Lindsay Shookus dumped Ben Affleck because ‘she had to let him hit bottom’



In the days leading up to Ben Affleck’s rehab stay, sources reported that he was dating that 22 year-old Playboy model because his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, wasn’t moving to LA as planned. The source told E! That Ben “feels as if they are over,” meaning that Ben thought they were over and then went out with another woman to force Lindsay’s hand. That’s just my take, especially after Lindsay deleted her Instagram. After that their split was announced like it had already happened. Now that Ben is in rehab and is reportedly ready to sign off on his divorce, there’s a story in People claiming that Lindsay broke up with Ben because he was drinking and she thought he needed to hit rock bottom. As many of you have mentioned, it sounds like Ben’s team is trying to rewrite the narrative now. It may be working.

“Lindsay had been supporting Ben’s sobriety and going to meetings with him. She had him in meditation and they were doing it together,” a source close to the former couple tells PEOPLE. “His recovery was something that was very important to both of them.” As Affleck, 46, began to spiral in recent months, however, Shookus, 38, felt increasingly helpless, says the source. In the end, she decided it would be in Affleck’s best interest to end the relationship. “It was very hard for her to break up with Ben, but she knew he wasn’t getting better and that it was time for her to step aside,” says the source. “She was trying to stay as close to him as possible so that he would stay on the right path, but ultimately it just wasn’t possible. She knew she had to let him hit bottom.” Adds the source: “All she wanted was for him to be happy and healthy. It was a difficult choice but the right one.”

I think that Lindsay pulled away from Ben for being noncommittal and partying constantly, that Ben got mad and made sure he was photographed with Shauna and that’s when Lindsay broke up with him. After that Jen was like “go to rehab if you want a relationship with your kids” and Ben complied. I believe that Lindsay was probably into meditation as this article claims, but paparazzi photos make it look like she was drinking with him regularly. She probably only realized that he was an alcoholic when she saw how out of control he was the past few months. Plus, I doubt he was faithful to her either. Again, I hope that Ben can achieve sobriety and keep it for his own sake. Given that we’ve heard that he’s reluctant to stay in rehab, signs are not good. Maybe he’ll realize how much better he feels though and won’t want to take his misery back.