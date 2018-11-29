Stormy Daniels called out her lawyer Michael Avenatti for his rampant shadiness

Sometimes I get it wrong. I got it wrong about Michael Avenatti. I overlooked or ignored the warning signs: his thirst for the limelight, his temper, his Trump-like need for attention. I wanted to believe that there was a legit lawyer who took Stormy Daniels seriously, and that together they were doing their part to fight fascism. I believed in Avenatti for a time. I even left room for various conspiracy theories about Avenatti’s arrest for domestic violence (which, honestly, is still shady AF). Stormy was cautiously on Avenatti’s side during the arrest drama, but it seems like she’s had enough. She issued a statement to the Daily Beast about why she’s now on the fence about keeping Avenatti as her lawyer:
“For months I’ve asked Michael Avenatti to give me accounting information about the fund my supporters so generously donated to for my safety and legal defense. He has repeatedly ignored those requests. Days ago I demanded again, repeatedly, that he tell me how the money was being spent and how much was left. Instead of answering me, without my permission or even my knowledge Michael launched another crowdfunding campaign to raise money on my behalf. I learned about it on Twitter.
“I haven’t decided yet what to do about legal representation moving forward. Michael has been a great advocate in many ways. I’m tremendously grateful to him for aggressively representing me in my fight to regain my voice. But in other ways Michael has not treated me with the respect and deference an attorney should show to a client. He has spoken on my behalf without my approval. He filed a defamation case against Donald Trump against my wishes. He repeatedly refused to tell me how my legal defense fund was being spent. Now he has launched a new crowdfunding campaign using my face and name without my permission and attributing words to me that I never wrote or said. I’m deeply grateful to my supporters and they deserve to know their money is being spent responsibly. I don’t want to hurt Michael, but it’s time to set the record straight. The truth has always been my greatest ally.
“My goal is the same as it has always been—to stand up for myself and take back my voice after being bullied and intimidated by President Trump and his minions. One way or another I’m going to continue in that fight, and I want everyone who has stood by me to know how profoundly grateful I am for their support.”
This just made me sad. We really thought Avenatti was an ally, or failing that, we respected the way he zealously represented his client. But now it seems like Avenatti is as shady as they come, from start to finish. He’s breaking several big ethical rules by raising money for Stormy’s defense and then refusing to give her a full accounting of it. He’s also going to be in major trouble with the Bar Association about filing the defamation suit against Stormy’s wishes. Ugh. The Daily Beast contacted Avenatti about Stormy’s statement, and here’s what he had to say:
“I am and have always been Stormy’s biggest champion. I have personally sacrificed an enormous amount of money, time and energy toward assisting her because I believe in her. I have always been an open book with Stormy as to all aspects of her cases and she knows that. The retention agreement Stormy signed back in February provided that she would pay me $100.00 and that any and all other monies raised via a legal fund would go toward my legal fees and costs. Instead, the vast majority of the money raised has gone toward her security expenses and similar other expenses. The most recent campaign was simply a refresh of the prior campaign, designed to help defray some of Stormy’s expenses.”
So he’s only addressing the issue about the fundraising and not the defamation suit. The thing is, Avenatti could be telling the truth about the fundraising sites and where that money is going. The problem is that Stormy is right too, and she has every right to know the full accounting of those fundraisers, which are in her name.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
He always struck me as shady but shady in a way that could relate to Trump, so I was okay with it. As long as he stayed in his lane (advocating for Stormy, antagonizing Trump) I was okay with him, but when he started talking about running for president or immigration and stuff I thought….hoooo boy.
Yeah exactly. I appreciated him as a foil to Trump but when he made his political aspirations clear, I was running for the hills.
Stormy’s statement was perfect I think. She seems like such a smart woman and she has EVERY right to know where this money is being spent.
It is really unfortunate because n the beginning I think he WAS a good voice for her and her was the voice she needed to cut through all of 45′s BS.
Too bad his ego got in the way. I feel like I hear conflicting stories about the domestic abuse charges, but judging by the face he’s shown recently, I’m inclined to believe that he is the kind of man who likes to keep the ladies in line, so I can believe that he would have gotten physical with a woman.
