John Krasinski started crying while watching ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ and couldn’t stop

I can’t really get the pulse on how people here feel about Mary Poppins Returns. It’s got Disney PR behind it , which means it’ll be in our faces for a while so I hope you are all on board. As I said before, I’m looking forward to it. Like, I didn’t need a MP sequel but since it’s here, I expect to like it. If John Krasinski’s reaction is anything to go by, I best steel myself for an emotional wallop. John told Ellen DeGeneres (clip below) that the Krasinski-Blunt family was treated to an advanced screening over the Thanksgiving holiday. He sat down for it excited, but by the end, he was a sobbing mess.
John Krasinski was not prepared for the emotion that overcame him when he watched the love of his life portray an iconic childhood character.
The Office alum, 39, shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday that he was lucky enough to see an early showing of his wife Emily Blunt‘s new film Mary Poppins Returns, in which she plays the titular magical nanny. He recalled that he was initially surprised to see tissues in the screening room, thinking that they wouldn’t be necessary because he “didn’t have a cold.”
He continued: “25 minutes into the movie, I stood up and went to the back of the room, and Emily said, ‘Do you not like it? I’ve never seen this happen.’ And I was pushing through all the muffins and bagels that were in the back looking for napkins. I was like, ‘I need anything to stop this crying!’ I was crying so much. I blew through the tissue box in 20 minutes, had to go to the napkins, and when I ran out of napkins, it’s just all sweater.”
Then when DeGeneres asked if his wife, 35, did a great job, the father of two joked, “It’s not her best,” before changing direction. “It’s honestly one of the most beautiful films. I think it’s exactly what everybody needs at the holidays, the pure joy,” he said.
I don’t know why, but I don’t have any problem with Emily and John’s public lovefest. Maybe he’s just that good of an actor but I absolutely buy that John is simply that enamored with everything his wife does. And I certainly believes he loved her movie, he has a history of that already.
I can’t get past the bagels, though. There is nothing in my life that the right bagel can’t cure.
As I said, I was looking forward to this film but now I’m starting to worry if I’ll make it through it. Between Lin Manual Miranda’s crying jabs with the songs and John’s inability to turn the waterworks off, what are we in for? Sure, the original had a scene or two that tugged at the heartstrings, but this sounds like I’ll need a theater with chairs that allow me to curl into a fetal position. You know what, I’m here for it. I can use a little pure joy right now.
Here’s the clip:
Photo credit: WENN Photos and EllenTube
I think one of the things about John and Emily that makes their lovefest tolerable is that they didn’t capitalize on that relationship to become famous or to sell movies or anything. They are just two successful actors who seem to genuinely love each other. I think it also helps that they seem like nice, down to earth individuals – so I like them both separately, so it makes sense that I like them together.
As for the movie – I wonder how much crying is over the emotion of it being MARY POPPINS and how much is over the actual movie. Like if this was the first MP, would it still be so emotional? I assume the answer is no but I guess we’ll find out. I am excited for it. It looks like its going to be well done, Disney doesn’t cheap out with things like this, and like every other woman in her mid 30s I adore all things Lin Manuel Miranda, so I’m really pumped.
They are still annonying and barely tolerable
Lmao agree
And women in their mid seventies-at least this one here-love Lin Manuel, too. He’s special.
Really? Miranda is fine, but kind of annoying. *runs from a hail of bricks*
This is kinda of OT but if you haven’t tuned into his Jack Ryan series ( Amazon Prime) it’s amazing! I don’t have prime and caught the 1st one at a friends house and now I’ve been driving over whenever possible to finish the series.
Good to know, thanks. My teenage son was looking for something to watch and the loves The Office and Krasinski. Should be right up his alley.
The trailer hit me in a very emotional way and had me tearing up, so I fully expect to be a mess after this movie but I can’t wait to see it and take my children.
I’m going to see it and take my kids (including my teen boys), too. The original was one of the first movies I introduced to my future step daughter when I was first getting to know her and it’s been a touch point throughout an incredibly emotional 18 months with her, so I expect to weep throughout. Good thing theaters are dark!
Aw, that is so sweet. I couldn’t pay my teen boys enough to come see it with me but the movie doesn’t have the same significance as it does for you. Enjoy!
I can relate. I was once blindsided by a movie that left me sobbing helplessly, too. Toy Story 3! I literally could not stop crying, even just thinking about it afterwards made me cry again, and my kids were mortified beyond belief.
I did this in the movie Up. I took my son and a friend for his 5th birthday and began sobbing within moments. When I was crying at yet another point in the movie, my son leaned over to me and asked, “Are you crying AGAIN???”
And, yeah, I also cried in Toy Story 3. Luckily I had taken him to see it in 3D, so the glasses helped me hide the tears.
Toy Story 3 is brutal.
See, I think they totally shill themselves as the loving couple. Like, they are the down-to-earth-totally-in-live-supportive-of-each-other couple. That‘s their schtick. It‘s marketing genius, if John wasn‘t such an over-actor playing his part.
Emily is a fake. She acts like she‘s a sophisticated Brit who has to put up with the USA, because that‘s her bread and butter. John is a boring frat-boy who tries to appeal to the female audience by seeming like such a loyal hubby. I do believe he thinks he married up, just like he says, but him professing it aaaalllll of the time is so hokey.
This story is so sweet! I just watched A Quiet Place for the first time last week and now John and his wife are one of my favorite celeb couples. They seem so genuine to me. I feel like I need to watch Jack Ryan now.
All I can do is roll my eyes when I read anything about those two. Gag me with a spoon.
I love Mary Poppins, but nothing can top Julie and Dick.
I love these two, they seem to really just enjoy each other’s company. And he obviously adores her. I’m pumped for Mary Poppins, I think it’ll be great.
So Beaches meets Mary Poppins? I’m on board!
