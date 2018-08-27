Karlie Kloss did a selfie with Taylor Swift at her Nashville concert: what happened?

Well well. Karlie Kloss was in Nashville this weekend, and she seemingly traveled down there simply to attend Taylor Swift’s concert, the Nashville stop on the Reputation Tour. This is the first time Karlie and Taylor have been seen together or photographed together in a year or longer. WHAT IS HAPPENING?? Karlie’s really just going to show up at Taylor’s concert like nothing happened??

I’ve always said that the initial “breakup” of Karlie and Taylor happened during the Summer of Receipts/Tiddlebanging, which was the summer of 2016. Karlie is somewhat friendly with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, and Karlie wasn’t one of of the Snake Fam taking out a Snake Fatwa against Kimye in the wake of the receipts. Still, Karlie and Taylor were still in each other’s orbits after that. Then they barely saw each other throughout 2017, and by February of this year, the breakup looked like it had taken hold. I even believed that it wasn’t simply a “growing apart” of two friends – it seemed like there were truly hurt feelings and an honest-to-God falling out. Consider this: Taylor STILL has not made any kind of public acknowledgement of Karlie’s engagement. All of Karlie’s other friends did.

So what happened? My theory is that the breakup happened, there was a falling out and they barely spoke to each other for a year or longer. And then I think Karlie chose to be “the bigger person,” and she called Taylor. That’s my guess – they only way Taylor would reconnect with a girlfriend she froze out is if the girlfriend made the effort. Because Tay really is a cold-blooded snake.

No one puts on a show like @taylorswift13 🎤✨ #ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you 🖤 pic.twitter.com/8cjt7SShik — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) August 26, 2018