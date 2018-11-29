Donald Trump laments the ‘innocent lives’ shattered by Bob Mueller’s investigation

96th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Here are some photos from last night’s annual White House Christmas Tree lighting event. Donald and Melania Trump were there, although Bigly reportedly skipped out just after his speech (I have no idea if that’s true, I didn’t watch it). I also see that poor Tiffany Trump was there. The whole event just seemed joyless and budget.

Anyway, I’ve been trying to avoid a lot of Trump news, because the stories are getting more detailed and conspiratorial and collusion-y. Suffice to say, Robert Mueller seems to have made a very big play this week with Paul Manafort, and Jerome Corsi seems to be up to his neck in high-level treason. Manafort has lied about everything, to everyone, and most legal experts tend to agree that Manafort is going to be screwed a million different ways by the legal system and Bobby Mueller. Donald Trump is still making noise about pardoning Manafort, but I genuinely believe that if Trump even tried to pardon Manafort, it would lead to utter shambles across the board. Here’s something else I believe: Trump grows even more nervous by the day. He was up late last night rage-tweeting, and then he got up bright and early this morning to tweet some more sh-t:

And our Orwellian nightmare continues. The only thing that’s true in these tweets is that all of this will be studied for years – not just Mueller’s investigation, but how millions of (white) Americans completely abdicated their responsibility as citizens just to protect their own narrowing power structure, and the collective delusions of those same people who believe Trump’s lies. Also, I love how self-pitying Trump is – the witch hunt has “shattered so many innocent lives,” like… Mike Flynn’s poor, precious, innocent life? Paul Manafort’s innocent life? My God.

96th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

96th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

21 Responses to “Donald Trump laments the ‘innocent lives’ shattered by Bob Mueller’s investigation”

  1. Ai says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:44 am

    If this is his ‘calm’ before the storm, I can’t wait till the day the storm and reckoning arrives.

    Reply
  2. Jenns says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:45 am

    A few tweets that I enjoyed in response:

    “FWIW, Special Counsel Mueller has already obtained more successful convictions / guilty pleas in 18 months than the #GTMO military commissions—which have cost well over $1,000,000,000—have obtained in 17 years. But who’s counting??”

    https://twitter.com/steve_vladeck/status/1068128128231448576

    “In search of a crime has equaled: Dozens of indictments, a half-dozen guilty pleas, one trial conviction, $60 million seized. In just a year.”

    https://twitter.com/vermontgmg/status/1068112023865696256

    Reply
  3. BigGirl says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Right? Didn’t occur to Corsi and Stone not to lie about Seth Rice murder? Cooked up some bogus claim about conspiracy with HRC campaign with Assange. Terrorize parents of murdered child with lies. Those are DT’s Innocents?

    Reply
  4. BigGirl says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Why is Melania’s wardrobe so damn boring? Pricey but so boring.

    Reply
  5. Erinn says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Screw this guy. I can’t even string together a normal, appropriate response. The vast majority of our province (NS) is in a power outage because apparently the system is so f-cked that a single fail point can cause an outage for essentially every single part of the province. So I’m in rare form as far as the level of anger I’m feeling. And I want to vomit just looking at this disgusting spray tanned pigs face.

    I really really really hope they lock this f-er up. And his precious daughter wife too. Otherwise, the inevitable heart attack can’t come to him soon enough.

    Reply
  6. ichsi says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:48 am

    If that was a real Witch Hunt we’d actually get to burn them in the end, alas this is a modern day investigation where we work with facts and get people thrown in jail in the best case scenario. (No pyre here. Unfortunately, some may say.)

    Reply
  7. RBC says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:51 am

    He looks constipated in those photos

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Will someone please let this clown know that most of the “Angry Democrats ” are actually Republicans, and Mueller is a life long Republican. These tweets show how panicked Trump really is

    Reply
  9. Tw says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Innocent lives = WHITE “CAREER CRIMINALS”

    Reply
  10. adastraperaspera says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:57 am

    Trump still thinks he can get away with all this. Not gonna happen. His dirty policies have resulted in the deaths of so many, including storm-ravaged Puerto Ricans and those starving in Yemen. Not to mention all the people he and Putin are having thrown out of windows. Karma is catching up (oh, and so is Mueller!).

    Reply
  11. Kitten says:
    November 29, 2018 at 9:10 am

    This is how innocent people behave, right? I still cannot believe that after two years of this bullshit, he still hasn’t been impeached.

    “but how millions of (white) Americans completely abdicated their responsibility as citizens just to protect their own narrowing power structure, and the collective delusions of those same people who believe Trump’s lies.”

    I was arguing with some Qanon psycho on Twitter last night and she was insisting that Trump associates himself with all these terrible people not because Trump himself is terrible, but because Trump is trying to save the country from all these swamp creatures like “keep your friends close and your enemies closer” kind of thing. And this was in the context of the Miami Herald expose about Jeffrey Epstein. I’m like “His Labor Secretary literally protected Epstein for years. YEARS.” I even posted the link to the court docs about the case against Trump and Epstein and their rape of a 23 year old and this was her response:

    ” Ya gotta be kidding me! Some bimbo tries to cash in on $100M, all of a sudden, 6 months before the election. Even a Trump-hater can see right through that. And, threatening her isn’t his style. That’s the style of HRC. Not a very credible source that you linked to!”

    F*CKING BANANAS. It’s not “Trump’s style” to make threats? LMAO
    And she believes all the other allegations against Epstein except this one because, of course. I just cannot with any of these psychos.

    Reply
  12. Giddy says:
    November 29, 2018 at 9:15 am

    I enjoyed watching Jerome Corsi get shredded to confetti by Ari Melber last night. If Corsi’s lips were moving he was lying. I’m beginning to think that what ties this whole band of lunatics together is not being Republicans, it’s being absolute unrepentant liars. Corsi, Stone, Manafort, on up the line to the Liar in Chief, Trump. Mueller is going to enjoy exposing them all, and I hope he sends them all to prison.

    Reply
  13. Jenns says:
    November 29, 2018 at 9:16 am

    LOL. Michael Cohen just plead guilty. Now we know why Trump’s been freaking out on Twitter.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment