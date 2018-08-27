Karlie Kloss did a selfie with Taylor Swift at her Nashville concert: what happened?

Well well. Karlie Kloss was in Nashville this weekend, and she seemingly traveled down there simply to attend Taylor Swift’s concert, the Nashville stop on the Reputation Tour. This is the first time Karlie and Taylor have been seen together or photographed together in a year or longer. WHAT IS HAPPENING?? Karlie’s really just going to show up at Taylor’s concert like nothing happened??
I’ve always said that the initial “breakup” of Karlie and Taylor happened during the Summer of Receipts/Tiddlebanging, which was the summer of 2016. Karlie is somewhat friendly with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, and Karlie wasn’t one of of the Snake Fam taking out a Snake Fatwa against Kimye in the wake of the receipts. Still, Karlie and Taylor were still in each other’s orbits after that. Then they barely saw each other throughout 2017, and by February of this year, the breakup looked like it had taken hold. I even believed that it wasn’t simply a “growing apart” of two friends – it seemed like there were truly hurt feelings and an honest-to-God falling out. Consider this: Taylor STILL has not made any kind of public acknowledgement of Karlie’s engagement. All of Karlie’s other friends did.
So what happened? My theory is that the breakup happened, there was a falling out and they barely spoke to each other for a year or longer. And then I think Karlie chose to be “the bigger person,” and she called Taylor. That’s my guess – they only way Taylor would reconnect with a girlfriend she froze out is if the girlfriend made the effort. Because Tay really is a cold-blooded snake.
No one puts on a show like @taylorswift13 🎤✨ #ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you 🖤 pic.twitter.com/8cjt7SShik
— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) August 26, 2018
Photos courtesy of Karlie’s social media.
I mean, Taylor didn’t publicly comment on Karlie’s engagement, but she doesn’t really publicly comment on a lot these days. No magazine interviews, limited pap shots, she’s taken her personal life off insta and Twitter. Just as likely that she privately congratulated Karlie IMO.
Probably. Just because it didn’t happen on social media doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. Maybe that was what got them talking again?
she put Katy Perry’s apology flowers on her IG stories and congratulated Selena on her birthday so… you know… some thing are still worth being public about I guess
She went quite on social media when she realized she couldn’t compete with Trump.
Or maybe Taylor reached out to Katie?
Like everything is possible.
Or maybe there was no “break up”
If Karlie’s marrying into the Kushner family, she’ll be looking for all the positive press she can get. And while we’re all judging her, outside the internet gossip bubble she still has a huge fan base. There’s a special place in hell for privileged beautiful white women who don’t help other privileged beautiful white women, or something.
Or maybe they simply stopped acknowledging each other publicly to stop feeding the trolls… And those that believe in all the conspiracy theories. Karlie was dating her boyfriend before even meeting Taylor, yet people still insist that he is a beard, etc. It must be exhausting
I would hope they’re not that bothered by the fact that some people think they’re gay. I mean, I see more people convinced Nick Jonas is gay (even on here). I would assume celebrities don’t look at fan comments on their social media.
There wasn’t a “break up ” karlie kept liking Taylor’s pics and some kaylor asked Karlies father or something some time ago, and he said that ” the girls are alright ” or something.
I don’t buy into the narrative how Taylor is a petty snake. For what’s it worth she puts on a show of gratitude and adoration for her fans. She is kind and humble in her interactions. Just because Kim, a woman with no credibility whatsoever, posts a botched clip about how Taylor is a manipulating bitch because she said yes to one line preceding the problematic one in Kanye’s song we jump on to villify her. We don’t know if she was aware of the nude wax figurine or the bitch line. She must have been taken aback. She must have been expecting the line about how he wishes they still had sex because it is tongue in cheek just as Taylor said in the clip. As for her not denouncing the nazi crowd, I really feel queasy but along with the cease and desist letter to the small blog she did send another one to Breitbart which wasn’t publicised because the ACLU wasn’t involved. But she needs to vocally denounce them anyway.
But this Kaylor controversy is really really intrusive and bad. Dissecting someone’s sexuality is never a nice thing. Even if she were gay if is her prerogative if she wants to come out or not. Speculation on such an intimate topic is distasteful.
I totally agree with you on the Kaylor thing. However, Taylor Swift is a petty snake who is all about white privilege and used it to frame Kanye.
USed t to ‘frame’ Kanye? Are you joking? You do know what Kanye is like don’t you? Honestly.
WORD. That’s exactly what she did.
Yes, I know how Kanye is. How is it even relevant to the matter at hand? Honestly.
amen
I think Taylor is very kind to her fans and to the people she loves. I don’t think she’s a bad person by any stretch. But I also think there’s plenty of evidence she can be calculating, petty, and hold grudges like no one else. She contains multitudes, lol.
I’m fascinated by this weird situation. After being VERY LOUD about their friendship for many years, post-Hiddleswift and Taymerica 2016 they seemingly decided to completely stop talking about each other and being seen together in public. It seemed drastic and odd, but I guess Taylor’s “squad” was getting a lot of criticism at the time. Maybe Karlie wanted to be taken more seriously and distance herself from it all.
Honestly? I think Taylor made a huge spectacle about all areas of her life that summer to A) distract from the Kimye drama and B) to purposefully become so overexposed and publicly criticized that she could create her next album narrative of “Look how I need to hide away! This is why I try to be so ‘private!’ I can’t live a normal life, so sad!” JMO. Every move she makes is purposeful so that it can be incorporated into her next album and her fans can put the pieces together.
Yeah Taylor is the kind of person who will not apologize because she always sees herself as the wronged party. Katy Perry was the bigger person and who finally sent her an apology which she probably intended to be private. But Taylor, being the pettiest person I think I have ever seen (apart from Donald Trump), put it on her Instagram stories for the whole world to see. To show the “proof” that Katy was wrong and that she was right. She made an entire song and music video about how Katy “stole” her dancers. She even mentioned it in an interview for crying out loud! No she didn’t mention Katy’s name but from context it was easy to guess who it was about and Katy confirmed it later on.
So whatever happened between Taylor and Karlie, Karlie decided to be the bigger person and apologize. We’ll see if Taylor is actually invited to the wedding.
