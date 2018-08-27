John Krasinski on Emily Blunt: ‘I wouldn’t have this career if I hadn’t met her’

When Amazon’s new series Jack Ryan was announced, I never pictured John Krasinski taking over the role previously played by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford and Ben Affleck. However after seeing the trailer a million times (thanks a bunch, YouTube), I think he might be a good choice. The series debuts August 31.
John spoke with England’s The Independent, where he attributed the success of his thriller A Quiet Place to his wife, Emily Blunt. John revealed that he was initially “too scared” to ask his wife to be in the film, but after she got a chance to read the script, she demanded to be in the movie. Heeding to her demands, John cast her and joked, “I can’t say who, but essentially, yes – Emily had someone fired.” Emily also encouraged her husband to direct the film, recalling:
“I was originally just going to star and Emily told me I had to direct it. She knew it was a huge opportunity for me, and in the madness she just let me be myself. I honestly feel I wouldn’t have this career if I hadn’t met her, because she’s taught me so much about how to go about the business. She’s been my secret ingredient.”
And, besides garnering critical acclaim, an upcoming sequel and over $330 million in box office receipts, working on A Quiet Place also had a very special benefit for the couple, according to John.
“It without a doubt made our marriage stronger. I think we were both surprised by that. Not that I thought it would get worse but we were much more in love after the movie. We leaned on each other in a way we never had.”
This isn’t the first time John has sung his wife’s praises. It’s pretty much a regular occurrence and I think it’s really sweet. I’m very curious to see what happens with the Quiet Place sequel (as I didn’t honestly think it needed one in the first place) and I am also interested in seeing how John fares as an action hero in Jack Ryan. Whatever he does in the future, he definitely needs to continue listening to Emily.
Photos: Getty, WENN
I really like Emily blunt but she seems kinda boring.
i agree. i also don’t think its very classy to shout out and brag about getting another woman fired, especially in this industry where so many struggle. its not classy.
If I am remembering correctly, when the story first came out, it was a friend of theirs who had only tentative talks about the movie, not someone who was hired with contracts and all. I don’t think some struggling actor lost out on their big chance or anything.
As I understand it, they didn’t actually have someone fired. They were floating the script, having some talks but nothing official, then Emily read the script herself and decided she really wanted the part. They really seem to be joking about Emily having someone sacked for her benefit.
i hope it was less shady than it sounds. that would be a relief
Based upon Enily’s prior comments and now his, these two seem rather tone death…
I thought it was fine. People get fired all the time. There are no guarantees.
Ben Affleck played Jack Ryan? I thought it was Chris Pine… anyway, I do like that character so I hope the series is good!
Yes, he starred in The Sum of All Fears with Morgan Freeman
Ohhhh! was he any good? Maybe I’ll check it out.
Jack Ryan has been played by a lot of actors: Alec Baldwin in The Hunt for Red October, Harrison Ford in Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger, Ben Affleck in The Sum of All Fears, Chris Pine in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit and now John Krasinski in Jack Ryan. He’s the underrated Bond really, where he can be pretty seamlessly recast.
They are so cute together. Please don’t break up.
I love how much he loves her.
I don’t know. It kind of makes me wonder why he feels the need to praise her constantly. She doesn’t gush on and on about him.
But nice of him to admit he owes his career to his wife.
I read an interview of his years ago, before he was even with Emily, and even then he came off as a very hopeless romantic type of person. I think he just really adores his wife.
Does he gush on and on or was he asked in an interview and that’s the part Corey highlighted?
