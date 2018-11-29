Donald Trump laments the ‘innocent lives’ shattered by Bob Mueller’s investigation

Here are some photos from last night’s annual White House Christmas Tree lighting event. Donald and Melania Trump were there, although Bigly reportedly skipped out just after his speech (I have no idea if that’s true, I didn’t watch it). I also see that poor Tiffany Trump was there. The whole event just seemed joyless and budget.

Anyway, I’ve been trying to avoid a lot of Trump news, because the stories are getting more detailed and conspiratorial and collusion-y. Suffice to say, Robert Mueller seems to have made a very big play this week with Paul Manafort, and Jerome Corsi seems to be up to his neck in high-level treason. Manafort has lied about everything, to everyone, and most legal experts tend to agree that Manafort is going to be screwed a million different ways by the legal system and Bobby Mueller. Donald Trump is still making noise about pardoning Manafort, but I genuinely believe that if Trump even tried to pardon Manafort, it would lead to utter shambles across the board. Here’s something else I believe: Trump grows even more nervous by the day. He was up late last night rage-tweeting, and then he got up bright and early this morning to tweet some more sh-t:

So much happening with the now discredited Witch Hunt. This total Hoax will be studied for years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

Did you ever see an investigation more in search of a crime? At the same time Mueller and the Angry Democrats aren’t even looking at the atrocious, and perhaps subversive, crimes that were committed by Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Democrats. A total disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

When will this illegal Joseph McCarthy style Witch Hunt, one that has shattered so many innocent lives, ever end-or will it just go on forever? After wasting more than $40,000,000 (is that possible?), it has proven only one thing-there was NO Collusion with Russia. So Ridiculous! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

And our Orwellian nightmare continues. The only thing that’s true in these tweets is that all of this will be studied for years – not just Mueller’s investigation, but how millions of (white) Americans completely abdicated their responsibility as citizens just to protect their own narrowing power structure, and the collective delusions of those same people who believe Trump’s lies. Also, I love how self-pitying Trump is – the witch hunt has “shattered so many innocent lives,” like… Mike Flynn’s poor, precious, innocent life? Paul Manafort’s innocent life? My God.