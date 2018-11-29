Michael Cohen accepts plea deal from Bob Mueller in regards to The Moscow Project

Well, here’s one explanation for why Donald Trump was unhinged on Twitter this morning: his lawyer Michael Cohen has made a plea deal with Robert Mueller’s team, and Cohen is appearing in federal court in New York today. Cohen’s home and office were infamously raided by the FBI months ago, and almost immediately after the raid, Cohen made significant moves to cooperate with local New York authorities, the FBI and the Mueller investigation. Cohen was up to his neck in illegal sh-t, and he knew it too, so he flipped.

Special counsel Robert Mueller has reached a tentative deal with Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney and long-time fixer for President Donald Trump, sources told ABC News. Cohen is scheduled to appear in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday where he is expected to enter a guilty plea for misstatements to Congress in closed-door testimony last year about his contacts with Russians during the presidential campaign. Once among the president’s most loyal and zealous defenders in business and politics, Cohen has now promised to “put family and country first” by cooperating with prosecutors, becoming perhaps the most pivotal public witness against his former boss. Cohen’s earlier plea deal with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York implicated President Trump in campaign finance felonies. Since then, Cohen has spent more than 70 hours in interviews with Mueller’s team. The questioning has focused on contacts with Russians by Trump associates during the campaign, Trump’s business ties to Russia, obstruction of justice and talk of possible pardons, sources familiar with the discussions have told ABC News.

[From ABC News]

According to the political peeps on Twitter, Cohen has given extensive statements and new information about the so-called Moscow Project, which was organized IN Trump Tower. Cohen said that he and other Trump associates were working on the Moscow Project as late as fall 2017. The Moscow Project and the time table is directly related to the “false statements” Cohen is now accepting a plea deal for. Wow.

CNN: According to the information read out in court, Cohen made a false statement regarding the Trump Tower deal in Moscow that he was working on in 2015 and 2016. He had discussion about the project even later. Cohen had previously said that the deal was stopped in January 2016 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 29, 2018