TMZ: Duchess Kate is ‘doing everything she can to keep up with Meghan’s public image’

I have a real question: do you think TMZ has genuine “royal sources”? I do not. I think People Magazine has royal sources. I think Us Weekly’s royal sources are mostly just royal reporters gossiping. I think Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast has royal sources. But TMZ? Eh. I bring this up because TMZ has a very strange story today about how the Duchess of Cambridge is “doing everything she can to keep up” with the Duchess of Sussex, at least according to their “royal sources.” I suspect their royal sources are, like, their eyes and some observations on Twitter.

Kate Middleton wants everyone to know Meghan Markle isn’t the only Royal with impeccable style … because Kate’s doing everything she can to keep up with Meghan’s public image. Our Royal sources say Kate is attending more events than she used to, and she’s paying much more attention to her looks … we’re talking wardrobe, hair, jewelry, make-up, the whole nine yards. Basically, we’re told Kate wants to be more visible now that Meghan is commanding the spotlight. As you can see, Kate has totally switched up her look … combining Princess Diana’s favorite tiara with a fancy necklace and a new gown by Alexander McQueen. This ensemble for a recent state banquet is quite different from the looks we’d gotten used to seeing Kate wear. When she attended Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party on Nov. 14, Kate wore her hair up … showing off bare shoulder under very glitzy earrings. Again, a style we hadn’t seen much. For what it’s worth, Meghan also wore her hair up at that event. Kate’s been busting out some outfits from way back in the day — she’s no fool and knows that gets more coverage. Usually, she recycles a year-old jacket or two, not a dress she wore 6 years ago — a clear sign she’s trying something new. It’s interesting … Kate’s image focus comes amid reports of tension between her and Meghan, and between William and Harry. We’ve reached out to Kensington Palace for comment, but so far no word back.

[From TMZ]

I mean… did you need TMZ to tell you this? It’s so random. The timing is especially odd, considering… well, Kate has been extra since Meghan and Harry announced their engagement last year, as we all discussed at the time. Suddenly, Kate was keen to be seen like never before. And the same thing is happening now, where Kate is keeping up a much more involved schedule. Now, does it follow that Kate is “doing everything she can to keep up with Meghan’s public image”? Or is that “Thrifty/Future Queen” Kate is basically style-subtweeting Meghan at every turn?