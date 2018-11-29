Donald Trump laments the ‘innocent lives’ shattered by Bob Mueller’s investigation

Here are some photos from last night’s annual White House Christmas Tree lighting event. Donald and Melania Trump were there, although Bigly reportedly skipped out just after his speech (I have no idea if that’s true, I didn’t watch it). I also see that poor Tiffany Trump was there. The whole event just seemed joyless and budget.
Anyway, I’ve been trying to avoid a lot of Trump news, because the stories are getting more detailed and conspiratorial and collusion-y. Suffice to say, Robert Mueller seems to have made a very big play this week with Paul Manafort, and Jerome Corsi seems to be up to his neck in high-level treason. Manafort has lied about everything, to everyone, and most legal experts tend to agree that Manafort is going to be screwed a million different ways by the legal system and Bobby Mueller. Donald Trump is still making noise about pardoning Manafort, but I genuinely believe that if Trump even tried to pardon Manafort, it would lead to utter shambles across the board. Here’s something else I believe: Trump grows even more nervous by the day. He was up late last night rage-tweeting, and then he got up bright and early this morning to tweet some more sh-t:
So much happening with the now discredited Witch Hunt. This total Hoax will be studied for years!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018
Did you ever see an investigation more in search of a crime? At the same time Mueller and the Angry Democrats aren’t even looking at the atrocious, and perhaps subversive, crimes that were committed by Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Democrats. A total disgrace!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018
When will this illegal Joseph McCarthy style Witch Hunt, one that has shattered so many innocent lives, ever end-or will it just go on forever? After wasting more than $40,000,000 (is that possible?), it has proven only one thing-there was NO Collusion with Russia. So Ridiculous!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018
And our Orwellian nightmare continues. The only thing that’s true in these tweets is that all of this will be studied for years – not just Mueller’s investigation, but how millions of (white) Americans completely abdicated their responsibility as citizens just to protect their own narrowing power structure, and the collective delusions of those same people who believe Trump’s lies. Also, I love how self-pitying Trump is – the witch hunt has “shattered so many innocent lives,” like… Mike Flynn’s poor, precious, innocent life? Paul Manafort’s innocent life? My God.
If this is his ‘calm’ before the storm, I can’t wait till the day the storm and reckoning arrives.
We’re getting closer with the raid on Deutsch Bank.
A few tweets that I enjoyed in response:
“FWIW, Special Counsel Mueller has already obtained more successful convictions / guilty pleas in 18 months than the #GTMO military commissions—which have cost well over $1,000,000,000—have obtained in 17 years. But who’s counting??”
https://twitter.com/steve_vladeck/status/1068128128231448576
“In search of a crime has equaled: Dozens of indictments, a half-dozen guilty pleas, one trial conviction, $60 million seized. In just a year.”
https://twitter.com/vermontgmg/status/1068112023865696256
Exactly.
Yup.. and more seizures of ill gotten gains to come I am sure.
Right? Didn’t occur to Corsi and Stone not to lie about Seth Rice murder? Cooked up some bogus claim about conspiracy with HRC campaign with Assange. Terrorize parents of murdered child with lies. Those are DT’s Innocents?
Why is Melania’s wardrobe so damn boring? Pricey but so boring.
She has no taste, though I actually like this coat. The boots, though… if Michelle had worn those she would have been called a hooker monkey or some other such disgusting slur.
I like the coat too – but it’s like she gets dressed in the dark. Those boots are hideous.
And she somehow managed to put her arms in the sleeves.
She also appears to be borrowing her husbands orange make-up.
Screw this guy. I can’t even string together a normal, appropriate response. The vast majority of our province (NS) is in a power outage because apparently the system is so f-cked that a single fail point can cause an outage for essentially every single part of the province. So I’m in rare form as far as the level of anger I’m feeling. And I want to vomit just looking at this disgusting spray tanned pigs face.
I really really really hope they lock this f-er up. And his precious daughter wife too. Otherwise, the inevitable heart attack can’t come to him soon enough.
Yes, clearly he’s been rage-bingeing on the Big Macs as well – looking very bloated.
If that was a real Witch Hunt we’d actually get to burn them in the end, alas this is a modern day investigation where we work with facts and get people thrown in jail in the best case scenario. (No pyre here. Unfortunately, some may say.)
He looks constipated in those photos
Will someone please let this clown know that most of the “Angry Democrats ” are actually Republicans, and Mueller is a life long Republican. These tweets show how panicked Trump really is
Innocent lives = WHITE “CAREER CRIMINALS”
Trump still thinks he can get away with all this. Not gonna happen. His dirty policies have resulted in the deaths of so many, including storm-ravaged Puerto Ricans and those starving in Yemen. Not to mention all the people he and Putin are having thrown out of windows. Karma is catching up (oh, and so is Mueller!).
This is how innocent people behave, right? I still cannot believe that after two years of this bullshit, he still hasn’t been impeached.
“but how millions of (white) Americans completely abdicated their responsibility as citizens just to protect their own narrowing power structure, and the collective delusions of those same people who believe Trump’s lies.”
I was arguing with some Qanon psycho on Twitter last night and she was insisting that Trump associates himself with all these terrible people not because Trump himself is terrible, but because Trump is trying to save the country from all these swamp creatures like “keep your friends close and your enemies closer” kind of thing. And this was in the context of the Miami Herald expose about Jeffrey Epstein. I’m like “His Labor Secretary literally protected Epstein for years. YEARS.” I even posted the link to the court docs about the case against Trump and Epstein and their rape of a 23 year old and this was her response:
” Ya gotta be kidding me! Some bimbo tries to cash in on $100M, all of a sudden, 6 months before the election. Even a Trump-hater can see right through that. And, threatening her isn’t his style. That’s the style of HRC. Not a very credible source that you linked to!”
F*CKING BANANAS. It’s not “Trump’s style” to make threats? LMAO
And she believes all the other allegations against Epstein except this one because, of course. I just cannot with any of these psychos.
I enjoyed watching Jerome Corsi get shredded to confetti by Ari Melber last night. If Corsi’s lips were moving he was lying. I’m beginning to think that what ties this whole band of lunatics together is not being Republicans, it’s being absolute unrepentant liars. Corsi, Stone, Manafort, on up the line to the Liar in Chief, Trump. Mueller is going to enjoy exposing them all, and I hope he sends them all to prison.
LOL. Michael Cohen just plead guilty. Now we know why Trump’s been freaking out on Twitter.
