags, Camila. Once the engagement rumors start, that’s Leo’s cue to upgrade to a new model. He is so gross and I so regret having a Jack Dawson poster on my wall when in middle school.
Yup, beginning of the end. Same rumors happened with Kelly Rorh-whatever, then she got the role in Baywatch and it was bye 👋.
From my perspective, the ONLY reason those young women go out with him is because they know they’ll get their names and pictures in the news. I wonder if it ever occurs to Leo that they’re using him?
He’s in on it. Remember that one girlfriend who got a bunch of acting deals after during/after their relationship? Kelly something…
Same goes for just the models; Bar Raefali got a SI swimsuit cover, Nina something got more model work, etc.
I used to have such a crush on Leo back in his Romeo & Juliet days. Now he grosses me out. He is such a sad cliche. It’s rather pathetic actually. And I agree – I will believe an engagement when I see it. But at least he’s ventured out from his blonde model obsession to a brunette model phase. That’s progess. Lol.
They’re beards!
Engagement rumours are usually the beginning of the end. Although she’s got four years before her expiry date as you say. I suppose an engagement would be good PR…well, good-ish considering she could be his daughter (easily).
But actual marriage?! But…but, she’d get old! Like…30! 😱
He and girlfriend Camila Morrone “are very serious,” a source close to the pair reveals
So is this source Camila or her mother trying to give Leo a little nudge or get extra press?
Good grief! Maybe he’ll go Clooney?
I think SHE is the one who should run, especially if he’s looking at her as a womb for his offspring. He’s a narcissist. She’s 21.
Agree with Other Renee! Why would any 21 year old marry him? Use him to further yourself along and move on when ready……ugh
I’ll believe it when I see it.
God, he’s repulsive.
+1000 Totally agree.
Ugh, he’s such a cliched, old douchebag!!
This relationship really squicks me out. He’s friends a peers with her mother! It’s sick. I’m sorry.
In a couple years he’ll be peers with their grandmas.
Hahahahahaha. No.
She had 4 years left potentially; marriage rumors usually have him running for the door. They rumors will either die down or the relationship won’t make it to her 22nd birthday
Well he might be in an age where he is interested in children so if she is interested in them too he might marry her to get the wedding experience and make the relationship more official and have a couple of kids. And after two years or so divorce and go back to the same as he always has and see the kids a couple of times a month and Skype. And get married to some 30 year old when he is in his 60s so people will stop talking of his womanizing ways and because the quality of women probably would be going down for him.
The only good thing about Leo f*cking around with the below-25 crowd is that if any of these women want to pursue lifelong monogamous relationships and marriage, he’s not exactly wasting their prime years (despite what he thinks!) on whatever it is he wants with them (see, e.g. Giselle). I can imagine a now-30 yo ex of Leo’s just laughing about her time on the yacht and publicity burst while actually dating real men. He still icks me out though. Ugh.
That lends credence to the thought he’s gay for me. The young girls not ready to settle down are easier to negotiate with. He’ll raise their profile, and they’re out by 25 and free to find the man that they can settle down with. He looks like a womanizing stud. Lucas Haas still lingers in the background of everything…
This times a thousand 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Ugh Leo. You better be a god in the sheets because that old gross man smell is yours soon.
Haha I instantly thought, holidays are coming. Engagement stories equal break up in Leo’s world. And the bottom pictures just show how immature he is. Which is fine. It’s his life. He doesn’t have to be all stuffy and grown up. He has no reason to be. But yeah, it’s not attractive to someone like me.
I just can’t respect him for being so dishonest to the public ….. he could be supporting the lgbtq community….. instead he’d prefer to be seen as a middle age man who can only hang with twenty year old children.
And I don’t know who believes that story. Lukas doesn’t.
She’s actually blonde in a lot of her pictures. And it appears her mother is or was dating Al Pacino.
Just because he gets married doesn’t mean he likes women.
He’s in a very long term relationship…..and not with that woman.
I don’t know if Leo will ever get married but if he does I feel sorry for the girl, he’s never gonna be faithful. Pretty sure he cheated constantly on Bar and Gisele and he actually seemed to care about them so :/ this age difference is creepy too and she looks like his teenage niece in that khaki pants Photo, ick!
If Lukas Haas is still around… nope.
I have lots of respect for him when it comes to climate change so it is so disheartening to realize he dates women half his age. It’s gross. If you caould be someone’s father, it’s gross.
It’s just for show. He doesn’t really date them.
Why are we all still pretending ?
what a dork
Married no, but if he is at all interested in kids, she may be the lucky vessel
He looks just like my dad (when he was younger of course) it’s creepy. I even showed my mother and she agreed.
I just Google this Lukas guy. Is he gay? He seems to date women. Maybe Leo likes to keep his circle of old friends around him. I know I like it that way. I am very cautious of who I talk to and I am a nobody. Boh. Leo just seems an immature guy to me with a lot of money. He likes to play around. I know people like him, only because they have no money they have to settle with the only girl who deigns to notice them lol.
Her mother is younger than him!
Creepy and gross. Nothing attractive about emotionally stunted man toddlers.
“but she laughs at all my jokes!”