His statement bothers me – I’m her biggest ally, but let’s talk about how this has hurt ME. I’m glad she’s distancing herself from him.
I don’t care. I think he is gorgeous and sexy so I won’t use him as a lawyer but maybe a dysfunctional boyfriend.
Did you see the older pics of him without a shaved head, though?
I agree. He is shady as hell. But. People who think that any of these people – Avenatti or Stormy are motivated by fight against facism, are settig themselves for an enevitable dissapointment. And it also applies to much more public figures who criticize the orange tyrrant and are saying all the right things. Many do that only to get attention and just be on the right side.
The moment he started to float the idea of running for President alarm bells went off but it’s much worse than I suspected.
He lost the defamation suit he filed on Stormy’s behalf w/o her knowledge and now they’re required to pay Trumps legal fee’s, that alone is shady AF! His former partner is suing him for back fees he’s owed. This guy got waaaaay ahead of his ski’s and now is going to pay the price for prioritizing a national profile over zealously representing his client.
I like Stormy. She don’t take no sh*t it seems!
I was always kind of on the fence about him. His obvious love of the spotlight didn’t sit well with me, but he seemed very savvy (in a good way) and was putting up a good fight in defense of Stormy against all the crap that was getting thrown her way. Unfortunately it all went to his head and turned into the MA Show, making it about himself in stead of Stormy and her fight against Trump & his thugs. The DV charges certainly don’t help.
I hope she finds a new lawyer and and finally gets somewhere with this. She deserves to! Too many women are reaching out and telling their stories, only to be shut down by men and this is just another example. Trump will use this to his full advantage.
I ignored the red flags too. At my age, I know better, and I am so disappointed in myself.
I think he ruined Dr. Christine Ford’s fight. I also have some icky feelings towards Amy Siskind and Dr. Eugene Gu, the anti-Trump Vanderbilt surgeon.
I agree that he really mucked up things up with Dr Ford and the whole Kavanaugh episode. I think that’s when I really started to side eye him.
She really needs to get rid of him, imo. And I hope he’s dropped any notions of running for president by now.
Dr. Gu is sketchy AF. Unfollow him if you haven’t already. Siskind is questionable also. I like how you grouped all of those people together, though–shady Twitter club.
I Know about Siskind but not about Gu. I don’t follow him but have seen some tweets from him that I liked. What’s his deal?
Would you add the Krassenstein bros in your shady Twitter club? I sometimes feel bad for all the mockery they get.
He’s extremely shady. That doesn’t mean he’s not the right lawyer for some things; Stormy needed someone shady and press hungry to take on Trump and have it be news for more than a day.
Everyone who even somewhat entertained the idea of him running for President had some serious blinders on though.
He’s shady, but that’s the way some lawyers can be, its part of the job sometimes. Although he is a bit shady, he’s still gorgeous, sexy, and his sharp intelligence and self confidence were part of what was so appealing about him. Being so famous so quickly and knowing so many people were interested in him was what made him a little too egotistical
The FIRST time I saw him on television…he quantified that “voice” inside of me that NEVA steers me wrong….three months into his media wh— floorshow…and Twitter flood….I thought….
“He’s a younger…more attractive Donald Trump…GAWD HELP US ALL”….
Eh, I still don’t know if I’d go as far as comparing him to Trump. He’s sketchy and egotistical but clearly much more intelligent than our Idiot in Chief. And just more human in general than pretty much the entire Trump family.
I honestly don’t think anyone can be compared to Trump. He is THAT terrible.
I feel the Shade is Shady! Come on- if it wasn’t for Avenatti, I don’t think Mueller would have gotten Michael Cohen. I think there is espionage against Avenatti, to demean his character. I’m sorry, but something is beyond fishy w trumPutin’s administration. I’m STILL team Avenatti, he’s fierce!
See, this is one of those times I feel special for being a lawyer. Ever lawyer I know, we ALL have had experiences with people like this guy. We can smell these people a mile away. Somebody who wraps themselves up in the cloak of “fighting for justice” while just self-promoting, trying to get ahead. We know them. They are vicious self-promoters who have no real empathy or duty to clients – only themselves. That is why I never liked this guy, never supported him. I wish Stormy had selected better representation, but then again, I’m sure he gave an awesome pitch.
